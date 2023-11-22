About Cookies on This Site

Série XF3C

Funcionalidades

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

Série XF3C

75XF3C

Série XF3C

01_High-Operationing-Temperature_1478220066731
Fiabilidade do produto

Temperatura elevada de operação

A sua elevada fiabilidade sob
altas temperaturas
operacionais reduzirá
os custos de material da
caixa.
02_Increased-Brightness_M_1478220252246
Fiabilidade do produto

Proteção contra pó e humidade

O revestimento protetor
aumenta a fiabilidade da
placa de circuito, protegendo-a
do pó, limalhas de ferro,
humidade e outras condições
adversas.
03_Increased-Brightness_1478220245674
Visibilidade impressionante

Brilho otimizado

O brilho foi aumentado para 3,000 cd/m2, em comparação
com modelos anteriores
04_Wide-Viewing-Angle_1478220298615
Visibilidade impressionante

Ângulo de Visão Amplo

A tecnologia IPS oferece melhor controlo dos cristais líquidos,
permitindo que o ecrã seja visualizado de praticamente qualquer ângulo.
05_Color-Accuracy_1478220357199
Visibilidade impressionante

Precisão de Cores

A tecnologia IPS exibe a cor exata para cada pixel mais próximo
à imagem original e reproduz a cor original sem
distorção.
07_Low-Power-Consumption-Using-The-M_Panel_1478220537958
Boa relação custo/eficiência

Baixo consumo energético utilizando o painel M

O painel M permite uma excelente eficiência energética e poupança nos custos e diminui o consumo de energia em 30 em comparação com painéis convencionais de RGB.
08_Smart-Brightness-Control_1478222908761
Boa relação custo/eficiência

Controlo de brilho inteligente

O sensor de brilho automático e o calendário predefinido poupam energia sempre que possível.
09_Slimmer-Depth_1478222986117

Eficiência de gestão do espaço

Profundidade mais estreita
A profundidade mais estreita economiza espaço para instalação e torna o design da caixa mais fino.
10_Real-Time-Remote-Monitoring_1478223822308
Manutenção fácil

Monitorização remota em tempo real

Quando ocorre um alarme, é enviado um e-mail de notificação através do SNMP usando o SuperSign C ou o software SI. Em caso de avaria ou se ocorrer um erro, está disponível a assistência remota em tempo real.
11_Saving-System-Log-Files_1478223921115
Manutenção fácil

Armazenamento dos ficheiros de registo do sistema

O XF3C é compatível com a criação de cópias de segurança dos ficheiros de registo para esclarecimento das avarias quando o ecrã falha. Isso permite-lhe verificar convenientemente quando ocorre um erro.
Imprimir

Todas as especificações

PAINEL

Tamanho do Ecrã

Classe 75" (74,52" medido diagonalmente)

Resolução

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Brilho

2,400 cd/m2 (Min), 3,000 cd/m2 (Tip.)

CONECTIVIDADE

Entrada

HDMI(2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB, Recetor IV, Sensor de píxeis

Saída

DP, Saída de colunas externas (E/D)

Controlo externo

RS232C (Entrada/Saída), RJ45

ESPECIFICAÇÕES FÍSICAS

Largura da moldura

12,8 mm (na moldura), 11,8 mm (fora da moldura)

Dimensões do monitor (A x L x P)

1.675,2 x 953,6 x 123,9 mm

Peso (Cabeça)

36,7 kg

CONDIÇÕES AMBIENTAIS

Temperatura em funcionamento

0 °C a 50 °C (sem estar sob luz solar direta ) / 0 °C a 40 °C (sob luz solar direta )

Humidade em funcionamento

10 % a 80 %

POTÊNCIA

Alimentação

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Tipo de potência

Alimentação integrada

CONSUMO DE ENERGIA

Tip./Máx

750 W / 750 W

NORMA (CERTIFICAÇÃO)

Segurança

Esquema RU / CB

EMC

FCC Classe "A" / CE / KCC

ErP

Sim

COMPATIBILIDADE DE SOFTWARE

webOS

webOS 3.0

SuperSign-w lite

Sim

SuperSign-c

Sim

ACESSÓRIOS

Básicos

Controlo remoto (inclui 2 pilhas), cabo de alimentação, cabo/PCB de extensão IV, cabo HDMI, manual, suporte IV (apenas em modelos de 75")

Opcional

KT-SP0, AN-WF500 *Suporte indisponível

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

extensão:pdf
Dismantling information(75XF3C-B)
extensão:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(75XF3C-B)
extensão:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(75XF3C-B)
extensão:pdf
WEB INFO(75XF3C-B)
MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

