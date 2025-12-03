About Cookies on This Site

Frigorífico Americano LG Instaview™ 628l Metal Sorbet com eficiência energética D, Door In Door™ + Máquina de Lavar e Secar LG WashTower, 12 kg de lavar e 10 kg de secar
RFWM

Frigorífico Americano LG Instaview™ 628l Metal Sorbet com eficiência energética D, Door In Door™ + Máquina de Lavar e Secar LG WashTower, 12 kg de lavar e 10 kg de secar

Folha de produto

Frigorífico Americano LG Instaview™ 628l Metal Sorbet com eficiência energética D, Door In Door™ + Máquina de Lavar e Secar LG WashTower, 12 kg de lavar e 10 kg de secar

GSXE91MBAD.BUNDLE

Funcionalidades principais

  • Dispensador de água e gelo sem canalização
  • Eliminação de 99.99% das bactérias na saída do dispensador com UVnano™
  • Gelo mais duradouro com CraftIce™
  • Acesso rápido a alimentos com tecnologia Door In Door™
  • Monitorização do frigorífico via app ThinQ™
Mais
Quais são os pontos fortes dos frigoríficos americanos LG?

Os dois cartões separados com filtros de água substituíveis e um dispensador de água expandido.

Acesso fácil ao filtro

Água pura acessível sempre que quiser

São apresentados 3 ícones, que são carne, peixe e vegetais no lado direito do frigorífico.

FRESH Converter™

Frescura para os seus alimentos

A aplicação ThinQ™ no ecrã do smartphone com 3 ícones.

ThinQ™

Obtenha uma vida mais inteligente

Imagem do produto com o logótipo Smart Inverter Compressor™ e o logótipo da garantia de 10 anos.

Smart Inverter™

Desempenho eficiente, maior durabilidade

*As imagens de produto servem apenas para fins ilustrativos e podem diferir do produto final. Para mais informações por favor consulte o produto final.

Cuidado higiénico

Diga adeus às bactérias

O Uvnano™ higieniza o bocal do dispensador de água todos os dias, eliminando automaticamente 99,99% das bactérias do bocal de água com luz UV.

 
Está a sair água do dispensador de um frigorífico preto.

*A tecnologia Uvnano foi testada em laboratório pela TÜV Rheinland utilizando métodos de teste internos de medição da redução do E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa e amostras de água, após exposição aos LED UV durante 10 minutos por hora, após um total de 24 horas de utilização normal. Os resultados finais podem variar consoante as condições ambientais e de utilização. O equipamento não trata ou cura condições relacionadas com saúde, e não garante que a água filtrada pelo produto seja totalmente livre de contaminantes ou partículas microbiológicas que possam afetar a saúde dos utilizadores.

*UVnano é composto pelas palavras UV (ultravioleta) e nanométrico (unidade de medida de comprimento).

*As imagens de produto servem apenas para fins ilustrativos e podem diferir do produto final. Para mais informações por favor consulte o produto final.

Acesso Fácil

Toque duas vezes e veja o interior

A última geração da tecnologia InstaView™ permite ver 23% mais conteúdo do seu frigorífico, com apenas dois toques.

Acesso simples e fácil aos seus artigos favoritos

A tecnologia Door-in-Door™ permite aceder facilmente aos seus alimentos favoritos, graças a um botão de abertura oculto.

Parte frontal de um frigorifico InstaView preto. A porta door-in-door do frigorífico está aberta. Existe um pequeno ecrã que explica onde fica o botão oculto de abertura da porta.

Poupe energia e reduza a perda de ar frio

Graças às tecnologias InstaView™ e Door-in-door™, não precisará de abrir a porta principal para procurar um snack ou uma bebida, reduzindo assim a perda de ar frio por parte do frigorífico.

Meia vista da lateral do frigorifico InstaView. Esta é uma imagem de um frigorífico preenchido com ar frio.

*Comparado com um Side By Side InstaView™ convencional LG (GSX971NEAE)

 

Frescura

Conserva a frescura dos alimentos durante mais tempo

Saboreie alimentos frescos com o controlo de temperatura e tecnologia de refrigeração da LG que mantêm os seus alimentos mais frescos, durante mais tempo.

Na parte superior da imagem é ilustrada a colheita de alface no campo. Na parte inferior da imagem está uma salada fresca num prato redondo. Os vegetais destas duas imagens estão naturalmente interligados como se fossem uma só imagem.

Na parte superior da imagem é ilustrada a colheita de alface no campo. Na parte inferior da imagem está uma salada fresca num prato redondo. Os vegetais destas duas imagens estão naturalmente interligados como se fossem uma só imagem.

FRESH Converter™

Controla a temperatura, e mantém os alimentos frescos

O Fresh Converter™ ajuda a escolher as definições de temperatura ideais para diferentes alimentos. Preserve sabores deliciosos durante mais tempo com temperaturas cuidadosamente definidas para carne, peixe e vegetais.

O lado interior do frigorífico mostra 3 tipos de alimentos que podem ser armazenados com os ícones de Carne, Peixe e Legumes.

LG ThinQ®

A vida inteligente começa com LG ThinQ™

Os equipamentos com Wi-Fi permitem-lhe controlar e monitorizar o frigorífico com o seu smartphone.

É apresentado um frigorífico e um telemóvel.

O seu frigorífico ficou mais inteligente

O Smart Learner aprende os seus padrões para otimizar a refrigeração, o uso de energia e o consumo de gelo. Esta tecnologia arrefece o seu frigorífico duas horas antes dos períodos de utilização intensiva para evitar o desperdício de energia. Durante os períodos de inatividade ou utilização reduzida, o Smart Learner reduz o desperdício de energia limitando os movimentos do compressor.

No lado esquerdo, o frigorífico está aberto e o casal está de pé junto do frigorífico. No lado direito, parece ser de noite com o ícone de poupança de energia.

Conexão fácil entre o seu frigorífico e o smartphone

A aplicação LG ThinQ™ permite-lhe conectar-se facilmente ao seu frigorífico. Ative a "Congelação Expressa" apenas com o toque num botão.

A imagem da direita mostra uma mulher de pé numa mercearia a olhar para o telefone. A imagem da esquerda mostra a vista frontal do frigorífico. No centro das imagens está um ícone para mostrar a conectividade entre o telefone e o frigorífico.

Alertas de porta aberta

Deixou a porta do frigorífico aberta? Não se preocupe!  A aplicação LG ThinQ™ enviará uma notificação diretamente para o seu telefone para alertá-lo.

Do lado esquerdo, a mulher está a chegar a casa e verifica o estado do frigorífico utilizando o smartphone e há uma imagem do ecrã do smartphone no meio, o frigorífico está aberto e o vento de refrigeração sai pela porta do lado direito.

*As funções da LG ThinQ® podem variar consoante o produto e o país. Consulte o revendedor mais próximo ou o website local da LG para conhecer a disponibilidade de serviço.

 

Uma vista lateral do frigorífico para realçar a elegância do design da pega embutida.

Pega Embutida

Concebida para maior beleza e modernidade

A vista frontal do painel Metal Fresh metálico com o logótipo "Metal Fresh".

Metal Fresh

Parede traseira metálica premium e fria

Uma vista diagonal da prateleira com painéis metálicos no interior do frigorífico.

Decoração metálica

Acabamento metálico elegante e luxuoso

Smart Inverter Compressor™

Durabilidade e poupança de energia

O tipo de eficiência que tem estado a imaginar - o inteligente Smart Inverter Compressor™ da LG verifica os requisitos de refrigeração do interior do frigorífico e ajusta a velocidade em conformidade, consumindo apenas a quantidade de energia necessária. Nada mais, nada menos.

O frigorífico está instalado na parede da cozinha e há um gráfico que mostra a redução do consumo de energia utilizando o Smart Inverter Compressor.

O frigorífico está instalado na parede da cozinha e há um gráfico que mostra a redução do consumo de energia utilizando o Smart Inverter Compressor.

'*Com base no resultado do teste KTL que compara o consumo de energia KS C ISO 15502 entre os modelos LGE R-B601GM (compressor alternativo convencional da LG) e R-B602GCWP (Smart Inverter Compressor). O resultado pode variar consoante o uso real.

Energeticamente eficiente e durável

O Smart Inverter Compressor™ da LG leva a eficiência energética a um nível superior para ajudar a poupar mais e proporciona 10 anos de tranquilidade.

* Garantia de 10 anos no Smart Inverter Compressor (apenas peças).

Perguntas frequentes

P.

P1. Qual é a utilidade da tecnologia Door-in-Door™ num frigorífico?

A.

O sistema LG Door-in-Door™ proporciona acesso rápido aos bens essenciais do dia a dia sem abrir a porta do frigorífico. Bens como bebidas e snacks como leite, sumo, manteiga, fruta e iogurtes podem assim ser colocados no compartimento de acesso fácil, desenvolvido para minimizar a perda de ar frio e reduzir o consumo energético.

P.

P2. O que preciso para ligar um frigorífico com congelador à canalização? 

A.

Para mais informações, clique na ligação abaixo.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A 

P.

P3. O que deve ser considerado na compra de um frigorífico com congelador?

A.

A LG oferece uma ampla gama de Frigoríficos com Congelador elegantes e energeticamente eficientes com várias funcionalidades inteligentes. Desde os modelos de Estilo Americano e Multiportas convenientes, até à tecnologia InstaView™ Door-in-Door™, Combinados e Esguios, a LG oferece o Frigorífico com Congelador perfeito para cada casa. Se estiver a criar uma cozinha de raiz, é fácil integrar o seu eletrodoméstico de sonho; se tiver um espaço existente para preencher, poderá verificar que a sua escolha está limitada pelo espaço. Depois de decidir qual o Frigorífico com Congelador que melhor se adapta ao seu estilo de vida, analise o espaço de armazenamento, as tecnologias de refrigeração inovadoras que mantém os seus alimentos mais frescos durante mais tempo, funcionalidades convenientes como o Total No Frost, um dispensador de água e gelo com limpeza automática UVnano, prateleiras rebatíveis e sistema de gavetas FRESHConverter™. Não se esqueça de verificar a eficiência energética e a garantia do produto. 

P.

P4. Qual é o tamanho de frigorífico de que preciso?

A.

Apesar de depender do seu estilo de vida, para uma boa regra base: o frigorífico com congelador Combinado da LG (capacidade: 340-384 L) é geralmente suficiente para um pequeno agregado familiar de 1-2 pessoas; modelos Multiportas Esguios (506-508 L) são adequados para uma família de 3-4; para uma família mais numerosa, recomendamos os modelos Multiportas ou Estilo Americano de grande capacidade da LG (capacidade de 625-705 L). Os modelos Multiportas proporciona um espaço extra-amplo para o armazenamento de itens como tabuleiros ou pratos. Na LG, queremos que todos os clientes obtenham o Frigorífico com Congelador que melhor se adeqúe a si e, por isso, oferecemos vários tamanhos em cada gama.

P.

P5. Qual é a diferença entre um frigorífico com canalização e um sem canalização?

A.

A LG oferece-lhe toda a liberdade de onde localizar o seu Frigorífico com Congelador, oferecendo modelos com canalização e sem canalização. Um frigorífico com canalização é ligado diretamente ao abastecimento de água para abastecer o distribuidor de gelo e água. Um frigorífico sem canalização possui um depósito de água recarregável integrado, ligado ao distribuidor montado na porta. Basta manter o depósito atestado para desfrutar do luxo de água fria disponível.

Key Spec

CAPACIDADE - Capacidade total (ℓ)

628

DIMENSÕES E PESO - Dimensões do produto (LxAxP, em mm)

913 x 1790 x 735

DESEMPENHO - Consumo de energia (kWh/ano)

276

ESPECIFICAÇÕES BÁSICAS - CLASSIFICAÇÃO ENERGÉTICA

D

DESEMPENHO - Tipo de Compressor

Compressor Smart Inverter™ (BLDC)

CARACTERÍSTICAS - InstaView™

Sim

CARACTERÍSTICAS - Door-in-Door™

InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ (vidro pintado)

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

8806096031476

ESPECIFICAÇÕES BÁSICAS

CLASSIFICAÇÃO ENERGÉTICA

D

Tipo de produto

Frigorífico Americano

Profundidade padrão/bancada

Profundidade de bancada

CAPACIDADE

Capacidade do congelador (2 estrelas, ℓ)

15

Capacidade do congelador (ℓ)

192

Capacidade do sistema de fabrico de gelo (ℓ)

14

Capacidade do frigorífico (ℓ)

407

Capacidade total (ℓ)

628

CONTROLO & ECRÃ

Express Freeze

Sim

Ecrã LED interno

Painel superior, no interior

DIMENSÕES E PESO

Profundidade sem porta (mm)

620

Profundidade com pega (mm)

735

Peso da embalagem (kg)

152

Altura até Topo da Caixa (mm)

1750

Altura até Topo da Dobradiça ou Tampo Deco da Porta (mm)

1790

Dimensões do produto (LxAxP, em mm)

913 x 1790 x 735

Peso do produto (kg)

142

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Door Cooling+™

Sim

Door-in-Door™

InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ (vidro pintado)

InstaView™

Sim

LINEAR Cooling™

Sim

COMPARTIMENTO DO CONGELADOR

Gaveta de congelação

2, transparentes

Prateleira da porta, transparente

2

Iluminação do congelador

LED superior

Prateleira em vidro temperado

3

SISTEMA DE GELO E ÁGUA

Sistema de fabrico de gelo automático

Sim (Spaceplus™)

Ice Maker (manual)

Não

Dispensador de água e gelo

Gelo em cubos e picado

Dispensador de água

Não

MATERIAL E ACABAMENTO

Material da porta

VCM

Acabamento da porta

Metal Sorbet

Duto metálico plano (Metal Fresh)

F/R Metal

Tipo de pega

Pocket Spray

DESEMPENHO

Classe climática

T

Tipo de Compressor

Compressor Smart Inverter™ (BLDC)

Consumo de energia (kWh/ano)

276

Potência de som (dB)

35

Potência de som (classe)

B

COMPARTIMENTO DO FRIGORÍFICO

Multi-Air Flow™

Sim

Prateleira da porta, transparente

4

Gaveta multiusos

Sim

Pure N Fresh™

Não

Iluminação do frigorífico

LED superior

Prateleira em vidro temperado

3

Compartimento para vegetais

Sim (2)

RECURSOS INTELIGENTES

Smart Diagnosis™

Sim

ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)

Sim

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

extensão:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(GSXE91MBAD)
extensão:pdf
Product information sheet (GSXE91MBAD)
extensão:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(GSXE91MBAD)
Key Spec

CAPACIDADE - Capacidade máxima de lavagem (kg)

12

CAPACIDADE - Capacidade máxima do ciclo de secagem (kg)

10

DIMENSÕES E PESO - Dimensões do produto (LxAxP, em mm)

600 x 1655 x 660

EFICIÊNCIA ENERGÉTICA - Classe de eficiência energética (lavagem)

A

EFICIÊNCIA ENERGÉTICA - Classe de eficiência energética (secagem)

A+++

CARACTERÍSTICAS (Máquina de Lavar) - AI DD™

Sim

CARACTERÍSTICAS (Máquina de Lavar) - TurboWash360˚™

Sim

CARACTERÍSTICAS (Máquina de Lavar) - ezDispense™

Não

CARACTERÍSTICAS (Máquina de Lavar) - Steam™

Sim

CARACTERÍSTICAS (Máquina de Secar) - DUAL Inverter HeatPump™

Sim

RECURSOS INTELIGENTES - ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)

Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de Barras

8806084115218

CAPACIDADE

Capacidade máxima de lavagem (kg)

12

Capacidade máxima do ciclo de secagem (kg)

10

CONTROLO E PAINEL

Tipo de painel

Display LED tátil

Início/fim diferido

Não

Bloqueio de porta

Sim

Indicador numérico

18:88

DIMENSÕES E PESO

Dimensões da embalagem (L*A*P, em mm)

665 x 1715 x 710

Profundidade do produto desde a parte posterior até à porta (P', em mm)

660

Profundidade do produto com a porta aberta a 90˚ (P'', em mm)

1180

Dimensões do produto (LxAxP, em mm)

600 x 1655 x 660

Peso da embalagem (kg)

137,0

Peso do produto (kg)

128,0

EFICIÊNCIA ENERGÉTICA

Classe de eficiência energética (lavagem)

A

Classe de eficiência energética (secagem)

A+++

CARACTERÍSTICAS (MÁQUINA DE SECAR)

6 Motion DD™

Não

AI DD™

Não

Sensor de secagem AI

Não

Limpeza automática do condensador

Sim

Reinício automático

Sim

Iluminação do tambor

Sim

Dual Dry

Sim

DUAL Inverter HeatPump™

Sim

Filtro de cotão duplo

Sim

Tambor interno com relevo

Sim

Indicador para esvaziar água da condensação

Não

Sinal de fim de programa

Sim

Tipo de fonte térmica

Bomba de calor, elétrica

Motor Inverter DirectDrive™

Não

Ajuste automático à carga

Sim

Porta reversível

Não

Sensor de secagem

Sim

TrueSteam™

Não

Tipo

Máquina de secar roupa de condensação, sem saída de ar

CARACTERÍSTICAS (MÁQUINA DE LAVAR)

6 Motion DD™

Sim

AI DD™

Sim

Reinício automático

Sim

Batentes do tambor

Batentes slim em aço inoxidável

Iluminação do tambor

Sim

Tambor interno com relevo

Sim

Sinal de fim de programa

Sim

ezDispense™

Não

Sistema de deteção de espuma

Sim

Motor Inverter DirectDrive™

Sim

Pés de nivelamento

Sim

Ajuste automático à carga

Sim

Tambor em aço inoxidável

Sim

Steam™

Sim

TurboWash360˚™

Sim

Tipo

Máquina de lavar roupa de carga frontal

Sensor de vibração

Sim

Entrada de água quente/fria

Apenas água fria

Nível da água

Automático

MATERIAL E ACABAMENTO

Cor (máquina de secar)

Preto

Cor (máquina de lavar)

Preto

Tipo de porta

Porta preta em vidro temperado, fumado

FICHA DE PRODUTO (MÁQUINA DE SECAR)

Classe de eficiência de condensação

A

Máquina de secar roupa automática

Sim

Galardoada com o rótulo ecológico da UE (EU Ecolabel)

Não

Duração do modo ligado (min.)

10

Consumo de energia por ano

211

Eficácia de condensação com carga completa (%)

91

Eficácia de condensação com meia carga (%)

91

Nível de ruído (dBA)

62

Consumo de energia (W) em Off

0,49

Consumo de energia (W) em On

2,0

Programa padrão (secagem)

Algodão Energia Armário

Tempo (min.), carga total

299

Tempo (min) - (meia carga)

160

Eficácia de condensação (%)

91

Duração ponderada do programa

220

FICHA DE PRODUTO (MÁQUINA DE LAVAR)

Galardoada com o rótulo ecológico da UE (EU Ecolabel)

Não

Duração do modo ligado (min.)

10

Eco 40-60 (carga completa)

0,850

Eco 40-60 (meia carga)

0,550

Eco 40-60 (quarto de carga)

0,320

Classe de eficiência energética

A

Consumo de energia por 100 ciclos (kWh)

41,6

Velocidade máxima de centrifugação (rpm)

1350

Nível de ruído na centifugação (dBA)

72

Consumo de energia (W) em Off

0,5

Consumo de energia (W) em On

2,0

Classe de eficiência de centrifugação

A

Desempenho de centrifugação, em teor de humidade (%)

45,0

Programa padrão (apenas lavagem)

Eco 40-60 40 ℃

Tempo (min.), carga total

240

Tempo (min) - (meia carga)

180

Tempo (min) - (quarto da carga)

160

Capacidade de lavagem (kg)

12

Consumo de água por ciclo (ℓ)

57

PROGRAMAS (MÁQUINA DE SECAR)

AI Dry

Não

Anti-alergias (secar)

Sim

Refrescar Roupa de Cama

Não

Peça Grande

Não

Arejar Frio

Não

Algodão

Sim

Algodão+

Não

Tecidos Delicados

Sim

Download Programa

Sim

Arejar Casaco Acolchoado

Não

Edredão

Não

Fibras

Sim

Ganga

Não

Mix

Sim

Rápido 30

Não

Secagem Rápida

Sim

Secagem com Cesto

Não

Refrescar

Sim

Cuidado com a Pele

Não

Roupa Desportiva

Não

Cuidado Tambor com Vapor

Não

Higiene com Vapor

Não

Refrescar a Vapor

Não

Toalhas

Não

Arejar Quente

Não

Não

PROGRAMAS (MÁQUINA DE LAVAR)

AI Wash

Não

Anti-alergias

Sim

Lavar a frio

Não

Roupa de Cor

Não

Algodão

Sim

Algodão+

Não

Roupa Escura

Não

Tecidos Delicados

Sim

Download Programa

Sim

Escoamento+Centrifugação

Não

Edredão

Não

Fibras

Sim

Eco 40-60

Sim

Cuidados Delicados

Não

Higiene (Sanitário)

Não

Intensivo 60

Não

Mix

Não

Roupa Exterior

Não

Rápido 30

Não

Lavagem Rápida

Sim

Refrescar

Não

Enxaguamento+Centrifugação

Sim

Lavagem Silenciosa

Não

Cuidado com a Pele

Não

Rápido 14

Não

Roupa Desportiva

Não

Cuidado anti-manchas

Não

Refrescar a Vapor

Não

Limpeza da Cuba

Sim

TurboWash 39

Não

TurboWash 49

Não

TurboWash 59

Não

Lavagem à Mão/Lã

Não

RECURSOS INTELIGENTES

Cloud Cycle

Sim

Download de programas

Sim

Monitorização de energia

Sim

Início remoto e monitorização do programa

Sim

Smart Diagnosis™

Sim

ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)

Sim

Indicador de Limpeza de Tambor

Sim

Smart Pairing

Sim

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

extensão:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(WT1210BBF)
extensão:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(WT1210BBF)
extensão:pdf
EU Energy Label 2025(WT1210BBF)
extensão:pdf
EU Product information sheet 2025(WT1210BBF)
extensão:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(WT1210BBF)
extensão:pdf
Product information sheet (WT1210BBF)
extensão:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(WT1210BBF)
MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

