Vista ampliada de uma personagem de um jogo de ficção científica com um capacete com detalhes circulares.

Gaming QNED.
Cheio de vantagens.

Melhore o seu setup de jogo e ganhe uma vantagem sobre os seus adversários com a LG QNED Mini LED.

Levámos as TV LCD mais longe do que nunca.

A LG QNED Mini LED combina os Mini LEDs com as tecnologias Quantum Dot e NanoCell num painel inovador e líder da indústria. Esta fusão de tecnologias fornece uma imagem de alta qualidade com tons escuros mais profundos e cores mais vibrantes. É uma experiência mais envolvente.

Tamanho pensado para a máxima imersividade.

Usufrua de um nível surreal de realismo quando joga com a LG QNED Mini LED. O ecrã de grandes dimensões proporciona uma imersividade extrema que lhe permite entrar verdadeiramente no seu jogo.

Vista traseira de um homem a segurar um controlador de jogo em frente a uma TV de ecrã grande montada na parede. O ecrã mostra o cockpit de um avião a voar sobre a água enquanto está envolvido numa batalha aérea.

Game Optimizer

 

Todas as suas definições de jogo num só lugar.

O menu Game Optimizer permite-lhe fazer os ajustes adequados para cada tipo de jogo. Pode aceder a todas as configurações num só local e, assim, otimizar o som e a imagem do seu jogo. É possível, ainda, ativar as tecnologias VRR e AMD FreeSync™. Todas estas personalizações vão permitir-lhe usufruir de um jogo mais nítido, rápido e sem quebras.

VEJA NA PRÁTICA

*A disponibilidade das atualizações de software pode variar consoante o modelo e a região.

Game Dashboard

Acesso rápido às configurações enquanto joga.

O novo Game Dashboard é um menu simplificado que lhe permite fazer ajustes rápidos do Game Optimizer enquanto joga. Enquanto está aberto, pode voltar para o Game Optimizer para aceder a mais configurações possíveis.

*Este serviço estará disponível no segumento semestre de 2021.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

 

Não deixe que as quebras o atrasem.

A LG QNED Mini LED suporta AMD FreeSync™ Premium para fornecer taxas de refrescamento variáveis durante o jogo. Isso reduz significativamente as quebras e as falhas para uma experiência de jogo mais nítida e suave, mesmo num ecrã de maiores dimensões.

Dois ecrãs de TV lado a lado com um jogo de tiro. À esquerda mostra o FreeSync desativado e à direita o FreeSync ativado.

*A tecnologia AMD FreeSync™ Premium está disponível apenas nos modelos QNED90.
**Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade.

Jogo melhorado

Fique a par de cada jogo.

LG QNED Mini LED suporta Dolby Vision® HDR a 4K 120Hz para uma jogabilidade incrivelmente rápida e imersiva que eleva a sua experiência a um nível superior. Adicionalmente, VRR, ALLM e eARC cumprem as mais recentes especificações de HDMI 2.1 para reduzir o desfoque do movimento e o efeito fantasma, proporcionando gráficos uniformes e sincronizados em alta resolução.

A marca de Jogos em 4K até 120 fps A marca da taxa de atualização variável A marca do modo automático de baixa latência A marca de Enhanced Audio Return Channel (Canal Otimizado de Retorno de Áudio)

Uma rua rosa num cenário futurista e uma consola no topo da imagem. Por baixo, duas visões mais chegadas do cenário robótico.

*A data de lançamento da atualização de firmware para Dolby Vision® HDR 4K 120Hz varia consoante o modelo.
**4K 120Hz é apenas suportado nos modelos QNED99, QNED95 e QNED90.
***VRR é apenas suportado no modelo QNED90.

HGiG

Melhore a sua experiência com o HDR.

Como membro do HGiG, a LG trabalha com alguns dos maiores nomes do mundo do Gaming, desde programadores a corporações, para garantir uma experiência HDR de topo com a LG QNED Mini LED. Isto significa que pode desfrutar dos mais recentes jogos HDR com o máximo de realismo e imersividade.

Uma imagem animada, uma casa pequena e uma árvore num pequeno terreno que está no meio de uma lagoa cercada por árvores altas e nuas, com o texto 'Com HGIG' no canto superior direito, mais brilhante e com melhor qualidade de imagem em comparação com a imagem sem HGIG.

*O HGiG é um grupo voluntário de empresas das indústrias de jogos e das indústrias de ecrãs de TV que se reúnem para especificar e disponibilizar ao público as diretrizes para melhorar a experiência dos jogos HDR.
**Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade.

Parcerias com líderes da indústria

Os parceiros certos para jogar.

Com a mais recente tecnologia e parcerias com os gigantes da indústria Xbox, Google Stadia e Twitch, a LG QNED Mini LED fornece tudo o que é essencial para uma experiência de jogo incrível, quer esteja a jogar ou a fazer streaming.

*As parcerias suportadas poderão ser diferentes consoante os países.

Cloud Gaming

O melhor das suas plataformas favoritas.

A TV LG QNED Mini LED oferece a mais recente experiência de jogo apenas com um comando compatível e sem precisar de hardware adicional. O Google Stadia é um serviço de cloud gaming em tempo real que lhe permite jogar um emocionante conjunto de jogos na sua TV LG. Modelos selecionados de 2021 de TV LG são também os primeiros com suporte para a aplicação GeForce NOW da NVIDIA, que lhe permite jogar instantaneamente muitos dos mais recentes jogos de êxito para PC e mais de 35 jogos gratuitos a 1080p e 60fps. A GeForce NOW permite-lhe jogar títulos que já tenha adquirido, ou comprar novos jogos em populares lojas digitais, como a do Steam, a Epic Games Store, a Ubisoft Connect e a Origin.

Modelos compatíveis

