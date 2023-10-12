About Cookies on This Site

فئات XE4F

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

Resource

Find a Dealer

فئات XE4F

55XE4F-M

فئات XE4F

تصميم رقيق وقوي برؤية رائعة1

تصميم رقيق وقوي برؤية رائعة

بفضل التصميم الرقيق والقوي، يمكن تثبيت فئات XE4F بسهولة لتلبية احتياجات العملاء في البيئات الخارجية التي تتطلب ظروف تثبيت معقدة. يجذب السطوع المحسن انتباه العملاء حتى في ظل ضوء الشمس القوي والمباشر.

تصميم رقيق وخفيف1

تصميم رقيق وقوي

تصميم رقيق وخفيف

تتكون فئات XE4F من شاشة فردية تتميز بتصميم خفيف ورقيق ويمكن تخصيصها بسهولة لتناسب البيئات الخارجية المختلفة دون الحاجة إلى إطار منفصل.

سهولة التكامل مع تصميمات الشركاء حسب الطلب

تصميم رقيق وقوي

سهولة التكامل مع تصميمات الشركاء حسب الطلب

تعد فئات XE4F أكثر خفة وجاهزية للتخصيص حسب احتياجات العملاء وإعداداتهم المختلفة. بداية من لوحات القوائم الخارجية إلى الأكشاك، يتم تثبيت فئات XE4F على النحو الأمثل الذي يناسب العملاء استنادًا إلى الأغراض الصناعية والاستخدام.

ساطع متألق

وضوح فائق

ساطع متألق

تتميز فئات XE4F بسطوع قوي يبلغ 4000 نت، مما يوفر صورة ذات جودة واضحة ومفعمة بالحيوية حتى تحت أشعة الشمس المباشرة.

زاوية مشاهدة عريضة

وضوح فائق

زاوية مشاهدة عريضة

تمد تكنولوجيا لوحة IPS من إل جي المستخدم بتحكم أفضل في شاشة الكريستال المسال وهو ما يمكن من مشاهدة الشاشة افتراضيًا من أي زاوية.

سطوع طويل الأمد

وضوح فائق

سطوع طويل الأمد

تعمل فئات XE4F بشكل أكثر إشراقًا عند درجة حرارة منخفضة، وبالتالي تدوم أطول من المنتجات التقليدية بفضل إضافة المزيد من وحدات LED.

رؤية واضحة حتى مع ارتداء النظارة الشمسية المستقطبة

وضوح فائق

رؤية واضحة حتى مع ارتداء النظارة الشمسية المستقطبة

توفر ميزة لوح الربع الموجي (QWP)* الرؤية الواضحة حتى مع ارتداء المستخدم نظارة شمسية مستقطبة.

*لوح الربع الموجي

حماية قوية مع تصميم IP56

الموثوقية للاستخدام الخارجي

حماية قوية مع تصميم IP56

تتميز الشاشة بتصميم IP56 للتشغيل الموثوق. إنها مصممة لتقاوم الماء إضافة إلى مقاومة التأثيرات الضارة للشمس والمطر والثلج والغبار والرياح، وهي ميزة أساسية للاستخدامات الخارجية.

زجاج واقي (معتمد من IK10)

الموثوقية للاستخدام الخارجي

زجاج واقي (معتمد من IK10)

يضمن الزجاج الأمامي المقوى والمصفح توفير حماية مثالية من الظروف الخارجية، مما يقلل من أضرار تأثير تلك الظروف.

* الصور لأغراض التوضيح فقط
* يشير تصنيف IK إلى درجة المقاومة ضد التأثيرات الخارجية على مقياس من 0 إلى 10. (يشير الرقم 10 إلى أعلى مستوى من الحماية.)

Support HDBaseT ™

صيانة سهلة

Support HDBaseT ™

تدعم فئات XE4F تقنية HDBaseT™، وهي المعيار العالمي لنقل الفيديو والصوت عالي الوضوح والإيثرنت وأجهزة التحكم وUSB والأشعة تحت الحمراء عبر كابل واحد طويل المسافة، من أجل التحكم بسهولة في الشاشة وتوفير تكاليف التثبيت والصيانة.

* لا تدعم فئات XE4F إمدادات الطاقة

المراقبة عبر الويب

صيانة سهلة

المراقبة عبر الويب

يعد حل المراقبة المستند إلى الويب حل يتميز بسهولة الاستخدام حيث يوفر الراحة للمستخدم. فهو يمكن المستخدم من الوصول الكامل إلى أي مكان في أي وقت من خلال هواتفه المحمولة أثناء الوصول إلى كل من البيانات الحالية والسابقة. يسمح للمستخدم بمراقبة الوحدة وإجراء التعديلات والتحكم في الوحدة عن بُعد في الوقت الفعلي.

* الصورة لأغراض التوضيح فقط

مشهد المستخدم1

مشهد المستخدم

طباعة

كل المواصفات

اللغة

العرض على الشاشة

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

المواصفات الميكانيكية

لون الحواف

Black

عرض الحواف

T/R/L/B : 38.4/26/26/38.4mm

أبعاد العبوة الكرتون (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1446 x 890 x 207mm

مقبض

لا

أبعاد الشاشة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1292.5 x 737.4 x 88.0mm

أبعاد الشاشة مع الحامل (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

غير متوفر

وزن العبوة

46Kg

VESA‎ واجهة التركيب المتوافقة مع معيار

غير متوفر

الوزن (الرأس)

40Kg

الوزن (الرأس + الحامل)

غير متوفر

الطاقة

الإمداد بالطاقة

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

نوع الطاقة

طاقة مدمجة

الصوت

سماعة (مُدمجة)

لا

الملحقات

أساسية

Remote Controller, Manual(EIG, IG), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, HDMI Cable, POWER CABLE, Battery, Screws

اختياري

لا

الشروط البيئية

نسبة رطوبة التشغيل

10 % to 80 %

درجة حرارة التشغيل

-30 °C to 50 °C

التوافق مع جهاز كمبيوتر OPS

طاقة كمبيوتر OPS مُدمجة

لا

التوافق مع نوع كمبيوتر OPS

لا

شهادات الاعتماد

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

ePEAT (الولايات المتحدة فقط)

لا

ErP / Energy Star

نعم / لا

الأمان

CB / NRTL

استهلاك الطاقة

BTU (وحدة حرارية بريطانية)

1126 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1364 BTU/Hr(Max.)

وظيفة DPM

3.5W(WOL Off), 8W(WOL on)

الحد الأقصى

400W

إيقاف تشغيل الطاقة

0.5W

العادي

330W (Full White) 178W (IEC 62087)

الميزات المخصَّصة - اللمس

الدقة (النوع)

غير متوفر

حجم الكائن المتاح للمس

غير متوفر

واجهة

غير متوفر

نقاط اللمس المتعددة

غير متوفر

دعم نظام التشغيل

غير متوفر

سُمك طبقة الحماية الزجاجية

غير متوفر

نفاذ طبقة الحماية الزجاجية

غير متوفر

وقت الاستجابة (جهاز كمبيوتر يعمل بنظام Windows 10)

غير متوفر

اللوحة

نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

16:9

نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

مباشر

السطوع

4,000nit (Typ.), 3,200nit (Min.)

عمق الألوان (عدد الألوان)

16.7 مليون لون

التدرج اللوني

NTSC 72%

نسبة التباين

1,000:1

نسبة التباين الديناميكي

500,000:1

العمر الافتراضي

50,000 ساعة (العادي)

دقة العرض الأصلية

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

ساعات التشغيل (ساعات/يوم)

24/7

تقنية لوحة العرض

+IPS / M

رأسي/أفقي

نعم/نعم

QWP (لوحة ربع موجة)

نعم

معدل التحديث

60 هرتز

زمن الاستجابة

9ms (G to G)

حجم الشاشة (بوصة)

55

معالجة السطح (ضبابية)

Haze 3%

الشفافية

غير متوفر

زاوية العرض (أفقي x عمودي)

178º x 178º

زجاج حماية

مضاد للانعكاس

نعم

درجة الحماية

YES (IK10)

الأشعة تحت الحمراء - المقاومة (IR)

نعم

مقاومة للكسر

نعم

مقوى / تعزيز كيميائي

تقوية بالتعديل الحراري

السمك

5mm

ميزات خاصة

طلاء امتثالي (لوحة الطاقة)

نعم

ضوء الشمس المباشر

نعم

تصنيف الحماية IP

IP56

توافق اللمس المتراكب

غير متوفر

حماية الطاقة

نعم

معايرة ذكية

غير متوفر

إمالة (متجهة لأسفل)

غير متوفر

إمالة (متجهة لأعلى)

Max. 15 degree

إمكانية الاتصال

مدخل صوت

لا

مخرج الصوت

لا

ميزة Daisy Chain

لا

مدخل جهاز العرض

نعم (HDCP 2.2)

مخرج جهاز العرض

لا

مدخل DVI-D

لا

مخرج السماعة الخارجية

نعم

مدخل HDMI

نعم (2 لكل وحدة)

مدخل HDMI‎ (نسخة HDCP)

2.2

مخرج HDMI

لا

IR

لا

مخرج IR

لا

مدخل RGB

لا

مدخل RJ45(LAN)

نعم (2 لكل وحدة، LAN ‏1 لكل وحدة / HDbaseT ‏1 لكل وحدة)

مخرج RJ45(LAN)

نعم

مدخل RS232C

نعم

مخرج RS232C

نعم

شاشة بمنفذ USB تعمل باللمس

لا

مدخل USB

USB2.0 من النوع ‏A ‏(2 لكل وحدة)

التوافق مع البرامج

Connected Care

نعم

Mobile CMS

لا

Promota

لا

SuperSign Cloud

لا

SuperSign CMS

نعم

SuperSign Control+

نعم

Supersign WB

لا

الميزات - الأجهزة

مستشعر التسارع (الاتجاه)

نعم

مستشعر السطوع التلقائي

نعم

مستشعر BLU

نعم

المستشعر الحالي

لا

مروحة (مُدمج)

نعم

مستشعر الرطوبة

نعم

الذاكرة الداخلية (eMMC)

16 جيجابايت

تشغيل المفتاح المحلي

لا

مستشعر البكسل

نعم

مؤشر الطاقة

نعم

مستشعر الاقتراب

لا

مستشعر درجة الحرارة

نعم

Wi-Fi/BT (مُدمج)

لا

الميزات - البرامج

معرف ضبط تلقائي

نعم

مزامنة الإضاءة الخلفية

نعم

المنارة

لا

صورة شعار التمهيد

نعم

تعويض السطوع

لا

شهادة Cisco

لا

مدير التحكم

نعم

Crestron Connected

لا

دوران المدخلات الخارجية

نعم

تجاوز الأعطال

نعم

التشغيل المتواصل للمسارات الصوتية المتتالية

نعم

مدير مجموعة

نعم

HDMI-CEC

نعم

طريقة ISM

نعم

جدولة المحتويات المحلية

نعم

مزامنة الشبكة المحلية

نعم

مجهز للشبكة

لا

صورة عدم وجود إشارة

نعم

إصدار نظام التشغيل (webOS)

webOS 4.0

PBP

نعم (2 صورة بجانب صورة)

PIP

نعم

التشغيل عبر URL

نعم

وضع PM

نعم

Pro:Idiom

نعم

RS232C Sync

نعم

انعكاس المسح الضوئي

لا

دوران الشاشة

نعم

ميزة مشاركة الشاشة

لا

نسخ بيانات الإعدادات

نعم

تعيين خادم SI

نعم

بروتوكول إدارة الشبكة البسيط (SNMP)

نعم

إرسال الحالة بالبريد

نعم

تعيين وضع اللوحات

نعم

توصيل وتشغيل فوري عبر مدخل USB

نعم

علامة الفيديو

نعم (4 علامة فيديو)

إيقاظ عبر الشبكة المحلية

نعم

webRTC

نعم

إعداد أبيض/أسود بمقياس تدرج ألوان

لا

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.