About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG QNED MiniLED TV 8K, série QNED99, Processador α9 Gen5 AI, webOS 22
86QNED999QB EU.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
Folha de produto

Funcionalidades

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

Onde comprar

LG QNED MiniLED TV 8K, série QNED99, Processador α9 Gen5 AI, webOS 22

86QNED999QB EU.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
Folha de produto
86QNED999QB

LG QNED MiniLED TV 8K, série QNED99, Processador α9 Gen5 AI, webOS 22

(1)
Vista frontal da TV LG QNED com imagem infill e logótipo do produto
imagem do logótipo dos PRÉMIOS DE INOVAÇÃO CES.

CES 2022 Prémios de Inovação

LG 86QNED99

Video Displays & Gaming

imagem do logótipo dos PRÉMIOS DE INOVAÇÃO CES.

CES 2022 Prémios de Inovação

LG 86QNED99

Processador a9 Gen5 AI 8K
imagem do logótipo dos PRÉMIOS DE INOVAÇÃO CES.

CES 2022 Prémios de Inovação

LG QNED

Acessibilidade
Aliança Quantum dot e NanoCell

Desfrute de cores ainda mais puras e ricas

Desfrute de cores inacreditáveis com a combinação das tecnologias Quantum Dot e NanoCell.
Saiba Mais
Mini LEDs

Luzes pequenas para um mega contraste

Milhares de pequenas luzes preenchem a unidade de retroiluminação, proporcionando uma imagem mais nítida, com mais brilho e detalhe.

* QNED99/96/87/86 com MiniLED.
* O número de blocos de MiniLED é baseado no modelo QNED99 de 86”.
* O tamanho do MiniLED foi calculado de acordo com as normas internas de medição da LG.

        Precision Dimming Pro+ e           Ultra Contraste

Com a nossa mais avançada tecnologia de dimming e milhares de blocos de escurecimento individuais, as LG QNED usam algoritmos de aprendizagem profunda para melhorar a relação de contraste e o brilho para imagens naturais e precisas, minimizando ao mesmo tempo o efeito de aura.

Existem dois ecrãs de TV: um à esquerda e outro à direita. São apresentadas imagens de cristais coloridos em cada TV. Imagem da esquerda um pouco pálida enquanto imagem da direita é muito vívida. É mostrada a imagem do chip do processador no canto inferior esquerdo de uma TV na imagem direita.

100% Volume de Cor

A tecnologia de reprodução de cor certificada das LG QNED disponibiliza cores ricas que permanecem vívidas e precisas mesmo com elevados níveis de brilho.

Uma imagem de pintura digital muito colorida dividida em dois setores – à esquerda está uma imagem menos vívida e à direita está uma imagem mais vívida. No canto inferior esquerdo o texto diz volume de cor de 70% e à direita diz volume de cor 100%.

Existem dois gráficos de distribuição de cores RGB em forma de polo triangular. A da esquerda está a 70% de volume de cor e a da direita está a 100% de cor de volume que está completamente distribuída. O texto entre os dois gráficos indica Claro e Escuro. É mostrado um logótipo de certificação Intertek diretamente por baixo.

100% Consistência de Cor

Graças à tecnologia de cor avançada da TV, as cores podem ser vistas sem distorção mesmo quando visualizadas a partir de ângulos panorâmicos.

Do lado esquerdo, vista frontal do ecrã QNED e um emaranhado de balões com as cores do arco-íris no ecrã. O texto indica «Frente» na parte superior da TV. A parte central do ecrã está realçada numa área circular separada. Do lado direito, vista lateral do ecrã QNED e um emaranhado de balões com as cores do arco-íris no ecrã. O texto indica "além disso, menos 30 graus de visualização" por cima da TV. A parte central do ecrã está realçada numa área circular separada.

* O número de blocos é baseado no modelo QNED99 de 86”.
* QNED99/96 com Precision Dimming Pro+.
* QNED 99/96/87/86 com Ultra Contraste.
* Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade.

A câmara move-se de um grande plano do topo da TV para baixo para um grande plano da frente da TV. Uma aurora verde no ecrã de TV. A câmara afasta-se para mostrar uma sala muito ampla. A sala é cinzenta no geral e vê-se uma floresta pela janela lá fora.
Ecrã ultragrande

Ecrãs ultragrandes,
com uma imagem grandiosa

Eleve a sua visualização a um outro nível com a vibrante
cor QNED, em resolução 8K, num ecrã ultragrande.
Ecrãs ultragrandes,<br>com uma imagem grandiosa Saiba Mais
Um circuito de néon azul movimenta-se na imagem de um glaciar azul. A câmara afasta-se e mostra um glaciar azul no ecrã de TV. A TV está posicionada numa ampla sala com fundo azul.
Processador α9 Gen5 AI 8K

Pomos o «pro» no processador

O nosso processador mais avançado até à data, o α9 Gen5 AI 8K, proporciona uma experiência verdadeiramente poderosa.
Pomos o «pro» no processador Saiba Mais

* QNED99/96 com o Processador α9 Gen5 AI 8K.

Imagem AI Pro

A imagem perfeita está cada vez mais próxima com Imagem AI Pro. Upscaling AI 8K e Mapeamento de Tons AI permitem melhorar o contraste e a resolução para mais pormenores, ao passo que as tecnologias Fore/Background Effect Enhancement e Dynamic Vivid maximizam a profundidade de campo e a expressão de cor para incríveis imagens realistas.

Grande plano do rosto de uma mulher à esquerda e à direita. À esquerda a imagem parece mais escura e menos nítida, e à direita parece uma imagem mais brilhante e nítida do rosto da mulher.

Som AI Pro

Recorrendo a técnicas de Deep Learning dos dados de áudio recebidos, o processador tem a capacidade de reconhecer vozes, efeitos e frequências, o que permite otimizar o som com base no tipo de conteúdo visualizado, para uma experiência mais imersiva e espacial.
Ecrã de TV com uma roda-gigante muito brilhante à noite e com efeito visual do som à esquerda e à direita da TV.

Upscaling AI 8K

O potente processador usa avançadas tecnologias de IA para analisar e repor a informação perdida de conteúdo de baixa resolução, transformando-o em 8K com uma incrível nitidez.

Há uma imagem de texturas de penas brilhantes iridescentes de um pássaro Irena de cor lilás. A imagem é dividida em duas – a parte esquerda é menos vívida, e a parte direita é mais vívida e indica redimensionamento AI 8K no canto superior direito com a imagem do chip do processador.

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

O mapeamento de tons dinâmicos faz a análise inteligente de cada área do fotograma para melhorar o contraste e aumentar o nível de detalhe visto em tempo real.

Imagem do interior de uma gruta escura azul e imagem do chip de um processador no canto inferior direito. O mesmo visual da gruta escura azul diretamente por baixo, mas numa versão mais pálida.

* QNED99/96 com Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro.
* QNED87/86/82/81 com Dynamic Tone Mapping.
* Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade.

É apresentada uma lista de IU gráficas do ecrã inicial da LG QNED a deslizar para baixo. Mudança de cena para TV colocada numa sala amarela.
ThinQ AI e WebOS

Nunca foi tão fácil
ser inteligente

Veja como a sua TV pode ser convenientemente personalizada com alertas, recomendações, assistentes inteligentes, e muito mais.
Nunca foi tão fácil <br> ser inteligente Saiba Mais

*A disponibilidade do serviço poderá variar consoante o país ou região.
*São necessárias subscrições separadas para os serviços OTT.

Conectividade e assistentes inteligentes

A compatibilidade com Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, entre outros, faz com que o controlo da sua TV e dos dispositivos conectados seja mais rápido e mais conveniente do que nunca.

Quatro logótipos por ordem: Hey Google, alexa built-in, Works with Apple AirPlay, Works with Apple HomeKit.

Sports Alert

Não perca as mais recentes novidades das suas equipas e ligas preferidas, mesmo quando assistir a outro conteúdo, através de atualizações e lembretes em tempo real para todos os grandes jogos.

IU gráfica Sports Alert com dois logótipos de equipas (Jungle King e Dragon) e dois botões à direita que dizem “Ver” e “Sem alertas”. A frase diz: “Eis o resultado para o atual canal de desporto”.

O meu perfil

Veja apenas o que quer ver com os perfis personalizáveis para cada membro da família. Receba recomendações de conteúdo e tenha acesso rápido às aplicações usadas com maior frequência, por si.

Pictogramas de três utilizadores na Conta LG - os nomes por baixo de cada rosto são Max, Rachel e David.

Always Ready

Mesmo quando o ecrã está desligado, as LG QNED estão prontas para responder de imediato às suas perguntas. Pode até apresentar as suas fotografias e outro conteúdo de lifestyle quando não está a ver TV.

Um ecrã de TV a mostrar o tempo para amanhã.

* A funcionalidade Always Ready está disponível nas séries QNED99/96.

Uma mulher olha para o céu roxo. O seu cabelo move-se ligeiramente.
Experiência cinematográfica

Um desempenho que
não deixa ninguém indiferente

Assista a uma experiência incrivelmente cinematográfica desde o conforto da sua casa com as LG QNED.
Um desempenho que <br> não deixa ninguém indiferente Saiba Mais

Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos e HDR 10 Pro

As mais recentes soluções Dolby proporcionam imagem e som melhorados num número ainda mais amplo de conteúdos, e o HDR10 Pro melhora automaticamente o contraste para uma maior nitidez, mesmo com conteúdo HDR normal.

FILMMAKER MODE

Veja os seus filmes favoritos exatamente como o realizador os idealizou com o FILMMAKER MODE™. Este modo preserva as cores, definição e taxas de fotogramas originais para levar uma visão fiel à do realizador até si.

Um realizador olha para um grande monitor de TV, a editar qualquer coisa. Ecrã de TV com uma grua contra um céu roxo. Logótipo do FILMMAKER Mode no canto inferior direito.

*A compatibilidade com o FILMMAKER Mode pode variar consoante o país.

*QNED99/96/87/86 com Dolby Vision IQ e Doby Atmos.
* Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade.
* Convencional refere-se às TVs UHD da LG sem tecnologia NanoCell.

Imagem de um robot com iluminação vermelha. Pestaneja lentamente.
Gaming a um nível superior

Muito mais poder
de jogo nas suas mãos

Melhore o seu setup com uma TV ao mais alto nível, concebida para a última geração de Gaming.
Muito mais poder <br> de jogo nas suas mãos Saiba Mais

Game Optimizer e Game Dashboard

O Game Optimizer disponibiliza todas as suas definições de jogo num menu de fácil utilização, ao passo que o novo Game Dashboard permite um rápido acesso às definições atuais.

Imagem de um Painel de Jogo: a paleta mostra ícones de estado de jogo, modo escuro, App on App, Otimizador de Jogo, todas as definições, e manual de utilização.

HGiG

A LG juntou-se a alguns dos maiores nomes da indústria do Gaming para lhe trazer os mais recentes jogos em HDR, com níveis de realismo e imersividade incríveis.

Imagem mostra uma mulher com uma arma e a cara totalmente coberta. A metade esquerda da imagem está pálida, com menos cor, e a metade direita da imagem tem relativamente mais cor.

4K a 120 Hz, ALLM, eARC e VRR

Eleve o gaming a um novo nível com a compatibilidade com Dolby Vision® HDR a 4K/120 Hz, e VRR, ALLM e eARC, com as mais recentes especificações de HDMI 2.1, para reduzir falhas e quebras, proporcionando gráficos uniformes e sincronizados em alta resolução.

Um caça vermelho e a imagem dividida em dois: a metade esquerda da imagem parece menos colorida e ligeiramente mais escura, a imagem direita é mais brilhante e colorida. No canto superior esquerdo da imagem aparece Convencional e no canto superior direito está o Logótipo LG QNED.

São apresentadas três TV. No meio, o ecrã mostra dois logótipos na diagonal – logótipo de NVIDIA GeFORCE NOW e logótipo de STADIA. À esquerda a TV mostra Splitgate e à direita a TV mostra Cyberpunk 2077.

Cloud Gaming

A LG QNED leva até si milhares de novos jogos com a integração das plataformas e GEFORCE Now.

*As parcerias suportadas poderão ser diferentes consoante os países.
*O Game Optimizer e Game Dashboard estarão disponíveis em cloud gaming a partir da segunda metade de 2022.

AMD FreeSync Premium

Desfrute de uma jogabilidade ao mais alto ritmo com o mínimo de falhas, paragens e atrasos, graças à compatibilidade com AMD FreeSync Premium das LG QNED.

Duas TV: à esquerda uma cena de um jogo de corridas de carros com um carro de corrida. À direita a mesma cena de jogo, mas com uma imagem mais brilhante e nítida. No canto superior direito o logótipo AMD FreeSync premium.

*QNED99/90/85/80 com AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade.

Existem logótipos de plataformas de serviços de streaming e as respetivas cenas ao lado de cada logótipo. Logótipo da Netflix e Casa de Papel e The Witcher. Logótipo da Disney e Boba Fett. Logótipo da Stadia e Journey to the Savage Planet e The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Logótipo da Prime Video e Sem Remorso e A Roda do Tempo. Logótipo da Livenow e imagem do teaser de Mamamoo e imagem do teaser de OneUs. Logótipo da NVIDIA Geforce Now e imagens do gameplay de Cyberpunk 2077 e Splitgate. Logótipo da Apple TV plus e Fundação e Finch.
Serviços OTT

Todos os seus streams favoritos estão aqui

Aprecie conteúdo das maiores plataformas de streaming diretamente nas LG QNED.
Todos os seus streams favoritos estão aqui Saiba Mais

* É necessária a adesão à Netflix.
* A disponibilidade dos conteúdos e das aplicações poderá variar consoante o país ou região. É necessária uma subscrição separada do Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney e as suas respetivas entidades.
* Apple, o logótipo da Apple e Apple TV são marcas comerciais da Apple Inc, registadas nos EUA e noutros países.
* Apple TV+ e/ou conteúdo selecionado podem não estar disponíveis em todas as regiões.
* A subscrição da Apple TV+ é necessária.
* Amazon, Prime Video e todos os respetivos logótipos são marcas comerciais da Amazon.com, Inc. ou respetivas afiliadas. É necessário aderir à Amazon Prime e/ou são aplicáveis tarifas Prime Video. Consulte primevideo.com/terms para mais detalhes.
* Os serviços suportados poderão ser diferentes consoante os países.

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

extensão:pdf
Dismantling information(86QNED999QB)
extensão:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(86QNED999QB)
extensão:pdf
Product information sheet (86QNED999QB)
MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

O que dizem sobre nós

Comprar diretamente

Vista frontal da TV LG QNED com imagem infill e logótipo do produto

86QNED999QB

LG QNED MiniLED TV 8K, série QNED99, Processador α9 Gen5 AI, webOS 22

86QNED999QB EU.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
Folha de produto