QNED CINEMA

Uma cena no espaço rochoso com um grande planeta a aparecer pelo cantor superior direito do ecrã.

Cinema QNED.
Desempenho de tirar o fôlego.

Crie o seu melhor setup em casa para noites épicas de cinema com a LG QNED Mini LED.

Levámos as TV LCD mais longe do que nunca.

A LG QNED Mini LED combina Mini LEDs com as tecnologias Quantum Dot e NanoCell num painel inovador e líder da indústria. Esta fusão de tecnologias proporciona uma qualidade de imagem incrivelmente alta com tons escuros mais profundos e cores mais vibrantes para uma deslumbrante experiência cinematográfica.

Um painel ao nível dos maiores sucessos de bilheteira.

Veja como os seus filmes favoritos ganham vida com LG QNED Mini LED. O painel inovador e o ecrã de grandes dimensões proporcionam todo o seu conteúdo favorito com cores ricas e detalhes incríveis para uma experiência de visualização verdadeiramente deslumbrante.

Uma TV de ecrã grande montada numa parede de uma sala escura. A cena mostra uma vista traseira de duas personagens a utilizar uma armadura.

Todas as cores em todas as cenas.

Das cenas mais escuras às mais brilhantes, a LG QNED Mini LED reproduz cores de forma vibrante e precisa através de um espaço 3D que abrange toda a gama de luminosidade do visor. Isto permite desfrutar de uma experiência sem compromissos, independentemente do género de filme que veja.

Uma imagem de uma nave espacial a flutuar sobre uma cratera num planeta baren. O movimento da esquerda para a direita mostra a diferença de cores quando a imagem é visualizada num visor LCD convencional em comparação com o LG QNED MiniLED.
Uma imagem de uma nave espacial a flutuar sobre uma cratera num planeta baren. O movimento da esquerda para a direita mostra a diferença de cores quando a imagem é visualizada num visor LCD convencional em comparação com o LG QNED MiniLED.

Diagramas lado a lado de espectros de volume de cor. A esquerda mostra 70% com a cor incapaz de alcançar as extremidades na parte superior. A direita mostra 100% com a cor a alcançar as extremidades externas do diagrama em todos os locais.

*O painel com Volume de Gama de Cores (CGV) é equivalente ou excede o CGV do espaço de cor DCI-P3, conforme verificado de forma independente pela Intertek.
**70% Volume de cor refere-se às televisões UHD da LG sem tecnologia NanoCell.
***Convencional refere-se às televisões UHD da LG sem tecnologia NanoCell.
****Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade.

Não perca um detalhe em cenas escuras.

Com Full Array Dimming e aproximadamente 2.500 zonas únicas de escurecimento, a LG QNED Mini LED proporciona tons escuros mais profundos com controlo preciso da retroiluminação para maior contraste e o mínimo efeito de halo. O resultado é uma imagem mais rica e com mais detalhe, mesmo em cenas mais escuras.

Imagem de uma TV montada na parede que mostra uma cena escura do homem a segurar uma lâmpada. A cena alterna entre uma TV de tamanho normal e uma TV de ecrã grande LG QNED MiniLED.
Imagem de uma TV montada na parede que mostra uma cena escura do homem a segurar uma lâmpada. A cena alterna entre uma TV de tamanho normal e uma TV de ecrã grande LG QNED MiniLED.

Cena escura de um homem a segurar uma lâmpada. Secção do canto inferior esquerdo com a imagem de uma TV convencional com efeito de auréola e cores menos nítidas, a imagem maior em redor mostra a cena na LG QNED MiniLED.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Vista a pele do realizador.

O FILMMAKER MODE™ desativa a suavização do movimento, preservando simultaneamente o formato de ecrã, as cores e as taxas de fotogramas originais. Isto permite disponibilizar com precisão a visão original do realizador, para que possa assistir ao filme tal como foi concebido.

Dolby Vision IQ e Dolby Atmos

Conteúdos Dolby no seu melhor.

A LG QNED Mini LED inclui as mais recentes soluções Dolby. O Dolby Vision IQ utiliza metadados e os sensores de luz integrados da TV para otimizar a qualidade da imagem com base no género de conteúdo e no ambiente envolvente, ao passo que o Dolby Atmos proporciona em simultâneo som imersivo multidimensional. É uma combinação poderosa que proporciona uma experiência cinematográfica mais realista.

Um homem e um rapaz sentaram-se lado a lado num sofá a ver um filme numa grande TV de ecrã plano. O ecrã mostra um personagem animado contra um fundo preto.

HDR 10 Pro

Desempenho dinâmico do início ao fim.

A tecnologia exclusiva de alcance dinâmico da LG, o HDR 10 Pro, ajusta o brilho para melhorar a cor, revelar todos os pequenos detalhes, e proporcionar uma nitidez semelhante à realidade a cada imagem, intensificando também o normal conteúdo HDR. Agora, todos os seus filmes e programas preferidos serão mais vívidos e vibrantes do princípio ao fim.

Uma imagem de um grande penhasco a emergir da água contra um pôr-do-sol laranja. A esquerda mostra a imagem em HDR, e a direita em HDR 10 Pro com mais detalhes.

O processo estrutural do HDR 10 Pro com a imagem final após o LG TV Processing sobre a imagem original.

*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade.ng.

Calibração automática

Afine a sua experiência.

A calibração automática suporta o ajuste de hardware de alto nível, permitindo que os especialistas consigam realizar a calibração rápida da LG QNED Mini LED. Isto garante que a TV pode ser ajustada para fornecer uma precisão de imagem ideal e ajuda a prevenir potenciais desvios de luminosidade, apresentando uma imagem de alta qualidade que irá satisfazer mesmo os mais entendidos da matéria.

Um engenheiro numa sala de trabalho manipula o controlador para sintonizar uma imagem apresentada num monitor.

Serviços OTT

Todos os seus favoritos on-demand.

As TV QNED Mini LED suportam Netflix, Disney+ e Apple TV. Agora, pode desfrutar de todos os seus filmes, programas de TV e documentários preferidos com uma qualidade de imagem impressionante e som imersivo.

Os logótipos da Netflix, Disney+ e Apple TV estão alinhados horizontalmente. Sob os logótipos, um cartaz de A Casa de Papel da Netflix, WandaVision do Disney+ e Missão Greyhound da Apple TV estão também alinhados horizontalmente.

*É necessária a adesão à Netflix.
**A subscrição do Disney+ é necessária. Sujeito aos termos de http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2020 Disney e respetivas entidades.
***A subscrição da Apple TV+ é necessária. Apple, o logótipo da Apple e Apple TV são marcas comerciais da Apple Inc, registadas nos EUA e noutros países.
****O serviço suportado poderá ser diferente consoante os países.

