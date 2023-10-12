About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
شاشة عرض اللافتات القياسية الجديدة High Haze بدقة UHD

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

Resource

Find a Dealer

شاشة عرض اللافتات القياسية الجديدة High Haze بدقة UHD

98UH5J-H

شاشة عرض اللافتات القياسية الجديدة High Haze بدقة UHD

(6)
منظر أمامي مع صورة ملء

شاشة عرض اللافتات القياسية الجديدة
High Haze بدقة UHD

شاشة مثبتة على جدار غرفة الاجتماعات تعرض بيانات مستخدمة في الاجتماع.

السطوع المثالي للشاشة

تتميز السلسلة UH5J-H بسطوعها الموصى به لشاشات العرض الداخلية والبالغ 500 شمعة/م²، وتعرض المحتوى بوضوح وتجذب انتباه الجمهور، ما يجعلها الشاشة الأنسب لعرض المحتوى التسويقي في غرف الاجتماعات والمطارات ومتاجر التجزئة ومراكز التسوق وما شابه ذلك.

تبلغ درجة سطوع الشاشة UH5J-H نحو 700 شمعة، ما يسهِّل رؤية المحتوى المعروض عليها بوضوح حتى في ظروف الإضاءة القوية.

* قد تختلف الصور الفعلية عن أمثلة الصور المعروضة.

أداء فائق مع نظام التشغيل webOS

يعزِّز نظام التشغيل LG webOS راحة المستخدم من خلال واجهة مستخدم تصويرية (GUI) سهلة الاستخدام وأدوات بسيطة لتطوير تطبيقات.

يمكن تنفيذ العديد من المهام في الوقت نفسه بفضل واجهة المستخدم التصويرية (GUI) سهلة الاستخدام.

طبقة الحماية المطابقة

من الصعب حماية شاشات السلسة UH5J-H من التعرّض للبيئات التي يكثر فيها الغبار والرطوبة وما شابه ذلك، لذلك قد يتأثر أداؤها بمرور الوقت. لذا اُستخدمت طبقة الحماية المطابقة على لوحة الطاقة لتقلل من هذه المخاطر عن طريق حماية شاشات السلسلة UH5J-H من الملح والغبار وبرادة الحديد والرطوبة وما إلى ذلك.

تحتوي شاشات سلسلة UH5J-H على طبقة حماية مطابقة مستخدمة على لوحة الطاقة لحماية شاشة العرض الجدارية (Video Wall) في البيئات المالحة أو الرطبة.

* قد تختلف الصور الفعلية (شاشة العرض) المتاحة عن أمثلة الصور المعروضة.

تصميم معتمد طبقًا لمعيار الحماية IP5x

تصميم معتمد طبقًا لمعيار الحماية IP5x

تهدف شهادة مقاومة الغبار IP5x إلى التأكّد من حماية المنتج من الغبار للحد من مخاطر تدهور أدائه.

 

يساعد نظام التحكم في الصوت والصورة المستخدمين على التحكم في شاشات UH5J-H.

شاشة متوافقة مع نظام التحكم في الصوت والصورة

يمكن استخدام أجهزة‏ Crestron Connected®‎ مع سلسلة UH5J-H لتوفير مستوى عالٍ من التوافق مع أدوات التحكم الاحترافية في الصوت والصورة لتحقيق تكامل سلس وتحكم آلي*، ما يعزز كفاءة إدارة الأعمال.

* التحكم القائم على الشبكة
طباعة

كل المواصفات

الطاقة

الإمداد بالطاقة

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

نوع الطاقة

طاقة مدمجة

الصوت

سماعة (مُدمجة)

نعم (10 واط × 2)

الملحقات

أساسية

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, EYE Bolt

اختياري

لا

اللغة

العرض على الشاشة

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

المواصفات الميكانيكية

لون الحواف

Black

عرض الحواف

Even bezel : 14.9mm

أبعاد العبوة الكرتون (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

2342 x 1386 x 420mm

مقبض

نعم

أبعاد الشاشة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

2191.8 x 1246.8 x 86.1mm (without Handle and LG Logo)

أبعاد الشاشة مع الحامل (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

غير متوفر

وزن العبوة

99Kg

VESA‎ واجهة التركيب المتوافقة مع معيار

800 ×‏ 400 ملم

الوزن (الرأس)

66Kg

الوزن (الرأس + الحامل)

غير متوفر

التوافق مع جهاز كمبيوتر OPS

طاقة كمبيوتر OPS مُدمجة

لا

التوافق مع نوع كمبيوتر OPS

لا

شهادات الاعتماد

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ePEAT (الولايات المتحدة فقط)

لا

ErP / Energy Star

YES(NewErP) / NO

الأمان

CB / NRTL

الشروط البيئية

نسبة رطوبة التشغيل

10 % to 80 %

درجة حرارة التشغيل

0 °C to 40 °C

استهلاك الطاقة

BTU (وحدة حرارية بريطانية)

1434 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 2117 BTU/Hr(Max.)

وظيفة DPM

0.5W

الحد الأقصى

620W

إيقاف تشغيل الطاقة

0.5W

التوفير الذكي للطاقة (%70)

294W

العادي

420W

اللوحة

نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

16:9

نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

مباشر

السطوع

500nit (Typ.)

عمق الألوان (عدد الألوان)

1.07 مليار لون

التدرج اللوني

BT709 95%

نسبة التباين

1,200:1

نسبة التباين الديناميكي

1,000,000:1

العمر الافتراضي

50,000 ساعة (العادي)

دقة العرض الأصلية

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

ساعات التشغيل (ساعات/يوم)

24/7

تقنية لوحة العرض

تقنية IPS

رأسي/أفقي

نعم/نعم

QWP (لوحة ربع موجة)

غير متوفر

معدل التحديث

60 هرتز

زمن الاستجابة

8ms (G to G)

حجم الشاشة (بوصة)

98

معالجة السطح (ضبابية)

Haze 28%

الشفافية

غير متوفر

زاوية العرض (أفقي x عمودي)

178º x 178º

ميزات خاصة

طلاء امتثالي (لوحة الطاقة)

نعم

ضوء الشمس المباشر

غير متوفر

تصنيف الحماية IP

غير متوفر

توافق اللمس المتراكب

غير متوفر

حماية الطاقة

غير متوفر

معايرة ذكية

غير متوفر

إمالة (متجهة لأسفل)

غير متوفر

إمالة (متجهة لأعلى)

غير متوفر

إمكانية الاتصال

مدخل صوت

نعم

مخرج الصوت

نعم

ميزة Daisy Chain

إدخال: HDMI، ‏DP / مخرج: HDMI

مدخل جهاز العرض

نعم (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

مخرج جهاز العرض

لا

مدخل DVI-D

نعم (HDCP 1.4)

مخرج السماعة الخارجية

لا

مدخل HDMI

نعم (3 لكل وحدة)

مدخل HDMI‎ (نسخة HDCP)

2.2/1.4

مخرج HDMI

نعم

IR

نعم

مخرج IR

لا

مدخل RGB

لا

مدخل RJ45(LAN)

نعم (1 لكل وحدة)

مخرج RJ45(LAN)

لا

مدخل RS232C

نعم

مخرج RS232C

نعم

شاشة بمنفذ USB تعمل باللمس

لا

مدخل USB

USB2.0 من النوع ‏A ‏(1 لكل وحدة)

التوافق مع البرامج

Connected Care

نعم

Mobile CMS

نعم

SuperSign Cloud

نعم

SuperSign CMS

نعم

SuperSign Control+

نعم

Supersign WB

نعم

الميزات - الأجهزة

مستشعر التسارع (الاتجاه)

نعم

مستشعر السطوع التلقائي

نعم

مستشعر BLU

لا

المستشعر الحالي

لا

مروحة (مُدمج)

لا

مستشعر الرطوبة

لا

الذاكرة الداخلية (eMMC)

16 جيجابايت

تشغيل المفتاح المحلي

نعم

مستشعر البكسل

لا

مؤشر الطاقة

لا

مستشعر الاقتراب

لا

مستشعر درجة الحرارة

نعم

Wi-Fi/BT (مُدمج)

نعم

الميزات - البرامج

معرف ضبط تلقائي

نعم

مزامنة الإضاءة الخلفية

لا

المنارة

نعم

صورة شعار التمهيد

نعم

تعويض السطوع

لا

شهادة Cisco

نعم

مدير التحكم

نعم

Crestron Connected

نعم

دوران المدخلات الخارجية

نعم

تجاوز الأعطال

نعم

التشغيل المتواصل للمسارات الصوتية المتتالية

نعم

مدير مجموعة

نعم

HDMI-CEC

نعم

طريقة ISM

نعم

جدولة المحتويات المحلية

نعم

مزامنة الشبكة المحلية

نعم

مجهز للشبكة

نعم

صورة عدم وجود إشارة

نعم

إصدار نظام التشغيل (webOS)

webOS 6.0

PBP

نعم (4 صورة بجانب صورة)

PIP

نعم

التشغيل عبر URL

نعم

وضع PM

نعم

Pro:Idiom

نعم

RS232C Sync

نعم

انعكاس المسح الضوئي

لا

دوران الشاشة

نعم

ميزة مشاركة الشاشة

نعم

نسخ بيانات الإعدادات

نعم

تعيين خادم SI

نعم

التوفير الذكي للطاقة

نعم

بروتوكول إدارة الشبكة البسيط (SNMP)

نعم

إرسال الحالة بالبريد

نعم

تعيين وضع اللوحات

نعم

توصيل وتشغيل فوري عبر مدخل USB

نعم

علامة الفيديو

نعم (4 علامة فيديو)

إيقاظ عبر الشبكة المحلية

نعم

webRTC

نعم

إعداد أبيض/أسود بمقياس تدرج ألوان

لا

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.