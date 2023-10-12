About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
شاشة عرض High Haze الجديدة فائقة الدقة (UHD)

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

Resource

Find a Dealer

شاشة عرض High Haze الجديدة فائقة الدقة (UHD)

65UH7J-H

شاشة عرض High Haze الجديدة فائقة الدقة (UHD)

(2)
Front view with infill image

شاشة عرض High Haze الجديدة فائقة الدقة (UHD)

يتحقق رجل وامرأة من موعد مغادرة رحلة جوية على اللافتات المثبتة في المطار. وتُظهر الشاشة ذات الطلاء المضاد للوهج انعكاسًا بسيطًا لضوء الشمس.

* جميع الصور الموجودة في صفحة الويب هذه للأغراض التوضيحية فقط.

تبلغ درجة سطوع الشاشة UH7J-H‎ ‎700‎ نت، ما يسهِّل رؤية المحتوى المعروض عليها بوضوح حتى في الإضاءة القوية.

سطوع عالي

تتميز السلسلة UH7J-H بسطوعها البالغ 700 شمعة/م²، وتعرض المحتوى بوضوح وتجذب انتباه الجمهور، ما يجعلها الشاشة الأنسب لعرض المحتوى التسويقي في المطارات ومتاجر التجزئة ومراكز التسوق وما إلى ذلك.

يمكن تنفيذ العديد من المهام في الوقت نفسه بفضل واجهة المستخدم التصويرية (GUI) السهلة الاستخدام.

أداء فائق مع نظام التشغيل WebOS

يعزِّز نظام التشغيل LG webOS راحة المستخدم من خلال واجهة مستخدم تصويرية (GUI) سهلة الاستخدام وأدوات بسيطة لتطوير تطبيقات.

طلاء تشكيلي مطابق

من الصعب حماية شاشات السلسة UH7J-H من التعرّض للبيئات التي يكثر فيها الغبار والرطوبة وما شابه ذلك، لذلك قد يتأثر أداؤها بمرور الوقت. تقلّل طبقة الحماية المطابقة المستخدمة على لوحة الطاقة من هذه المخاطر عن طريق حماية شاشات السلسلة UH7J-H من الملح والغبار وبرادة الحديد والرطوبة وما إلى ذلك.

تحتوي شاشات سلسلة UH7J-H على طبقة حماية مطابقة مستخدمة على لوحة الطاقة لحماية شاشة العرض الجدارية (Video Wall) في البيئات المالحة أو الرطبة.

* قد تختلف الصور الفعلية المتاحة (عرض اللافتات) عن أمثلة الصور المعروضة.

تصميم معتمد طبقًا لمعيار الحماية IP5x

تهدف شهادة مقاومة الغبار IP5x إلى التأكّد من حماية المنتج من الغبار للحد من مخاطر تدهور أدائه.

شاشات السلسلة UH7J-H حاصلة على شهادة مقاومة الغبار IP5x، ما يعني أنها محمية من الغبار ومعرَّضة بدرجة أقل لتدهور الأداء.

تدعم شاشات السلسلة UH7J-H منفذ USB-C ويسهل توصيلها بأجهزة الفيديو والكمبيوتر المحمول.

تدعم منفذ USB-C

أصبح استخدام منفذ USB-C شائعًا في أجهزة الكمبيوتر المحمول وأجهزة الفيديو والأجهزة اللوحية. وتدعم شاشات السلسلة UH7J-H منفذ USB-C، ما يسمح بسهولة التوصيل والاستخدام مع الأجهزة الأخرى.

يساعد نظام التحكم في الصوت والصورة المستخدمين على التحكم في شاشات UH7J-H.

شاشة متوافقة مع نظام التحكم في الصوت والصورة

يمكن استخدام أجهزة‏ Crestron Connected®‎ مع سلسلة UH7J-H لتوفير مستوى عالٍ من التوافق مع أدوات التحكم الاحترافية في الصوت والصورة لتحقيق تكامل سلس وتحكم آلي*، ما يعزز كفاءة إدارة الأعمال.

* تحكم قائم على الشبكة
طباعة

كل المواصفات

اللوحة

حجم الشاشة (بوصة)

65

تقنية لوحة العرض

تقنية IPS

نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

حافة

نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

16:9

دقة العرض الأصلية

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

معدل التحديث

60 هرتز

السطوع

700nit (Typ.)

نسبة التباين

1,100:1

نسبة التباين الديناميكي

1,000,000:1

التدرج اللوني

BT709 95%

زاوية العرض (أفقي x عمودي)

178º x 178º

عمق الألوان (عدد الألوان)

1.07 مليار لون

زمن الاستجابة

8ms (G to G)

معالجة السطح (ضبابية)

Haze 28%

العمر الافتراضي

50,000 ساعة (الحد الأدنى)

ساعات التشغيل (ساعات/يوم)

24/7

رأسي/أفقي

نعم/نعم

الشفافية

غير متوفر

QWP (لوحة ربع موجة)

غير متوفر

إمكانية الاتصال

مدخل HDMI

نعم (2 لكل وحدة)

مدخل HDMI‎ (نسخة HDCP)

2.2/1.4

مدخل جهاز العرض

نعم (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

مدخل DVI-D

نعم (HDCP 1.4)

مدخل RGB

لا

مدخل صوت

نعم

مدخل RS232C

نعم

مدخل RJ45(LAN)

نعم (1 لكل وحدة)

IR

نعم

مدخل USB

USB2.0 من النوع ‏A ‏(1 لكل وحدة)، USB2.0 من النوع C ‏(1 لكل وحدة، وضع DP ALT)

مخرج HDMI

لا

مخرج جهاز العرض

نعم

مخرج الصوت

نعم

شاشة بمنفذ USB تعمل باللمس

لا

مخرج السماعة الخارجية

لا

مخرج RS232C

نعم

مخرج RJ45(LAN)

لا

مخرج IR

لا

ميزة Daisy Chain

إدخال: HDMI، ‏DP / مخرج: مدخل DP

المواصفات الميكانيكية

لون الحواف

Black

عرض الحواف

T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm

الوزن (الرأس)

19.0Kg

وزن العبوة

19.6Kg

أبعاد الشاشة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

24.2Kg

أبعاد الشاشة مع الحامل (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1234.4 x 720.9 x 39.9mm (with LG Logo)

أبعاد العبوة الكرتون (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1234.4 x 770.7 x 290.0mm

مقبض

1360.0 x 835.0 x 175.0mm

VESA‎ واجهة التركيب المتوافقة مع معيار

لا

الوزن (الرأس + الحامل)

300 ×‏ 300 ملم

الميزات - الأجهزة

الذاكرة الداخلية (eMMC)

16 جيجابايت

Wi-Fi/BT (مُدمج)

نعم

مستشعر درجة الحرارة

نعم

مستشعر السطوع التلقائي

نعم

مستشعر البكسل

لا

مستشعر الاقتراب

لا

المستشعر الحالي

لا

مستشعر BLU

لا

مستشعر الرطوبة

لا

مستشعر التسارع (الاتجاه)

نعم

مؤشر الطاقة

لا

تشغيل المفتاح المحلي

نعم

مروحة (مُدمج)

لا

الميزات - البرامج

إصدار نظام التشغيل (webOS)

webOS 6.0

جدولة المحتويات المحلية

نعم

مدير مجموعة

نعم

توصيل وتشغيل فوري عبر مدخل USB

نعم

تجاوز الأعطال

نعم

صورة عدم وجود إشارة

نعم

RS232C Sync

نعم

مزامنة الشبكة المحلية

نعم

مزامنة الإضاءة الخلفية

لا

PIP

نعم

PBP

نعم (4 صورة بجانب صورة)

ميزة مشاركة الشاشة

نعم

علامة الفيديو

نعم (4 علامة فيديو)

التشغيل عبر URL

نعم

دوران الشاشة

نعم

دوران المدخلات الخارجية

نعم

التشغيل المتواصل للمسارات الصوتية المتتالية

نعم

تعيين وضع اللوحات

نعم

نسخ بيانات الإعدادات

نعم

بروتوكول إدارة الشبكة البسيط (SNMP)

نعم

طريقة ISM

نعم

معرف ضبط تلقائي

نعم

إرسال الحالة بالبريد

نعم

مدير التحكم

نعم

شهادة Cisco

نعم

Crestron Connected

نعم

التوفير الذكي للطاقة

نعم

وضع PM

نعم

إيقاظ عبر الشبكة المحلية

نعم

مجهز للشبكة

نعم

المنارة

نعم

HDMI-CEC

نعم

تعيين خادم SI

نعم

webRTC

نعم

صورة شعار التمهيد

نعم

Pro:Idiom

نعم

تعويض السطوع

لا

إعداد أبيض/أسود بمقياس تدرج ألوان

لا

انعكاس المسح الضوئي

لا

الشروط البيئية

درجة حرارة التشغيل

0 °C to 40 °C

نسبة رطوبة التشغيل

10 % to 80 %

الطاقة

الإمداد بالطاقة

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

نوع الطاقة

طاقة مدمجة

استهلاك الطاقة

العادي

110W

الحد الأقصى

150W

BTU (وحدة حرارية بريطانية)

376 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 512 BTU/Hr(Max.)

التوفير الذكي للطاقة (%70)

77W

وظيفة DPM

0.5W

إيقاف تشغيل الطاقة

0.5W

الصوت

سماعة (مُدمجة)

نعم (10 واط × 2)

شهادات الاعتماد

الأمان

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

YES(NewErP) / YES

ePEAT (الولايات المتحدة فقط)

لا

التوافق مع جهاز كمبيوتر OPS

طاقة كمبيوتر OPS مُدمجة

لا

التوافق مع نوع كمبيوتر OPS

نعم (Piggyback)

التوافق مع البرامج

SuperSign CMS

نعم

SuperSign Control+

نعم

Supersign WB

نعم

SuperSign Cloud

نعم

Mobile CMS

نعم

Connected Care

نعم

اللغة

العرض على الشاشة

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

الملحقات

أساسية

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, USB-C Cable

اختياري

Stand(ST-653T), Wall bracket(LSW350B), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

ميزات خاصة

توافق اللمس المتراكب

غير متوفر

معايرة ذكية

غير متوفر

إمالة (متجهة لأعلى)

غير متوفر

إمالة (متجهة لأسفل)

Max. 30 degree

تصنيف الحماية IP

IP5X

طلاء امتثالي (لوحة الطاقة)

نعم

حماية الطاقة

غير متوفر

ضوء الشمس المباشر

غير متوفر

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.