لافتات Full HD قياسية

32SM5J-B

لافتات Full HD قياسية

لافتات webOS قياسية من إل جي

صورة توضح الموظفون في متجر الشطائر أثناء قيامهم بتسليم الشطائر لأحد العملاء. صورة توضح إحدى لافتات سلسلة SM5J أثناء عرض لوحة القائمة فوقهم، مع ظهور قوائم الشطائر بالعروض الترويجية.

* جميع الصور الواردة بصفحة الويب لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

أداء عالي بفضل منصة webOS 6.0

أداء عالي بفضل منصة webOS 6.0

تتميز لافتات SM5J من إل جي بالقدرة على التنفيذ السلس للعديد المهام، بفضل منصة webOS 6.0 التي تمت ترقيتها في الإصدار SoC بجانب محرك الويب. كما تعزز منصة webOS الخاصة باللافتات الذكية من إل جي من راحة المستخدم من خلال واجهة المستخدم الرسومية البديهية كما توفر أدوات بسيطة لتطوير التطبيقات و/أو خوادم SI مثل مجموعة تطوير البرامج (SDK) وSCAP والتطبيقات النموذجية.

 

صورة توضح أنه يمكن توصيل العديد من أجهزة الاستشعار واللافتات الخارجية من خلال موصل USB، مما يوفر حلولاً سهلة ذات قيمة مضافة.

إمكانية الاتصال بأجهزة الاستشعار المختلفة

تساعد منصة اللافتات الذكية webOS من إل جي على توفير حلول إضافية بسهولة من خلال دعم عمليات الاتصال البسيطة بأجهزة الاستشعار الخارجية مثل الاتصال قريب المدى/التعرف على الترددات اللاسلكية، منافذ الإدخال والإخراج العامة وأجهزة استشعار درجة الحرارة وما إلى ذلك عبر المكون الإضافي USB.

* يجب شراء أجهزة الاستشعار الخارجية بشكل منفصل واختبار توافقها مع منصة webOS.

توضح هذه الصورة أن المحتوى المحدد على صفحة مدير التحكم والظاهر على اللافتات متماثلان. يشير ذلك إلى أنه يمكن التحكم في شاشات سلسلة SM5J ومراقبتها عن بُعد من أماكن مختلفة باستخدام أجهزة مثل الهاتف والحاسوب المحمول عبر مدير التحكم.

المراقبة من خلال الأجهزة المحمولة والويب

يمكنك التحكم ومراقبة حالة شاشات SM5J في مواقع مختلفة في الوقت الفعلي من خلال مدير التحكم، وهو عبارة عن حل مراقبة الويب المضمن بهذه الفئة. يتوفر ذلك في الأجهزة المتصلة بالإنترنت، مما يتيح لك الاستجابة بسرعة ومرونة لحالات الطوارئ.

* يجب توصيل الأجهزة المحمولة بعنوان IP الخاص باللافتات للتحكم في لافتة واحدة في كل مرة.
** تم تحسين مدير التحكم الخاص بالإصدار جوجل كروم 56 والإصدارات الأحدث

صورة توضح لافتة SM5J مثبتة بغرفة الاجتماعات وأحد أنظمة التحكم في الصوت والصورة التي تساعد المستخدمين على التحكم في سلسلة SM5J .

التوافق مع نظام التحكم في الصوت والصورة

تدعم فئات SM5J مستوى أعلى من التوافق مع وسائل تحكم في الصوت والفيديو لإنجاز تكامل انسيابي وتحكم ذاتي* بما يدعم فعالية إدارة أنشطة الأعمال.

*تحكم شبكي

خدمة العناية المتصلة في الوقت الفعلي من إل جي

تمتع بصيانة أكثر سهولة وسرعة مع خدمة العناية المتصلة من إل جي* وهو حل الخدمة السحابية الذي توفره شركة إل جي. فهي تدير حالة الشاشات في أماكن العميل عن بعد لتشخيص الأعطال وخدمات التحكم عن بعد، بما يدعم التشغيل المستقر لأعمال العميل.

موظف إل جي يراقب إحدى شاشات سلسلة SM5J المثبتة في مكان مختلف.

* يختلف مدى توفر خدمة "العناية المتصلة من إل جي" حسب المنطقة، ويجب شراؤها بشكل منفصل.

منصة اللافتات الذكية

يمكن عرض الكوبونات أو تقدير عروض المبيعات عبر البلوتوث. محتوى اللافتات المثبتة على جدار المتجر، هو نفس المحتوى الظاهر على الجهاز المحمول الذي يحمله الشخص، من خلال وظيفة النسخ المتطابق للمحتوى عبر شبكة الواي فاي. صورة توضح شاشة من سلسلة SM5J معلقة على الجدار وامرأة تستخدم جهاز حاسوب شخصي وهاتف محمول. تشير هذه الصورة أنه يمكن توصيل اللافتات لاسلكيًا بجهاز الحاسوب والهاتف المحمول الذي تحمله المرأة.

الترويج في الوقت الحقيقي

باستخدام الإشارة وطاقة البلوتوث المنخفضة (BLE)، يمكن لمديري المتاجر تقديم القسائم والمعلومات في الوقت الفعلي.

 

 

مشاركة المحتويات

  • يتوفر النسخ المتطابق للمحتوى بين الأجهزة عبر شبكة الواي فاي.

 

نقطة وصول لاسلكية

تعمل فئات SM5J كجهاز توجيه افتراضي إذ يمكن استخدامها كنقطة اتصال لاسلكية لأجهزة الهاتف المحمول.

  •  
طباعة

كل المواصفات

الطاقة

الإمداد بالطاقة

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

نوع الطاقة

طاقة مدمجة

الصوت

سماعة (مُدمجة)

نعم (10 واط × 2)

الملحقات

أساسية

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Phone to RS232C Gender

اختياري

Stand(ST-322T)

اللغة

العرض على الشاشة

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski

المواصفات الميكانيكية

لون الحواف

Black

عرض الحواف

T/R/L: 13mm, B: 18mm

أبعاد العبوة الكرتون (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

810 x 510 x 132mm

مقبض

لا

أبعاد الشاشة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

729.4 x 428.9 x 55.5mm

أبعاد الشاشة مع الحامل (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

729.4 x 481 x 154.2mm

وزن العبوة

7.4Kg

VESA‎ واجهة التركيب المتوافقة مع معيار

200 ×‏ 200 ملم

الوزن (الرأس)

5.7Kg

الوزن (الرأس + الحامل)

6.5Kg

الشروط البيئية

نسبة رطوبة التشغيل

10 % to 80 %

درجة حرارة التشغيل

0 °C to 40 °C

التوافق مع جهاز كمبيوتر OPS

طاقة كمبيوتر OPS مُدمجة

لا

التوافق مع نوع كمبيوتر OPS

لا

شهادات الاعتماد

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE

ePEAT (الولايات المتحدة فقط)

لا

ErP / Energy Star

لا/نعم

الأمان

CB / NRTL

استهلاك الطاقة

BTU (وحدة حرارية بريطانية)

188 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 256 BTU/Hr(Max.)

وظيفة DPM

0.5W

الحد الأقصى

75W

إيقاف تشغيل الطاقة

0.5W

التوفير الذكي للطاقة (%70)

38.5W

العادي

55W

اللوحة

نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

16:9

نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

مباشر

السطوع

400nit (Typ.)

عمق الألوان (عدد الألوان)

1.07 مليار لون

التدرج اللوني

NTSC 68%

نسبة التباين

1,100:1

نسبة التباين الديناميكي

1,000,000:1

العمر الافتراضي

50,000 ساعة (الحد الأدنى)

دقة العرض الأصلية

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

ساعات التشغيل (ساعات/يوم)

24/7

تقنية لوحة العرض

تقنية IPS

رأسي/أفقي

نعم/نعم

QWP (لوحة ربع موجة)

غير متوفر

معدل التحديث

60 هرتز

زمن الاستجابة

10ms (G to G)

حجم الشاشة (بوصة)

32

معالجة السطح (ضبابية)

Haze 1%

الشفافية

غير متوفر

زاوية العرض (أفقي x عمودي)

178º x 178º

ميزات خاصة

طلاء امتثالي (لوحة الطاقة)

غير متوفر

ضوء الشمس المباشر

غير متوفر

تصنيف الحماية IP

غير متوفر

توافق اللمس المتراكب

غير متوفر

حماية الطاقة

غير متوفر

معايرة ذكية

غير متوفر

إمالة (متجهة لأسفل)

غير متوفر

إمالة (متجهة لأعلى)

غير متوفر

إمكانية الاتصال

مدخل صوت

لا

مخرج الصوت

نعم

ميزة Daisy Chain

لا

مدخل جهاز العرض

لا

مخرج جهاز العرض

لا

مدخل DVI-D

لا

مخرج السماعة الخارجية

لا

مدخل HDMI

نعم (3 لكل وحدة)

مدخل HDMI‎ (نسخة HDCP)

2.2

مخرج HDMI

لا

IR

نعم

مخرج IR

لا

مدخل RGB

لا

مدخل RJ45(LAN)

نعم (1 لكل وحدة)

مخرج RJ45(LAN)

لا

مدخل RS232C

نعم

مخرج RS232C

نعم

شاشة بمنفذ USB تعمل باللمس

لا

مدخل USB

USB2.0 من النوع ‏A ‏(1 لكل وحدة)

التوافق مع البرامج

Connected Care

نعم

Mobile CMS

لا

SuperSign Cloud

لا

SuperSign CMS

نعم

SuperSign Control+

نعم

Supersign WB

نعم

الميزات - الأجهزة

مستشعر التسارع (الاتجاه)

لا

مستشعر السطوع التلقائي

نعم

مستشعر BLU

لا

المستشعر الحالي

لا

مروحة (مُدمج)

لا

مستشعر الرطوبة

لا

الذاكرة الداخلية (eMMC)

8 جيجابايت

تشغيل المفتاح المحلي

نعم

مستشعر البكسل

لا

مؤشر الطاقة

لا

مستشعر الاقتراب

لا

مستشعر درجة الحرارة

نعم

Wi-Fi/BT (مُدمج)

نعم

الميزات - البرامج

معرف ضبط تلقائي

نعم

مزامنة الإضاءة الخلفية

لا

المنارة

نعم

صورة شعار التمهيد

نعم

تعويض السطوع

لا

شهادة Cisco

نعم

مدير التحكم

نعم

Crestron Connected

نعم

دوران المدخلات الخارجية

نعم

تجاوز الأعطال

نعم

التشغيل المتواصل للمسارات الصوتية المتتالية

نعم

مدير مجموعة

نعم

HDMI-CEC

نعم

طريقة ISM

نعم

جدولة المحتويات المحلية

نعم

مزامنة الشبكة المحلية

نعم

مجهز للشبكة

نعم

صورة عدم وجود إشارة

نعم

إصدار نظام التشغيل (webOS)

webOS 6.0

PBP

لا

PIP

لا

التشغيل عبر URL

نعم

وضع PM

نعم

Pro:Idiom

نعم

RS232C Sync

نعم

انعكاس المسح الضوئي

لا

دوران الشاشة

نعم

ميزة مشاركة الشاشة

نعم

نسخ بيانات الإعدادات

نعم

تعيين خادم SI

نعم

التوفير الذكي للطاقة

نعم

بروتوكول إدارة الشبكة البسيط (SNMP)

نعم

إرسال الحالة بالبريد

نعم

تعيين وضع اللوحات

لا

توصيل وتشغيل فوري عبر مدخل USB

نعم

علامة الفيديو

نعم (4 علامة فيديو)

إيقاظ عبر الشبكة المحلية

نعم

webRTC

نعم

إعداد أبيض/أسود بمقياس تدرج ألوان

لا

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.