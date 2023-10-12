لوحة رقمية تفاعلية

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
الأمن والتوافق
Google CTS* Pass
تم منح LG Interactive Display الموافقة على Google Compatibility Test Suite، وهي واجهة برمجة تطبيقات أندرويد واختبار توافق التطبيقات، في أغسطس من عام 2019. تضمن موافقة CTS هذه دعم شاشة LG Interactive للعمل المستقر على نظام التشغيل أندرويد.