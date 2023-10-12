About Cookies on This Site

لافتات قياسية جديدة ، عالية الضباب، وفائقة الدقة

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

Resource

Find a Dealer

لافتات قياسية جديدة ، عالية الضباب، وفائقة الدقة

55UH5J-H

لافتات قياسية جديدة ، عالية الضباب، وفائقة الدقة

(6)
منظر أمامي مع صورة ملء

لافتات قياسية جديدة
، عالية الضباب، وفائقة الدقة

شاشة تعرض محتويات الاجتماع وهي مثبتة على حائط غرفة الاجتماعات.

*جميع الصور في صفحة الويب هذه هي للأغراض التوضيحية فقط

سطوع الشاشة المناسب

بفضل السطوع المحسّن والذي يبلغ 500 شمعة / متر مربع لشاشة داخلية، تعرض سلسلة UH5J-H بوضوح المحتوى وتجذب انتباه الجمهور، وهو ما يجعلها شاشة العرض الأنسب للتسويق في غرف الاجتماعات، والمطارات، ومراكز بيع التجزئة، والمولات التجارية، وغيرها.

يبلغ مقدار سطوع UH5J-H 500 شمعة في المتر المربع، ومن ثم، تكون الرؤية معها أوضح، حتى مع الإضاءة القوية.

* تختلف الصور الفعلية المتاحة عن أمثلة الصور المعروضة.

أداء عالي مع منصة webOS

تُحسّن منصة LG webOS راحة المستخدم من خلال واجهة المستخدم الرسومية البسيطة وأدوات تطوير التطبيقات سهلة الاستخدام.

يمكن القيام بعدد من المهام في الوقت نفسه باستخدام واجهة المستخدم الرسومية البديهية.

طلاء تشكيلي مطابق

في أماكن مختلفة، لا يمكن لسلسلة UH5J-H تجنب التعرض للبيئات التي تحتوي على الغبار والرطوبة وما إلى ذلك، وهو ما قد يعيق الأداء مع مرور الوقت. يقلل الطلاء المطابق على لوحة الطاقة من هذه المخاطر من خلال حماية سلسلة UH5J-H من الملح، والغبار، ومسحوق الحديد، والرطوبة، وغيرها.

تتميز UH5J-H بطلاء مطابق على لوحة الطاقة لحماية جدار الفيديو حتى في البيئة المالحة أو الرطبة.

* تختلف الصور الفعلية (شاشة عرض كلافتة) المتاحة عن أمثلة الصور المعروضة.

يُساعد نظام التحكم في الصوت والصورة المستخدمين على التحكم في UH5J-H.

التوافق مع نظام التحكم في الصوت والصورة

تدعم سلسلة UH5J-H خاصية Crestron Connected®‎ لتحقيق التوافق العالي مع أدوات التحكم في AV الاحترافية لتحقيق تكامل سلس وتحكم آلي*، وهو ما يعزز كفاءة إدارة الأعمال.

* تحكم قائم على الشبكة

طباعة

كل المواصفات

الطاقة

الإمداد بالطاقة

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

نوع الطاقة

طاقة مدمجة

الصوت

سماعة (مُدمجة)

نعم (10 واط × 2)

الملحقات

أساسية

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

اختياري

Stand(ST-653T), Wall bracket(LSW350B), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

اللغة

العرض على الشاشة

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

المواصفات الميكانيكية

لون الحواف

Black

عرض الحواف

T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm

أبعاد العبوة الكرتون (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1360.0 x 835.0 x 175.0mm

مقبض

لا

أبعاد الشاشة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1234.4 x 720.9 x 39.9mm (with LG Logo)

أبعاد الشاشة مع الحامل (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1234.4 x 770.7 x 290.0mm

وزن العبوة

24.2Kg

VESA‎ واجهة التركيب المتوافقة مع معيار

300 ×‏ 300 ملم

الوزن (الرأس)

19.0Kg

الوزن (الرأس + الحامل)

19.6Kg

التوافق مع جهاز كمبيوتر OPS

طاقة كمبيوتر OPS مُدمجة

لا

التوافق مع نوع كمبيوتر OPS

نعم (Piggyback)

شهادات الاعتماد

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ePEAT (الولايات المتحدة فقط)

لا

ErP / Energy Star

YES(NewErP) / YES

الأمان

CB / NRTL

الشروط البيئية

نسبة رطوبة التشغيل

10 % to 80 %

درجة حرارة التشغيل

0 °C to 40 °C

استهلاك الطاقة

BTU (وحدة حرارية بريطانية)

376 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 512 BTU/Hr(Max.)

وظيفة DPM

0.5W

الحد الأقصى

150W

إيقاف تشغيل الطاقة

0.5W

التوفير الذكي للطاقة (%70)

77W

العادي

110W

اللوحة

نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

16:9

نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

حافة

السطوع

500nit (Typ.)

عمق الألوان (عدد الألوان)

1.07 مليار لون

التدرج اللوني

BT709 95%

نسبة التباين

1,100:1

نسبة التباين الديناميكي

1,000,000:1

العمر الافتراضي

50,000 ساعة (الحد الأدنى)

دقة العرض الأصلية

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

ساعات التشغيل (ساعات/يوم)

24/7

تقنية لوحة العرض

تقنية IPS

رأسي/أفقي

نعم/نعم

QWP (لوحة ربع موجة)

غير متوفر

معدل التحديث

60 هرتز

زمن الاستجابة

8ms (G to G)

حجم الشاشة (بوصة)

55

معالجة السطح (ضبابية)

Haze 28%

الشفافية

غير متوفر

زاوية العرض (أفقي x عمودي)

178º x 178º

ميزات خاصة

طلاء امتثالي (لوحة الطاقة)

نعم

ضوء الشمس المباشر

غير متوفر

تصنيف الحماية IP

IP5X

توافق اللمس المتراكب

غير متوفر

حماية الطاقة

غير متوفر

معايرة ذكية

غير متوفر

إمالة (متجهة لأسفل)

Max. 30 degree

إمالة (متجهة لأعلى)

غير متوفر

إمكانية الاتصال

مدخل صوت

نعم

مخرج الصوت

نعم

ميزة Daisy Chain

إدخال: HDMI، ‏DP / مخرج: HDMI

مدخل جهاز العرض

نعم (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

مخرج جهاز العرض

لا

مدخل DVI-D

نعم (HDCP 1.4)

مخرج السماعة الخارجية

لا

مدخل HDMI

نعم (3 لكل وحدة)

مدخل HDMI‎ (نسخة HDCP)

2.2/1.4

مخرج HDMI

نعم

IR

نعم

مخرج IR

لا

مدخل RGB

لا

مدخل RJ45(LAN)

نعم (1 لكل وحدة)

مخرج RJ45(LAN)

لا

مدخل RS232C

نعم

مخرج RS232C

نعم

شاشة بمنفذ USB تعمل باللمس

لا

مدخل USB

USB2.0 من النوع ‏A ‏(1 لكل وحدة)

التوافق مع البرامج

Connected Care

نعم

Mobile CMS

نعم

SuperSign Cloud

نعم

SuperSign CMS

نعم

SuperSign Control+

نعم

Supersign WB

نعم

الميزات - الأجهزة

مستشعر التسارع (الاتجاه)

نعم

مستشعر السطوع التلقائي

نعم

مستشعر BLU

لا

المستشعر الحالي

لا

مروحة (مُدمج)

لا

مستشعر الرطوبة

لا

الذاكرة الداخلية (eMMC)

16 جيجابايت

تشغيل المفتاح المحلي

نعم

مستشعر البكسل

لا

مؤشر الطاقة

لا

مستشعر الاقتراب

لا

مستشعر درجة الحرارة

نعم

Wi-Fi/BT (مُدمج)

نعم

الميزات - البرامج

معرف ضبط تلقائي

نعم

مزامنة الإضاءة الخلفية

لا

المنارة

نعم

صورة شعار التمهيد

نعم

تعويض السطوع

لا

شهادة Cisco

نعم

مدير التحكم

نعم

Crestron Connected

نعم

دوران المدخلات الخارجية

نعم

تجاوز الأعطال

نعم

التشغيل المتواصل للمسارات الصوتية المتتالية

نعم

مدير مجموعة

نعم

HDMI-CEC

نعم

طريقة ISM

نعم

جدولة المحتويات المحلية

نعم

مزامنة الشبكة المحلية

نعم

مجهز للشبكة

نعم

صورة عدم وجود إشارة

نعم

إصدار نظام التشغيل (webOS)

webOS 6.0

PBP

نعم (4 صورة بجانب صورة)

PIP

نعم

التشغيل عبر URL

نعم

وضع PM

نعم

Pro:Idiom

نعم

RS232C Sync

نعم

انعكاس المسح الضوئي

لا

دوران الشاشة

نعم

ميزة مشاركة الشاشة

نعم

نسخ بيانات الإعدادات

نعم

تعيين خادم SI

نعم

التوفير الذكي للطاقة

نعم

بروتوكول إدارة الشبكة البسيط (SNMP)

نعم

إرسال الحالة بالبريد

نعم

تعيين وضع اللوحات

نعم

توصيل وتشغيل فوري عبر مدخل USB

نعم

علامة الفيديو

نعم (4 علامة فيديو)

إيقاظ عبر الشبكة المحلية

نعم

webRTC

نعم

إعداد أبيض/أسود بمقياس تدرج ألوان

لا

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.