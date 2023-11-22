About Cookies on This Site

NeON® R Prime

O LG NeON® R Prime caracteriza-se pela sua elegância e desempenho em produção de energia renovável.
Com um design de primeira classe e uma estrutura preta, o painel solar LG NeON® R Prime proporciona uma elegância simples mas poderosa em qualquer telhado.

NeON® R Prime O topo da produção solar

NeON® R Prime
O topo da produção solar

O LG NeON® R Prime é o módulo principal da LG equipado com a tecnologia de produção de energia mais elevada e mais eficiente que a LG já produziu.

Características Principais Tecnologia
Características Principais
Funcionalidade técnica

Funcionalidade técnica

Através de uma estrutura de células inovadora sem elétrodos na parte frontal, o LG NeON® R Prime maximiza a absorção da luz e melhora a fiabilidade.

Cobertura com design apelativo

Cobertura com design apelativo

O LG NeON® R Prime foi concebido com a estética em mente: a ausência de quaisquer elétrodos na parte frontal cria um visual elegante e moderno.

Módulo de elevada potência

Módulo de elevada potência

O LG NeON® R Prime foi concebido para melhorar significativamente a sua produtividade, tornando-o eficiente, mesmo num espaço limitado.

Garantia de Desempenho Superior

Garantia de Desempenho Superior

A LG apoia sempre os seus produtos com políticas de garantia exemplares. A garantia de desempenho linear assegura no mínimo 90,8% de potência de saída no final do 25.° ano.

* Os 5 principais fabricantes de painéis solares em 2018 (estimados) da IHAS Markit. Todos os valores são médias dos produtos mono-perc mais recentes de cada empresa.

Sumário

Tipo de CélulaQuadroCélulasPotência
Monocristalina N-TypeAlumínio6x10365 / 360 / 355W

Especificações técnicas

Dimensões1,700 x 1,016 x 40 mm
Barras30
Carga Frontal6,000 pA
Carga Traseira5,400pA
Garantía25 anos
Eficiência do Painel (%)21.1 (365W)