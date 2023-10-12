About Cookies on This Site

فئات UH7F

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

Resource

Find a Dealer

فئات UH7F

55UH7F-H

فئات UH7F

(3)
UH7F-01-LG-UHD-Signage-Provides-Information-Effectively-Standard-Premium-Digital-Signage-ID_1566630881856-D

تعرض لافتات UHD من إل جي المعلومات على نحو فعال

سلسلة UH7F عبارة عن لافتات UHD تم تحسينها لتناسب البيئات الداخلية المختلفة. فهي تتميز بجودة UHD الفائقة والتصميم الرقيق، والحماية من الغبار الخارجي، والملائمة لمختلف المستخدمين.

UH7F-02-ULTRA-HD-Resolution-Standard-Premium-Digital-Signage-ID_1564359359804_1566630925907-D

جودة صورة رائعة

دقة ULTRA HD

بفضل الدقة الأعلى 4 مرات من دقة FHD، تتميز هذه الفئة من اللافتات بألوان وتفاصيل محتويات أكثر حيوية وواقعية. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، توفر زاوية المشاهدة الواسعة المستخدمة بلوحة IPS من إل جي محتويات واضحة دون تشويه.

UH7F-03-High-Efficiency-Video-Coding-Standard-Premium-Digital-Signage-ID_1564359414740_1566630965806-D

جودة صورة رائعة

ترميز فيديو عالي الكفاءة

تدعم فئات UH7F خاصية HEVC * حيث يتم ضغط/إلغاء ضغط محتويات UHD عالية السعة، وتشغيل مقاطع فيديو عالية الجودة بنصف حركة مرور الشبكة مقارنةً بترميز H.264 الحالي.

* HEVC ترميز فيديو عالي الكفاءة

UH7F-04-Narrow-Bezel---Slim-Depth-Standard-Premium-Digital-Signage-ID_1564359488923_1566631020648-D

تصميم أنيق وعملي

شاشة رقيقة ذات حافة ضيقة

تتميز سلسلة UH7F بحافة أصغر، وحجم رقيق مما يوفر مساحة ويسهل عملية التثبيت. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، فهي تزيد من التجربة العامرة التي تتميز بها الشاشة وتوفر تصميمًا متطورًا، مما يحسن جماليات المساحة التي تم تثبيت المنتج بها.

UH7F-05-Detachable-Logo-and-Built-in-Speaker-Standard-Premium-Digital-Signage-ID_1564359563662_1566635592905-D

تصميم أنيق وعملي

شعار قابل للفصل ومكبر صوت مُدمج

تم تجهيز سلسلة UH7F بشعار شفاف جديد معد بشكل يتلاءم مع المحيط. تمنح ميزة إمكانية الإزالة المستخدمين المرونة في عملية التثبيت. يتم إثراء المحتويات بالتأثيرات الصوتية من مكبرات الصوت المدمجة دون الحاجة إلى شراء أو تثبيت مكبرات صوت خارجية.

UH7F-06-IP5x-Certified-Design-Standard-Premium-Digital-Signage-ID_1564359646323_1566631166955-D

موثوقية المنتج

تصميم معتمد من IP5x

تضمن شهادة IP5x Dust-Proof أن المنتج محمي تمامًا من الغبار، مما يقلل من مخاطر تدهور الأداء.

UH7F-07-30-Tilting-Installation-Standard-Premium-Digital-Signage-ID_1565056588494_1566631240462-D

موثوقية المنتج

إمالة تثبيت 30°

عند تثبيت الشاشة في مكان مرتفع، فعادةً ما يتم إمالتها من أجل عرض مريح للمستخدم. في ضوء ذلك، تدعم سلسلة UH7F التثبيت بزاوية 30 درجة من الإمالة *.

* يتم دعم التثبيت المائل بزاوية تصل إلى 30 درجة لأسفل. (في ظروف درجة الحرارة 30 درجة مئوية، 50% رطوبة)

UH7F-08-Auto-Screen-Rotation-Standard-Premium-Digital-Signage-ID_1564359774283_1566631308975-D

تثبيت سهل

دوران الشاشة التلقائي

تكتشف فئات UH7F اتجاهها تلقائيًا (الوضع الأفقي أو العمودي) في خطوة التثبيت الأولي، لذلك لا يلزم إعداد عملية التدوير اليدوي. سيتم ضبط اتجاه OSD ومحتويات الخلفية بالفعل عند تشغيل الشاشة في البداية.

UH7F-09-Fine-Adjustment-Standard-Premium-Digital-Signage-ID_1564359829302_1566631354150-D

تثبيت سهل

تعديل جيد

تم تجهيز فئات UH7F "بمستشعر أفقي" يوضح للمستخدمين كيفية إمالة الشاشة، بحيث يمكن تثبيتها بدقة.

UH7F-10-Remote-Monitoring-Standard-Premium-Digital-Signage-ID_1564359891493_1566631398341-D

راحة المستخدم

المراقبة عن بعد

يمكن لفئات UH7F إرسال إشعارات إلى المستخدمين عبر البريد الإلكتروني عند وجود مشكلة، مثل إمالة الشاشة عن طريق عامل خارجي، بحيث يمكن للمستخدمين تشغيل المنتج بطريقة أكثر أمانًا حيث يمكنهم الحصول على المعلومات حول المشكلة على الفور.

UH7F-11-Simple-Accessibility-Standard-Premium-Digital-Signage-ID_1564359984286_1566631469083-D

راحة المستخدم

سهولة الوصول

على عكس الطرازات السابقة التي يجب فيها الضغط على العديد من الأزرار للتحكم، توفر فئات UH7F عصا تحكم واحدة لتسهيل التشغيل/الإيقاف، تشغيل الإدخال/الإعداد، التحكم في مستوى الصوت، وغير ذلك.

UH7F-12-High-Performance-with-webOS-Standard-Premium-Digital-Signage-ID_1564360051159_1566631517073-D

الوظيفة الذكية

الأداء العالي مع webOS

بإمكان SoC المدمج رباعي النواة تنفيذ العديد من المهام في وقت واحد مع توفير تشغيل سلس للمحتويات دون الحاجة إلى مشغل وسائط. علاوة على ذلك، تعزز منصة webOS من راحة المستخدم عبر واجهة المستخدم الرسومية البديهية والأدوات البسيط لتطوير التطبيق.

UH7F-13-Various-Sensor-Applications-Standard-Premium-Digital-Signage-ID_1564360101539_1566631565058-D

الوظيفة الذكية

تطبيقات مستشعرات مختلفة

تدعم منصة webOS الذكية من إل جي الاتصالات مع أجهزة الاستشعار الخارجية بسهولة مثل GPIO, NFC/RFID وأجهزة استشعار درجة الحرارة، وما إلى ذلك عبر مكونات USB الإضافية. وهي تتميز بتخفيض التكلفة الإجمالية للملكية نظرًا لعدم الحاجة إلى شراء برامج أو مشغلات وسائط إضافية لعمل حلول ذات قيمة مضافة.

UH7F-14-Compatibility-with-AV-Control-System-Standard-Premium-Digital-Signage-ID_1564360162472_1566631619153-D

الوظيفة الذكية

التوافق مع نظام التحكم في الصوت والصورة

اعتمدتْ الفئة UH7F Crestron ConnectedⓇ لمستوى أعلى من التوافق مع وسائل تحكم AV لإنجاز تكامل انسيابي وتحكم مؤتمت* بما يدعم فعالية إدارة أنشطة الأعمال.

*تحكم شبكي

UH7F-15-Compatibility-with-Video-Conference-System-Standard-Premium-Digital-Signage-ID_1564361384260_1566631656373-D

الوظيفة الذكية

توافق مع نظام مؤتمرات الفيديو

لاجتماع مرئي مثالي، اعتمدتْ الفئة UH7F توافقيتها مع نظام Cisco الذي يقدم تحكم قوي ومتكامل* لمؤتمر فيديو أكثر ذكاءً، بما يحد من ضياع وقت إعداد جودة الصورة أو لتغيير المدخلات بشأن المكالمات الواردة.

*استخدام اتصال كبلي HDMI

طباعة

كل المواصفات

الطاقة

الإمداد بالطاقة

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

نوع الطاقة

طاقة مدمجة

الصوت

سماعة (مُدمجة)

نعم (10 واط × 2)

الملحقات

أساسية

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

اختياري

Stand(ST-653T), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

اللغة

العرض على الشاشة

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

المواصفات الميكانيكية

لون الحواف

Black

عرض الحواف

T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm

أبعاد العبوة الكرتون (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1360.0 x 835.0 x 175.0mm

مقبض

لا

أبعاد الشاشة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1234.4 x 720.9 x 39.9mm (with LG Logo)

أبعاد الشاشة مع الحامل (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1234.4 x 770.7 x 290.0mm

وزن العبوة

24.2Kg

VESA‎ واجهة التركيب المتوافقة مع معيار

300 ×‏ 300 ملم

الوزن (الرأس)

19.0Kg

الوزن (الرأس + الحامل)

19.6Kg

الشروط البيئية

نسبة رطوبة التشغيل

10 % to 80 %

درجة حرارة التشغيل

0 °C to 40 °C

التوافق مع جهاز كمبيوتر OPS

طاقة كمبيوتر OPS مُدمجة

لا

التوافق مع نوع كمبيوتر OPS

نعم (Piggyback)

شهادات الاعتماد

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ePEAT (الولايات المتحدة فقط)

لا

ErP / Energy Star

YES(NewErP) / YES

الأمان

CB / NRTL

استهلاك الطاقة

BTU (وحدة حرارية بريطانية)

375 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 546 BTU/Hr(Max.)

وظيفة DPM

0.5W

الحد الأقصى

160W

إيقاف تشغيل الطاقة

0.5W

التوفير الذكي للطاقة (%70)

85W

العادي

110W

اللوحة

نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

16:9

نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

حافة

السطوع

700nit (Typ.)

عمق الألوان (عدد الألوان)

1.07 مليار لون

التدرج اللوني

BT709 95%

نسبة التباين

1,100:1

نسبة التباين الديناميكي

500,000:1

العمر الافتراضي

50,000 ساعة (الحد الأدنى)

دقة العرض الأصلية

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

ساعات التشغيل (ساعات/يوم)

24/7

تقنية لوحة العرض

تقنية IPS

رأسي/أفقي

نعم/نعم

QWP (لوحة ربع موجة)

غير متوفر

معدل التحديث

60 هرتز

زمن الاستجابة

8ms (G to G)

حجم الشاشة (بوصة)

55

معالجة السطح (ضبابية)

Haze 3%

الشفافية

غير متوفر

زاوية العرض (أفقي x عمودي)

178º x 178º

ميزات خاصة

طلاء امتثالي (لوحة الطاقة)

نعم

ضوء الشمس المباشر

غير متوفر

تصنيف الحماية IP

IP5X

توافق اللمس المتراكب

غير متوفر

حماية الطاقة

غير متوفر

معايرة ذكية

غير متوفر

إمالة (متجهة لأسفل)

Max. 30 degree

إمالة (متجهة لأعلى)

غير متوفر

إمكانية الاتصال

مدخل صوت

نعم

مخرج الصوت

نعم

ميزة Daisy Chain

لا

مدخل جهاز العرض

نعم (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

مخرج جهاز العرض

نعم

مدخل DVI-D

نعم (HDCP 1.4)

مخرج السماعة الخارجية

لا

مدخل HDMI

نعم (3 لكل وحدة)

مدخل HDMI‎ (نسخة HDCP)

2.2/1.4

مخرج HDMI

لا

IR

نعم

مخرج IR

لا

مدخل RGB

لا

مدخل RJ45(LAN)

نعم (1 لكل وحدة)

مخرج RJ45(LAN)

لا

مدخل RS232C

نعم

مخرج RS232C

نعم

شاشة بمنفذ USB تعمل باللمس

لا

مدخل USB

USB2.0 من النوع ‏A ‏(1 لكل وحدة)

التوافق مع البرامج

Connected Care

نعم

Mobile CMS

نعم

Promota

نعم

SuperSign Cloud

لا

SuperSign CMS

نعم

SuperSign Control+

نعم

Supersign WB

نعم

الميزات - الأجهزة

مستشعر التسارع (الاتجاه)

نعم

مستشعر السطوع التلقائي

نعم

مستشعر BLU

لا

المستشعر الحالي

لا

مروحة (مُدمج)

لا

مستشعر الرطوبة

لا

الذاكرة الداخلية (eMMC)

8 جيجابايت

تشغيل المفتاح المحلي

نعم

مستشعر البكسل

لا

مؤشر الطاقة

لا

مستشعر الاقتراب

لا

مستشعر درجة الحرارة

نعم

Wi-Fi/BT (مُدمج)

نعم

الميزات - البرامج

معرف ضبط تلقائي

نعم

مزامنة الإضاءة الخلفية

لا

المنارة

نعم

صورة شعار التمهيد

نعم

تعويض السطوع

لا

شهادة Cisco

نعم

مدير التحكم

نعم

Crestron Connected

نعم

دوران المدخلات الخارجية

نعم

تجاوز الأعطال

نعم

التشغيل المتواصل للمسارات الصوتية المتتالية

نعم

مدير مجموعة

نعم

HDMI-CEC

نعم

طريقة ISM

نعم

جدولة المحتويات المحلية

نعم

مزامنة الشبكة المحلية

نعم

مجهز للشبكة

نعم

صورة عدم وجود إشارة

نعم

إصدار نظام التشغيل (webOS)

webOS 4.1

PBP

نعم (4 صورة بجانب صورة)

PIP

نعم

التشغيل عبر URL

نعم

وضع PM

نعم

Pro:Idiom

نعم

RS232C Sync

نعم

انعكاس المسح الضوئي

لا

دوران الشاشة

نعم

ميزة مشاركة الشاشة

نعم

نسخ بيانات الإعدادات

نعم

تعيين خادم SI

نعم

التوفير الذكي للطاقة

نعم

بروتوكول إدارة الشبكة البسيط (SNMP)

نعم

إرسال الحالة بالبريد

نعم

تعيين وضع اللوحات

نعم

توصيل وتشغيل فوري عبر مدخل USB

نعم

علامة الفيديو

نعم (4 علامة فيديو)

إيقاظ عبر الشبكة المحلية

نعم

webRTC

نعم

إعداد أبيض/أسود بمقياس تدرج ألوان

لا

