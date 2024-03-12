About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
السلسلة US660H

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

Resource

Find a Dealer

السلسلة US660H

55US660H0GD

السلسلة US660H

تلفزيون الفنادق الذكي من إل جي المزود بالإدارة الفعّالة للمحتويات

تلفزيون الفنادق الذكي من إل جي المزود بالإدارة الفعّالة للمحتويات

تدعم السلسلة US660H الوضوح الفائق (HD) والإدارة الفعّالة للمحتويات من خلال حلول Pro:Centric. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، يوفر الإصدار webOS 5.0 الجديد الذي يناسب مجموعة متنوعة من احتياجات العملاء محتوى مخصصًا بطريقة أسهل.

حل إدارة الفنادق Pro:Centric

Pro:Centric Direct

يوفر حل إدارة محتويات الفنادق Pro:Centric Direct أدوات تحرير سهلة وبسيطة، مما يجعل من السهل إجراء الخدمة وتنفيذ الإدارة عن بُعد المستندة إلى عنوان IP بنقرة واحدة. يتيح حل Pro:Centric Direct للمستخدمين تحرير الواجهة الموجودة لديهم بسهولة عن طريق تقديم واجهة مخصصة وإدارة جميع أجهزة التلفزيون الموجودة في الغرفة بكفاءة.

Pro:Centric Direct

* قد لا يتم دعم بعض الميزات استنادًا إلى إصدارات PCD.

القائمة السريعة

القائمة السريعة

تقدم إل جي القائمة السريعة الجديدة (الإصدار ‎4.0) الآن، مما يجعلها أبسط وأكثر سهولة في الاستخدام من أي وقت مضى. تمت ترقية حل القائمة الرئيسية بشكل كبير من خلال إضافة "أداة إنشاء الفيديو الترويجي للفنادق" الجديدة. يستطيع المستخدمون الآن أيضًا استخدام "الإدارة السريعة" لتوزيع المعلومات بسهولة عبر نفس الشبكة من دون خادم أو وظيفة استنساخ USB، مما يجعل هذا الحل الأمثل لمشاهد الاستخدام المستقلة.

webOS 5.0 الأكثر إبداعًا من إل جي

webOS 5.0 الأكثر إبداعًا من إل جي

استكشف أحدث ميزات تلفزيون إل جي الذكي واكتشف أجهزة التلفزيون التي تقدم تقنية مبتكرة ووضوحًا رائعًا وألوانًا واقعية. يتيح لك "وضع عرض الحالة المزاجية والمعرض" المضاف حديثًا استخدام التلفزيون كساعة مخصصة وعمل فني يتناسب تمامًا مع المساحة المتوفرة لديك وحياتك.

التعرف على الصوت

التعرف على الصوت

انطلاقًا من التفاعل السلس ووصولاً إلى تجربة مستخدم متوافقة، تخطو إل جي خطوة أخرى نحو قيادة سوق التلفزيون التجاري من خلال تضمين التعرف على الصوت، مما يسمح للمستخدمين بالتحكم في أجهزة تلفزيون إل جي بسهولة. ستعمل حلولنا المستقرة والموثوقة التي تستند إلى webOS وPro:Centric Direct على تعزيز القدرة التنافسية لمنتجاتنا وخدماتنا بشكل كبير، مما يساعدك على تحقيق النجاح في أعمالك مستقبلاً.
* التحكم الأصلي في التلفزيون
* التحكم المستند إلى الخادم
* يلزم توفر ريموت Magic Motion (يُباع بشكل منفصل)

نقطة الوصول البرمجية

نقطة الوصول البرمجية

نقطة الوصول المُمكَّنة بالبرامج (Soft AP) هي ميزة شبكة Wi-Fi "افتراضية" تستخدم البرامج لإنشاء نقطة اتصال لاسلكية. يدعم الإصدار الحالي وضع الجسر، والذي يمكّن مسؤولي الشبكة من إدارة الأجهزة المتصلة وجمع المعلومات المفيدة مثل مستوى الإشارة وكلمات مرور نقطة الوصول البرمجية (Soft AP) وما إلى ذلك.
* يجب ضبط SoftAP من قائمة التثبيت بعد تشغيل التلفزيون.
* قد لا تعمل ميزة الانعكاس الذكي في نفس الوقت.

وضع الفنادق (وضع العرض العام)

وضع الفنادق (وضع العرض العام)

بدءًا من تحديد القناة ووصولاً إلى مستوى الصوت، يمكنك التحكم في إعدادات التلفزيون في مناطق العمل. يتيح لك وضع العرض العام أيضًا استعادة الإعدادات الافتراضية، على النحو اللازم، على أجهزة التلفزيون.

*استخدام وصلة HDMI

الفيديو_الترحيبي_/ شاشة الترحيب

الفيديو الترحيبي / شاشة الترحيب

مع القدرة على عرض العديد من الصور، تسمح أجهزة تلفزيون Lite التجارية بتنوع أكبر في رسائل الترحيب في غرف الفنادق، مما يجعل العملاء يشعرون بمزيد من الترحيب والعناية.

استنساخ USB

استنساخ USB

يجعل استنساخ بيانات USB إدارة الشاشات المتعددة أكثر كفاءة للوصول إلى التشغيل الأمثل. فبدلاً من إعداد كل شاشة عرض الواحدة تلو الأخرى، يمكن نسخ البيانات إلى USB لشاشة عرض واحدة وإرسالها إلى شاشات العرض الأخرى من خلال مكوّن USB الإضافي.

التشخيص عن بُعد

التشخيص عن بُعد

وفِّر النفقات الكبيرة مع إدارة التلفزيون التجاري باستخدام "التشخيص عن بُعد". تُبلغ ميزة التشخيص عن بُعد في الوقت الحقيقي عن الخطأ وتكتشفه مبكرًا وبشكل مسبق لمنع تعطل أجهزة التلفزيون.

خرج الأشعة تحت الحمراء (IR)

خرج الأشعة تحت الحمراء (IR)

باستخدام جهاز فك التشفير التفاعلي، يمكن التحكم في جميع أجهزة تلفزيون إل جي باستخدام ريموت واحد.

خرج مكبر الصوت الخارجي

خرج مكبر الصوت الخارجي

عزّز التجربة الترفيهية باستخدام مكبر صوت إضافي. يمكن للضيوف سماع صوت التلفزيون والتحكم فيه من أي مكان، حتى من دورات المياه.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

المعلومات

  • الفئة

    Pro:Centric Smart

مواصفات الطاقة

  • استهلاك الطاقة (الحد الأقصى)

    162W

  • استهلاك الطاقة (العادي)

    133W

  • إمدادات الطاقة (الجهد ، هرتز)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • استهلاك الطاقة الاستعداد

    تحت 0.5 واط

قياسي

  • EMC

    CE

  • الأمان

    CB

الفيديو

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    نعم

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    نعم

الملحقات

  • سلك الطاقة

    YES (1.55M / Angle Type)

  • نوع وحدة التحكم عن بُعد

    S-Con / MMR (اختياري)

نظام البث

  • تناظري (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • رقمي

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • قناة المعلومات (قناة المعلومات التلقائية)

    نعم

الصوت (الصوت)

  • ذكاء إصطناعي لضبط الصوت

    نعم (جاهز، مطلوب MMR)

  • صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

    نعم

  • مزامنة صوت LG

    نعم

  • مكبّر الصوت (مخرج الصوت)

    20W

شاشة العرض

  • السطوع (العادي)

    400 nit

  • الدقة

    4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

  • الحجم (بوصة)

    55

حل الضيافة

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    نعم

  • Pro:Centric Server

    نعم

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    نعم

  • Pro:Centric V

    نعم

  • Pro:Idiom (إدارة الحلول الرقمية)

    نعم

  • Pro:Idiom Media (إدارة الحلول الرقمية)

    نعم

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    نعم

  • webRTC (الاتصال في الوقت الحقيقي)

    نعم

الأبعاد/الوزن

  • عرض الإطار (بعيدًا عن الإطار, الحافة يمين/يسار/علوي/سفلي):

    15.5/15.5/15.5/22.3 mm

  • عرض الإطار (على الإطار, الحافة يمين/يسار/علوي/سفلي):

    17.0/17.0/17.0/23.8 mm

  • أبعاد الشحن (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1360 x 835 x 175 mm

  • الأبعاد من دون الحامل (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1244 x 726 x 87.1 mm

  • الأبعاد مع الحامل (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1244 x 786 x 231 mm

  • الوزن عند الشحن

    19.5 kg

  • الوزن من دون الحامل

    14.3 kg

  • الوزن مع الحامل

    14.5 kg

مزايا الضيافة

  • التقنيات التشخيصية

    نعم (IP عن بُعد)

  • WOL

    نعم

  • وضع توفير الطاقة

    نعم

  • External Power Out

    نعم

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    نعم (مخرج مكبّر الصوت الخارجي)

  • EzManager

    نعم

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    نعم

  • HTNG-CEC (إصدار)

    نعم (1.4)

  • Insert Image

    نعم

  • Instant ON

    نعم

  • مخرج IR

    نعم (RS-232C‏، HDMI)

  • Lock mode

    نعم (محدود)

  • رمز IR المتعددة

    نعم

  • One Channel Map

    نعم

  • Port Block

    نعم

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    نعم

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (إصدار)

    نعم (1.4)

  • SNMP

    نعم

  • USB Cloning

    نعم

  • V-Lan Tag

    نعم

  • الاستيقاظ عبر التردد اللاسلكي

    نعم

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    نعم

  • Welcome Video

    نعم

إمكانية الاتصال

  • مخرج صوت رقمي (بصري)

    نعم

  • فتحة CI

    نعم (CI+ 1.4)

  • مخرج مكبّر الصوت الخارجي (قابس هاتف مقاس 3.5 مم)

    نعم

  • مدخل HDMI

    نعم (3 لكل وحدة)

  • مخرج سماعة الرأس

    نعم

  • مدخل RF

    نعم (2 لكل وحدة)

  • RJ45 (غرض الاستخدام)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub ذو 9 سنون/قابس الهاتف)

    نعم (D-Sub ذو 9 سنون)

  • USB (الإصدار)

    نعم (2 لكل وحدة/ 2.0)

الوظائف الذكية

  • Bluetooth

    نعم

  • تشغيل الصوت عبر Bluetooth

    نعم

  • DIAL

    نعم

  • Gallery Mode

    نعم

  • IoT

    نعم

  • التوافق مع Magic Remote

    نعم (جاهز)

  • Mood Display

    نعم

  • Screen Share

    نعم

  • Soft AP

    نعم

  • التعرُّف الصوتي (مستقل/حل)

    نعم

  • إصدار webOS

    Webos 5.0

  • متصفح الويب

    نعم

  • واي فاي

    نعم

الوظيفة الرأسية (الشركات/متاجر التجزئة)

  • BEACON

    نعم

  • مزامن موقّت بروتوكول وقت الشبكة (NTP)

    نعم

  • ساعة التوقيت الفعلي (RTC)

    نعم

  • Video Tag

    نعم (2 فيديو)

الميكانيكية

  • قفل Kensington

    نعم

  • متوافق مع معايير VESA

    300 x 300 mm

الوظيفة الرأسية (المستشفيات)

  • وضع سماعات الرأس الخاصة بالرعاية الصحية

    نعم

التصميم

  • لون الواجهة

    Ceramic Black

  • نوع الحامل

    ثنائي القوائم

  • اسم الأداة

    UM73

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.