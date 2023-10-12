About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
شاشة مفتوحة الإطار بدقة FHD مقاس 55 بوصة وسطوع 3000 شمعة لكل متر مربع

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

Resource

Find a Dealer

شاشة مفتوحة الإطار بدقة FHD مقاس 55 بوصة وسطوع 3000 شمعة لكل متر مربع

55XF3E-B

شاشة مفتوحة الإطار بدقة FHD مقاس 55 بوصة وسطوع 3000 شمعة لكل متر مربع

(1)
سطوع عالٍ

وضوح استثنائي

سطوع عالٍ

بفضل سطوع رائع يبلغ 3000 شمعة/متر مربع، تعرض سلسلة XF المحتوى بوضوح فائق وتجذب انتباه الجمهور، مما يجعلها شاشة العرض المثالية للاستخدام في الأماكن المفتوحة.

رؤية مضمونة حتى مع ارتداء النظارات الشمسية المستقطبة

وضوح استثنائي

رؤية مضمونة حتى مع ارتداء النظارات الشمسية المستقطبة

تتيح QWP* الرؤية الواضحة حتى عندما يرتدي المشاهد نظارات شمسية مستقطبة.

*قطعة تأخير ربع طول الموجة

التحكم الذكي في السطوع

وضوح استثنائي

التحكم الذكي في السطوع

يتم ضبط سطوع الشاشة تلقائيًا حسب الإضاءة المحيطة. يزيد السطوع في وجود الضوء لتحسين الرؤية، بينما يتم تقليله في الظلام لإدارة الطاقة بكفاءة.

درجة حرارة التشغيل العالية

موثوقية المنتج

درجة حرارة التشغيل العالية

تقلل الموثوقية العالية لأداء المنتج في ظل درجات حرارة التشغيل العالية من التكاليف الإضافية التي قد تتحملها من أجل نظام تكييف الهواء.

الطلاء التشكيلي

موثوقية المنتج

الطلاء التشكيلي

غالبًا ما يتعرض المنتج للغبار والماء بشكل لا مفر منه أثناء الصيانة. يعمل الطلاء التشكيلي على كل لوحة دائرة رئيسية على التصدي لمثل هذه المشكلات عن طريق حماية اللوحات من الغبار وبرادة الحديد والرطوبة وما إلى ذلك.

أداء متميز مع منصة webOS الذكية

سهولة الصيانة

أداء متميز مع منصة webOS الذكية

يمكن لـ Quad Core SoC* تنفيذ عدة مهام في الوقت نفسه بدون مشغل وسائط منفصل. وبالإضافة إلى ذلك، تعزز منصة webOS 3.0 راحة المستخدم من خلال واجهة مستخدم سلسة وأدوات تطوير تطبيقات بسيطة.

الكفاءة في استغلال المساحة

سهولة الصيانة

الكفاءة في استغلال المساحة

تعمل نحافة عمق المنتج على توفير مساحة للتثبيت وتجعل تصميم الهيكل أقل سمكًا.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

اللغة

العرض على الشاشة

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

المواصفات الميكانيكية

لون الحواف

Black

عرض الحواف

T/R/L/B : 12/9.9/9.9/12mm

أبعاد العبوة الكرتون (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1344 x 820 x 236mm

مقبض

لا

أبعاد الشاشة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1235.5 x 709.4 x 106.8mm

أبعاد الشاشة مع الحامل (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

غير متوفر

وزن العبوة

32.25Kg

VESA‎ واجهة التركيب المتوافقة مع معيار

600 × 400 مم

الوزن (الرأس)

26.5Kg

الوزن (الرأس + الحامل)

غير متوفر

الطاقة

الإمداد بالطاقة

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

نوع الطاقة

طاقة مدمجة

الصوت

سماعة (مُدمجة)

لا

الملحقات

أساسية

Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable, IR Extension Kit, Manual (ESG&EIG)

اختياري

AN-WF500 (Stand is not available)

الشروط البيئية

نسبة رطوبة التشغيل

10 % to 80 %

درجة حرارة التشغيل

0 °C to 50 °C (w/o Direct Sunlight, Direct Sunlight in Cooling System) 0 °C to 40 °C (Direct Sunlight)

التوافق مع جهاز كمبيوتر OPS

طاقة كمبيوتر OPS مُدمجة

لا

التوافق مع نوع كمبيوتر OPS

لا

شهادات الاعتماد

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ePEAT (الولايات المتحدة فقط)

لا

ErP / Energy Star

لا / لا

الأمان

IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1

الميزات المخصَّصة - اللمس

الدقة (النوع)

غير متوفر

حجم الكائن المتاح للمس

غير متوفر

واجهة

غير متوفر

نقاط اللمس المتعددة

غير متوفر

دعم نظام التشغيل

غير متوفر

سُمك طبقة الحماية الزجاجية

غير متوفر

نفاذ طبقة الحماية الزجاجية

غير متوفر

وقت الاستجابة (جهاز كمبيوتر يعمل بنظام Windows 10)

غير متوفر

استهلاك الطاقة

BTU (وحدة حرارية بريطانية)

853 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1024 BTU/Hr(Max.)

وظيفة DPM

0.5W(DP, DVI-D, HDMI)

الحد الأقصى

300W

إيقاف تشغيل الطاقة

0.5W

العادي

250W (Full White) 230W (IEC 62087)

زجاج حماية

مضاد للانعكاس

غير متوفر

درجة الحماية

غير متوفر

الأشعة تحت الحمراء - المقاومة (IR)

غير متوفر

مقاومة للكسر

غير متوفر

مقوى / تعزيز كيميائي

غير متوفر

السمك

غير متوفر

اللوحة

نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

16:9

نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

مباشر

السطوع

3,000nit (Typ.), 2,400nit (Min.)

عمق الألوان (عدد الألوان)

16.7 مليون لون

التدرج اللوني

NTSC 67%

نسبة التباين

1,300:1

نسبة التباين الديناميكي

500,000:1

العمر الافتراضي

50,000 ساعة (العادي)

دقة العرض الأصلية

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

ساعات التشغيل (ساعات/يوم)

24/7

تقنية لوحة العرض

+IPS / M

رأسي/أفقي

نعم/نعم

QWP (لوحة ربع موجة)

نعم

معدل التحديث

60 هرتز

زمن الاستجابة

8ms (G to G)

حجم الشاشة (بوصة)

55

معالجة السطح (ضبابية)

Haze 3%

الشفافية

غير متوفر

زاوية العرض (أفقي x عمودي)

178º x 178º

ميزات خاصة

طلاء امتثالي (لوحة الطاقة)

نعم

ضوء الشمس المباشر

نعم

تصنيف الحماية IP

غير متوفر

توافق اللمس المتراكب

غير متوفر

حماية الطاقة

غير متوفر

معايرة ذكية

غير متوفر

إمالة (متجهة لأسفل)

غير متوفر

إمالة (متجهة لأعلى)

غير متوفر

إمكانية الاتصال

مدخل صوت

نعم

مخرج الصوت

لا

ميزة Daisy Chain

لا

مدخل جهاز العرض

نعم (HDCP 1.3)

مخرج جهاز العرض

نعم

مدخل DVI-D

نعم

مخرج السماعة الخارجية

نعم

مدخل HDMI

نعم (2 لكل وحدة)

مدخل HDMI‎ (نسخة HDCP)

2.2

مخرج HDMI

لا

IR

نعم

مخرج IR

لا

مدخل RGB

لا

مدخل RJ45(LAN)

نعم (1 لكل وحدة)

مخرج RJ45(LAN)

لا

مدخل RS232C

نعم

مخرج RS232C

نعم

شاشة بمنفذ USB تعمل باللمس

لا

مدخل USB

USB2.0 من النوع ‏A ‏(1 لكل وحدة)

التوافق مع البرامج

Connected Care

نعم

Mobile CMS

لا

Promota

لا

SuperSign Cloud

لا

SuperSign CMS

نعم

SuperSign Control+

نعم

Supersign WB

لا

الميزات - الأجهزة

مستشعر التسارع (الاتجاه)

لا

مستشعر السطوع التلقائي

نعم

مستشعر BLU

لا

المستشعر الحالي

لا

مروحة (مُدمج)

نعم

مستشعر الرطوبة

نعم

الذاكرة الداخلية (eMMC)

8 جيجابايت

تشغيل المفتاح المحلي

لا

مستشعر البكسل

لا

مؤشر الطاقة

نعم

مستشعر الاقتراب

لا

مستشعر درجة الحرارة

نعم

Wi-Fi/BT (مُدمج)

لا

الميزات - البرامج

معرف ضبط تلقائي

نعم

مزامنة الإضاءة الخلفية

نعم

المنارة

نعم

صورة شعار التمهيد

نعم

تعويض السطوع

لا

شهادة Cisco

لا

مدير التحكم

نعم

Crestron Connected

لا

دوران المدخلات الخارجية

نعم

تجاوز الأعطال

نعم

التشغيل المتواصل للمسارات الصوتية المتتالية

نعم

مدير مجموعة

لا

HDMI-CEC

نعم

طريقة ISM

نعم

جدولة المحتويات المحلية

نعم

مزامنة الشبكة المحلية

نعم

مجهز للشبكة

لا

صورة عدم وجود إشارة

لا

إصدار نظام التشغيل (webOS)

webOS 3.0

PBP

لا

PIP

لا

التشغيل عبر URL

لا

وضع PM

نعم

Pro:Idiom

لا

RS232C Sync

نعم

انعكاس المسح الضوئي

لا

دوران الشاشة

نعم

ميزة مشاركة الشاشة

لا

نسخ بيانات الإعدادات

نعم

تعيين خادم SI

نعم

بروتوكول إدارة الشبكة البسيط (SNMP)

نعم

إرسال الحالة بالبريد

نعم

تعيين وضع اللوحات

نعم

توصيل وتشغيل فوري عبر مدخل USB

نعم

علامة الفيديو

نعم (2 علامة فيديو)

إيقاظ عبر الشبكة المحلية

نعم

webRTC

لا

إعداد أبيض/أسود بمقياس تدرج ألوان

لا

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.