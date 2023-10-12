About Cookies on This Site

شاشة العرض OLED الشفافة

55EW5G-V

شاشة العرض OLED الشفافة

(1)

اكتشف الخفايا،
مع شاشة عرض OLED الشفافة من إل جي

توفر شاشات عرض OLED الشفافة من إل جي طرقًا جديدة للتواصل المرئي وتفتح الآفاق أمام مستوى جديد تمامًا من الإبداع الذي لا يمكن لشاشة العرض الرقمية التقليدية تقديمه.

*جميع الصور متاحة لأغراض توضيحية فقط.

يتم عرض معلومات عن البنى على شاشات OLED الشفافة التي تم إعدادها أمام البنى الصغيرة.

شفافية فائقة

تمنح تقنية OLED من إل جي شاشة العرض OLED الشفافة شكلاً أكثر نحافة بدون وحدة إضاءة خلفية أو طبقة من الكريستال السائل، لتحقيق شفافية أعلى بنسبة 38%* من شاشات عرض LCD الشفافة التقليدية (10%**). تعرض الشاشة الشفافة المعلومات المطلوبة فوق الأشياء الموجودة خلفها الظاهرة بوضوح.

* سنة القياس: 2018
طريقة القياس: التحقق من الشفافية باستخدام مقياس الضبابية
أجراه: LGD - اختبار داخلي


استنادًا إلى سلسلة WFB من إل جي

رجل يستعرض المعلومات وصورًا لقائمة أصناف الحلوى على شاشات OLED الشفافة.

الدقة
وزهاء الألوان

تتمتع الشاشة بألوان زاهية ونسبة تباين فائقة حتى عندما تعمل في الوضع الشفاف، وذلك بفضل وحدات البكسل ذاتية الإضاءة. فهي تجعل المحتوى المعروض نابضًا بالحياة من زاويا مشاهدة واسعة النطاق ليمتزج بالأشياء المحيطة به ويتكامل معها بشكل طبيعي.

يتم لصق طبقة زجاجية مقواة رقيقة وشفافة على شاشة OLED الشفافة.

طبقة الحماية الزجاجية المقواة

قد يتسبب لمس شاشة العرض مباشرةً في إتلافها أو حدوث خدوش بها. وتعمل طبقة الحماية الزجاجية المقواة على حماية المنتج من الصدمات الخارجية، كما أن الزجاج المقاوم للتشظِّي مُصمَّم للحد من الإصابات التي قد يتعرض لها العملاء.

* اللاصق البصري الشفاف (OCA)

تراجع امرأة عملها بالنظر إليه على شاشات OLED الشفافة المُركَّبة على نوافذ المكتب.

تصميم قابل للتوسعة والضبط
(2×N من البلاطات)

شاشة عرض OLED الشفافة من إل جي مُصمَّمة كشاشة عرض شبه مُجمَّعة، ما يعني أنه يمكنك تركيبها بطرق مختلفة لتتلاءم مع البنى والمساحات الموجودة. ومن خلال مجموعة متنوعة من أوضاع التركيب*، تتكامل الشاشة مع أي مكان تُثبَّت فيه.

* لا توفر إل جي ملحقات التركيب.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

اللوحة

حجم الشاشة

55"

تقنية لوحة العرض

OLED

الدقة الأصلية

1920×1080 (FHD)

السطوع

150‏/400 شمعة (APL 100%/25%، بدون طبقة زجاجية)

نسبة التباين

150,000: 1

نسبة التباين الديناميكي

لا

التدرج اللوني

BT709‏ 120‏%

زاوية المشاهدة (رأسية × أفقية)

178 × 178

عمق اللون

10 بت (R)، 1.07 مليار لون

التحكم في وقت الاستجابة

1 مللي ثانية (G إلى G)، 8 مللي ثانية (زمن الاستجابة MPRT)

معالجة السطح (ضباب)

طبقة خارجية صلبة (2H)

ساعات التشغيل (ساعات/يوم)

18 / 7 (محتوى متحرك فقط)

الاتصال

الدخل

منفذ HDMI‏ (1،‏ HDCP 1.4)، منفذ DP‏ (1،‏ HDCP 1.3)، مدخل RS232C، منفذ RJ45(LAN)، مدخل IR ‏(1، جهاز استقبال IR خارجي) منفذ USB2.0 Type A(2)

الخرج

مخرج DP، مخرج صوت، مخرج RS232C‏ (1، مع مخرج IR)، منفذ RJ45(LAN)

المواصفات الميكانيكية

عرض الحواف

أعلى/يمين/يسار/أسفل 7.9‏/7.9‏/7.9‏/121.7 مم

الوزن (الرأس)

11.6 كجم (الجزء العلوي)، 3.4 كجم (صندوق شاشة العرض)

أبعاد الشاشة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1225.5 × 810.1 × 4.9 مم (الجزء العلوي) 782.8 × 238.4 × 34.7 مم (صندوق الشاشة)

واجهة الحامل القياسي VESA™‎

لا

زجاج الحماية

العمق 3.0 مم، تقوية مُعزَّزة/كيميائية، مقاومة الانعكاس (طبقة رقيقة)، مقاومة التشظِّي

الميزات

المكونات المادية

مستشعر درجة الحرارة

SW

تجاوز الإخفاق، دوران الشاشة، دوران الإدخال الخارجي، إعداد وضع التجانب،

الشروط البيئية

درجة حرارة التشغيل

من 0 درجة مئوية إلى 40 درجة مئوية

نسبة رطوبة التشغيل

من 10 % إلى 80 %

الطاقة

الإمداد بالطاقة

تيار متردد 100-240 فولت~، 50/60 هرتز

نوع الطاقة

طاقة مدمجة

استهلاك الطاقة

نموذجي

250 واط

بحد أقصى

280 واط

نموذجي/ حد أقصى

250 واط/280 واط

BTU (وحدة حرارية بريطانية)

853.03 وحدة حرارية بريطانية/الساعة (قياسي)، 955.39 وحدة حرارية بريطانية/الساعة (الحد الأقصى)

الصوت

مكبر الصوت

لا

شهادات الاعتماد

الأمان

IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1

EMC

FCC فئة "A"/‏ CE / ‏KC

الملحقات

أساسية

وحدة التحكم عن بُعد (مزوّدة ببطاريتين)، سلك الطاقة، دليل بدء التشغيل السريع، جهاز استقبال IR، كُتيب اللوائح، كابلات من نوع الهاتف إلى RS232C، ‏كابلات MCX/توصيل‏ (3000 مم عدد 4‏/3000 مم عدد 2) للتوصيل بين اللوحة وصندوق الشاشة، كابل DP ‏(متران)، كابل LAN (1.5 متر)، كابل RS232 (4P-4P‏، 1.5 متر)، كابل LC (VLC‏، 3 أمتار)، البراغي (M4xL22، عدد 12/صواميل M4 عدد 12/M3xL5.5، عدد 8/ M3xL3.5، عدد 20)، مجموعة الغطاء الواقي، ممتص الصدمات المطاطي عدد 4، حامل كابل MCX عدد 4

اختياري

الحامل (ACC-S-EW5F، بعمودين)

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.