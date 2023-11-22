About Cookies on This Site

OLED Signage

65EE5PC-65MODLC-65CVRxC

OLED Signage

01_Limitless-contrast-and-deepest-black_1478154106797

Preto Perfeito

Contraste ilimitado e pretos mais profundos
Os píxeis com autoiluminação desligam-se completamente
para reproduzir o preto sem quaisquer fugas de luz.
O preto absoluto oferece um contraste infinito.
02_Accurate_stable-color-reproduction_1478219042303

Cores Perfeitas

Reprodução precisa e estável das cores
Os píxeis com autoiluminação dão vida às cores
com excelente precisão.
Matrix IV convencional.
03_Wide-viewing-angle_1478154188385

Ecrã de visualização perfeita

Ângulo de Visão Amplo
A sinalização OLED da LG oferece uma qualidade
de imagem impressionante em todo o ecrã,
até mesmo nos ângulos de visão mais amplos.
04_Faster-response-time_1478219113772

Movimento mais nítido e percetível

Tempo de resposta mais rápido
A sinalização OLED da LG fornece uma
resposta de imagens em movimento
5.000 vezes mais rápida para imagens
perfeitamente nítidas
sem desfocar.
05_Slim-and-light_1478154267274

Design Perfeito

Fino e leve
Com apenas duas camadas, o
ecrã de sinalização OLED da LG
é incrivelmente fino.
Two-Displays-for-Multi-Use_1478154351414

Dois ecrãs para multifunções

Experiência bidirecional de multimédia e economia de espaço graças à profundidade fina inovadora.
06_Modular-Design_1478219181899

Design modular

O design modular permite disposições diferentes entre
1 x 2 e 1 x 4 com a mesma identidade de design.
07_PC-less-Playback_1478154412569

Reprodução sem computador

O alto desempenho SoC e a elevada capacidade de memória interna (128 GB) permitem a reprodução sincronizada em UHD perfeita sem necessidade de leitores de multimédia.
Imprimir

Todas as especificações

PAINEL

Tamanho do Ecrã

65"

Brilho

140/450 cd/m2 (APL* 100% / 25%) * Nível médio da imagem

Resolução

3.840 x 2.160

CONECTIVIDADE - ENTRADA

HDMI

Sim (HDCP 2.2, Externo)

ESPECIFICAÇÕES FÍSICAS

Largura da moldura

15, 26, 13.2, 13.2 mm (U, B, L, R parte exterior da moldura)

Dimensões (A x L x P)

(Modelo 1 x 4) Ecrã: 3,123 x 2,120 x 8,54 mm (Módulo), 99 mm (haste do suporte)

Peso (Cabeça)

(Modelo 1 x 4) 380 Kg

CONDIÇÕES AMBIENTAIS

Temperatura em funcionamento

0 °C a 40 °C

Humidade em funcionamento

10 % a 80 %

POTÊNCIA

Alimentação

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Tipo de potência

Alimentação integrada

CONSUMO DE ENERGIA

Tipo

230 W

DPM

3 W

Desligar

0,5 W

NORMA (CERTIFICAÇÃO)

EMC

FCC Classe "A" / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

Sim / ND

COMPATIBILIDADE DE SOFTWARE

SuperSign OLED

Sim

SuperSign-c

Sim

ACESSÓRIOS

Básicos

Controlo remoto (inclui 2 pilhas cada), cabo de alimentação, cabo HDMI, cabo DP 7 cada, cabo 232C 8 cada, Cabo LAN 9 cada, QSG, manual

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

extensão:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(65EE5PC)
extensão:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(65EE5PC)
extensão:pdf
WEB INFO(65EE5PC)
MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

