Social media
Máquina de lavar e secar roupa LG F4DR7011SGH, 11/6 kg, eficiência energética A-10%/D, 1400 r.p.m., AI DD™, Steam™, TurboWash360™, EcoHybrid™, branco
MEZ69105192  F4DR7011SGH     23.3.6.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
Máquina de lavar e secar roupa LG F4DR7011SGH, 11/6 kg, eficiência energética A-10%/D, 1400 r.p.m., AI DD™, Steam™, TurboWash360™, EcoHybrid™, branco

A etiqueta energética A-10% e o gráfico da etiqueta energética aparecem ao lado da máquina de lavar. A seta verde aparece numa direção ascendente atrás da máquina de lavar.
Melhor Eficiência Energética

A-10%: a forma inteligente de poupar

Mais eficiência, mais poupança, excelente performance de lavagem
*Menos 10% de consumo de energia quando comparado com uma máquina de Eficiência Energética A, em conformidade com o Regulamento UE 2019/2014.
Almofadas e cobertores estão ao lado da máquina de lavar, onde aparecer uma seta aumentar em cima da almofada.
Maior Capacidade

Mesmas dimensões, mais roupa

Lave mais roupa ao mesmo tempo, graças ao aumento da dimensão do tambor.

*Sensor de vibração incluído nos modelos com 615/565 cm de profundidade apenas. (exclui modelos Slim)

*A quantidade de contrapesos e amortecedores podem variar consoante o modelo.

Uma peça de roupa branca no tambor da máquina de roupa a ser lavada.
AI DD™ Deep Learning

Maximize a performance da lavagem e proteja os tecidos

Escolhe automaticamente o padrão de lavagem de acordo com o peso e textura do tecido.

*Testado pela Intertek em janeiro de 2023. Ciclo AI Wash com 3 kg de roupa comparado com o ciclo de Algodão (F4Y7RYW0W). Os resultados podem variar consoante o tipo de roupa e ambiente de utilização.

*Sensor AI não está disponível quando a opção Vapor é selecionada.

Aparece uma porta da máquina de lavar. Água é projetada nas quatro direções dentro da porta.
TurboWash™360°

Lavagem profunda em 39 minutos!

A sua roupa é lavada com cuidado extra em apenas 39 minutos com o TurboWash™ 360˚.

*Testado pela Intertek, com base no IEC 60456 : edição 5.0. Ciclo TurboWash39 com carga IEC de 5 kg, em comparação com um ciclo «Algodão» convencional com TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). Os resultados podem variar consoante o ambiente de utilização.

Linha

Steam™

Remova os alérgenos da sua roupa com vapor

Sinta-se confiante na sua roupa por saber que removeu os alérgenos a ajuda do tratamento LG Steam™.

Um robe macio branco e um animal de estimação são apresentados com vapor dentro do tambar da máquina de lavar.

*O ciclo Anti-alergias aprovado pela BAF (British Allergy Foundation) elimina 99,9% dos alérgenos.

LG ThinQ™

Controlo inteligente, para um estilo de vida inteligente 

Controlo por voz

Controlo Remoto

Monitorização

Controlo assistido por voz

Diga à sua máquina o que precisa, quando é preciso. Algo como "Qual é o ciclo de lavagem?", o assistante IA vai escutar e informar qual o ciclo usado.

Conectividade inteligente

A aplicação LG ThinQ™ permite usar a sua máquina como nunca o fez antes. Inicie o programa através da aplicação com o simples toque de um botão.

Manutenção eficiente

A aplicação LG ThinQ™ faz uma monitorização constante do consumo de energia da sua máquina de lavar. Também auxilia na sua manutenção com instrução de limpeza da máquina.

Receba notificações e faça download de um programa de lavagem que goste.

*Google e Google Home são marcas registadas da Google LLC.

*Amazon, Alexa, Echo e todos os elementos relacionados são marcas registadas de Amazon.com, Inc ou empresas afiliadas.

*LG SmartThinQ tem agora o nome de LG ThinQ.

*Funções inteligentes e assistentes de voz podem variar consoante o país ou modelo. Verifique localmente a disponibilidade deste serviço.

*Assistente de voz não incluído.

*Só é possível usar o controlo por voz quando a máquina está ligada.

A imagem do interior da máquina de lavar onde pode ver os batentes em aço inox.

Batentes duráveis e higiénicos

A imagem da máquina de lavar com a porta de vidro temperado claramente visível

Porta em vidro temperado

Esta é uma imagem ampliada do botão metalizado no painel da máquina de lavar.

Botão metalizado elegante

Esta é uma imagem ampliada do painel da máquina de lavar para que o painel seja claramente visivel.

Painel detalhado

Perguntas frequentes

P.

Qual é o tamanho padrão das máquinas de lavar?

A.

Todas as máquinas de lavar roupa da LG têm altura e largura com dimensões padrão. A profundidade das máquinas de lavar roupa da LG podem variar consoante a dimensão do tambor / capacidade. As dimensões padrão são: largura 600 mm x altura 850 mm x profundidade 565-615 mm.

P.

Qual a capacidade (kg) recomendada para uma máquina de lavar roupa?

A.

A LG recomenda uma máquina com uma capacidade de 8-9 kg para um agregado familiar médio. Para um agregado familiar grande deve considerar uma máquina de 11-13 kg, ou para quem pretende lavar uma grande quantidade de roupa frequentemente. Modelos de maior capacidade permitem a lavagem de edredãos de maior dimensão. Com a tecnologia inovadora da LG consegue ter máquinas com mais capacidade e com dimensões padrão.

P.

Como é que posso escolher uma máquina de lavar com um consumo de energia mais eficiente?

A.

Verifique a etiqueta energética da máquina e procure por pela classificação A (melhor) até G (pior).

Algumas máquinas de lavar roupa LG têm uma classificação triplo A, para energia, centrifugação e ruído. Máquinas de lavar LG com inteligência artificial garantem o benefício dos movimentos mais apropriados para cada lavagem, mantendo um consumo de energia baixo.

 

*Teste de laboratório efetuado na LG F6V7RWP1WE, baseado na EN 60456:2016/A11:2020. 2) Energia, Centrifugação e Ruído estão de acordo com o Regulamento EU 2019/2014. 3) Os resultados podem variar de acordo com o ambiente de utilização.

P.

Como é que escolho o ciclo de lavagem adequado?

A.

Normalmente, deve consultar a etiqueta da roupa que pretende lavar e escolher o programa indicado para o tipo de tecido. A máquinas de lavar roupa LG com função AI DD vão detetar o peso e o tipo de tecido para determinar um padrão de lavagem ideal, que ajusta os movimentos do tambor automaticamente para esse ciclo. Se emparelhar a sua máquina lavar e máquina de secar da LG, podem funcionar de forma inteligente para assegurar que o ciclo de secagem é selecionado automaticamente.

P.

Como é que posso reduzir o ruído que a máquina de lavar faz?

A.

Pode começar por comprar uma máquina de lavar roupa LG, que têm uma etiqueta energética triplo A para consumo de energia, centrifugação e nível de ruído. A tecnologia inovadora LG Motor DirectDrive™ reduz o número de peças movíveis dentro do seu eletrodoméstico, que reduz o ruído produzido (também prolonga a vido útilo do equipamento devido ao menor desgaste). Quando instala uma máquina de lavar roupa, certifique-s que está nivelada com a superfície do local onde foi instalada. Uma máquina desnivelada pode saltar, aumentado o nível de ruído. Colocar proteções anti-vibrações debaixo da sua máquina pode ajudar a reduzir o ruído.

 

*Teste de laboratório efetuado na LG F6V7RWP1WE, baseado na EN 60456:2016/A11:2020. 2) Energia, Centrifugação e Ruído estão de acordo com o Regulamento EU 2019/2014. 3) Os resultados podem variar de acordo com o ambiente de utilização.

P.

Como é que o AI DD™ com Deep Learning pode influenciar a lavagem?

A.

As máquinas de lavar roupa LG com tecnologia AI DD™ analisam o peso e o tipo de tecido da sua roupa. O resultado? Movimentos de lavagem automaticamente otimizados das máquinas LG para uma maior proteção dos tecidos, mantendo a sua roupa preferida protegida durante mais tempo. Os motores DirectDrive™ usam uma tecnologia de 6 movimentos distintos de lavagem que melhoram a performance dos programas, e graças ao facto de ter menos peças movíveis, tonram a máquina mais duradoura e mais eficiente..

P.

As máquinas de lavar roupa LG têm lavagens rápidas?

A.

A LG tem a função TurboWash™ 360˚, que consegue lavar a roupa em 39 minutos, graças à sua tecnologia de lavagem super rápida, adaptada à sua roupa. É composta por jatos de água 3D Multi Spray, que disparam água de múltiplos ângulos enquanto uma bomba de água Inverter controla a potência dos jatos — a combinação do controlo dos jatos de água, mistura de detergente e movimentos do tambor poupam tempo sem comprometer a lavagem, nem a integridade dos tecidos. Resulta numa lavagem perfeita em tempo recorde.

P.

Para que serve uma máquina de lavar inteligente?

A.

As máquinas de lavar roupa LG usam inteligência artificial (AI DD™) para otimizar os movimentos de lavagem para cada carga. Usa uma tecnologia Deep Learning baseada na recolha de milhares de dados de lavagens, para reconhecer automaticamente as características dos tecidos, como o seu peso e textura. Qual o resultado? 10%* maior proteção dos tecidos, que mantém a sua roupa na sua melhor condição durante mais tempo. As máquinas de roupa inteligentes da LG com Wi-Fi podem ser usadas por assistentes de inteligência artificial e controlados por reconhecimento de voz, ou a partir da aplicação LG ThinQ™ no seu smartphone, até mesmo se estiver fora do alcance da máquina. Ligue a sua máquina à distância ao carregar num botão no seu smartphone ou com a sua voz, receba notificações que indica o fim da lavagem, use a função de resolução de problemas Smart Diagnosis, ou faça download de programas de lavagem adicionais — tudo através da aplicação LG ThinQ™.

 

*Testado pela Intertek em janeiro de 2023. Ciclo AI Wash com 3 kg de roupa comparado com o ciclo de Algodão (F4Y7RYW0W). Os resultados podem variar consoante o tipo de roupa e ambiente de utilização.

*Sensor AI não está disponível quando a opção Vapor é selecionada.

P.

Para que serve a função Steam™ na sua máquina de lavar roupa?

A.

A tecnologia Steam™ própria da LG (presente nalguns modelos) reduz com eficácia os alérgenos dos tecidos. A função Anti-alergias é ativada no iníco da lavagem e começa por abrir os tecidos para disolver os alérgenos, incluindo pó, pólens e ácaros.

P.

Quais as cores disponíveis nas máquinas de lavar?

A.

A LG tem uma oferta de várias cores modernas que garantem uma combinação perfeita com o estilo da sua cozinha. Escolha entre as cores disponíveis: o clássico Branco, o estiloso Inox, ou Preto metalizado.

SUMÁRIO

DIMENSÕES

F4J3TN3W
Capacidade máxima de secagem (kg)
6
Classe de eficiência energética (lavagem e secagem)
D
Dimensões da embalagem (L*A*P, em mm)
660 x 890 x 660
Tipo de porta
Porta preta em vidro temperado, fumado

Key Spec

Capacidade máxima de lavagem (kg)

11

Dimensões do produto (LxAxP, em mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Velocidade máxima de centrifugação (rpm)

1360

ezDispense™

Não

Steam™

Sim

Anti-vincos

Não

Todas as especificações

CAPACIDADE

Capacidade máxima de lavagem (kg)

11

Capacidade máxima de secagem (kg)

6

CONTROLO E PAINEL

Tipo de painel

Botão giratório e LED tátil

Início/fim diferido

3-19 horas

Indicação de fecho de porta

Sim

Indicador numérico

18:88

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Adicionar mais roupa

Sim

AI DD™

Sim

Reinício automático

Sim

Iluminação do tambor

Não

ezDispense™

Não

TurboWash

Sim

Motor Inverter DirectDrive™

Sim

Pés de nivelamento

Sim

Steam™

Sim

Steam+™

Não

TurboWash360˚™

Sim

6 Motion DD™

Sim

Sistema Centum™

Não

Batentes do tambor

Batentes slim em aço inoxidável

Dual Dry

Não

Tambor interno com relevo

Sim

Sinal de fim de programa

Sim

Sistema de deteção de espuma

Sim

Ajuste automático à carga

Sim

Tambor em aço inoxidável

Sim

Tipo

Máquina de lavar e secar roupa de carga frontal

Sensor de vibração

Sim

Entrada de água quente/fria

Apenas água fria

Nível da água

Automático

EFICIÊNCIA ENERGÉTICA

Classe de eficiência energética (lavagem)

A

Classe de eficiência energética (lavagem e secagem)

D

OPÇÕES ADICIONAIS

Adicionar mais roupa

Sim

Bloqueio para crianças

Sim

Final diferido

Sim

Iluminação do tambor

Não

Pré-lavagem

Sim

Início remoto

Sim

Enxaguamento+

Sim

Enxaguamento + Centrifugação

Não

Velocidades de centrifugação selecionáveis

1400/1200/1000/800/400/0

Steam™

Sim

Temperaturas selecionáveis

Fria/20/30/40/60/95 ℃

TurboWash™

Sim

Wi-Fi

Sim

Anti-vincos

Não

Sinal sonoro On/Off

Sim

ColdWash™

Não

Nível de detergente

Não

Enxaguamento

2 vezes

Nível de amaciador

Não

Limpeza da cuba

Sim

Lavagem

Sim

Limpeza do dispensador

Não

DIMENSÕES E PESO

Dimensões da embalagem (L*A*P, em mm)

660 x 890 x 660

Dimensões do produto (LxAxP, em mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Peso da embalagem (kg)

74,0

Peso do produto (kg)

70,0

Profundidade do produto desde a parte posterior até à porta (P', em mm)

620

Profundidade do produto com a porta aberta a 90˚ (P'', em mm)

1100

FICHA DE PRODUTO (CICLO DE LAVAGEM)

Classe de eficiência energética

A

Consumo de energia por 100 ciclos (kWh)

48

Velocidade máxima de centrifugação (rpm)

1360

Nível de ruído na centifugação (dBA)

71

Classe de eficiência de centrifugação

A

Capacidade de lavagem (kg)

11

Consumo de água por ciclo (ℓ)

54

Galardoada com o rótulo ecológico da UE (EU Ecolabel)

Sim

Duração do modo ligado (min.)

5

Eco 40-60 (carga completa)

0,838

Eco 40-60 (meia carga)

0,547

Eco 40-60 (quarto de carga)

0,252

Consumo de energia (W) em Off

0,5

Consumo de energia (W) em On

0,5

Desempenho de centrifugação, em teor de humidade (%)

44,9

Programa padrão (apenas lavagem)

Eco 40-60 40 ℃

Tempo (min.), carga total

240

Tempo (min) - (meia carga)

180

Tempo (min) - (quarto da carga)

159

FICHA DE PRODUTO (CICLO LAVAR+SECAR)

Capacidade de secagem (kg)

6

Consumo de energia por 100 ciclos (kWh)

308

Classe de eficiência energética

D

Consumo de água por ciclo (ℓ)

90

Galardoada com o rótulo ecológico da UE (EU Ecolabel)

Sim

Duração do modo ligado (min.)

5

Consumo de energia (W) em Off

0,5

Consumo de energia (W) em On

0,5

Programa padrão (lavagem e secagem)

Eco 40-60 + Secar Eco

Tempo (min.), carga total

455

Tempo (min) - (meia carga)

275

Lavar+Secar (Carga Completa)

3,821

Lavar+Secar (Meia Carga)

1,962

OPÇÕES E ACESSÓRIOS

Compatível com LG TWINWash™

Não

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de Barras

8806084293046

MATERIAL E ACABAMENTO

Cor da estrutura

Branco

Tipo de porta

Porta preta em vidro temperado, fumado

PROGRAMAS

Roupa de Bebé (Vapor)

Não

Anti-alergias

Sim

Algodão

Sim

Tecidos Delicados

Sim

Download Programa

Sim

Edredão

Não

Mix

Sim

30 Minutos

Não

Enxag.+Centrif.

Não

Lavagem Silenciosa

Não

Cuidado com a pele

Não

14 Minutos

Sim

Roupa Desportiva

Não

Refrescar Vapor

Não

Limpeza da Cuba

Sim

TurboWash 39

Sim

TurboWash 59

Não

Lavagem + Secagem

Sim

Lãs (Lavagem à Mão/Lã)

Sim

Lavagem Automática

Não

Lavagem a frio

Não

Roupa de cor

Não

Algodão+

Não

Roupa Escura

Não

Enxaguamento + Centrifugação

Não

Fibras

Sim

Eco 40-60

Sim

Cuidados Delicados

Não

Peles Sensíveis

Não

Intensivo 60

Não

Exterior

Não

Lavagem Rápida

Não

Refrescar

Não

Lavagem Rápida + Secagem

Não

Especial Manchas

Não

TurboWash 49

Não

RECURSOS INTELIGENTES

Download de programas

Sim

Monitorização de energia

Sim

Smart Diagnosis™

Sim

ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)

Sim

Início remoto e monitorização do programa

Sim

Instruções para limpeza da cuba

Sim

Smart Pairing

Sim

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

extensão:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(F4DR7011SGH)
extensão:pdf
Product information sheet (F4DR7011SGH)
MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

O que dizem sobre nós

