Refeições mais saudáveis

 

Torne mais saudáveis as suas refeições diárias com ingredientes frescos e eletrodomésticos de cozinha higiénicos.

Frigorífico

Ingredientes frescos em todas as refeições

 

A funcionalidade LINEAR Cooling™ reduz as flutuações de temperatura no frigorífico, mantendo a comida realmente fresca por mais tempo.

Ingredientes frescos em todas as refeições SAIBA MAIS

Forno micro-ondas

Refeições saudáveis para todas as receitas

 

A tecnologia Smart Inverter torna os pratos mais saudáveis e saborosos com aquecimento uniformizado e uma camada antibacteriana EasyClean™* que mantém o forno limpo.

Refeições saudáveis para todas as receitas SAIBA MAIS

* Certificado pela NSF®: O ciclo de higienização remove 99,9% das bactérias comuns do lar.
* Certificado pelo Korea Testing & Research Institute: Reduz 99,9% de E.coli, L.monocytogenes e S.typhimurium.

Máquina de lavar louça

Limpeza pura em cada prato

 

O vapor TrueSteam™ reduz as bactérias em 99,9% para que possa ter certeza de que os pratos estão imaculadamente limpos para a próxima utilização.

Limpeza pura em cada prato SAIBA MAIS

