جدار عرض فيديو بحافة متساوية بقياس 55'' 700 نيت بدقة وضوح كاملة 0.44 ملم

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

Resource

Find a Dealer

جدار عرض فيديو بحافة متساوية بقياس 55'' 700 نيت بدقة وضوح كاملة 0.44 ملم

55VSH7J-H

جدار عرض فيديو بحافة متساوية بقياس 55'' 700 نيت بدقة وضوح كاملة 0.44 ملم

جدار عرض فيديو مستوي الحافة بقياس 0.44 ملم

تتم مراقبة كل من المباني الخارجية والداخلية لمركز التسوق في غرفة تحكم CCTV من خلال جدار فيديو كبير.

* جميع الصور الموجودة في صفحة الويب هذه للأغراض التوضيحية فقط.

إطار مبتكر متساوٍ بحجم 0.44 ملم

الإطار النحيف المتساوي غير المسبوق بقياس 0.44 ملم وسُمك 0.88 ملم من الحافة إلى الحافة ـ والذي تم التحقق منه بواسطة Nemko* ـ يجعل المحتوى يبدو وكأنه الصورة الأصلية الفعلية من خلال تصوير موضوع حقيقي تمامًا في الشكل دون أي تشوهات. ستوفر سلسلة VSH7J، التي يتم تجميعها بسلاسة على شاشة حائط فيديو كبيرة، تجربة غامرة أكثر للمشاهدين.

يتكون جدار العرض خلف مكتب الأخبار من جدار فيديو يتكون من حواف رفيعة للغاية.

امرأة تنظر إلى الشاشة المثبتة في الطابق العلوي.

زاوية مشاهدة أعلى

عادةً ما يتم وضع الشاشات الكبيرة في مكان أعلى من مستوى عين الإنسان، مما يجعل جودة الصورة المتجانسة أمرًا ضروريًا لجدران الفيديو. إن زاوية مشاهدة السلسلة VSH7J عالية بما يكفي لعرض ألوان زاهية في جميع أنحاء الشاشة من دون أي تشويه.

*تعتمد النتائج على الاختبار داخل المنزل. قد تختلف النتائج الفعلية وفقًا للبيئة ومعدة القياس.

توفر العديد من الشاشات المثبتة على كلا الجانبين والجدار الأمامي رؤية أكثر حيوية وأوسع نطاقًا.

زاوية المشاهدة العريضة

من المعروف جيدًا أن تقنية لوحة IPS من إل جي تتيح تحكمًا أفضل في البلورات السائلة، والتي بدورها تتيح مشاهدة الشاشة من أي زاوية تقريبًا. لهذا السبب، تجذب السلسلة VSH7J انتباه والمزيد من المشاهدين وتأسرهم بألوان نابضة بالحياة، بغض النظر عن وضعية المشاهدة.

تظهر على شاشة التوحيد المنخفض نقوشًا صغيرة داكنة في زوايا إطارها، بينما سلسلة VSH7J قادرة على عرض إسقاط متوازن للألوان.

عرض ألوان متجانس

يمكن أن يؤدي التوحيد السيئ حول حدود الحافة إلى إعطاء الزوايا مظهرًا أغمق، وهو الأمر الذي لا يبدو جيدًا على شاشة كبيرة. ومع ذلك، فقد عززت سلسلة VSH7J التوحيد، حتى داخل الزوايا الأربع للشاشة، لتقدم ألوانًا زاهية ومتسقة في جميع أنحاء الشاشة.

* تجانس بين 13 نقطة في الشاشة. تستند النتائج إلى الاختبارات الداخلية. قد تختلف النتائج الفعلية وفقًا للبيئة ومعدة القياس.

تتكون سلسلة 55VSH7J من فجوات صور أقل بين بلاطات الشاشات المجمعة مقارنة بسلسلة 55SVH7F. هذا يحسن تجربة مشاهدة المحتوى المعروض لأنه يقلل من التشويش البصري بسبب الفجوات.

خفض الفجوات بين الصور

تذخر الفئة VSH7J بخوارزمية تحسين الصور التي يمكنها خفض الفجوات بين الصور بين الشاشات المتراصة عند تشغيل مقاطع الفيديو. تخضع الأجسام الموجودة في حدود الإطار للتعديل من أجل الحصول على تجربة مشاهدة بدون فواصل.

*تشير "سلسلة 55SVH7F" إلى شاشات العرض التي لا تتضمن خوارزمية لتحسين الصورة.

معايرة ذكية

تعدُّ المعايرة الذكية حلاً يعمل على تقليص الوقت والتكاليف، مقارنة بأساليب معايرة المستشعر الموجودة حاليًا. ولا يقتصر الأمر على تحليل الاختلافات في خصائص اللون داخل كل شاشة عرض على حدة فحسب، بل تحلل المعايرة الذكية أيضًا الاختلافات بين شاشات العرض المتصلة بعضها ببعض. وفضلاً عن ذلك، يمكن إجراء عملية المعايرة هذه في غضون دقائق معدودة من خلال بضع نقرات بسيطة على جهاز التحكم عن بُعد. إلى جانب أنه يمكن ضبط المعايرة بحيث تتمُّ تلقائيًا على فترات منتظمة، لتقديم جودة صورة مثالية على نحو دائم.

على اليسار، هناك شخص يستخدم معايرة المستشعر لضبط ألوان جدار الفيديو من خلال الكمبيوتر المحمول المتصل، والشخص الآخر على السلم يقوم بتقييم خطأ الشاشة. في المقابل، يقوم مستخدم المعايرة الذكية من LG على اليمين بالتعديل من جهاز تحكم عن بُعد بسهولة وببساطة.

* يمكن الشعور بالاختلاف في اللون بعد المعايرة الذكية، وهذا أمر يتوقف على المستخدم. وفي هذه الحالة، يوصى بضبط اللون يدويًا.

مشاهدة واضحة مع لوحة مقاومة للتوهج

قد يتعرض المشاهدون للإزعاج بواسطة انعكاسات الأضواء غير الضرورية عند مشاهدة الشاشة في ظروف ساطعة. قامت السلسلة VSH7J بحل تلك الأمور المزعجة عن طريق زيادة مستوى الضبابية إلى 28% الأمر الذي حسّن من الوضوح والقدرة على قراءة النصوص.

تتأثر سلسلة 55SVH7F بالأضواء الساطعة، ما يمنحها طبقة من اللون الأبيض فوق الصورة. على النقيض من ذلك، فإن شاشة سلسلة 55VSH7J قادرة على أن تظل نابضة بالحياة تحت الإضاءة الساطعة.

تُظهر منصة اللافتات الذكية المدمجة SoC وwebOS قدرتها على تنفيذ العديد من المهام في وقت واحد.

أداء عالٍ وقابلية كبيرة للتوسع

بفضل منصة اللافتات الذكية المدمجة SoC وwebOS فيها، يمكن لسلسلة VSH7J تنفيذ العديد من المهام في وقت واحد مع توفير تشغيل سلس للمحتوى دون الحاجة إلى مشغل وسائط. نظرًا لأن webOS يدعم HTML5 كنظام أساسي قائم على الويب ويوفر SDK (مجموعة تطوير البرمجيات)، فإنه من الأسهل على متخصصي دمج البرمجيات إنشاء تطبيقات الويب الخاصة بهم وتحسينها.

* يمكن تنزيل SDK من الرابط أدناه. (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com)

أحد جوانب جدار الفيديو هو البث المباشر لمباراة كرة قدم، بينما يستخدم الجانب الآخر من الشاشة تأثيرات CSS لإضافة المزيد من المحتوى.

إنشاء مرن للمحتوى

يمكن تشغيل أربعة مقاطع فيديو مختلفة في وقت واحد عبر تطبيقات الويب، وتتم إضافة تأثيرات التحريك المختلفة، مثل التدرج أو التدوير، إلى المحتوى باستخدام تأثيرات انتقال CSS (صفحات الأنماط المتتالية). يتوفر البث في الوقت الفعلي* أيضًا، ما يوفر المرونة لتنظيم المحتوى وتنويعه من دون حدود على السعة.

* البروتوكولات المدعومة: RTSP وRTP وHLS وUDP للبث المتعدد

تصميم قوائم سهل الاستخدام

تصميم قوائم سهل الاستخدام

تم تحسين تصميم القوائم حتى يناسب الاستخدام التجاري. حيث يُبسِّط تدفقات النُهج ويجمع الوظائف المتماثلة معًا، مع استعمال واجهة مستخدم رسومية بسيطة من أجل تيسير الاستخدام. بهذه الطريقة، يمكن للمستخدمين تجنب الاضطرار إلى التجربة والخطأ عند استكشاف الوظائف المطلوبة وإدارة شاشات العرض.

 

يمكن إنجاز العديد من المهام في وقت واحد باستخدام واجهة المستخدم الرسومية البديهية.

واجهة مستخدم رسومية مخصصة للاتجاه الرأسي

تم تصميم واجهة المستخدم الرسومية (GUI) التقليدية بناءً على استخدام التلفزيون الاستهلاكي بالاتجاه الأفقي، ولذلك لم يكن OSD (العرض على الشاشة) مناسبًا تمامًا للشاشات في الوضع الرأسي. ومع ذلك، يتكون OSD في سلسلة VSM5J من قائمة طويلة المدى بأحجام خطوط أكبر ونسبة 9:16، ما يخلق بيئة عمل مريحة وفعالة.

إمكانية السلسلة التعاقبية

إمكانية السلسلة التعاقبية

تتيح لك السلسلة التعاقبية من نوع LAN التحكم في جدران الفيديو ومراقبتها وحتى تحديث البرامج الثابتة الخاصة بها مرة واحدة. أيضًا من خلال السلسلة التعاقبية من نوع UHD باستخدام HDMI وDisplayPort، يمكنك إعداد جدار فيديو UHD بسهولة بدون الحاجة إلى بطاقة رسوميات DisplayPort MST أو Matrox.

 

يراقب موظف LG عن بُعد سلسلة VSH7J المثبتة في مكان مختلف باستخدام حل مراقبة LG القائم على السحابة.

LG ConnectedCare في الوقت الحقيقي

أصبحت الصيانة سهلة وسريعة مع خدمة LG ConnectedCare الاختيارية*، وهي حل خدمة سحابية توفره LG. تدير عن بُعد حالة شاشات العرض في أماكن عمل العملاء من أجل تشخيص الأخطاء وخدمات التحكم عن بعد، ما يتيح التشغيل المستقر لأعمال العملاء.

* LG ConnectedCare هو الاسم التجاري لخدمة LG Signage365Care. يختلف التوافر حسب المنطقة.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

الملحقات

أساسية

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

اختياري

OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

اللغة

العرض على الشاشة

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

المواصفات الميكانيكية

لون الحواف

Black

عرض الحواف

Even bezel : 0.44mm

أبعاد العبوة الكرتون (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1353 x 855 x 263mm

مقبض

نعم

أبعاد الشاشة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1210.51 x 681.22 x 86.5mm

أبعاد الشاشة مع الحامل (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

غير متوفر

وزن العبوة

23.6Kg

VESA‎ واجهة التركيب المتوافقة مع معيار

600 × 400 مم

الوزن (الرأس)

18.4Kg

الوزن (الرأس + الحامل)

غير متوفر

الطاقة

الإمداد بالطاقة

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

نوع الطاقة

طاقة مدمجة

الصوت

سماعة (مُدمجة)

لا

التوافق مع جهاز كمبيوتر OPS

طاقة كمبيوتر OPS مُدمجة

لا

التوافق مع نوع كمبيوتر OPS

نعم (Piggyback)

شهادات الاعتماد

EMC

FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

ePEAT (الولايات المتحدة فقط)

لا

ErP / Energy Star

YES / Energy Star 8.0

الأمان

CB / NRTL

الشروط البيئية

نسبة رطوبة التشغيل

10 % to 80 %

درجة حرارة التشغيل

0 °C to 40 °C

استهلاك الطاقة

BTU (وحدة حرارية بريطانية)

717 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 853 BTU/Hr(Max.)

وظيفة DPM

0.5W

الحد الأقصى

250W

إيقاف تشغيل الطاقة

0.5W

التوفير الذكي للطاقة (%70)

110W

العادي

210W

اللوحة

نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

16:9

نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

مباشر

السطوع

700nit (Typ.)

عمق الألوان (عدد الألوان)

1.07 مليار لون

التدرج اللوني

NTSC 72%

نسبة التباين

1,100:1

نسبة التباين الديناميكي

500,000:1

العمر الافتراضي

60,000 ساعة (العادي)

دقة العرض الأصلية

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

ساعات التشغيل (ساعات/يوم)

24/7

تقنية لوحة العرض

تقنية IPS

رأسي/أفقي

نعم/نعم

QWP (لوحة ربع موجة)

غير متوفر

معدل التحديث

60 هرتز

زمن الاستجابة

8ms (G to G)

حجم الشاشة (بوصة)

55

معالجة السطح (ضبابية)

Haze 28%

الشفافية

غير متوفر

زاوية العرض (أفقي x عمودي)

178º x 178º

إمكانية الاتصال

مدخل صوت

نعم

مخرج الصوت

نعم

ميزة Daisy Chain

إدخال: ‏HDMI، ‏DP، ‏DVI-D / مخرج: مدخل DP

مدخل جهاز العرض

نعم (HDCP 2.2)

مخرج جهاز العرض

نعم

مدخل DVI-D

نعم (HDCP 1.4)

مخرج السماعة الخارجية

لا

مدخل HDMI

نعم (2 لكل وحدة)

مدخل HDMI‎ (نسخة HDCP)

2.2

مخرج HDMI

لا

IR

نعم

مخرج IR

لا

مدخل RGB

لا

مدخل RJ45(LAN)

نعم (1 لكل وحدة)

مخرج RJ45(LAN)

نعم

مدخل RS232C

نعم

مخرج RS232C

نعم

شاشة بمنفذ USB تعمل باللمس

لا

مدخل USB

USB2.0 من النوع ‏A ‏(1 لكل وحدة)

ميزات خاصة

طلاء امتثالي (لوحة الطاقة)

نعم

ضوء الشمس المباشر

غير متوفر

تصنيف الحماية IP

IP5X tested

توافق اللمس المتراكب

غير متوفر

حماية الطاقة

غير متوفر

معايرة ذكية

نعم

إمالة (متجهة لأسفل)

غير متوفر

إمالة (متجهة لأعلى)

غير متوفر

التوافق مع البرامج

Connected Care

نعم

Mobile CMS

لا

Promota

لا

SuperSign Cloud

لا

SuperSign CMS

نعم

SuperSign Control+

نعم

Supersign WB

نعم

الميزات - الأجهزة

مستشعر التسارع (الاتجاه)

نعم

مستشعر السطوع التلقائي

لا

مستشعر BLU

نعم

المستشعر الحالي

لا

مروحة (مُدمج)

لا

مستشعر الرطوبة

لا

الذاكرة الداخلية (eMMC)

8 جيجابايت

تشغيل المفتاح المحلي

نعم

مستشعر البكسل

لا

مؤشر الطاقة

لا

مستشعر الاقتراب

لا

مستشعر درجة الحرارة

نعم

Wi-Fi/BT (مُدمج)

لا

الميزات - البرامج

معرف ضبط تلقائي

نعم

مزامنة الإضاءة الخلفية

لا

المنارة

لا

صورة شعار التمهيد

لا

تعويض السطوع

لا

شهادة Cisco

لا

مدير التحكم

نعم

Crestron Connected

نعم

دوران المدخلات الخارجية

نعم

تجاوز الأعطال

نعم

التشغيل المتواصل للمسارات الصوتية المتتالية

نعم

مدير مجموعة

نعم

HDMI-CEC

نعم

طريقة ISM

نعم

جدولة المحتويات المحلية

نعم

مزامنة الشبكة المحلية

نعم

مجهز للشبكة

نعم

صورة عدم وجود إشارة

نعم

إصدار نظام التشغيل (webOS)

webOS 4.1

PBP

لا

PIP

لا

التشغيل عبر URL

نعم

وضع PM

نعم

Pro:Idiom

نعم

RS232C Sync

نعم

انعكاس المسح الضوئي

نعم

دوران الشاشة

نعم

ميزة مشاركة الشاشة

لا

نسخ بيانات الإعدادات

نعم

تعيين خادم SI

نعم

التوفير الذكي للطاقة

نعم

بروتوكول إدارة الشبكة البسيط (SNMP)

نعم

إرسال الحالة بالبريد

نعم

تعيين وضع اللوحات

نعم

توصيل وتشغيل فوري عبر مدخل USB

نعم

علامة الفيديو

نعم (4 علامة فيديو)

إيقاظ عبر الشبكة المحلية

نعم

webRTC

نعم

إعداد أبيض/أسود بمقياس تدرج ألوان

نعم

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.