DESPORTO QNED
DESPORTO QNED

Vista panorâmica de um estádio de futebol cheio de público e um jogo a decorrer.

Desporto QNED.
A TV no seu pico de forma.

Crie o melhor setup para um dia de jogo e traga a atmosfera do estádio para casa com a LG QNED Mini LED.

Sports Alert

Fique a par de todos os avanços à medida que estes acontecem.

Quer esteja a ver um filme ou a meio de um videojogo, o Sports Alert mantém-no atualizado com as últimas notícias e jogos das suas equipas favoritas. Irá, ainda, notificá-lo quando um jogo estiver prestes a começar para garantir que não perde uma jogada, mesmo que esteja a assistir a outros conteúdos.

COMO UTILIZAR O SPORTS ALERT

Um homem e uma mulher sentados numa mesa de café à frente de uma TV montada na parede com um jogo de futebol.

Diferentes tipos de notificações sobre resultados, jogos e horas de início listados horizontalmente sob a imagem.

*Os desportos e ligas suportados podem ser diferentes consoante o país.
**A disponibilidade do serviço poderá variar consoante o país ou região.

Levámos as TVs LCD mais longe do que nunca.

A LG QNED Mini LED combina os Mini LEDs com as tecnologias Quantum Dot e NanoCell num visor inovador e líder da indústria. Esta fusão de tecnologias proporciona uma qualidade de imagem incrivelmente elevada com pretos mais profundos e cores mais vibrantes — uma combinação imbatível.

Construída para os maiores momentos.

Experiencie a verdadeira atmosfera de um estádio e assista a cada reviravolta como se estivesse em campo com uma LG QNED Mini LED de 86 polegadas.

Vista traseira de uma TV montada na parede a reproduzir um jogo de basquetebol com quatro homens a assistir. O deslizar da esquerda para a direita mostra a diferença de tamanho entre um ecrã de 43 polegadas e de 86 polegadas.
Vista traseira de uma TV montada na parede a reproduzir um jogo de basquetebol com quatro homens a assistir. O deslizar da esquerda para a direita mostra a diferença de tamanho entre um ecrã de 43 polegadas e de 86 polegadas.

*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade.

100% Cores Reais

Traga o ânimo do dia de jogo para casa.

A LG QNED Mini LED reproduz cores vibrantes realistas e precisas, mesmo em ângulos mais largos, com 100% de consistência de cor. Por isso, sente-se e desfrute de uma experiência de jogo inabalável.

TV montada na parede num interior moderno a reproduzir um jogo de futebol com cores vibrantes. Duas TVs LG QNED MiniLED lado a lado a reproduzir um jogo de futebol a partir de uma para frente e um ângulo de visão fora do centro. A imagem permanece consistentemente precisa e com cores vivas vista de ambos os ângulos.

*Certificação Intertek para 100% de consistência de cor, avaliada segundo CIE DE2000 em 18 padrões de cor Macbeth e ângulo de visualização de ±30°.
**Todos os modelos com suporte para 100% de consistência de cor foram certificados pela Intertek.
***Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade.

Acha que encontrou a TV perfeita?

ONDE COMPRAR

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Os sons do estádio à sua volta.

Ligue facilmente colunas Bluetooth sem fios para obter uma experiência de som surround verdadeira, que torna toda a ação mais rica e realista. Aliado à tecnologia de Mini LEDs, o belo ecrã de grandes dimensões da LG QNED traz toda a atmosfera dos grandes jogos para a sua sala de estar.

5 pessoas reunidas à frente de uma TV de ecrã plano montada na parede a assistirem a um jogo de futebol.

*Dispositivos compatíveis: LG XBOOM Go (PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5), LG XBOOM Tower (RL3), LG XBOOM (RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5)
**Colunas vendidas separadamente.

Motion Pro

Não perca toda a ação.

Apanhe até mesmo os movimentos mais subtis com o Motion Pro — tecnologia avançada de processamento que reduz a desfocagem dos movimentos para proporcionar uma ação mais suave e uma experiência de visualização mais nítida, mesmo em desportos de ação mais rápida.

Duas imagens idênticas de um jogador de hóquei a bater na bola num campo ensopado. A imagem da esquerda mostra como seria visto numa TV LCD convencional e a da direita mostra numa LG QNED MiniLED.

*Em comparação com TV UHD da LG sem Tecnologia NanoCell.
**Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade.

Escolha a sua QNED

