حل One: مشاركة سريعة

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

Resource

Find a Dealer

حل One: مشاركة سريعة

SC-00DA

حل One: مشاركة سريعة

front view

بدء العمل باتصال بسيط وسهل

One من إل جي: المشاركة السريعة هو حل لمشاركة الشاشة لاسلكيًا متوفر من خلال اللافتات التي تعمل بمنصة webOS*، ووحدة نقل USB لأجهزة الحاسوب (SC-00DA)) وتطبيقها. يمكنك عبر One: المشاركة السريعة، ببساطة مشاركة شاشة الحاسوب الشخصي مع لافتات إل جي من خلال الإعداد الأولي السهل للاستخدام، بالإضافة إلى توافر إدارة وظائف اللافتات الأساسية من إل جي*.

يمكن عقد الاجتماعات من خلال توصيل دونجل USB بجهاز حاسوب محمول ومشاركة الشاشة عبر لافتة كبيرة معلقة على الجدار.

* جميع الصور الواردة بصفحة الويب لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

* قد لا تتوفر ميزة One: المشاركة السريعة في بعض المنتجات.

** يمكن ضبط مستوى الصوت ووضع الصورة والسطوع التلقائي ومؤقت العرض التقديمي وجدول الأعمال/الملاحظات على تطبيق One: المشاركة السريعة للحاسوب الشخصي.

ليس عليك سوى توصيل دونجل USB بالجهاز ثم فصله لجعله جاهزًا للإقران.
سهولة بدء التشغيل

سهولة الاقتران

صل أجهزة دونجل USB بلافتات إل جي للإقران التلقائي، وافصلها. بمجرد القيام بذلك، يكون هذان الجهازان على أتم استعداد للاتصال ببعضهما البعض.

بعد الاقتران، يمكنك مشاركة الشاشة مع لافتة إل جي عن طريق توصيل جهاز دونجل USB بالحاسوب الشخصي. صورة يظهر بها شخص يحمل دونجل USB ويحاول توصيله بالحاسوب الشخصي.
سهولة بدء التشغيل

التوصيل والتشغيل

ليس عليك سوى مشاركة شاشة الحاسوب الشخصي الخاص بك مع لافتة إل جي عن طريق توصيل دونجل USB بالحاسوب الشخصي بعد الاقتران مع اللافتة.

* في المرة الأولى، يحتاج الحاسوب الشخصي إلى تثبيت برنامج One: مراقبة المشاركة السريعة عن طريق توصيل جهاز الدونجل.

مشاركة الشاشة لاسلكيًا بنقرة واحدة

بساطة الاستخدام

 

مشاركة الشاشة لاسلكيًا بنقرة واحدة

من خلال الضغط على زر دونجل USB بطرق مختلفة، يمكنك ببساطة مشاركة شاشة الحاسوب الشخصي، والانتقال إلى شاشة أخرى، كما يمكنك عرض ما يصل إلى 4 شاشات حاسوب على اللافتات في نفس الوقت.

 

تعمل_وظيفة_softap_على_تسهيل_توصيل_جهاز_دونجل_usb_واللافتات_بدون_جهاز_إرسال/استقبال إضافي.
بساطة الاستخدام

واي فاي مدمج

بفضل وظيفة SoftAP التي تتميز بها لافتات إل جي، يمكن توصيل جهاز دونجل USB باللافتات واستخدامه بسهولة دون الحاجة لجهاز إرسال واستقبال إضافي.

* تحتاج لافتات إل جي إلى إعداد Soft AP الذي تم تمكينه في قائمة الشبكة بتطبيق الإعدادات.

مزايا القيمة المضافة

الإعداد دون الحاجة لجهاز تحكم عن بعد

يمكنك ضبط قيم الإعداد الافتراضية لللافتات (مستوى الصوت، ووضع الصورة، والسطوع التلقائي، وما إلى ذلك) عبر تطبيق One: المشاركة السريعة للحاسوب دون الحاجة لجهاز تحكم عن بعد، بالإضافة إلى تعديل جدول الأعمال/الملاحظات، وإعدادات العرض التقديمي في وضع اجتماعات المكتب.

يسمح تطبيق One: مشاركة الشاشة للحاسوب بضبط إعدادات اللافتات دون الحاجة لجهاز تحكم عن بعد. تُظهر اللافتات المعلقة على الجدار مثالاً لوضع اجتماعا المكتب الذي يمكن للمستخدمين تعيينه عبر التطبيق.

* يتم تمكين الإعدادات دون وظيفة التحكم عن بعد عند إقران دونجل USB بلافتة إل جي وتوصيله بجهاز الحاسوب.

** يمكن للمستخدمين تمكين وضع اجتماعات المكتب في قائمة إعداد EZ الخاصة باللافتات.

مزايا القيمة المضافة

مدير الشاشة

يمكن لمنظم الاجتماع الذي يتمتع بامتيازات المسؤول إدارة الشاشات المشتركة على اللافتات. يمكنك تغيير ترتيب الشاشات المنقسمة أو إيقاف مشاركة الشاشة أو حتى تحديد إحدى الشاشات من بين الشاشات الأخرى المتصلة.

منظم اجتماعات مجاني للتحكم في العديد من الشاشات المشتركة عبر اللافتات. لذلك تُظهر هذه الصورة أن الشاشة لها نفس ترتيب الشاشات المنقسمة على لافتة إل جي وفق إعدادات المستخدم الذي يتمتع بامتيازات المسؤول على تطبيق One: المشاركة السريعة.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

قائمة الطرازات المتوافقة(اعتبارًا من يناير 2021)

اللافتات القياسية

65بوصة/ 55بوصة/ 49بوصة UH7F 65بوصة/
55بوصة/ 49بوصة/ 43بوصة UH5F (-H)65بوصة/
55بوصة/ 49بوصة/ 43بوصة UM3DG86بوصة/
75بوصة/ 65بوصة/ 55بوصة/50بوصة/ 43بوصة UL3G

حل ONE: مشاركة سريعة

تبديل المستخدم

نعم

وضع تقسيم الشاشة

نعم (بحد أقصى 4 شاشات)

وضع المسؤول

نعم

التحكم في اللافتات

نعم

الصوت

نظام ويندوز فقط

دونجل USB HW(SC-00DA)

نظام تشغيل مدمج

لينكس

وحدة المعالجة المركزية:

معالج CortexTM-A7 رباعي النواة

الذاكرة الداخلية

eMMC (4 جيجا بايت) ، DDR3 (512 ميجا بايت)

الواي فاي

IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (متاح 30 م بحد أقصى)

فيديو

H.264

قابلية الاتصال

USB 2.0 النوع أ (1)

الحجم ( العرض × الحجم × العمق)

63.8 × 63.8 × 13.5 ملم / كابل USB (85.5 ملم)

الوزن

46 جم

استهلاك الطاقة

2.0 واط (قياسي)، 2.5 واط (بحد أقصى.)

درجة حرارة التشغيل/الرطوبة

0 °م إلى 40 °م/ 0% إلى 85%

مواصفات الحاسوب الموصى بها

نظام تشغيل يدعم

ويندوز 7 SP1 / 8 / 8.1 / 10 64 bitmacOS 10.11 / 10.12 / 10.13 / 10.14 / 10.15 64 بت

وحدة المعالجة المركزية:

Intel Sandy Bridge i3 (أو إصدار لاحق)Skylake i3 / i5 / i6 (أو إصدار لاحق) الجيل الأول من AMD Rygen (أو إصدار لاحق)

الذاكرة

8جيجابايت

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا

