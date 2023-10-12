About Cookies on This Site

جدار فيديو نحيف الإطار بدقة وضوح FHD مقاس 55 بوصة وشدة سطوع 700 نيت

جدار فيديو نحيف الإطار بدقة وضوح FHD مقاس 55 بوصة وشدة سطوع 700 نيت

55VH7J-H

جدار فيديو نحيف الإطار بدقة وضوح FHD مقاس 55 بوصة وشدة سطوع 700 نيت

Front view with infill image

تجربة عرض تغمرك وتأسرك بسحر جمالها

جدار فيديو كبير في غرفة مؤتمرات ورجل يتحدث في مؤتمر أمام جمع من الناس.

* جميع الصور الموجودة في صفحة الويب هذه للأغراض التوضيحية فقط.

شاشات كبيرة متجانسة بإطار فائق النحافة

يُقلل الإطار الفائق النحافة، بمسافة 1.74 مم بين إطارات اللوحات، إلى حدٍ كبير من تداخل الإطارات ويمنح المشاهد عرضًا غامرًا وانسيابيًا على شاشات جدار الفيديو المجمعة.

جدار فيديو في ردهة يعرض صورًا غامرة بحافة فائقة النحافة.

* اعتمدت Nemko مسافة 1.74 بين إطارات اللوحات، وهي مؤسسة عالمية تختبر الأجهزة الكهربائية وتعتمدها.

خفض الفجوات بين الصور

تتميز سلسلة VH7J-H بخوارزمية تحسين الصور التي يمكنها خفض فجوات الصور بين الشاشات المتراصة عند تشغيل مقاطع الفيديو. وهي تُعدّل مواضع العرض على حدود الإطار للاستمتاع بتجربة مشاهدة انسيابية.

تتميز سلسلة VH7J-H بانخفاض فجوات الصور بين لوحات الشاشات مقارنة بشاشات LG التقليدية. وهذا يحسن تجربة مشاهدة المحتوى المعروض لأنه يقلل من التشويش البصري الذي تسببه الفجوات.

* تشير كلمة "شاشات LG تقليدية" إلى الشاشات التي لا تتضمن خوارزمية تحسين الصور.

** الصورة المعروضة بالأعلى لأغراض التوضيح فقط.

امرأة تنظر إلى شاشة معلقة بمستوى الطابق الثاني، وتظهر الألوان بوضوح دون أي تشويه.

زاوية مشاهدة أعلى

تُوضع الشاشات الكبيرة في العادة أعلى من مستوى العين. وتسمح زاوية السطوع النصفي العريضة (40˚) لجدران الفيديو بعرض صور بجودة عالية. وزاوية العرض في السلسلة VH7J-H عالية بما يكفي لعرض الألوان الزاهية في جميع أنحاء الشاشة من دون أي تشويه.

* تعتمد النتائج على اختبارات داخل الشركة. وقد تختلف النتائج الفعلية وفقًا للبيئة وجهاز القياس المستخدم في الاختبار.

يُظهر نظام webOS المتطور المدمج في الشاشة قدرتها على تنفيذ العديد من المهام في وقت واحد.

أداء عالٍ وقابلية توسع كبيرة

تستطيع سلسلة VH7J-H تنفيذ العديد من المهام في وقت واحد وتشغيل المحتوى بسلاسة دون الحاجة إلى مشغل وسائط وذلك بفضل نظام webOS المتطور المدمج فيها. ولأن نظام webOS يدعم صيغة HTML5 كنظام أساسي قائم على الويب ويوفر حزمة تطوير البرمجيات (SDK)، فإنه يسهل على متخصصي دمج البرمجيات إنشاء تطبيقات الويب الخاصة بهم وتحسينها.

* يمكن تنزيل حزمة تطوير البرمجيات (SDK) من الرابط التالي. (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com)

يعرض أحد جوانب جدار الفيديو بثًا مباشرًا لمباراة كرة قدم، بينما يعرض الجانب الآخر منه تأثيرات أوراق الأنماط المتتالية (CSS) لإضافة المزيد من المحتوى.

إنشاء مرن للمحتوى

يمكن تشغيل أربعة مقاطع فيديو مختلفة في وقت واحد عبر تطبيقات الويب، وتُضاف تأثيرات تحريك مختلفة إلى المحتوى، مثل التدرج أو التدوير، باستخدام تأثيرات الانتقال CSS (أوراق الأنماط المتتالية). ويتوفر كذلك البث المباشر في الوقت الحقيقي، ما يوفر المرونة لتنظيم المحتوى وتنويعه من دون التقيّد بحدود للسعة.

* البروتوكولات المدعومة: RTSP، وRTP، وHLS، وUDP Multicast

يمكن إنجاز العديد من المهام في وقت واحد باستخدام واجهة المستخدم الرسومية سهلة الاستخدام.

تصميم قوائم سهل الاستخدام

لقد أدخلنا تحسينات على تصميم القوائم حتى تناسب الاستخدام التجاري. وهي تُبسِّط خطوات العمل وتجمع الوظائف المتماثلة معًا، وتستعمل واجهة مستخدم رسومية بسيطة من أجل تيسير الاستخدام. وهي بهذه الطريقة تُمكّن المستخدمين من تجنب الاضطرار إلى التجربة والخطأ عند استكشاف الوظائف المطلوبة وإدارة شاشات العرض.

تتكون شاشة القوائم من خيارات أفقية وعمودية.

واجهة مستخدم رسومية مخصصة للاتجاه العمودي

كان تصميم واجهة المستخدم الرسومية (GUI) التقليدية يعتمد على استخدام التلفزيون الأفقي المُصنّع للمستهلك العادي، ولذلك لم تكن البرمجة التي تظهر على الشاشة (OSD) مناسبة تمامًا للشاشات في الوضع العمودي. أما في سلسلة VH7J-H فتتألف البرمجة التي تظهر على الشاشة (OSD) من قائمة طويلة بأحجام خطوط أكبر ونسبة عرض إلى ارتفاع 9:16، وبهذا تخلق بيئة عمل مريحة وفعالة.

طبقة حماية

لا يتسنى لجدار الفيديو في بيئات عديدة تجنب التعرض للغبار والرطوبة، ما قد يتسبب في إضعاف أدائه بمرور الوقت. وتحدّ طبقة الحماية على لوحة الدائرة الرئيسية (لوحة الطاقة) بشكل كبير من هذه المخاطر التي تفرضها تلك البيئات عن طريق حماية جدار الفيديو من الملح والغبار وبرادة الحديد والرطوبة، وما إلى ذلك.

تحتوي سلسلة VH7J-H على طبقة حماية على لوحة الدوائر الرئيسية (لوحة الطاقة) لحماية جدار الفيديو حتى في البيئة المالحة أو الرطبة.

* قد تختلف الصور الفعلية (الشاشة الذكية) عن أمثلة الصور المعروضة.

حائز على شهادة EMC من الفئة B

جدار الفيديو VH7J-H حائز على شهادة EMC من الفئة B، والتي تشترط صُنع الأجهزة الإلكترونية بطريقة تتيح استخدامها في البيئات السكنية وكذلك البيئات التجارية أو الصناعية أو بيئات الأعمال على حدٍ سواء. ولذلك فهو مناسب للاستخدامات من مسافات قريبة مثل غرف الاجتماعات في الشركات، وغرف مجالس الإدارة، وما إلى ذلك.

جدار الفيديو VH7J-H، الحائز على شهادة EMC من الفئة B، معلق على حائط في غرفة تحكم.

LG ConnectedCare في الوقت الحقيقي

أصبحت الصيانة سهلة وسريعة مع خدمة LG ConnectedCare الاختيارية*، وهي حل خدمة سحابية توفره LG. وتتابع هذه الخدمة حالة شاشات العرض في أماكن عمل العملاء عن بُعد من أجل تشخيص الأعطال وتقديم خدمات التحكم عن بُعد، ما يمنح العملاء حالة من الاستقرار في تشغيل أعمالهم.

يراقب موظف LG عن بُعد سلسلة VH7J-H المُركّبة في مكان آخر باستخدام حل المراقبة السحابي من LG.

* LG ConnectedCare هو الاسم التجاري لخدمة LG Signage365Care. يختلف التوافر حسب المنطقة.

إمكانية السلسلة التعاقبية

تتيح لك السلسلة التعاقبية عبر شبكة LAN التحكم في جدران الفيديو ومراقبتها وحتى تحديث برامجها الثابتة مرة واحدة. أيضًا، ومن خلال السلسلة التعاقبية من نوع UHD باستخدام منفذ HDMI وDisplayPort، يمكنك إعداد جدار فيديو UHD بسهولة من دون الحاجة إلى تقنية DisplayPort MST.

شاشات متعددة تُدار في وقت واحد من خلال سلسلة تعاقبية عبر شبكة LAN. تتيح السلسلة التعاقبية بدقة الوضوح UHD التي تستخدم منفذ HDMI وDisplayPort سهولة الوصول لتعديل إعدادات دقة الوضوح UHD.

تصميم حائز على شهادة IP5x

تهدف شهادة مقاومة الغبار IP5x إلى التأكد من حماية المنتج من الغبار للحد من مخاطر تدهور أدائه.

ويتمتع جدار الفيديو VH7J-H، الحائز على شهادة مقاومة الغبار IP5x، بحماية من الغبار.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

اللغة

العرض على الشاشة

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

المواصفات الميكانيكية

لون الحواف

Black

عرض الحواف

B2B : 1.74mm (Panel Bezel to Panel Bezel), 1.3mm(T/L), 0.44mm(B/R) A2A : 2.49mm (Active area to Active area), 1.75mm(T/L), 0.74mm(B/R)

أبعاد العبوة الكرتون (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1393 x 955 x 303mm

مقبض

نعم

أبعاد الشاشة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1212.2 x 683.0 x 86.9mm

أبعاد الشاشة مع الحامل (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

غير متوفر

وزن العبوة

28.0Kg

VESA‎ واجهة التركيب المتوافقة مع معيار

600 × 400 مم

الوزن (الرأس)

18.8Kg

الوزن (الرأس + الحامل)

غير متوفر

الطاقة

الإمداد بالطاقة

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

نوع الطاقة

طاقة مدمجة

الصوت

سماعة (مُدمجة)

لا

الملحقات

أساسية

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

اختياري

OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

شهادات الاعتماد

EMC

FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

ePEAT (الولايات المتحدة فقط)

لا

ErP / Energy Star

YES / Energy Star 8.0

الأمان

CB / NRTL

الشروط البيئية

نسبة رطوبة التشغيل

10 % to 80 %

درجة حرارة التشغيل

0 °C to 40 °C

التوافق مع جهاز كمبيوتر OPS

طاقة كمبيوتر OPS مُدمجة

لا

التوافق مع نوع كمبيوتر OPS

نعم (Piggyback)

استهلاك الطاقة

BTU (وحدة حرارية بريطانية)

682 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 853 BTU/Hr(Max.)

وظيفة DPM

0.5W

الحد الأقصى

250W

إيقاف تشغيل الطاقة

0.5W

التوفير الذكي للطاقة (%70)

105W

العادي

200W

اللوحة

نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

16:9

نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

مباشر

السطوع

700nit (Typ.)

عمق الألوان (عدد الألوان)

1.07 مليار لون

التدرج اللوني

NTSC 72%

نسبة التباين

1,000:1

نسبة التباين الديناميكي

500,000:1

العمر الافتراضي

60,000 ساعة (العادي)

دقة العرض الأصلية

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

ساعات التشغيل (ساعات/يوم)

24/7

تقنية لوحة العرض

تقنية IPS

رأسي/أفقي

نعم/نعم

QWP (لوحة ربع موجة)

غير متوفر

معدل التحديث

60 هرتز

زمن الاستجابة

8ms (G to G)

حجم الشاشة (بوصة)

55

معالجة السطح (ضبابية)

Haze 28%

الشفافية

غير متوفر

زاوية العرض (أفقي x عمودي)

178º x 178º

ميزات خاصة

طلاء امتثالي (لوحة الطاقة)

نعم

ضوء الشمس المباشر

غير متوفر

تصنيف الحماية IP

IP5X tested

توافق اللمس المتراكب

غير متوفر

حماية الطاقة

غير متوفر

معايرة ذكية

غير متوفر

إمالة (متجهة لأسفل)

غير متوفر

إمالة (متجهة لأعلى)

غير متوفر

إمكانية الاتصال

مدخل صوت

نعم

مخرج الصوت

نعم

ميزة Daisy Chain

إدخال: ‏HDMI، ‏DP، ‏DVI-D / مخرج: مدخل DP

مدخل جهاز العرض

نعم (HDCP 2.2)

مخرج جهاز العرض

نعم

مدخل DVI-D

نعم (HDCP 1.4)

مخرج السماعة الخارجية

لا

مدخل HDMI

نعم (2 لكل وحدة)

مدخل HDMI‎ (نسخة HDCP)

2.2

مخرج HDMI

لا

IR

نعم

مخرج IR

لا

مدخل RGB

لا

مدخل RJ45(LAN)

نعم (1 لكل وحدة)

مخرج RJ45(LAN)

نعم

مدخل RS232C

نعم

مخرج RS232C

نعم

شاشة بمنفذ USB تعمل باللمس

لا

مدخل USB

USB2.0 من النوع ‏A ‏(1 لكل وحدة)

التوافق مع البرامج

Connected Care

نعم

Mobile CMS

لا

Promota

لا

SuperSign Cloud

لا

SuperSign CMS

نعم

SuperSign Control+

نعم

Supersign WB

نعم

الميزات - الأجهزة

مستشعر التسارع (الاتجاه)

نعم

مستشعر السطوع التلقائي

لا

مستشعر BLU

نعم

المستشعر الحالي

لا

مروحة (مُدمج)

لا

مستشعر الرطوبة

لا

الذاكرة الداخلية (eMMC)

8 جيجابايت

تشغيل المفتاح المحلي

نعم

مستشعر البكسل

لا

مؤشر الطاقة

لا

مستشعر الاقتراب

لا

مستشعر درجة الحرارة

نعم

Wi-Fi/BT (مُدمج)

لا

الميزات - البرامج

معرف ضبط تلقائي

نعم

مزامنة الإضاءة الخلفية

لا

المنارة

لا

صورة شعار التمهيد

لا

تعويض السطوع

لا

شهادة Cisco

لا

مدير التحكم

نعم

Crestron Connected

نعم

دوران المدخلات الخارجية

نعم

تجاوز الأعطال

نعم

التشغيل المتواصل للمسارات الصوتية المتتالية

نعم

مدير مجموعة

نعم

HDMI-CEC

نعم

طريقة ISM

نعم

جدولة المحتويات المحلية

نعم

مزامنة الشبكة المحلية

نعم

مجهز للشبكة

نعم

صورة عدم وجود إشارة

نعم

إصدار نظام التشغيل (webOS)

webOS 4.1

PBP

لا

PIP

لا

التشغيل عبر URL

نعم

وضع PM

نعم

Pro:Idiom

نعم

RS232C Sync

نعم

انعكاس المسح الضوئي

نعم

دوران الشاشة

نعم

ميزة مشاركة الشاشة

لا

نسخ بيانات الإعدادات

نعم

تعيين خادم SI

نعم

التوفير الذكي للطاقة

نعم

بروتوكول إدارة الشبكة البسيط (SNMP)

نعم

إرسال الحالة بالبريد

نعم

تعيين وضع اللوحات

نعم

توصيل وتشغيل فوري عبر مدخل USB

نعم

علامة الفيديو

نعم (4 علامة فيديو)

إيقاظ عبر الشبكة المحلية

نعم

webRTC

نعم

إعداد أبيض/أسود بمقياس تدرج ألوان

نعم

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.