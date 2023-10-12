About Cookies on This Site

مبرد امتصاصي مضخة حرارية

اكتشف تشكيلة المضخات الحرارية التي تعمل بالامتصاص من ال جي السعودية. ينتج هذا النظام طاقة تتسم بدرجة حرارة متوسطة. اعرف المزيد من موقعنا إل جي السعودية

Absorption_Heat_Pump_01

مبرد امتصاصي مضخة حرارية

الميزات التشكيلة
الميزات
اتصل بنا
Absorption_Heat_Pump_02_AR

استعمال الطاقة غير المستغلة كمصدر للحرارة باستخدام

نظام يوفر مياه بحرارة مرتفعة حتى 80 درجة مئوية عن طريق استخدام 70-80％ من الطاقة غير المستغلة، كمخلفات مصدر الحرارة ومياه الأنهار والمياه الجوفية التي تُصرف من محطات توليد التيار الكهربي ومعالجة مياه الصرف. ويمكنه توفير الطاقة بصورة اقتصادية لأنه يحول الطاقة الحرارية منخفضة الحرارة إلى طاقة حرارية مرتفعة الحرارة مع استهلاك قليل من الطاقة.

مضخة حرارية تعمل بالامتصاص - فئة أولى

ينتج هذا النظام طاقة تتسم بدرجة حرارة متوسطة عن طريق استخدام الطاقة التشغيلية التي تتميز بدرجة حرارة مرتفعة ومخلفات الطاقة الحرارية التي تتميز بدرجة حرارة منخفضة. وهو خيار اقتصادي لأنه يقلل كمية التسخين عن طريق امتصاص الحرارة من المصادر الحرارية منخفضة درجة الحرارة ليتم استخدامها على شكل درجة حرارة متوسطة.

مضخة حرارية تعمل بالامتصاص - فئة ثانية

ينتج هذا النظام طاقة تتسم بدرجة حرارة مرتفعة ودرجة حرارة منخفضة عن طريق استخدام الطاقة الحرارية المهدرة التي تتميز بدرجة حرارة متوسطة. عند توفير الحرارة بدرجة حرارة متوسطة، يتم تحويلها إلى شكل ذي درجة حرارة مرتفعة ودرجة حرارة منخفضة، وهو ما يمثل طريقة مفيدة للغاية لاسترداد الحرارة الصناعية المهدرة.

Steam_Type_03_AR

أنبوب ذو أداء فائق مصنوع من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ

تتميز الأنابيب الناقلة للحرارة المصنوعة من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ غير تقليدية الصنع والمزودة بتقنية LG الحصرية بفاعلية نقل الحرارة نفسها التي تتميز بها الأنابيب النحاسية، كما تتميز بمقاومة تآكل مرتفعة للغاية مقارنةً بالأنابيب النحاسية، مما يضمن فاعلية نقل حرارة ثابتة حتى أثناء فترات التشغيل الطويلة.

absorption-heat-pump_ar

التحكم في تركيز الممتص ومنعه

يتم حساب تركيز التحكم الامتصاصي عن طريق منظومة حماية تحكم بلورية مدمجة في وحدة التحكم، ويتم تنفيذ التحكم في المنع عند ارتفاع التركيز عن القيمة المحددة. عن طريق التحكم في تركيز سائل الامتصاص تلقائيًّا، يقوم بمنع الامتصاص الأوّلي لبلورات السائل ويحسب

راحة فائقة أثناء التركيب

يتيح التقسيم المكون من 3 أجزاء سهولة في التركيب في الأماكن الضيقة، مثل المواقع التي تشهد إعادة تنظيم وترميم.

سهولة في تنظيف الأنابيب

عند تنظيف الأنابيب، يمكن فتح غطاء صندوق الماء فقط بدون فصل الأنابيب.

فحص رقمي للضغط

مقياس الضغط الرقمي يُستخدم لمراقبة الضغط داخل المبرّد في الوقت الفعلي. يتم تعيين معدل التفريغ وحفظه تلقائيًّا ويمكن استخدام البيانات المحفوظة لمراقبة التسريب وتشخيصه بدقة وسرعة.

التحكم المركزي المحسّن

حلول التحكم، مثل ACP IV وAC Smart، تتيح إمكانية المراقبة بسهولة وتسمح بالتحكم عن بُعد بما يوفر إمكانية إدارة العديد من طرُز التدفئة والتهوية والتكييف في أي مكان.

معرفة المزيد

Absorption_Heat_Pump_09_AR

تشكيلة مضخة حرارية تعمل بالامتصاص

Air_Solution_03

اتصل بنا

يُرجى الاتصال بنا للحصول على المزيد من المعلومات بشأن المنتج وسوف نتواصل معك في القريب.

اتصل بنا معرفة المزيد