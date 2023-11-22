Máquina de lavar roupa LG F4WR359S6M, 9 kg, eficiência energética A-10%, 1400 r.p.m., AI DD™, Steam™, ezDispense™, preto

The LG ezDispense™ auto dose system allows you to pre-load the detergent dispenser and leave your washing machine to do the work. In-appliance technology senses the weight of your laundry load and automatically adds exactly the right amount of detergent every time. It Removes the risk of over-dosing, saves you time and prolongs the life of your clothing. Correct detergent dosage also helps keep front loader washing machines operating at their best. Detergent and softener compartments together hold up to 35 doses of cleaning power. Simply shut the door and press start!