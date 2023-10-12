لافتات Full HD قياسية

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
أداء عالي بفضل منصة webOS 6.0
تتميز لافتات SM5J من إل جي بالقدرة على التنفيذ السلس للعديد المهام، بفضل منصة webOS 6.0 التي تمت ترقيتها في الإصدار SoC بجانب محرك الويب. كما تعزز منصة webOS الخاصة باللافتات الذكية من إل جي من راحة المستخدم من خلال واجهة المستخدم الرسومية البديهية كما توفر أدوات بسيطة لتطوير التطبيقات و/أو خوادم SI مثل مجموعة تطوير البرامج (SDK) وSCAP والتطبيقات النموذجية.