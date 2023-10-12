About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
لافتات webOS UHD

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

Resource

Find a Dealer

لافتات webOS UHD

55UL3J-B

لافتات webOS UHD

مظهر أمامي مع صورة ملء الفراغات

لافتات webOS UHD من إل جي

خمسة أشخاص يعقدون اجتماعًا في غرفة تتضمن لافتة UL3J مثبتة على الجدار. كما توجد مجموعة أخرى من لافتات UL3J مثبتة بغرفة الاجتماعات على الجدار بعد النافذة على اليسار.

* جميع الصور الواردة بصفحة الويب لأغراض التوضيح فقط.

تتميز الشاشة بحجم إطار يبلغ 6.9ملم * 18.4ملم بعمق 57.5ملم.

تصميم رقيق وأنيق

تتميز هذه السلسلة بحافة رفيعة وحجم رقيق مما يوفر المساحة ويسهل من عملية التثبيت. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، فهي تزيد من التجربة العامرة التي تتميز بها الشاشة وتوفر تصميمًا متطورًا، مما يحسن جماليات المساحة التي تم تثبيت المنتج بها.

* مقارنة بسلسلة UL3G من إل جي

إمكانية ترتيب تنفيذ العديد المهام في نفس الوقت بسهولة من خلال منصة webOS.

أداء عالي مع منصة webOS 6.0

تتميز سلسلة UL3J بالقدرة على التنفيذ السلس للعديد من المهام، بفضل منصة webOS 6.0 التي تمت ترقيتها في الإصدار SoC * بجانب محرك الويب. تعزز منصة اللافتات الذكية webOS من إل جي راحة المستخدم بفضل واجهة المستخدم الرسومية البديهية.**

* SoC: نظام محمل على رقاقة

** GUI: ** واجهة مستخدم رسومية:

يمكن توصيل العديد من أجهزة الاستشعار واللافتات الخارجية من خلال موصل USB، مما يوفر حلولاً سهلة ذات قيمة مضافة.

إمكانية الاتصال بأجهزة الاستشعار المختلفة

تساعد منصة اللافتات الذكية webOS من إل جي على توفير حلول ذات قيمة مضافة بسهولة من خلال دعم عمليات الاتصال البسيطة بأجهزة الاستشعار الخارجية** مثل الاتصال قريب المدى/التعرف على الترددات اللاسلكية، منافذ الإدخال والإخراج العامة ومستشعرات درجة الحرارة وما إلى ذلك عبر المكون الإضافي USB.

* مثل عرض معلومات ترويجية محددة حسب تغير الطقس لزوار المتجر

** يجب شراء أجهزة الاستشعار الخارجية بشكل منفصل واختبار توافقها مع منصة webOS.

مساعد إل جي المبسط للإعلان، Promota

يمكنك إنشاء محتويات العرض الخاصة بك بلك سهولة باستخدام تطبيق Promota * من إل جي، الذي يمكن تنزيله على أي جهاز محمول. يمكنك باستخدام تطبيق Promota إضافة نصوص وصور لإنشاء ملف تعريف عبر الإنترنت لعملك بالإضافة إلى تقديم معلومات مثل أخبار الأحداث والقوائم الموسمية والعروض الترويجية والمزيد لعملائك مع التوصية بنماذج سهلة الاستخدام ذات صلة بمجال عملك .

بإمكان مالك المتجر ببساطة استخدام هاتفًا محمولًا لإنشاء محتويات القائمة على اللوحة.

* يمكن تنزيل تطبيق Promota من إل جي عبر متجر آب ستور وجوجل بلاي. (غير متوفر لمنطقة أوروبا/رابطة الدول المستقلة)

حل مشاركة الشاشة اللاسلكي من إل جي، LG One: مشاركة سريعة

حل وان من إل جي: المشاركة السريعة هي حل مشاركة الشاشة لاسلكيًا المتوفر من خلال سلسلة UL3J ووحدة نقل USB وتطبيقها. يمكنك ببساطة مشاركة شاشة الحاسوب الشخصي على الشاشة باستخدام زر دونجل USB وشبكة الواي فاي المدمجة*، حيث يمكنك ضبط قيم الإعداد الأساسية (الحجم ووضع الصورة والسطوع التلقائي وما إلى ذلك) للشاشة المتصلة دون الحاجة لجهاز تحكم عن بعد. كما يساعدك وضع اجتماعات المكتب ** على عرض جدول الأعمال والملاحظات قبل بدء الاجتماع.

يتكون ذلك من صور تعرض الإرشادات المكونة من 3 خطوات حول تثبيت حل وان من إل جي: دونجل USB للمشاركة السريعة ومشاركة الشاشة الشخصية. الصورة الأولى تجمع بين دونجل USB ولافتات إل جي. توضح الصورة الثانية شخصًا يحمل دونجل USB يحاول توصيله بجهاز الحاسوب. توضح الصورة الأخيرة أشخاص يعقدون اجتماعًا عن طريق توصيل جهاز دونجل USB بحاسوب محمول، ثم مشاركة الشاشة عبر لافتة UL3Jالمثبتة على الجدار.

* يحتاج المستخدمون إلى تمكين Soft AP بقائمة الشبكة الخاصة باللافتات.

** يمكن للمستخدمين تمكين وضع اجتماعات المكتب في قائمة إعداد EZ الخاصة باللافتات.

*** يجب شراء LG One: المشاركة السريعة بشكل منفصل.

صورة توضح شخص بغرفة الاجتماعات مع وجود لافتة وأحد أنظمة التحكم في الصوت والصورة التي تساعد المستخدمين على التحكم في سلسلة UL3J.

متوافق مع أنظمة التحكم في الصوت والصورة

تدعم فئات UL3J مستوى أعلى من التوافق مع وسائل تحكم في الصوت والفيديو عبر دعم تقنية كونستروم كونكتيد® لإنجاز تكامل انسيابي وتحكم ذاتي** بما يدعم فعالية إدارة أنشطة الأعمال.

* يتطلب الأمر إعدادا أوليا للشاشة لتتوافق مع كونستروم كونكتيد®.

** التحكم المستند إلى الشبكة

صورة توضح أحد المؤتمرات عبر الفيديو حيث يظهر الأشخاص على لافتات مثبتة على الجدار.

التوافق مع نظام مؤتمرات الفيديو

للحصول على اجتماعات مرئية فعالة، تدعم سلسلة UL3J التوافق مع نظام Cisco الذي يوفر تحكمًا قويًا ومتكاملًا* من أجل مؤتمرات فيديو أكثر ذكاءً.

* استخدام الاتصال عبر كبل HDMI (كابل HDMI اختياري)

إعداد قائمة يتسم بالسهولة للاحتياجات القائمة

تزيد سلسلة UL3J من راحة المستخدمين من خلال تنظيم القوائم متكررة الاستخدام حسب الحاجة.

يتم_تصنيف_القوائم_الأكثر_استخدامًا_لكل_مجال_على_اليسار_سواءً_كانت_"شركة/جهة_حكومية/متجر تجزئة" وعلى اليمين على أنها "غرفة اجتماعات".

* دعم عمودي محدد مسبقًا: شركة/جهة حكومية/متجر تجزئة، غرفة اجتماعات

موظف إل جي يراقب إحدى شاشات سلسلة UL3J المثبتة في مكان مختلف.

خدمة العناية المتصلة في الوقت الفعلي من إل جي

تمتع بصيانة أكثر سهولة وسرعة مع خدمة العناية المتصلة من إل جي* وهو حل الخدمة السحابية الذي توفره شركة إل جي. فهي تدير حالة الشاشات في أماكن العميل عن بعد لتشخيص الأعطال وخدمات التحكم عن بعد، بما يدعم التشغيل المستقر لأعمال العميل.

* يختلف مدى توفر خدمة "العناية المتصلة من إل جي" حسب المنطقة، ويجب شراؤها بشكل منفصل.

لذا يرجى الاتصال بمندوب مبيعات إل جي في منطقتك لمزيد من التفاصيل.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

المواصفات الميكانيكية

لون الحواف

Ashed Blue

عرض الحواف

Off : 6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4mm On : 12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9mm

أبعاد العبوة الكرتون (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1360 x 810 x 162mm

مقبض

لا

أبعاد الشاشة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1235 x 715 x 57.5mm

أبعاد الشاشة مع الحامل (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

غير متوفر

وزن العبوة

18.8Kg

VESA‎ واجهة التركيب المتوافقة مع معيار

300 ×‏ 300 ملم

الوزن (الرأس)

14Kg

الوزن (الرأس + الحامل)

غير متوفر

الطاقة

الإمداد بالطاقة

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

نوع الطاقة

طاقة مدمجة

الصوت

سماعة (مُدمجة)

نعم (10 واط × 2)

الملحقات

أساسية

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Regulation Book, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender, Cable Holder

اختياري

لا

اللغة

العرض على الشاشة

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski

التوافق مع جهاز كمبيوتر OPS

طاقة كمبيوتر OPS مُدمجة

لا

التوافق مع نوع كمبيوتر OPS

لا

شهادات الاعتماد

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE

ePEAT (الولايات المتحدة فقط)

لا

ErP / Energy Star

YES(NewErP) / YES

الأمان

CB / NRTL

الشروط البيئية

نسبة رطوبة التشغيل

10 % to 80 %

درجة حرارة التشغيل

0 °C to 40 °C (Portrait Scene : 0 °C to 35 °C)

استهلاك الطاقة

BTU (وحدة حرارية بريطانية)

358 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 546 BTU/Hr(Max.)

وظيفة DPM

0.5W

الحد الأقصى

160W

إيقاف تشغيل الطاقة

0.5W

التوفير الذكي للطاقة (%70)

73.5W

العادي

105W

اللوحة

نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

16:9

نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

مباشر

السطوع

400nit (Typ.)

عمق الألوان (عدد الألوان)

1.07 مليار لون

التدرج اللوني

DCI 80%

نسبة التباين

1,300:1

نسبة التباين الديناميكي

1,000,000:1

العمر الافتراضي

30,000 ساعة (الحد الأدنى)

دقة العرض الأصلية

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

ساعات التشغيل (ساعات/يوم)

16/7

تقنية لوحة العرض

تقنية IPS

رأسي/أفقي

نعم/نعم

QWP (لوحة ربع موجة)

غير متوفر

معدل التحديث

60 هرتز

زمن الاستجابة

8ms (G to G)

حجم الشاشة (بوصة)

55

معالجة السطح (ضبابية)

Haze 3%

الشفافية

غير متوفر

زاوية العرض (أفقي x عمودي)

178º x 178º

إمكانية الاتصال

مدخل صوت

لا

مخرج الصوت

نعم

ميزة Daisy Chain

لا

مدخل جهاز العرض

لا

مخرج جهاز العرض

لا

مدخل DVI-D

لا

مخرج السماعة الخارجية

لا

مدخل HDMI

نعم (3 لكل وحدة)

مدخل HDMI‎ (نسخة HDCP)

2.2/1.4

مخرج HDMI

لا

IR

لا

مخرج IR

لا

مدخل RGB

لا

مدخل RJ45(LAN)

نعم (1 لكل وحدة)

مخرج RJ45(LAN)

لا

مدخل RS232C

نعم

مخرج RS232C

نعم

شاشة بمنفذ USB تعمل باللمس

لا

مدخل USB

USB2.0 من النوع ‏A ‏(2 لكل وحدة)

ميزات خاصة

طلاء امتثالي (لوحة الطاقة)

نعم

ضوء الشمس المباشر

غير متوفر

تصنيف الحماية IP

غير متوفر

توافق اللمس المتراكب

غير متوفر

حماية الطاقة

غير متوفر

معايرة ذكية

غير متوفر

إمالة (متجهة لأسفل)

غير متوفر

إمالة (متجهة لأعلى)

غير متوفر

التوافق مع البرامج

Connected Care

نعم

Mobile CMS

لا

SuperSign Cloud

لا

SuperSign CMS

نعم

SuperSign Control+

نعم

Supersign WB

نعم

الميزات - الأجهزة

مستشعر التسارع (الاتجاه)

لا

مستشعر السطوع التلقائي

نعم

مستشعر BLU

لا

المستشعر الحالي

لا

مروحة (مُدمج)

لا

مستشعر الرطوبة

لا

الذاكرة الداخلية (eMMC)

8 جيجابايت

تشغيل المفتاح المحلي

نعم

مستشعر البكسل

لا

مؤشر الطاقة

لا

مستشعر الاقتراب

لا

مستشعر درجة الحرارة

نعم

Wi-Fi/BT (مُدمج)

نعم

الميزات - البرامج

معرف ضبط تلقائي

نعم

مزامنة الإضاءة الخلفية

لا

المنارة

نعم

صورة شعار التمهيد

نعم

تعويض السطوع

لا

شهادة Cisco

نعم

مدير التحكم

نعم

Crestron Connected

نعم

دوران المدخلات الخارجية

نعم

تجاوز الأعطال

نعم

التشغيل المتواصل للمسارات الصوتية المتتالية

نعم

مدير مجموعة

نعم

HDMI-CEC

نعم

طريقة ISM

نعم

جدولة المحتويات المحلية

نعم

مزامنة الشبكة المحلية

نعم

مجهز للشبكة

نعم

صورة عدم وجود إشارة

نعم

إصدار نظام التشغيل (webOS)

webOS 6.0

PBP

لا

PIP

لا

التشغيل عبر URL

نعم

وضع PM

نعم

Pro:Idiom

نعم

RS232C Sync

نعم

انعكاس المسح الضوئي

لا

دوران الشاشة

نعم

ميزة مشاركة الشاشة

نعم

نسخ بيانات الإعدادات

نعم

تعيين خادم SI

نعم

التوفير الذكي للطاقة

نعم

بروتوكول إدارة الشبكة البسيط (SNMP)

نعم

إرسال الحالة بالبريد

نعم

تعيين وضع اللوحات

نعم

توصيل وتشغيل فوري عبر مدخل USB

نعم

علامة الفيديو

نعم (4 علامة فيديو)

إيقاظ عبر الشبكة المحلية

نعم

webRTC

نعم

إعداد أبيض/أسود بمقياس تدرج ألوان

لا

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.