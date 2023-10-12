شاشة عرض High Haze القياسية فائقة الدقة (UHD)

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
مستوى وضوح مناسب
تتميز سلسلة 75UH5J-M بمستوى سطوع مناسب يبلغ 500 شمعة/متر مربع لشاشات العرض الداخلية، مما يؤدي إلى عرض المحتوى بشكل فعال ويجذب انتباه الجمهور. وهذا يجعلها حلاً مناسبًا للعرض لأغراض التسويق في إعدادات مختلفة، بما في ذلك غرف الاجتماعات والمطارات ومنافذ البيع بالتجزئة ومراكز التسوق.
* قد تختلف الصور الفعلية المتاحة عن الصور النموذجية المعروضة.