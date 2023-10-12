About Cookies on This Site

تلفزيون ضيافة بدقة 4K UHD مزود بشاشة بتقنية Pro:Centric Direct

تلفزيون ضيافة بدقة 4K UHD مزود بشاشة بتقنية Pro:Centric Direct

تلفزيون معلق على جدار الفندق يعرض شاشة مشرقة وزاهية.

*65 بوصة
*جميع الصور الموجودة في صفحة الويب هذه للأغراض التوضيحية فقط.

Pro:Centric Cloud

تعمل Pro: Centric Cloud على تحسين قابلية استخدام حل CMS للمؤسسات وتهيئة النظام السحابي ، مما يعزز خدمة حل الطرف 3rd. كما توفر قوالب تصميم متنوعة، وتحسن منصة جمع البيانات والتحليلات مع لوحة معلومات لافتة للنظر.

تعمل المرأة من خلال Pro: Centric Cloud.

سهولة الوصول إلى تطبيق Netflix باستخدام Pro: Centric Direct

Pro: Centric Direct، هو الحل الإداري السهل والبسيط لمحتوى الفنادق، يخلق تجربة لا تُنسى لعملائك. على وجه الخصوص، يمكن تنشيط تطبيق Netflix بواسطة أي شخص لديه Pro: Centric Direct. يلزم وجود عضوية في Netflix.

يتم عرض محتوى الفندق بما في ذلك تطبيق Netflix على شاشة التلفزيون داخل غرفة الفندق.

webOS 5.0 فقط
*يتطلب PMS
*يتوفر مع Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Direct

يوفر حل إدارة محتويات الفنادق Pro:Centric Direct أدوات تحرير سهلة وبسيطة، مما يجعل من السهل إجراء الخدمة وتنفيذ الإدارة عن بُعد المستندة إلى عنوان IP بنقرة واحدة. يتيح حل Pro:Centric Direct للمستخدمين تحرير الواجهة الموجودة لديهم بسهولة عن طريق تقديم واجهة مخصصة وإدارة جميع أجهزة التلفزيون الموجودة في الغرفة بكفاءة. يوفر أحدث إصدار من PCD تحكمًا داخليًا قائمًا على إنترنت الأشياء بالإضافة إلى وظيفة التحكم الصوتي من خلال معالجة اللغة الطبيعية من إل جي (NLP). ستكون وظائف إنترنت الأشياء والوظائف المتعلقة بالصوت نقطة انطلاقك للتحضير لغرف الفنادق للجيل القادم من خلال الذكاء الاصطناعي.

يدير الرجل محتويات وإعدادات التلفزيون في الفندق باستخدام حل Pro: Centric Direct من خلال خادم.

*قد لا يتم دعم بعض الميزات استنادًا إلى إصدارات PCD.

إطار نحيف يجعل التلفزيون قطعة مميزة

تم تصميم سلسلة UR762H ذات الإطار النحيف لتندمج مع أي تصميم داخلي وتوفر تجربة مشاهدة غامرة دون أي انقطاع.

يعرض التلفزيون ذو الإطار النحيف الشاشة بصور واقعية لتعزيز تجربة المشاهد.

يتميز التلفزيون بخاصية SoftAP، وهي ميزة Wi-Fi "افتراضية" لأجهزة التلفزيون الأخرى.

SoftAP

تعد نقطة الوصول البرمجية (SoftAP) ميزة Wi-Fi "افتراضية" تستخدم التلفزيون كنقطة اتصال لاسلكية مما يتيح للضيوف توصيل أجهزتهم بنقطة الوصول البرمجية (SoftAP). يدعم وضع الجسر مما يتيح للمديرين التحكم في معلومات نقطة الوصول البرمجية (SoftAP) داخل الغرفة مثل، مستوى الإشارة وكلمات مرور نقطة الوصول البرمجية (SoftAP) إلخ.

*يجب ضبط نقطة الوصول البرمجية (SoftAP) في قائمة التثبيت بعد تشغيل التلفزيون.
*قد لا تعمل ميزة الانعكاس الذكي في نفس الوقت.

Listening to the music through TV speakers by connecting it with a cellphone through Bluetooth.

مزامنة الصوت عبر Bluetooth

تتيح مزامنة الصوت عبر Bluetooth للمستخدمين الاستماع إلى الموسيقى على جهاز محمول من خلال مكبرات صوت التلفزيون عبر اتصال Bluetooth.

*أجهزة دعم مزامنة الصوت عبر البلوتوث: جهاز جوال يستند إلى أندرويد (الإصدار v4.4 KitKat) / iOS

 

كل المواصفات

المعلومات

الفئة

Pro:Centric Smart

مواصفات الطاقة

استهلاك الطاقة (الحد الأقصى)

225W

استهلاك الطاقة (العادي)

202W

إمدادات الطاقة (الجهد ، هرتز)

AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

استهلاك الطاقة الاستعداد

تحت 0.5 واط

قياسي

EMC

CE

الأمان

CB, CU TR

الملحقات

سلك الطاقة

YES (1.5M / Straight)

نوع وحدة التحكم عن بُعد

S-Con / MMR (اختياري)

الفيديو

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

نعم

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

نعم

نظام البث

تناظري (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

SECAM / PAL

رقمي

DVB-T2/C/S2

قناة المعلومات (قناة المعلومات التلقائية)

نعم

الصوت (الصوت)

ذكاء إصطناعي لضبط الصوت

نعم (جاهز، مطلوب MMR)

صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

نعم

مزامنة صوت LG

نعم

مكبّر الصوت (مخرج الصوت)

20W

شاشة العرض

السطوع (العادي)

330 nit

الدقة

4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

الحجم (بوصة)

75

حل الضيافة

Pro:Centric Direct

نعم

Pro:Centric Cloud

نعم

Pro:Centric Server

نعم

Pro:Centric Smart

نعم

Pro:Centric V

نعم

Pro:Idiom (إدارة الحلول الرقمية)

نعم

Pro:Idiom Media (إدارة الحلول الرقمية)

نعم

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

نعم

webRTC (الاتصال في الوقت الحقيقي)

نعم

الأبعاد/الوزن

عرض الإطار (بعيدًا عن الإطار, الحافة يمين/يسار/علوي/سفلي):

7.9/7.9/7.9/18.4 mm

عرض الإطار (على الإطار, الحافة يمين/يسار/علوي/سفلي):

13.9/13.9/13.9/19.9 mm

أبعاد الشحن (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1820 x 1115 x 200 mm

الأبعاد من دون الحامل (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1678 x 964 x 59.9 mm

الوزن عند الشحن

40.3 kg

الوزن من دون الحامل

31.4 kg

مزايا الضيافة

التقنيات التشخيصية

نعم (IP عن بُعد)

وضع توفير الطاقة

نعم

External Power Out

نعم

External Speaker Out / Line Out

نعم (مخرج مكبّر الصوت الخارجي)

EzManager

نعم

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

نعم

HTNG-CEC (إصدار)

نعم (1.4)

Insert Image

نعم

Instant ON

نعم

مخرج IR

نعم (RS-232C‏، HDMI)

Lock mode

نعم (محدود)

رمز IR المتعددة

نعم

One Channel Map

نعم

Port Block

نعم

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

نعم

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (إصدار)

نعم (1.4)

SNMP

نعم

USB Cloning

نعم

V-Lan Tag

نعم

الاستيقاظ عبر التردد اللاسلكي

نعم

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

نعم

Welcome Video

نعم

WOL

نعم

إمكانية الاتصال

مخرج صوت رقمي (بصري)

نعم

فتحة CI

نعم (CI+ 1.4)

مخرج مكبّر الصوت الخارجي (قابس هاتف مقاس 3.5 مم)

نعم

مدخل HDMI

نعم (3 لكل وحدة)

مخرج سماعة الرأس

نعم

مدخل RF

نعم (2 لكل وحدة)

RJ45 (غرض الاستخدام)

2 (Ethernet, Aux)

RS-232C (D-Sub ذو 9 سنون/قابس الهاتف)

نعم (قابس الهاتف)

USB (الإصدار)

نعم (2 لكل وحدة/ 2.0)

الوظائف الذكية

Bluetooth

نعم

تشغيل الصوت عبر Bluetooth

نعم

DIAL

نعم

Gallery Mode

نعم

HDMI-ARC

نعم (HDMI2)

IoT

نعم

التوافق مع Magic Remote

نعم (جاهز)

Mood Display

نعم

Screen Share

نعم

Soft AP

نعم

التعرُّف الصوتي (مستقل/حل)

نعم

إصدار webOS

Webos 22

متصفح الويب

نعم

واي فاي

نعم

الوظيفة الرأسية (الشركات/متاجر التجزئة)

BEACON

نعم

مزامن موقّت بروتوكول وقت الشبكة (NTP)

نعم

ساعة التوقيت الفعلي (RTC)

نعم

Video Tag

نعم (2 فيديو)

الميكانيكية

قفل Kensington

نعم

متوافق مع معايير VESA

400 x 400 mm

الوظيفة الرأسية (المستشفيات)

وضع سماعات الرأس الخاصة بالرعاية الصحية

نعم

التصميم

لون الواجهة

Ashed Brown

نوع الحامل

بدون حامل (للملحقات: 1 عمود) * 32~55 بوصة: دوّار / أخرى: مثبت

اسم الأداة

UP8000

