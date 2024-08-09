Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Streaming Week Destaques O que é o WebOS? Menu e Aplicações LG Channels Gaming e Lifestlyle Promoção

Imagem da celebração dos 10 anos do webOS durante a LG Streaming Week, com parceiros de conteúdos globais

LG Streaming Week

De 9 de set. a 13 de out.

Obtenha a oferta semanal limitada

Celebração dos 10 anos do webOS

Descubra os seus filmes, séries, desportos, animé, jogos favoritos e muito mais. 

Veja as últimas ofertas da LG Streaming Week na sua LG TV.

Obtenha ofertas semanais limitadas

Basta abrir a aplicação LG Streaming Week na LG TV para desfrutar das ofertas.

Obtenha 3 meses grátis

Apple TV+

Obtenha 3 meses grátis

Apple Music

Obtenha 1 mês grátis

Baby Shark World

Obtenha o primeiro mês por 1€

e 30 minutos de teste gratuito Blacknut

Obtenha 30 dias grátis

Crunchyroll

Obtenha um desconto no NFL Game Pass

Temporada Pro e Semanal Pro DAZN

Desfrute de 70% de desconto durante 6 meses

Mubi

Obtenha 20% de desconto nos TVOD seletivos

RakutenTV

Imagem da OLED TV da LG

Mais ofertas de produtos

Durante a LG Streaming Week

Mais ofertas de produtos Saiba mais

*O conteúdo, as aplicações e as ofertas disponíveis podem variar consoante o serviço, o país, o produto e a região. Aplicam-se condições.

**A LG lançou os seus primeiros televisores LCD e OLED com a plataforma webOS em 2014.

***As ofertas semanais limitadas só podem ser levantadas até ao final de cada semana promocional. Consulte a aplicação LG Streaming Week na LG TV para ver as ofertas semanais. As ofertas podem ser encerradas antecipadamente devido ao número limitado de cupões de voucher.

Apple TV+: A oferta termina a 17/11/2024. Oferta disponível na app Apple TV para as TV LG 4K e 8K nos modelos de 2018 a 2024 e para os modelos StanbyME e StanbyME GO. Válida apenas para novos assinantes e assinaturas anteriores elegíveis da Apple TV+ na sua região. Oferta limitada a uma TV e a um ID Apple. O plano renova-se automaticamente ao preço mensal da sua região até ao seu cancelamento. É necessário um ID Apple com um método de pagamento válido associado. O valor será cobrado ao método de pagamento associado e pode cancelar a assinatura a qualquer momento, nas definições da sua conta, até um dia antes da data de renovação. Aplicam‑se os Termos e a Política de Privacidade da Apple; consulte os termos aplicáveis no seu país em https://www.apple.com/pt/legal/internet-services/itunes/pt/terms.html Tem de ter a idade mínima requerida e deverá estar no país correspondente à loja em que está a ativar a oferta. São necessários produtos e serviços compatíveis. Não acumulável com outras ofertas que forneçam acesso ao mesmo serviço. Apple TV+ é uma marca de serviço da Apple Inc.

Apple Music: Oferta expira a 30/04/2025. Oferta disponível na app Apple Music em modelos selecionados LG 4K 2018-2024, modelos Smart TV 8K, modelos StanbyME e StanbyME Go. Válida apenas para novos assinantes e assinaturas anteriores elegíveis. Após o período promocional, a Apple Music renova‑se automaticamente ao preço mensal da sua região até ser cancelada. São necessários produtos e serviços compatíveis e tem de ter a idade mínima requerida. Aplicam‑se termos.

Baby Shark World: A oferta termina a 14/10/2024. Oferta disponível em modelos LG 2018-2024 na aplicação LG Streaming Weeks. O teste gratuito de 1 mês é válido apenas para novos assinantes da aplicação Baby Shark World na sua região. O plano é renovado ao preço da sua região por mês até ser cancelado. Aplicam-se os termos.

Blacknut: A oferta termina a 13/10/2024 e está disponível em modelos LG Smart TV 2021-2024. Válido apenas para novos assinantes Blacknut. Cancele a qualquer momento, aplicam-se os termos.

Crunchyroll: A oferta termina a 13/10/2024. Oferta disponível para modelos de TV LG de 2018 a 2024. Válido apenas para novos assinantes. O plano será renovado pelo preço da sua região por mês após o período promocional.Aplicam-se termos.

DAZN: Week 1) A oferta termina a 22 de setembro de 2024 e é válida apenas para novos subscritores. A sua subscrição do NFL Game Pass Season Pro será renovada automaticamente no dia 1 de agosto de 2025, a menos que seja cancelada em A minha Conta. Aplicam-se os Termos e Condições. / Week 2) A oferta termina a 29 de setembro de 2024 e é válida apenas para novos subscritores. Aplicam-se os Termos e Condições.

Mubi: Aproveite 6 meses com 70% de desconto. A oferta termina a 06/10/2024. Oferta válida em todos os dispositivos LG 2018 - 2024 e nos modelos webOS 4.0 - webOS 24. Válida apenas para novos assinantes da MUBI na sua região. Após o término do período da oferta, será cobrada automaticamente dos participantes a taxa de assinatura do plano escolhido por meio da página de inscrição promocional da MUBI. Aplicam-se termos

RakutenTV: A oferta termina a 22/09/2024. Oferta disponível para modelos de TV LG de 2018-2024 acima de UHD, StandbyMe e StandbymeGo. Válido apenas para novos assinantes. O plano é renovado ao preço da sua região por mês após o período promocional. Detalhes aqui: https://www.rakuten.tv/pt/terms_conditions/4101