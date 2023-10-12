About Cookies on This Site

Gift Box

تقدم إل جي لحلول التدفئة والتهوية وتكييف الهواء الدعم من خلال تقوية الروابط

11/28/2022

تكمن قوة الفريق في قوة أعضائه، فكلما كانت الرابطة أقوى بين هؤلاء الأعضاء كان ذلك أمر مثالي. يشكل التآلف وتبادل الأفكار أحد التحديات خلال فترات التباعد الجسدي. لكن شركاء إل جي لحلول التدفئة والتهوية وتكييف الهواء في البرازيل لديهم تقليد يتمثل في عقد اجتماعات منتظمة لمشاركة الأفكار، وقد استفادوا من الإنترنت لمواصلة هذا التقليد خلال فترة انتشار الوباء. فرغم التباعد، تمكن فريق إل جي من إجراء مكالمات الفيديو الجماعية مع الشركاء لقضاء بعض الوقت معًا لمناقشة الخبرات والمخاوف والاتجاهات السائدة في صناعة التدفئة والتهوية وتكييف الهواء.

تعقد الجهات المؤثرة بحلول التدفئة والتهوية وتكييف الهواء في البرازيل وشركة إل جي اجتماعاتهم عبر الإنترنت

يجتمع الشركاء معًا عبر الإنترنت لقضاء بعض الوقت معًا

تواصلت شركة إل جي مع الشركاء في البرازيل وقدمت لهم الهدايا بالإضافة إلى دعوتهم للانضمام إلى سلسلة من المكالمات الجماعية. تمكنت شركة إل جي وشركاؤها في صناعة التدفئة والتهوية وتكييف الهواء بالبرازيل من عقد اجتماعاتهم عبر الإنترنت وتبادل التحيات الحارة ومناقشة الأفكار لتحسين أعمالهم. كما قدم الشركاء رؤى قيمة لتحسين الأعمال والدعم بشكل عام لشركة إل جي. ناقشوا كل شيء بداية من إمكانية التكيف مع الوضع ومروراً بالحجر الصحي وحتى إطلاق منتجات مثل وحدات Multi V S ومكيفات Artcool gallery cassettes من إل جي.

نشر شركاء إل جي تجاربهم على صفحات انستجرام ستوري

كما شاركوا تجاربهم على صفحات انستجرام

تمنح إل جي الكثير من التقدير لشركائها وتبني علاقات قوية معهم. سيستمر جميعنا في تقديم الدعم وبناء الروابط مع الشركاء لضمان تحقيق النجاح.

* قد تختلف المنتجات والحلول وفقًا للدولة وظروف التشغيل. يرجى النقر فوق لافتة "طلبات الشراء" أدناه للاتصال بمكتب إل جي المحلي للحصول على مزيد من المعلومات حول الحلول والمنتجات.

