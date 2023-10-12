About Cookies on This Site

عن حلول LG

يوفر نظام تكييف الهواء من ال جي مجموعة واسعة من حلول التهوية التي تتوافق مع أي مبنى في أي مكان. اكتشف حلول كاملة للتدفئة والتهوية والتكييف والطاقة هنا.

About_LG_Air_Solution_01_01

حل التهوية من LG

حل التهوية من LG

VRF : MULTI V

About_LG_Air_Solution_03_01

مبرد (تشيلر)

About_LG_Air_Solution_03_02

وحدة تكييف منفصلة

About_LG_Air_Solution_03_03

About_LG_Air_Solution_02

موفر حلول كاملة للتدفئة والتهوية والتكييف والطاقة

يوفر نظام تكييف الهواء من LG مجموعة واسعة من حلول التهوية التي تتوافق مع أي مبنى في أي مكان

About_LG_Air_Solution_04_AR

من رائدة التكييف في كوريا إلى أول تقنية عالمية

About_LG_Air_Solution_05_AR

شبكة عالمية للأداء الرائد عالميًّا

بتحسين الحلول المتاحة للتدفئة والتهوية والتكييف وتوفير المزيد من هذه الحلول، أصبح نظام مكيف الهواء من LG رائد التدفئة والتهوية والتكييف الشاملة. فهذا الأداء المتميز الذي حققته الشركة بوتيرة ثابتة بإدخال الحلول عالية الموثوقية التي تتسم بكفاءة استهلاك الطاقة مبنيٌ على أساس صلب من إمكانات البحث والتطوير والتصنيع المتطور العالمية.

About_LG_Air_Solution_06_AR

تحسين حلول تهوية فيما يزيد عن 100 دولة