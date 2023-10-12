About Cookies on This Site

جدار فيديو FHD بحافة رقيق 55 بوصة 500 شمعة

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

Resource

Find a Dealer

جدار فيديو FHD بحافة رقيق 55 بوصة 500 شمعة

55VM5J-H

جدار فيديو FHD بحافة رقيق 55 بوصة 500 شمعة

مظهر أمامي مع صورة ملء الفراغات

الانغماس الساحر والجاذبية المذهلة

جدار فيديو كبير مثبت بصالة عرض السيارات مع ظهور إعلانات السيارة على الشاشة.

* جميع الصور الواردة بصفحة الويب لأغراض التوضيح فقط.

شاشات كبيرة بدون فواصل مع حافة بالغة الرقة

حافة رقيقة للغاية، مع 1.74 ملم من الحافة للحافة (حافة اللوحة إلى حافة اللوحة)، حيث تقلل بشكل كبير من تداخل الحافة وتوفر محتوى غامر يتسم بالسلاسة على شاشات جدار الفيديو المجمعة.

جدار فيديو مثبت في الردهة، وهو يوفر صورًا غامرة مع إطار رقيق للغاية.

*تم التحقق من حافة اللوحة إلى حافة اللوحة 1.74 ملم بواسطة نيمو، وهي مؤسسة عالمية تختبر المعدات الكهربائية وتعتمدها.

تقليل الفجوة بين الصور

تتضمن لافتات VM5J-H خوارزميات تحسين الصورة التي يمكن أن تقلل من الفجوات في الصور بين الشاشات المتجانبة عند تشغيل مقاطع. يتم ضبط الأشياء الموجودة على حدود الإطار الخارجي للحصول على تجربة مشاهدة سلسة.

تقلل لافتات VM5J-H من الفجوات بين الصور في بلاطات الشاشات مقارنة بشاشات إل جي التقليدية. يحسن ذلك من تجربة مشاهدة المحتوى المعروض مع الحد من التشويش البصري للفجوات.

* تشير كلمة "شاشات إل جي التقليدية" إلى الشاشات غير المزودة بخوارزمية تحسين الصورة.
** الصور المقدمة بقصد التوضيح فقط.

امرأة تنظر إلى الشاشة المثبتة في الطابق العلوي، مع عرض الألوان بوضوح دون أي تشويه.

زاوية رؤية أعلى

عادة ما يتم وضع الشاشات الكبيرة أعلى من مستوى عين الإنسان. تتيح زاوية نصف السطوع العريضة (40 درجة) جودة صورة فعالة فيما يتعلق بجدران الفيديو. تتميز زاوية العرض لشاشات VM5J-H بكونها كبيرة بما يكفي لعرض ألوان واضحة عبر الشاشة بدون تشويه للألوان.

* النتائج المعروضة تستند على عملية الاختبار التي تمت داخل معامل الاختبار. وقد تختلف نتائج الاختبار الفعلية حسب البيئة وأجهزة القياس.

رجل يمر إلى الجوار أثناء مشاهدة الشاشة خلال عرضها ألوانًا زاهية من جميع الزوايا.

زاوية رؤية أوسع

تتيح تقنية لوحة IPS من إل جي التحكم المستقر والسلس في البلورات السائلة، وتسمح بمشاهدة الشاشة من جميع الزوايا تقريبًا. وبالتالي، تجذب لافتات VM5J-H انتباه المزيد من المشاهدين عبر الألوان المفعمة بالحيوية بغض النظر عن موضع المشاهدة.

 

تتميز فئات VM5J-H بإمكانية تعديل درجات اللون من 3,200K إلى 13,000K

ضبط سهل للون

استنادًا إلى المحتوى، يمكن ضبط درجة حرارة شاشة العرض بسهولة بزيادة 100ك عن طريق استخدام جهاز التحكم عن بعد.

 

تتميز لافتات VM5J-H بدقة أكبر في ضبط توازن اللون الأبيض.

ضبط توازن اللون الأبيض الهادئ

يتم ضبط توازن اللون الأبيض فقط في وضع "الأبيض تمامًا" بجُدران الفيديو التقليدية، ولكن تسمح فئات VM5J-H بتعديل جميع القيم على درجات السلم الرمادي لتحقيق توازن أكثر دقة وتفصيلاً للون الأبيض.

 

تتميز منصة اللافتات الذكية المضمنة SoC وwebOS بقدرتها على تنفيذ العديد من المهام في وقت واحد.

أداء عالي وقابلية توسع متميزة

بفضل منصة SoC وwebOS الخاصة باللافتات الذكية، تستطيع فئات VM5J-H تنفيذ العديد من المهام في وقت واحد مع التشغيل للمحتويات دون الحاجة إلى مشغل وسائط. نظرًا لأن منصة webOS تدعم HTML5 كمنصة تعتمد على الويب وتوفر مجموعة تطوير برمجية (SDK)، فمن الأسهل على SIs البناء وتحسين الاستخدامات القائمة على الويب.

* يمكن تنزيل SDK من الرابط أدناه. (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com).

يعرض أحد جوانب جدار الفيديو بثا مباشرا لإحدى مباريات كرة القدم، بينما يستخدم الجانب الآخر من الشاشة تأثيرات أوراق الأنماط المتتالية لإضافة المزيد من المحتوى.

إنشاء محتوى مرن

يمكن تشغيل أربعة مقاطع فيديو مختلفة في نفس الوقت عبر تطبيقات الويب، وتتم إضافة تأثيرات الرسوم المتحركة المختلفة، مثل القياس أو التدوير، إلى المحتوى باستخدام تأثيرات انتقال أوراق الأنماط المتتالية (CSS). تتوافر إمكانية البث في الوقت الفعلي أيضًا، مما يوفر مرونة في تنظيم وتنويع المحتوى دون التقيد بحدود السعة.

*البروتوكولات المدعومة: RTSP, RTP, HLS, UDP Multicast.

يمكن إنجاز العديد من المهام في نفس الوقت باستخدام واجهة المستخدم الرسومية البديهية.

هيكل قائمة حديثة وبديهية

تم إجراء تحسين على هيكل القائمة بغرض الاستخدام التجاري. يُسهم ذلك الإجراء في تبسيط تدفقات النهج المتبع وجمع الوظائف المماثلة سويًا، إلى جانب اعتماد واجهة المستخدم الرسومية "GUI" البديهية لتحقيق سهولة الاستخدام. وبهذه الطريقة، يمكن للمستخدمين تجنب القيام بالتجربة والخطأ عند اكتشاف وظائف مرغوب فيها والتحكم في أنظمة شاشات العرض.

تتكون شاشة القائمة من الخيارين الأفقي والرأسي.

واجهة مستخدم رسومية "GUI" مصممة للتوجه العمودي

صممت واجهة المستخدم الرسومية (GUI) بناءً على استخدام التلفزيون من قبل العميل في الوضع الأفقي، ومن ثم لم يكن العرض على الشاشات (OSD) مناسب بشكل جيد للشاشات في الوضع الرأسي. وعلى كلٍ، يتكون العرض بفئات VM5J-H من قائمة طويلة مع أحجام كبيرة من الخط بنسبة 9:16، بما يساهم في إتاحة بيئة مريحة أكثر فعالية لأنشطة الأعمال.

طلاء مطابق

قد يتعرض جدار الفيديو في الأماكن المختلفة لبيئات بها غبار ورطوبة، مما قد يؤدي إلى إعاقة الأداء بمرور الوقت. يقلل الطلاء المطابق على لوحة الدائرة الرئيسية (لوحة الطاقة) بشكل كبير من المخاطر بمثل هذه البيئات عن طريق حماية جدار الفيديو من الملح والغبار ومسحوق الحديد والرطوبة، وغير ذلك.

تتميز لافتات VM5J-H بطلاء مطابق على لوحة الدائرة الرئيسية (لوحة الطاقة) لتوفير الحماية لجدار الفيديو في البيئة المالحة أو الرطبة.

*قد تختلف الصور الفعلية المتاحة (عرض اللافتات) عن أمثلة الصور المعروضة.

توافق كهرومغناطيسي من الفئة B

تم اعتماد لافتات VM5J-H وحصولها على شهادة EMC من الفئة ب، وهو ما يتطلب معدات إلكترونية مصنوعة للاستخدام في البيئات السكنية والبيئات التجارية أو الصناعية أو بيئات الأعمال. لذلك، تعد هذه اللافتات مناسبة للاستخدامات القريبة مثل غرف اجتماعات الشركات، وغرف مجالس الإدارة، وما إلى ذلك.

حصلت لافتات VM5J-H على شهادة EMC من الفئة ب، على جدار غرفة التحكم.

خدمة العناية المتصلة من إل جي في الوقت الحقيقي

تمتع بصيانة أكثر سهولة وسرعة مع خدمة العناية المتصلة من إل جي* وهو حل الخدمة السحابية الذي توفره شركة إل جي. فهي تدير حالة الشاشات في أماكن العميل عن بعد لتشخيص الأعطال وخدمات التحكم عن بعد، بما يضمن استقرار ومواصلة أعمال العميل.

موظف إل جي يراقب إحدى شاشات VM5J-H المثبتة في مكان مختلف من خلال استخدام حلول مراقبة إل جي القائمة على السحابة.

*ConnectedCare من إل جي هو الاسم التجاري لخدمة إل جي لعناية باللافتات 365 يوم المقدمة من إل جي. يختلف التوافر حسب المنطقة.

إمكانيات سلسلة Daisy Chain

تمكنك سلسلة daisy chain للشبكة المحلية من مراقبة والتحكم في جدران الفيديو وتحديث البرامج الثابتة على وجه السرعة. يمكنك أيضًا إعداد جدار فيديو UHD بكل بسهولة دون الحاجة إلى منفذ شاشة MST من خلال سلسلة UHD daisy وباستخدام منفذ الشاشة ومنفذ HDMI فقط.

تتم إدارة شاشات متعددة في وقت واحد من خلال تقنية ديزي تشاين لشبكة المنطقة المحلية تتيح السلسلة التعاقبية UHD التي تستخدم HDMI ومنفذ الشاشة سهولة الوصول إلى ضبط إعدادات UHD.

تصميم معتمد من IP5x

تضمن شهادة IP5x Dust-Proof حماية المنتج من الغبار، مما يقلل من مخاطر تدهور الأداء.

تتميز لافتات VM5J-H الحاصلة على شهادة IP5x بحماية من العبار.

كل المواصفات

الملحقات

أساسية

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

اختياري

OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

اللغة

العرض على الشاشة

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

المواصفات الميكانيكية

لون الحواف

Black

عرض الحواف

B2B : 1.74mm (Panel Bezel to Panel Bezel), 1.3mm(T/L), 0.44mm(B/R) A2A : 2.49mm (Active area to Active area), 1.75mm(T/L), 0.74mm(B/R)

أبعاد العبوة الكرتون (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1393 x 955 x 303mm

مقبض

نعم

أبعاد الشاشة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1212.2 x 683.0 x 86.9mm

أبعاد الشاشة مع الحامل (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

غير متوفر

وزن العبوة

28.0Kg

VESA‎ واجهة التركيب المتوافقة مع معيار

600 × 400 مم

الوزن (الرأس)

18.8Kg

الوزن (الرأس + الحامل)

غير متوفر

الطاقة

الإمداد بالطاقة

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

نوع الطاقة

طاقة مدمجة

الصوت

سماعة (مُدمجة)

لا

شهادات الاعتماد

EMC

FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

ePEAT (الولايات المتحدة فقط)

لا

ErP / Energy Star

YES / Energy Star 8.0

الأمان

CB / NRTL

الشروط البيئية

نسبة رطوبة التشغيل

10 % to 80 %

درجة حرارة التشغيل

0 °C to 40 °C

التوافق مع جهاز كمبيوتر OPS

طاقة كمبيوتر OPS مُدمجة

لا

التوافق مع نوع كمبيوتر OPS

نعم (Piggyback)

استهلاك الطاقة

BTU (وحدة حرارية بريطانية)

546 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 648 BTU/Hr(Max.)

وظيفة DPM

0.5W

الحد الأقصى

190W

إيقاف تشغيل الطاقة

0.5W

التوفير الذكي للطاقة (%70)

90W

العادي

160W

اللوحة

نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

16:9

نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

مباشر

السطوع

500nit (Typ.)

عمق الألوان (عدد الألوان)

1.07 مليار لون

التدرج اللوني

NTSC 72%

نسبة التباين

1,000:1

نسبة التباين الديناميكي

500,000:1

العمر الافتراضي

60,000 ساعة (العادي)

دقة العرض الأصلية

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

ساعات التشغيل (ساعات/يوم)

24/7

تقنية لوحة العرض

تقنية IPS

رأسي/أفقي

نعم/نعم

QWP (لوحة ربع موجة)

غير متوفر

معدل التحديث

60 هرتز

زمن الاستجابة

8ms (G to G)

حجم الشاشة (بوصة)

55

معالجة السطح (ضبابية)

Haze 28%

الشفافية

غير متوفر

زاوية العرض (أفقي x عمودي)

178º x 178º

ميزات خاصة

طلاء امتثالي (لوحة الطاقة)

نعم

ضوء الشمس المباشر

غير متوفر

تصنيف الحماية IP

IP5X tested

توافق اللمس المتراكب

غير متوفر

حماية الطاقة

غير متوفر

معايرة ذكية

غير متوفر

إمالة (متجهة لأسفل)

غير متوفر

إمالة (متجهة لأعلى)

غير متوفر

إمكانية الاتصال

مدخل صوت

نعم

مخرج الصوت

نعم

ميزة Daisy Chain

إدخال: ‏HDMI، ‏DP، ‏DVI-D / مخرج: مدخل DP

مدخل جهاز العرض

نعم (HDCP 2.2)

مخرج جهاز العرض

نعم

مدخل DVI-D

نعم (HDCP 1.4)

مخرج السماعة الخارجية

لا

مدخل HDMI

نعم (2 لكل وحدة)

مدخل HDMI‎ (نسخة HDCP)

2.2

مخرج HDMI

لا

IR

نعم

مخرج IR

لا

مدخل RGB

لا

مدخل RJ45(LAN)

نعم (1 لكل وحدة)

مخرج RJ45(LAN)

نعم

مدخل RS232C

نعم

مخرج RS232C

نعم

شاشة بمنفذ USB تعمل باللمس

لا

مدخل USB

USB2.0 من النوع ‏A ‏(1 لكل وحدة)

التوافق مع البرامج

Connected Care

نعم

Mobile CMS

لا

Promota

لا

SuperSign Cloud

لا

SuperSign CMS

نعم

SuperSign Control+

نعم

Supersign WB

نعم

الميزات - الأجهزة

مستشعر التسارع (الاتجاه)

نعم

مستشعر السطوع التلقائي

لا

مستشعر BLU

نعم

المستشعر الحالي

لا

مروحة (مُدمج)

لا

مستشعر الرطوبة

لا

الذاكرة الداخلية (eMMC)

8 جيجابايت

تشغيل المفتاح المحلي

نعم

مستشعر البكسل

لا

مؤشر الطاقة

لا

مستشعر الاقتراب

لا

مستشعر درجة الحرارة

نعم

Wi-Fi/BT (مُدمج)

لا

الميزات - البرامج

معرف ضبط تلقائي

نعم

مزامنة الإضاءة الخلفية

لا

المنارة

لا

صورة شعار التمهيد

لا

تعويض السطوع

لا

شهادة Cisco

لا

مدير التحكم

نعم

Crestron Connected

نعم

دوران المدخلات الخارجية

نعم

تجاوز الأعطال

نعم

التشغيل المتواصل للمسارات الصوتية المتتالية

نعم

مدير مجموعة

نعم

HDMI-CEC

نعم

طريقة ISM

نعم

جدولة المحتويات المحلية

نعم

مزامنة الشبكة المحلية

نعم

مجهز للشبكة

نعم

صورة عدم وجود إشارة

نعم

إصدار نظام التشغيل (webOS)

webOS 4.1

PBP

لا

PIP

لا

التشغيل عبر URL

نعم

وضع PM

نعم

Pro:Idiom

نعم

RS232C Sync

نعم

انعكاس المسح الضوئي

نعم

دوران الشاشة

نعم

ميزة مشاركة الشاشة

لا

نسخ بيانات الإعدادات

نعم

تعيين خادم SI

نعم

التوفير الذكي للطاقة

نعم

بروتوكول إدارة الشبكة البسيط (SNMP)

نعم

إرسال الحالة بالبريد

نعم

تعيين وضع اللوحات

نعم

توصيل وتشغيل فوري عبر مدخل USB

نعم

علامة الفيديو

نعم (4 علامة فيديو)

إيقاظ عبر الشبكة المحلية

نعم

webRTC

نعم

إعداد أبيض/أسود بمقياس تدرج ألوان

نعم

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.