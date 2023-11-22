About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

Stadia Pro na TV LG

Tenha acesso a 50+ jogos na hora com

Stadia Pro na TV LG

Basta visitar a loja de aplicações da TV LG para receber o seu código.

Aproveite a promoção do Google Stadia para televisores LG

A oferta é válida de 5 de agosto de 2022 a 31 de janeiro de 2023.

 

A promoção abrange os modelos de TV de 2020, 2021 e 2022 (webOS 5.0 ou mais recente) com suporte para jogos em nuvem do Google Stadia.

 

Os utilizadores de uma TV LG que permitem uma subscrição gratuita do Stadia Pro terão acesso instantâneo a mais de 50 jogos, com novos títulos adicionados à biblioteca todos os meses. Para jogar, só precisa de um comando compatível, sem ter de descarregar e/ou instalar jogos.

APLICAM-SE OS TERMOS E CONDIÇÕES

Como aproveitar a promoção?

Passo 1.

Na sua TV LG, vá à página inicial da app LG Content Store e, em seguida, clique no banner promocional.

Passo 2.

Utilize o seu smartphone para digitalizar o código QR ou registar-se em g.co/stadia/LGTV.

Passo 3.

Depois de se registar, introduza o código gerado a partir do passo anterior no local designado e clique em "Redimir".

Confira os títulos disponíveis no Google Stadia Pro

Desfrute da biblioteca completa de jogos do Google Stadia Pro sem instalar ou atualizar.

SAIBA MAIS