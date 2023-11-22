About Cookies on This Site

O logótipo de 5 anos de garantia da Z2. O logótipo de 5 anos de garantia da G2.

Confiança, Ano após Ano

Para ver sem parar. Com os 5 anos de garantia no painel, sinta-se protegido pelo fabrico premium das LG OLED TV por muitos e bons anos.

*Nos primeiros três anos de garantia, os custos do painel, das peças e de mão de obra estão cobertos. No quarto e quinto ano de garantia, apenas os painéis estão cobertos, pelo que a mão de obra será cobrada.
**A garantia de 5 anos do painel cobre os modelos 88Z2, 77Z2, 97G2, 83G2, 77G2, 65G2 e 55G2.

O lado esquerdo da imagem mostra uma vista lateral da OLED Z2 da LG com o suporte de chão. O lado direito mostra a Gallery Design da LG OLED G2. Os logótipos da garantia de 5 anos estão ao centro da imagem.

Uma Excelente Proteção para as Nossas Melhores TVs

A garantia de 5 anos no painel aplica-se a todos os tamanhos das gamas de LG OLED TV 8K (SIGNATURE) de 2022 e LG OLED TV da série G2 de 2022. A garantia não cobre o uso comercial ou anormal e apenas está disponível para o comprador original do produto, quando comprado legalmente e usado em Portugal. E não se preocupe se já comprou um dos modelos de TV elegíveis: ainda está abrangido pela garantia, basta desfrutar da sua TV.

*A garantia cobre os modelos 88Z2, 77Z2, 97G2, 83G2, 77G2, 65G2 e 55G2.

Excelência Sempre em Evolução

As LG OLED TV usam píxeis autoiluminados na vez da unidade de retroiluminação. Os píxeis autoiluminados emitem a sua própria luz e ligam-se e desligam-se para obter um preto perfeito, um contraste infinito e uma cor mais precisa. Oferecem uma experiência de visualização como nenhuma outra, com uma qualidade de imagem e detalhes impressionantes.

Saiba Mais

Uma imagem abstrata colorida é apresentada numa TV OLED evo da LG.

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K

OLED 8K REAL

77 e 88 polegadas

OLED G2, 2022

OLED 4K COM GALLERY DESIGN

55, 65, 77 e 83 97 polegadas