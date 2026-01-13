About Cookies on This Site

Smart TV 2025 miniLED LG QNED evo AI QNED86 4K 65 polegadas + Sound Bar LG S60TR para Home Theater de 5.1 canais com som surround e colunas traseiras

Smart TV 2025 miniLED LG QNED evo AI QNED86 4K 65 polegadas + Sound Bar LG S60TR para Home Theater de 5.1 canais com som surround e colunas traseiras

65QNED86A6A.S60T001
Vista da frente do televisor LG QNED evo QNED85, logótipo do LG QNED evo Al no canto superior. O televisor LG QNED evo QNED85 apresenta texturas de pintura coloridas que se conjugam.
Vista da frente do televisor LG QNED evo QNED85, logótipo do LG QNED evo Al no canto superior. O televisor LG QNED evo QNED85 apresenta texturas de pintura coloridas que se conjugam.

Funcionalidades principais

  • Gama de cores incrivelmente rica graças à nova solução de cor Dynamic QNED Color
  • Qualidade de imagem 4K, imagem melhorada e som surround do processador alpha 8 AI Gen2
  • Novo botão de IA, controlos de voz, funções de arrastar e largar no AI Magic Remote
  • O Precision DImming garante a imagem mais nítida e revela os mais pequenos detalhes
  • Alta resolução num ecrã ultra grande até 100 polegadas
Mais
Produtos neste bundle: 2
Vista da frente do televisor LG QNED85, logótipo LG QNED Al no canto superior. A LG QNED TV apresenta texturas coloridas de pinturas a juntarem-se.

65QNED86A6A

Smart TV 2025 miniLED LG QNED evo AI QNED86 4K 65 polegadas
65QNED86A6A EU.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
Folha de produto
Front view of LG Soundbar S60TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

S60TR

Sound Bar LG S60TR para Home Theater de 5.1 canais com som surround e colunas traseiras

As imagens utilizadas na descrição geral do produto abaixo destinam-se a fins representativos. Consulte a galeria de imagens no topo da página para obter uma representação exata.

Logótipo de vencedor do iF Design Award.

iF Design Award – Vencedor (QNED85, 100”)

Emblema do CES Innovation Awards com uma menção de 2025 Honoree.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cibersegurança

Logótipo da AVForums Editor's Choice para o LG webOS 24 como Melhor sistema de Smart TV 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor’s Choice: Melhor sistema de Smart TV 24/25

“O webOS 24 continua a oferecer uma experiência inteligente, elegante, rápida, intuitiva, moderna e organizada.”

*Os CES Innovation Awards baseiam-se em materiais descritivos apresentados ao júri. O CTA não verificou a exatidão de qualquer declaração ou de quaisquer pedidos apresentados e não testou o artigo ao qual foi atribuído o prémio.

LG QNED TV sobre um fundo escuro colorido. O ecrã apresenta uma obra de arte brilhante e colorida que mostra a tecnologia de cor QNED e a capacidade de apresentar um vasto espetro de tonalidades com grande contraste. Pode ver-se o novo logótipo LG QNED evo AI. Com legendas que destacam o MiniLED da QNED e o novo processador alpha AI. O título diz: “Cada cor foi redefinida e uma nova experiência começa.”

LG QNED TV sobre um fundo escuro colorido. O ecrã apresenta uma obra de arte brilhante e colorida que mostra a tecnologia de cor QNED e a capacidade de apresentar um vasto espetro de tonalidades com grande contraste. Pode ver-se o novo logótipo LG QNED evo AI. Com legendas que destacam o MiniLED da QNED e o novo processador alpha AI. O título diz: “Cada cor foi redefinida e uma nova experiência começa.”

Cores redefinidas com a nova solução de cor QNED Dynamic Color Solution

*As televisões QNED e QNED evo estão equipadas com soluções de cores diferentes que utilizam a mais recente e exclusiva tecnologia de gama de cores ampla da LG, que inclui a substituição de quantum dots.

Qualidade de imagemwebOS com AILG Gallery+DesignQualidade de somEntretenimento

Cores mais dinâmicas e brilhantes

A mais recente e exclusiva tecnologia de ampla gama de cores da LG, que substitui o Quantum Dot, proporciona uma taxa de reprodução de cores melhorada.

Salpicos de tinta explodem de cima para baixo em diversas cores.

Certificação Intertrek para um volume de cores a 100 % para DCI-P3.

Certificação Intertrek para um volume de cores a 100 % para DCI-P3.

LG QNED evo AI com 100% de Volume de Cor certificado

*O Color Gamut Volume (CGV) do ecrã é equivalente ou excede o CGV do espaço de cores DCI-P3, conforme verificado de forma independente pela Intertek.

MiniLED com Local Dimming avançado

O MiniLED equipado com o novo processador alpha AI proporciona um contraste ultra nítido e detalhes realistas Na LG QNED evo AI.

Flor holográfica 3D em muitos tons e matizes diferentes sobre um fundo preto. A definição e o detalhe da flor mostram a capacidade do MiniLED da QNED para produzir imagens com cores, brilho e contraste excecionais.

*As especificações podem variar consoante as polegadas, os modelos e a região.

*A Tecnologia de Precision Dimming aplica-se a 100 polegadas do QNED85 e o Local Dimming avançado aplica-se a 86/75/65/55/50 polegadas do QNED85.

O novo processador alpha AI é mais rápido e inteligente, fruto de mais de uma década de inovação

O motor de IA do nosso processador reconhece conteúdos por género. Com base nesta informação, fornece as definições de qualidade de imagem ideais para proporcionar melhor profundidade e detalhe.

O processador de AI alpha 8 de 2.ª geração acende a laranja e cor-de-rosa, e raios coloridos de luz saem do mesmo. O título fala sobre como o processador entrega qualidade 4K, cores impressionantes e luminosidade. O texto da imagem indica um processamento neural de IA NPU 1,7 vezes superior e um funcionamento da CPU 1,4 vezes mais rápido.

*Em comparação com o processador alpha 7 AI Gen8 da Smart TV de nível de entrada do mesmo ano com base na comparação de especificações internas.

O AI Picture Pro dá vida a cada fotograma

O AI Super Upscaling e o Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analisam os elementos de cada fotograma para melhorar a resolução, o brilho, a profundidade e a nitidez.

As linhas animam uma imagem muito monótona e quase cinzenta de um papagaio numa floresta, como se um supercomputador estivesse a analisar os elementos do enquadramento. Um laser delineia a silhueta do papagaio e é, então, melhorada para ser mais brilhante, mais nítida e mais colorida. O fundo também se transforma da esquerda para a direita, agora com melhor contraste, profundidade e cores.

*AI Super Upscaling e Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro aplicam-se às televisões QNED92, QNED9M e QNED85.

*O AI Picture Pro não funcionará com nenhum conteúdo protegido por direitos de autor em serviços OTT.

*A qualidade de imagem do conteúdo redimensionado variará consoante a resolução da fonte.

A próxima geração da LG AI TV

Usufrua de uma experiência de utilização inteligente graças AI Magic Remote com botão dedicado de AI

Controle facilmente a televisão com o AI Magic Remote – não precisa de outros dispositivos! Com um sensor de movimento e uma roda de deslocamento, aponte e clique para o utilizar como um air mouse ou simplesmente fale para obter comandos de voz.

*O design, a disponibilidade e as funções do AI Magic Remote podem variar consoante a região e o idioma suportado, mesmo para o mesmo modelo.

*Algumas funcionalidades podem exigir uma ligação à Internet.

*O AI Voice Recognition apenas é fornecido em países que suportam PNL no seu idioma nativo.

Uma família de quatro pessoas está reunida à volta de um LG AI TV. Aparece um círculo à volta da pessoa que tem o comando, mostrando o seu nome. Isto mostra como o AI Voice ID reconhece a assinatura de voz de cada utilizador. A interface webOS mostra então como a AI muda automaticamente a conta e recomenda conteúdos personalizados.

AI Voice ID

O LG AI Voice ID conhece a assinatura de voz única de cada utilizador e oferece recomendações personalizadas assim que começa a falar.

*Conteúdo reduzido ou limitado pode ser mostrado consoante a região e a conectividade de rede.

*A assistência a Voice ID pode variar consoante a região e está disponível nas televisões OLED, QNED, NanoCell e UHD lançadas a partir de 2024.

*Funciona apenas com aplicações que suportam a conta de Voice ID.

Grande plano de uma LG QNED TV que mostra como funciona a AI Search. Abre-se uma pequena janela de conversação a mostrar como o utilizador perguntou quais os jogos de desporto disponíveis. A AI Search respondeu por chat, mostrando miniaturas de conteúdo disponível. Há também uma mensagem para perguntar ao Copilot da Microsoft.

Grande plano de uma LG QNED TV que mostra como funciona a AI Search. Abre-se uma pequena janela de conversação a mostrar como o utilizador perguntou quais os jogos de desporto disponíveis. A AI Search respondeu por chat, mostrando miniaturas de conteúdo disponível. Há também uma mensagem para perguntar ao Copilot da Microsoft.

AI Search

Pergunte o que quiser à sua TV. A AI incluída reconhece a voz e fornece recomendações personalizadas ao seu pedido. Pode também obter resultados e soluções adicionais com o Copilot da Microsoft.

*O AI Search está disponível nas televisões OLED, QNED, NanoCell e UHD lançadas a partir de 2024. 

*Os EUA e a Coreia utilizam o modelo LLM.

*É necessária uma ligação à Internet. 

Sci-fi content is playing on an LG QNED TV screen. On the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how AI Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically.

Sci-fi content is playing on an LG QNED TV screen. On the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how AI Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically.

AI Chatbot

Interaja com o AI Chatbot com o AI Magic Remote e resolva tudo, desde as definições até à resolução de problemas. A AI compreende a intenção do utilizador e fornece soluções imediatas.

*É necessária uma ligação à Internet.

*AI Chatbot disponível em países que suportam PNL no seu idioma nativo.

*É possível associar o AI Chatbot ao serviço de apoio ao cliente.

O LG AI Magic Remote em frente a um ecrã da LG TV. No ecrã é apresentada uma saudação personalizada da LG AI com palavras-chave personalizadas baseadas na pesquisa do utilizador e no histórico de visualizações. Junto ao telecomando encontra-se um ícone e uma etiqueta que indicam que a funcionalidade AI Concierge é facilmente acessível premindo brevemente o botão de AI.

O LG AI Magic Remote em frente a um ecrã da LG TV. No ecrã é apresentada uma saudação personalizada da LG AI com palavras-chave personalizadas baseadas na pesquisa do utilizador e no histórico de visualizações. Junto ao telecomando encontra-se um ícone e uma etiqueta que indicam que a funcionalidade AI Concierge é facilmente acessível premindo brevemente o botão de AI.

AI Concierge

Basta premir brevemente o botão de AI no controlo remoto para abrir o AI Concierge, que fornece palavras-chave e recomendações personalizadas com base no seu histórico de pesquisa e de visualização. 

*Os menus e aplicações suportados podem variar consoante o país.

*Os menus apresentados podem ser diferentes aquando do lançamento.

*As recomendações de palavras-chave variam consoante a aplicação e a hora do dia.

Ecrã de um utilizador no processo de personalização do AI Picture Wizard. São apresentadas séries de imagens com as seleções do utilizador realçadas. Aparece um ícone de carregamento e é apresentada uma imagem de paisagem a ser melhorada da esquerda para a direita.

AI Picture Wizard

Os algoritmos avançados aprendem as suas preferências ao analisarem 1,6 mil milhões de possibilidades de imagem. Com base nas seleções do utilizador, a televisão cria uma imagem personalizada.

Ecrã de um utilizador no processo de personalização do AI Som Wizard. Série de ícones de clipes de som a ser selecionados. São mostrados um cantor de jazz e um músico de saxofone, ondas de som a representar o som personalizado animado na imagem.

AI Sound Wizard

Escolha o áudio de que gosta numa seleção de clipes de som. A partir de 40 milhões de parâmetros, a IA cria um perfil de som adaptado adequado às preferências do utilizador.

O nome e o logótipo do webOS Re:New Program com o emblema CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree.

O nome e o logótipo do webOS Re:New Program com o emblema CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree.

5 anos de atualizações com o premiado programa webOS Re:New

Receba atualizações e usufrua das vantagens das últimas funcionalidades e software. Com o CES Innovation Award em cibersegurança, ficará seguro com o webOS que mantém a privacidade e os dados seguros.

*O programa webOS Re:New aplica-se às televisões OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD de 2025.

*O programa webOS Re:New suporta um total de quatro atualizações ao longo de cinco anos, o limite é a versão pré-instalada do webOS e o cronograma de atualizações varia do fim do mês ao início do ano.

*As atualizações e o cronograma de algumas funcionalidades, aplicações e serviços podem variar consoante o modelo e a região.

*Atualizações disponíveis para os modelos OLED de 2022 e UHD de 2023 e superiores.

Experimente o que a LG AI TV pode fazer por si!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

Assistente de AI Chatbot e AI Picture/Sound

AI Concierge

Com uma subscrição do serviço LG Gallery+, descubra mais de 4 000 conteúdos para criar um espaço ao seu gosto

*O conteúdo disponível pode variar consoante o país.

*O conteúdo fornecido está sujeito a alterações.

*4 000 peças de conteúdo só estão disponíveis em países onde o webOS Pay é suportado (Coreia, EUA, Reino Unido e países selecionados da UE).

*É necessária uma subscrição do serviço LG Gallery+ para aceder a todos os conteúdos e funcionalidades.

*É oferecida uma avaliação gratuita de 1 mês exclusivamente aos clientes com uma subscrição.

Decore o seu espaço ao seu gosto com diversos conteúdos à escolha

Navegue através de uma enorme biblioteca de conteúdos. Desde arte, jogos, cenários e muito mais, descubra uma variedade de visuais selecionados, tudo num só lugar.

Desfrute de obras de arte de renome mundial no seu espaço

Interior de uma casa sofisticada. Estão expostas muitas obras de arte diferentes. Na parede central encontra-se uma LG TV com obras de arte populares no ecrã. A TV parece um quadro de um museu.

Deixe-se envolver pela beleza da natureza

Interior de uma casa de campo. Uma enorme LG TV montada na parede está a apresentar no ecrã uma bela paisagem natural. A TV parece uma fotografia pendurada na parede.

Dê um toque de modernidade com obras de arte digitais e 3D

Interior de uma casa elegante e colorida. Está uma LG TV montada na parede. O ecrã apresenta uma obra de arte moderna e colorida. A ilustração na televisão confere personalidade ao design interior geral do espaço.

Criar uma atmosfera divertida através de conteúdos diversificados

Numa sala de jogos em casa, uma enorme LG TV está montada na parede. No seu ecrã, há imagens de Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Personalize o seu espaço de inúmeras formas

Personalize a sua galeria em casa com a sua escolha de música, imagens e muito mais. Escolha o que pretende reproduzir na sua TV de acordo com as suas preferências atuais.

Sincronize música e imagens com o que está a sentir

Combine música de fundo com imagens para definir o ambiente a seu gosto. Escolha entre a música predefinida ou ligue o seu dispositivo móvel através de Bluetooth para reproduzir as suas próprias faixas.

Apresentação de como uma LG TV pode ser configurada para reproduzir música ambiente para sincronizar com os efeitos visuais.
A partir do ecrã inicial de uma LG TV, é apresentado o processo de definição das suas preferências para obter conteúdos com curadoria automática. Desde a escolha entre diferentes tipos de conteúdos até à receção do perfil personalizado.

Desfrute de conteúdos selecionados automaticamente, adaptados aos seus gostos

A sua televisão fica a conhecer os seus gostos e preferências. Ao responder a uma série de perguntas, o seu televisor pode começar a servir-lhe obras de arte que correspondem ao que gosta.

*São fornecidos 16 perfis diferentes, com recomendações de conteúdo geradas pela correspondência de dados com cada tipo de perfil.

Uma LG TV montada na parede com um telemóvel em primeiro plano. É apresentado o processo de configuração do Google Photos na LG TV.

Uma LG TV montada na parede com um telemóvel em primeiro plano. É apresentado o processo de configuração do Google Photos na LG TV.

Aceda facilmente ao Google Photos e mostre as suas memórias

Ligue comodamente a sua conta Google Photos à sua TV utilizando apenas o seu telemóvel. Personalize sem esforço o seu espaço utilizando conteúdos da sua própria biblioteca de fotografias.

*A funcionalidade funciona quando tem sessão iniciada na sua conta do Google Photos e tem pelo menos 10 fotografias na aplicação. 

O quadro de informações é apresentado numa LG TV montada na parede. São apresentadas diferentes funcionalidades, desde atualizações meteorológicas, alertas desportivos, programador de TV, Home Hub e Google Calendar.

Mantenha-se atualizado com um painel global personalizado

Veja informações importantes num relance. Receba atualizações meteorológicas, alertas desportivos, veja o Google Calendar e configure notificações para o Home Hub, as suas reservas de visualização e muito mais.

*O acesso ao Google Calendar requer uma conta Google.

As definições inteligentes adaptam-se às mudanças no seu ambiente

Always Ready e Proteção de ecrã

Ao mesmo tempo que poupa energia, pode continuar a apreciar e apresentar as suas obras de arte selecionadas ou imagens selecionadas através do Gallery+ quando a televisão está desligada ou não é utilizada durante muito tempo, transformando-a numa tela digital.

AI Brightness Control

Os sensores incorporados no televisor detetam a luz e ajustam o brilho do ecrã em conformidade para garantir uma visualização otimizada em qualquer iluminação.

Sensor de movimento

A deteção de movimento permite que o televisor responda de forma inteligente, alternando os modos consoante o utilizador esteja ou não por perto.

*A proteção de ecrã está disponível com uma subscrição.

*A proteção de ecrã é ativada por predefinição após 3 minutos sem reprodução de vídeo ou sem atividade do controlo remoto. Os utilizadores podem ajustar o tempo para 10, 20 ou 30 minutos. 

*O conteúdo de vídeo e a música de fundo não são suportados no modo de proteção de ecrã.

*Os sensores de luminosidade podem variar consoante o modelo.

*Os sensores de movimento só estão disponíveis nos modelos M5 e G5. 

Comando de TV em frente a um ecrã LG TV com Home Hub. São apresentadas todas as funcionalidades e controlos sobre outros dispositivos inteligentes.

Home Hub, tudo-em-um para a sua casa inteligente

Faça uma gestão perfeita de vários eletrodomésticos LG, assim como de dispositivos Google Home e muito mais. Descubra a máxima comodidade de controlar a casa através de um painel único e intuitivo. 

*A LG suporta dispositivos Wi-Fi “Matter”. Os serviços e funcionalidades suportados por “Matter” podem variar consoante os dispositivos conectados. A conexão inicial para ThinQ e Matter deve ser realizada através da aplicação móvel ThinQ.

**O uso da função de voz mãos-livres sem um controlo remoto só é possível com o processador alpha 9 AI e processador alpha 11 AI. Pode variar consoante os produtos e as regiões.

Televisão ultragrande com 100 polegadas

Veja todos os seus filmes, desportos e jogos favoritos na televisão LG ultragrande. Mergulhe na alta resolução num ecrã de superescala.

Uma rapariga e um cão estão sentados em frente a uma LG QNED TV instalada numa parede com a imagem de três elefantes a caminhar por cima de uma LG Soundbar.

*A QNED85 é disponibilizada num máximo de 100 polegadas e as polegadas variam consoante a região.

Design superfino

O design fino dá um toque elegante ao espaço.

*O design Super Slim aplica-se às 86/75/65/55/50 polegadas da televisão QNED85.

O AI Sound Pro afina o seu som para causar impacto

*O IA Clear Sound deve ser ativado no menu Modo de som.

*O som pode variar de acordo com o ambiente acústico. 

Enriqueça o seu som com a LG TV e a LG Soundbar

*A soundbar pode ser adquirida em separado.
*O controlo do modo de som pode variar consoante o modelo.
*Lembre-se de que o serviço pode não estar disponível no momento da compra. É necessária uma ligação de rede para fazer atualizações.
*Os modelos de soundbar compatíveis com a televisão podem variar consoante região e país.
*A utilização do controlo remoto da LG TV está limitada a apenas determinadas funcionalidades.

Suporte Synergy

O suporte Synergy posiciona o LG Soundbar na perfeição, garantindo um som ideal num estilo discreto.

*A soundbar pode ser adquirida em separado.

*O suporte Synergy vem com um suporte de um pé ou dois pés, que pode variar consoante o país/produto.

Encontre a combinação perfeita entre LG Soundbar e LG TV

*As funcionalidades podem variar consoante o modelo. Consulte a página de cada produto para obter especificações detalhadas.

Uma pessoa na sua sala de estar com o telemóvel na mão. No telefone há um ícone de transmissão que mostra que o ecrã do telefone está a ser espelhado na televisão. Na televisão está a passar um jogo de basquetebol, ao lado está o ecrã espelhado, que mostra as estatísticas dos jogadores.

Maximize a diversão, utilize vários ecrãs com o Multi View

Tire o máximo partido da sua TV com o Multi View. Espelhe os seus dispositivos através do Google Cast e do AirPlay. Divida o seu ecrã em duas vistas para um entretenimento multiecrã sem interrupções.

**As configurações de imagem e som em ambos os ecrãs são iguais. 

*Apple, o logótipo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay e HomeKit são marcas comerciais da Apple Inc., registadas nos EUA e noutros países.

*O suporte para AirPlay 2, HomeKit e Google Cast pode variar consoante a região e o idioma.

Ecrã inicial do LG Channels que mostra a variedade de conteúdos disponíveis numa LG TV.

Usufrua de uma quantidade de conteúdos gratuitos

O serviço de streaming exclusivo da LG, LG Channels, coloca uma ampla seleção de canais ao vivo e a pedido ao seu dispor de forma gratuita. 

*O conteúdo e as aplicações disponíveis podem variar consoante o país, o produto e a região. 

O Gaming Portal transforma a sua TV no derradeiro centro de jogos

Jogue milhares de jogos diretamente na sua LG TV com acesso à GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid e agora à aplicação Xbox! Desfrute de uma grande variedade de experiências de jogo — desde títulos AAA com gamepad a jogos casuais que podem ser jogados com o telecomando.

Ecrã inicial do Gaming Portal. O cursor move-se e clica para mostrar muitos títulos de jogos populares, e a função adicional de poder selecionar jogos em função do tipo de controlador que tiver, quer seja um game pad ou o controlo remoto.

*O suporte para o Gaming Portal pode variar consoante o país.

*O suporte para serviços de jogos em nuvem e jogos no Gaming Portal pode variar consoante o país.

*Alguns serviços de jogos podem exigir uma subscrição e um gamepad.

Jogabilidade potente

Experimente jogos no auge com VRR. Jogue sem que a latência prejudique o desempenho. 

Mãos a segurar um comando de jogo em frente a um ecrã com um videojogo de carros de corrida. O logótipo VRR encontra-se no canto superior esquerdo e são visíveis outras certificações relevantes.

*Só funciona com jogos ou entradas de PC que suportem 60 Hz. 

Dolby Vision e Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Viva o cinema como idealizado pelo realizador com Dolby Vision e FILMMAKER MODE com a Compensação de Luz Ambiente que se adapta ao ambiente e mantém as imagens o mais próximo possível do original.

Um realizador em frente a um painel de controlo a editar o filme "Assassinos da Lua das Flores" numa LG QNED TV. No canto inferior esquerdo, está o logótipo do Dolby Vision e o logótipo do FILMMAKER MODE. Debaixo da imagem estão os logótipos da Netflix, HBOmax, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV e LG Channels.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE é uma marca comercial da UHD Alliance, Inc.
*Suporta Ambient FILMMAKER MODE com Dolby Vision.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE é iniciado automaticamente na AppleTV+ e na aplicação de vídeo Amazon Prime Video. 

Marca de certificação de eficiência de recursos pela Intertek.

Marca de certificação de eficiência de recursos pela Intertek.

Fabricado a pensar no ambiente

Instituições globais de confiança reconheceram os esforços eco-conscientes da LG TV. Agora certificada para eficiência de recursos pela Intertek.

*A certificação Intertek para Eficiência de Recursos aplica-se aos seguintes modelos: OLED M5, G5, C5, B5, e QNED9M, QNED85, QNED82 e QNED80.

*Visite https://sustainabilitydirectory.intertek.com/home para saber mais.

Televisores LG onde são apresentadas obras de arte coloridas que realçam a nova tecnologia de reprodução de cores vivas e vibrantes do LG QNED. O NOVO logótipo LG QNED evo AI também está presente.

Televisores LG onde são apresentadas obras de arte coloridas que realçam a nova tecnologia de reprodução de cores vivas e vibrantes do LG QNED. O NOVO logótipo LG QNED evo AI também está presente.

Conheça o novíssimo QNED evo

Conheça o novíssimo QNED evo Saiba mais

*As imagens acima desta página de informações do produto têm um caráter meramente ilustrativo. Consulte as imagens da galeria para uma representação mais fidedigna.
*Todas as imagens acima são simuladas.
*Os detalhes do produto apresentados na imagem podem ser diferentes.
*A disponibilidade do serviço varia consoante a região e o país.
*Os serviços personalizados podem variar dependendo das políticas da aplicação de terceiros.
*O AI Magic Remote pode exigir uma compra separada, dependendo do tamanho, modelo e região do seu televisor.

Imprimir

Key Spec

IMAGEM (ECRÃ) - Tipo de ecrã

QNED MiniLED 4K

IMAGEM (ECRÃ) - Taxa de atualização

120Hz Nativos (VRR 144Hz)

IMAGEM (ECRÃ) - Gama de cor

Dynamic QNED Color

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO) - Processador de imagem

Processador α8 Gen2 AI 4K

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO) - Tecnologia HDR

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

GAMING - Compatível com AMD Freesync

Sim

DIMENSÕES E PESO - Dimensões sem base (L*A*P mm)

1456 x 840 x 29,7

DIMENSÕES E PESO - Peso da TV sem base (kg)

22,5

Todas as especificações

ACESSIBILIDADE

Escala de Cinzentos

Sim

Alto Contraste

Sim

Cores Invertidas

Sim

ACESSÓRIOS INCLUÍDOS

Cabo Alimentação

Sim (Amovível)

Comando

Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (UK, Italy)

ÁUDIO

Calibração Acústica IA

Sim

Som AI

Som α8 AI Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Codecs de Áudio

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (consulte o manual)

Saída de Áudio

20W

Bluetooth Surround

Sim (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Sim (Volume Automático)

LG Sound Sync

Sim

Saída de Áudio Simultânea

Sim

Partilha do Modo de Som

Sim

Direção das Colunas

Saída por baixo

Sistema das Colunas

2.0 Canais

Compatibilidade WiSA

Sim (Até 2.1 Canais)

WOW Orchestra

Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

EAN

8806096360491

RADIODIFUSÃO

Recetor TV Analógico

Sim

TV Digital Terrestre

DVB-T2/T (Terrestre), DVB-C (Cabo), DVB-S2/S (Satélite)

CONECTIVIDADE E LIGAÇÕES

Suporte Bluetooth

Sim (v 5.3)

Slot CI

1ea (exceto UK, Irlanda)

Entrada Ethernet

1

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

Entradas HDMI

4 (suporte 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 entradas))

Entrada RF (Antena/Cabo)

2

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Sim

SDPIF (Saída Ótica Digital de Áudio)

1

Entradas USB

2 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Sim (Wi-Fi 6)

DIMENSÕES E PESO

Dimensões da embalagem (L*A*P mm)

1600 x 970 x 203

Peso da embalagem (kg)

33,6

Dimensões sem base (L*A*P mm)

1456 x 840 x 29,7

Dimensões com base (L*A*P)

1456 x 909/869 x 285

Dimensões da base (L*P mm)

340 x 285

Peso da TV sem base (kg)

22,5

Peso da TV com base (kg)

26,3

Suporte VESA (L*A mm)

300 x 300

GAMING

ALLM (Modo Automático de Latência Baixa)

Sim

Dolby Vision Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Sim

Compatível com AMD Freesync

Sim

Otimizador de Jogo

Sim (Painel de Jogo)

Modo HGiG

Sim

VRR (Taxa de Atualização Variável)

Sim (até 144 Hz)

IMAGEM (ECRÃ)

Tipo de retroiluminação

Mini LED

Resolução

4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixéis)

Tipo de ecrã

QNED MiniLED 4K

Taxa de atualização

120Hz Nativos (VRR 144Hz)

Gama de cor

Dynamic QNED Color

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

Controlo de Brilho AI

Sim

Seleção de Modo AI

Sim (SHR/HDR)

Imagem AI Pro

Sim

Upscale AI

Super Upscaling α8 AI 4K

Calibração Automática

Sim

Tecnologia de Dimming

Local Dimming

Mapeamento de Tons Dinâmicos

Sim (Mapeamento de Tons Dinâmicos Pro)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Sim

Tecnologia HDR

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Motion

Motion Pro

Modos de Imagem

10 Modos

Processador de imagem

Processador α8 Gen2 AI 4K

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

Sim

ENERGIA

Fonte de Alimentação (Voltagem, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de Energia em Standby

Menos de 0,5W

SMART TV

Chatbot AI

Sim

Ecrã Always Ready

Sim

Web Browser

Sim

Google Cast

Sim

Google Home / Hub

Sim

Home Hub

Sim

Reconhecimento Inteligente da Voz

Sim

LG Channels

Sim

Controlo por Magic Remote

Incorporado

Multi-view

Sim

Sistema Operativo

webOS 25

Controlo por Aplicação

Sim (LG ThinQ)

Câmara USB Compatível

Sim

Identificador de Voz

Sim

Compatível com Apple Airplay2

Sim

Compatível com Apple Home

Sim

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

extensão:pdf
Dismantling information(65QNED86A6A)
extensão:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(65QNED86A6A)
extensão:pdf
Product information sheet (65QNED86A6A)
extensão:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(65QNED86A6A)
MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE
Imprimir

Key Spec

Geral - Número de Canais

5.1

Geral - Potência

440 W

Dimensões (LxAxP) - Principal

850 x 63 x 87 mm

Dimensões (LxAxP) - Subwoofer

200 x 377 x 285 mm

Todas as especificações

ACESSÓRIO

Controlo Remoto

Sim

Cabo Ótica

Sim

Bracket Instalação na Parede

Sim

Certificado de Garantia

Sim

FORMATO ÁUDIO

AAC

Sim

Dolby Digital

Sim

DTS Digital Surround

Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS (CÓDIGO EAN)

Código de barras (Código EAN)

8806091967145

CONECTIVIDADE

Codec Bluetooth - SBC/AAC

Sim

Versão Bluetooth

5.3

HDMI Out

1

Ótico

1

USB

1

Wireless Rear Ready

Sim

CONVENIÊNCIA

App Remota - iOS/Android OS

Sim

Modo de Controlo da Barra de Som

Sim

Modo de Partilha de Som da TV

Sim

WOW Interface

Sim

DIMENSÕES (LXAXP)

Principal

850 x 63 x 87 mm

Coluna Traseira

100,0 x 176,5 x 120,0 mm

Subwoofer

200 x 377 x 285 mm

GERAL

Número de Canais

5.1

Número de Colunas

6 EA

Potência

440 W

SUPORTE HDMI

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Sim

CEC (Simplink)

Sim

ENERGIA

Consumo de Energia (Principal)

33 W

Consumo de Energia (Coluna Traseira)

20 W

Consumo de Energia (Subwoofer)

33 W

Consumo em Modo Off (Principal)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo em Modo Off (Coluna Traseira)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo em Modo Off (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

Som IA Pro

Sim

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Sim

Cinema

Sim

Clear Voice Pro

Sim

Jogo

Sim

Música

Sim

Desporto

Sim

Padrão

Sim

PESO

Peso Bruto

12,56 kg

Principal

2,5 kg

Coluna Traseira (x2)

2,1 kg

Subwoofer

5,7 kg

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

extensão:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(S60TR)
extensão:pdf
WEB INFO(S60TR)
MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

