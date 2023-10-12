شاشة تفاعلية CreateBoard دقة فائقة 55 إنش إل جي

About Cookies on This Site

منظر أمامي بصورة معروضة على الشاشة

ارتقِ إلى مستوى تعليمي جديد في حجرة الدراسة مع شاشة LG CreateBoard التفاعلية

* جميع الصور المقدمة بهذه الصفحة لأغراض التوضيح فقط.

يجري شرح درس تعليمي في حجرة الدراسة، وتُعرض شاشة المواد التعليمية على شاشة LG CreateBoard التفاعلية المثبتة على جدار الحجرة مع مشاركتها على الأجهزة اللوحية للطلاب.

نماذج متنوعة للتدريس

تقدم شاشة LG CreateBoard التفاعلية مجموعة متنوعة من النماذج والوسائل التعليمية، مثل المسطرة والجداول وقصاصات الملاحظات اللاصقة، مما يتيح تفاعلاً نشطًا للطلاب ويضمن شرح الدروس ببساطة. كما أصبح من السهل مع شاشة LG CreateBoard التفاعلية إدخال تعديلات على الصور ومقاطع الفيديو، ويمكن مشاركة الموارد المتاحة بسهولة مع الآخرين عن طريق رموز QR.

يحل الطلاب مسائل رياضية باستخدام نماذج متنوعة من المسطرة عبر قائمة شاشة LG CreateBoard التفاعلية.

اللمس المتعدد

يمكن لشاشة LG CreateBoard التفاعلية التعرُّف على ما يصل إلى 40 نقطة في آن واحدٍ بواسطة وظيفة اللمس المتعدد، وهو ما يتيح تجربة لمس محاكية للواقع ويساعد الطلاب على التأقلم بسهولة والتفاعل بحق في الدروس التعليمية. وتحقق هذه الوظيفة أقصى مستوى من التركيز والتفاعل النشط للطلاب.


* يمكن التعرُّف على 32 نقطة بحد أقصى في نظام التشغيل Android، في حين يُتعرَف على 40 نقطة بحد أقصى في نظام التشغيل Windows.
* يمكن التعرُّف على ما يصل إلى 10 نقاط في تطبيق الكتابة.

يظهر في الصورة العديد من الطلاب بحجرة الدراسة يكتبون على شاشة LG CreateBoard التفاعلية في آنٍ واحدٍ.

وظيفة مشاركة الشاشة ScreenShare اللاسلكية

تتيح شاشة LG CreateBoard التفاعلية للمستخدمين عرض ما يصل إلى 9 شاشات مشتركة أو أحد الملفات على شاشة في الوقت الفعلي عند تثبيت تطبيق مشاركة LG CreateBoard على الجهاز. ويمكن أيضًا إرسال الملفات من الجهاز المضيف إلى أي أجهزة أخرى بسهولة عبر تطبيق المشاركة LG CreateBoard Share، كما يتوفر العديد من عناصر التحكم السريعة في الجهاز المضيف.


* تدعم شاشة LG CreateBoard التفاعلية مشاركة بلا تطبيق لأجهزة الكمبيوتر (عبر موقع الويب) والأجهزة الجوَّالة المتصلة بشبكة واحدة.
* لضمان اتصال أكثر ثباتًا، يوصى بتثبيت تطبيق مخصص (تطبيق المشاركة LG CreateBoard Share).

تُسهِّل شاشة LG CreateBoard التفاعلية مشاركة الشاشات مع أجهزة متعددة في الوقت الفعلي عبر التطبيق وموقع الويب.

Alt text

سهولة الحفظ / الاستيراد / التصدير

تأتي شاشة LG CreateBoard التفاعلية مزودة بوظائف سهلة الاستخدام للاستيراد والتصدير. يمكن حفظ الموارد وتصديرها إلى مساحة التخزين Google Drive أو OneDrive واستيرادها مباشرة منها، ويمكن استيراد الملف من محرك أقراص USB (يستطيع المستخدمون تصفح الموارد المحفوظة على وسيطة تخزين USB).

يمكن مشاركة المواد التعليمية المستخدمة في الدرس من خلال وظيفة الاستيراد والتصدير المزودة بشاشة LG CreateBoard التفاعلية بعد انتهاء الدرس.

ميزة LG ConnectedCare DMS

ميزة LG ConnectedCare DMS هو حل سحابي لمتابعة حالة شاشة LG CreateBoard التفاعلية في البيئات التعليمية والتحكم فيها وإدارتها عن بُعد. وتتيح هذه الميزة لمسؤولي تكنولوجيا المعلومات تشغيل الموارد المهمة وإدارتها عبر الأجهزة المستخدمة دون حاجتهم إلى زيارة المواقع بأنفسهم.


* يلزم شراء «LG ConnectedCare DMS» بشكل منفصل.
* يختلف مدى توافر خدمة «LG ConnectedCare DMS» بحسب المنطقة، ولذلك يُرجى التواصل مع ممثل مبيعات LG في منطقتك لمعرفة المزيد من التفاصيل.
* تدعم ميزة LG ConnectedCare DMS سلسلة طرازات TR3DJ/TR3PJ/TR3DK حتى الآن (سيُضاف إلى ذلك مزيد من الطرازات) في بيئة سحابية.

تعمل مسؤولة تكنولوجيا معلومات على إدارة/التحكم في حالة شاشة LG CreateBoard التفاعلية من خلال ميزة LG ConnectedCare DMS.

يمكن لمسؤولي تكنولوجيا المعلومات التحكم في الأجهزة عن بُعد داخل بحجرة الدراسة، مثل وظائف التشغيل/الإيقاف والجدولة والسطوح وقفل الشاشة.

التحكم عن بُعد / الجدولة

يمكن استخدام جهاز التحكم عن بُعد لتشغيل عناصر التحكم شائعة الاستخدام، مثل وظائف التشغيل/الإيقاف والجدولة والسطوح وقفل الشاشة.

"يمكن للمستخدم تعيين حد أدنى لاستلام إشعار تحذير/خطأ لثماني فئات: درجة حرارة الشاشة واستخدام المعالج وغيرهما. يُشار إلى الحالة القائمة للمشكلة في الفئات ذات الصلة، ما يتيح استجابة سريعة في الوقت الفعلي. يمكن إدارة المشكلات عن بُعد بواسطة ميزة LG ConnectedCare DMS solution."

المتابعة وتشخيص الأعطال

يمكن لأحد المهندسين التحقق من حالة النظام في الوقت الفعلي وتشخيص المشكلات عن بُعد. كما من الممكن تصنيف الحالة القائمة للمشكلات لتسهيل عرضها والاستجابة لها سريعًا.

إدارة المشكلات

إدارة المشكلات

يمكن إدارة المشكلات عن بُعد باستخدام حل LG ConnectedCare DMS. وهذا يجعل عملية الإدارة أكثر أمانًا وكفاءة، ما يضمن استقرار العملية التعليمية داخل حجرة الدراسة.

اتصال Bluetooth

تدعم شاشة LG CreateBoard التفاعلية اتصالات Bluetooth اللاسلكية بأجهزة متنوعة، مثل السماعة والماوس ولوحة المفاتيح وما إلى ذلك. وتُعد ميزة الاتصال اللاسلكي هذه مثالية لإنشاء بيئة تفاعل مختلطة بحيث يمكن تقديم الدروس التعليمية -سواء عبر الاتصال بالإنترنت أو بدونه- بكل سهولة.

يمكن توصيل شاشة LG CreateBoard التفاعلية لاسلكيًا بالأجهزة، مثل لوحات المفاتيح والماوس والسماعات عبر تقنية Bluetooth.

اتصال C-type

يعمل اتصال USB-C تسهيل عمليتي الشحن وإرسال البيانات في آنٍ واحدٍ عبر التوصيل بكابل واحد.

تنقل شاشة LG CreateBoard التفاعلية البيانات بسهولة عبر اتصال USB-C، كما يمكن إجراء الشحن من خلالها بقدرة تصل إلى 65 واط.

*تُباع كابلات USB Type-C على نحو منفصل.
يمكن تسجيل الدخول بسهولة من خلال رمز QR، ما يوفر الوقت المستغرق في إعداد الدروس، ويحسِّن الأمان للبيانات الشخصية عن طريق تسجيل الخروج بسهولة.

استخدم رمز QR للدخول إلى الخدمات السحابية بسهولة

يعمل رمز QR على الشاشة الرئيسية على تقليل الوقت المستغرق في إعداد الدروس التعليمية بتمكين التحقق من الأجهزة الشخصية. ويمكن للمستخدم تسجيل الدخول إلى مجموعة متنوعة من التطبيقات على شاشة LG CreateBoard التفاعلية، بما في ذلك مساحتي التخزين Google Drive وOneDrive عن طريق عملية تحقق واحدة لرمز QR دون أي إجراءات إضافية لتسجيل الدخول. وبمجرد الانتهاء من الدرس، يمكن للمستخدمين الضغط على زر تسجيل الخروج "Logout" لقطع الاتصال؛ ومن ثم تقليل احتمال حدوث تسريب للبيانات الشخصية.

يتضمن وظيفة العرض الذكي وضع النوافذ المتعددة التي تعرض البيانات بشكل متجاور، إلى جانب وضع صورة داخل صورة الذي يسمح بعرض بيانات أخرى على البيانات المعروضة على الشاشة.

عرض ذكي

"تتيح ميزة العرض الذكي بشاشة LG CreateBoard التفاعلية التدريس بفعالية. ويمكن عرض مادتين تعليميتين أو أكثر على الشاشة ذاتها دون الحاجة إلى تكرار الضغط على Alt-tab، ما يجعل عملية التدريس أكثر راحة وفعالية. كما أنه من الممكن عرض مادتين تعليميتين بشكل متجاور (وضع النوافذ المتعددة)، أو عرض مادة متراكبة على مادة أخرى (وضع صورة داخل صورة). * لا يعمل وضع النوافذ المتعددة مع بعض التطبيقات. * وضع صورة داخل صورة (PIP) متاح مع المصدر الخارجي.

كما يمكن ضبط شاشة LG CreateBoard التفاعلية لحذف الملفات تلقائيًا بعد مرور مدة زمنية معينة.

إزالة الملفات تلقائيًا

يتمتع المستخدمون بإمكانية ضبط شاشة LG CreateBoard التفاعلية لحذف الملفات بصفة دورية لتحسين مستوى الأمان.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

الصوت

سماعة (مُدمجة)

نعم (15 واط × 2)

الملحقات

أساسية

Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

اختياري

Wall Mount(WM-L000S), Floor Stand(ST-000F, ST-860F)

اللغة

العرض على الشاشة

English, Denmark, Finnish, German, Korean, Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Spanish, Swedish, Hungarian, Thai

المواصفات الميكانيكية

لون الحواف

Black

عرض الحواف

T/R/L/B : 18/18/18/45mm

أبعاد العبوة الكرتون (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1401 × 859 × 220mm

مقبض

لا

أبعاد الشاشة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1271 × 774 × 87mm

وزن العبوة

34.5Kg

VESA‎ واجهة التركيب المتوافقة مع معيار

400 ×‏ 200 ملم

الوزن (الرأس)

26.1Kg

الطاقة

الإمداد بالطاقة

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

نوع الطاقة

طاقة مدمجة

شهادات الاعتماد

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE

ErP / Energy Star

نعم / لا

الأمان

CB / NRTL

الشروط البيئية

نسبة رطوبة التشغيل

10 % to 90 %

درجة حرارة التشغيل

0 °C to 40 °C

التوافق مع جهاز كمبيوتر OPS

طاقة كمبيوتر OPS مُدمجة

نعم

التوافق مع نوع كمبيوتر OPS

نعم (الفتحة)

الميزات المخصَّصة - اللمس

الدقة (النوع)

±1mm

حجم الكائن المتاح للمس

Ø2 mm ↑

واجهة

USB2.0

نقاط اللمس المتعددة

الحد الأقصى 40 نقطة (Windows)، الحد الأقصى 32 نقطة (Android)

دعم نظام التشغيل

Windows 7/8/10/Linux/Mac/Android (Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

سُمك طبقة الحماية الزجاجية

3mm (Anti-Glare)

نفاذ طبقة الحماية الزجاجية

0.88

وقت الاستجابة (جهاز كمبيوتر يعمل بنظام Windows 10)

5ms ↓

استهلاك الطاقة

BTU (وحدة حرارية بريطانية)

580 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1348 BTU/Hr(Max.)

وظيفة DPM

0.5W

الحد الأقصى

395W

إيقاف تشغيل الطاقة

0.5W

العادي

170W

اللوحة

نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

16:9

نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

مباشر

السطوع

390nit (Typ., without Glass)

عمق الألوان (عدد الألوان)

16.7 مليون لون

التدرج اللوني

NTSC 72%

نسبة التباين

1,200:1

نسبة التباين الديناميكي

5,000:1

العمر الافتراضي

50,000 (L30) ساعة

دقة العرض الأصلية

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

ساعات التشغيل (ساعات/يوم)

16/7

تقنية لوحة العرض

تقنية IPS

رأسي/أفقي

لا/نعم

معدل التحديث

60 هرتز

زمن الاستجابة

8ms (G to G)

حجم الشاشة (بوصة)

55

معالجة السطح (ضبابية)

Haze 25%

زاوية العرض (أفقي x عمودي)

178º x 178º

ميزات خاصة

طلاء امتثالي (لوحة الطاقة)

نعم

إمكانية الاتصال

مدخل صوت

نعم

مخرج الصوت

نعم

مدخل جهاز العرض

لا

مخرج جهاز العرض

لا

مدخل DVI-D

لا

مخرج السماعة الخارجية

لا

مدخل HDMI

نعم (3 لكل وحدة)

مدخل HDMI‎ (نسخة HDCP)

2.2

مخرج HDMI

نعم

IR

لا

مدخل RGB

نعم

مدخل RJ45(LAN)

نعم (1 لكل وحدة)

مخرج RJ45(LAN)

نعم

مدخل RS232C

نعم

مخرج RS232C

لا

شاشة بمنفذ USB تعمل باللمس

USB2.0 من النوع B ‏(2 لكل وحدة)

مدخل USB

USB3.0 من النوع ‏A ‏(4 لكل وحدة)، USB2.0 من النوع A ‏(1 لكل وحدة)، USB من النوع C (1 لكل وحدة)

الميزات المخصَّصة - لوحة إنشاء

عبر تقنية Bluetooth

تقنية Bluetooth 5.0

وحدة المعالجة المركزية

Quad core A55

واجهة المستخدم الرسومية

Mail G52 Multicore 2

LAN

شبكة جيجابت LAN

الذاكرة (ذاكرة الوصول العشوائي)

4 جيجابايت

إصدار نظام التشغيل (Android)

Android 11

المخزن

32 جيجابايت

اتصال Wi-Fi

802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax (WiFi 6)

التوافق مع البرامج

Connected Care

نعم

الميزات - الأجهزة

مستشعر السطوع التلقائي

نعم

الذاكرة الداخلية (eMMC)

32 جيجابايت

تشغيل المفتاح المحلي

لا

مؤشر الطاقة

نعم

مستشعر درجة الحرارة

لا

Wi-Fi/BT (مُدمج)

نعم

الميزات - البرامج

صورة شعار التمهيد

نعم

Crestron Connected

لا

HDMI-CEC

لا

مجهز للشبكة

لا

PBP

نعم (2 صورة بجانب صورة)

PIP

نعم

وضع PM

لا

ميزة مشاركة الشاشة

نعم

نسخ بيانات الإعدادات

لا

التوفير الذكي للطاقة

نعم

إيقاظ عبر الشبكة المحلية

نعم

