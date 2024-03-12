About Cookies on This Site

تلفزيون ضيافة بدقة 4K UHD مزود بشاشة بتقنية Pro:Centric Direct

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

Resource

Find a Dealer

تلفزيون ضيافة بدقة 4K UHD مزود بشاشة بتقنية Pro:Centric Direct

75UR762H0GC

تلفزيون ضيافة بدقة 4K UHD مزود بشاشة بتقنية Pro:Centric Direct

منظر أمامي مع صورة كاملة

تلفزيون ضيافة بدقة 4K UHD مزود بشاشة بتقنية Pro:Centric Direct

تلفزيون معلق على جدار الفندق يعرض شاشة مشرقة وزاهية.

*65 بوصة
*جميع الصور الموجودة في صفحة الويب هذه للأغراض التوضيحية فقط.

Pro:Centric Cloud

تعمل Pro: Centric Cloud على تحسين قابلية استخدام حل CMS للمؤسسات وتهيئة النظام السحابي ، مما يعزز خدمة حل الطرف 3rd. كما توفر قوالب تصميم متنوعة، وتحسن منصة جمع البيانات والتحليلات مع لوحة معلومات لافتة للنظر.

تعمل المرأة من خلال Pro: Centric Cloud.

سهولة الوصول إلى تطبيق Netflix باستخدام Pro: Centric Direct

Pro: Centric Direct، هو الحل الإداري السهل والبسيط لمحتوى الفنادق، يخلق تجربة لا تُنسى لعملائك. على وجه الخصوص، يمكن تنشيط تطبيق Netflix بواسطة أي شخص لديه Pro: Centric Direct. يلزم وجود عضوية في Netflix.

يتم عرض محتوى الفندق بما في ذلك تطبيق Netflix على شاشة التلفزيون داخل غرفة الفندق.

webOS 5.0 فقط
*يتطلب PMS
*يتوفر مع Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Direct

يوفر حل إدارة محتويات الفنادق Pro:Centric Direct أدوات تحرير سهلة وبسيطة، مما يجعل من السهل إجراء الخدمة وتنفيذ الإدارة عن بُعد المستندة إلى عنوان IP بنقرة واحدة. يتيح حل Pro:Centric Direct للمستخدمين تحرير الواجهة الموجودة لديهم بسهولة عن طريق تقديم واجهة مخصصة وإدارة جميع أجهزة التلفزيون الموجودة في الغرفة بكفاءة. يوفر أحدث إصدار من PCD تحكمًا داخليًا قائمًا على إنترنت الأشياء بالإضافة إلى وظيفة التحكم الصوتي من خلال معالجة اللغة الطبيعية من إل جي (NLP). ستكون وظائف إنترنت الأشياء والوظائف المتعلقة بالصوت نقطة انطلاقك للتحضير لغرف الفنادق للجيل القادم من خلال الذكاء الاصطناعي.

يدير الرجل محتويات وإعدادات التلفزيون في الفندق باستخدام حل Pro: Centric Direct من خلال خادم.

*قد لا يتم دعم بعض الميزات استنادًا إلى إصدارات PCD.

إطار نحيف يجعل التلفزيون قطعة مميزة

تم تصميم سلسلة UR762H ذات الإطار النحيف لتندمج مع أي تصميم داخلي وتوفر تجربة مشاهدة غامرة دون أي انقطاع.

يعرض التلفزيون ذو الإطار النحيف الشاشة بصور واقعية لتعزيز تجربة المشاهد.

يتميز التلفزيون بخاصية SoftAP، وهي ميزة Wi-Fi "افتراضية" لأجهزة التلفزيون الأخرى.

SoftAP

تعد نقطة الوصول البرمجية (SoftAP) ميزة Wi-Fi "افتراضية" تستخدم التلفزيون كنقطة اتصال لاسلكية مما يتيح للضيوف توصيل أجهزتهم بنقطة الوصول البرمجية (SoftAP). يدعم وضع الجسر مما يتيح للمديرين التحكم في معلومات نقطة الوصول البرمجية (SoftAP) داخل الغرفة مثل، مستوى الإشارة وكلمات مرور نقطة الوصول البرمجية (SoftAP) إلخ.

*يجب ضبط نقطة الوصول البرمجية (SoftAP) في قائمة التثبيت بعد تشغيل التلفزيون.
*قد لا تعمل ميزة الانعكاس الذكي في نفس الوقت.

Listening to the music through TV speakers by connecting it with a cellphone through Bluetooth.

مزامنة الصوت عبر Bluetooth

تتيح مزامنة الصوت عبر Bluetooth للمستخدمين الاستماع إلى الموسيقى على جهاز محمول من خلال مكبرات صوت التلفزيون عبر اتصال Bluetooth.

*أجهزة دعم مزامنة الصوت عبر البلوتوث: جهاز جوال يستند إلى أندرويد (الإصدار v4.4 KitKat) / iOS

 

طباعة

كل المواصفات

المعلومات

  • الفئة

    Pro:Centric Smart

مواصفات الطاقة

  • استهلاك الطاقة (الحد الأقصى)

    225W

  • استهلاك الطاقة (العادي)

    202W

  • إمدادات الطاقة (الجهد ، هرتز)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • استهلاك الطاقة الاستعداد

    تحت 0.5 واط

قياسي

  • EMC

    CE

  • الأمان

    CB, CU TR

الملحقات

  • سلك الطاقة

    YES (1.5M / Straight)

  • نوع وحدة التحكم عن بُعد

    S-Con / MMR (اختياري)

الفيديو

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    نعم

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    نعم

نظام البث

  • تناظري (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • رقمي

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • قناة المعلومات (قناة المعلومات التلقائية)

    نعم

شاشة العرض

  • السطوع (العادي)

    330 nit

  • الدقة

    4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

  • الحجم (بوصة)

    75

الصوت (الصوت)

  • ذكاء إصطناعي لضبط الصوت

    نعم (جاهز، مطلوب MMR)

  • صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

    نعم

  • مزامنة صوت LG

    نعم

  • مكبّر الصوت (مخرج الصوت)

    20W

حل الضيافة

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    نعم

  • Pro:Centric Cloud

    نعم

  • Pro:Centric Server

    نعم

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    نعم

  • Pro:Centric V

    نعم

  • Pro:Idiom (إدارة الحلول الرقمية)

    نعم

  • Pro:Idiom Media (إدارة الحلول الرقمية)

    نعم

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    نعم

  • webRTC (الاتصال في الوقت الحقيقي)

    نعم

الأبعاد/الوزن

  • عرض الإطار (بعيدًا عن الإطار, الحافة يمين/يسار/علوي/سفلي):

    7.9/7.9/7.9/18.4 mm

  • عرض الإطار (على الإطار, الحافة يمين/يسار/علوي/سفلي):

    13.9/13.9/13.9/19.9 mm

  • أبعاد الشحن (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1820 x 1115 x 200 mm

  • الأبعاد من دون الحامل (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1678 x 964 x 59.9 mm

  • الوزن عند الشحن

    40.3 kg

  • الوزن من دون الحامل

    31.4 kg

مزايا الضيافة

  • التقنيات التشخيصية

    نعم (IP عن بُعد)

  • وضع توفير الطاقة

    نعم

  • External Power Out

    نعم

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    نعم (مخرج مكبّر الصوت الخارجي)

  • EzManager

    نعم

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    نعم

  • HTNG-CEC (إصدار)

    نعم (1.4)

  • Insert Image

    نعم

  • Instant ON

    نعم

  • مخرج IR

    نعم (RS-232C‏، HDMI)

  • Lock mode

    نعم (محدود)

  • رمز IR المتعددة

    نعم

  • One Channel Map

    نعم

  • Port Block

    نعم

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    نعم

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (إصدار)

    نعم (1.4)

  • SNMP

    نعم

  • USB Cloning

    نعم

  • V-Lan Tag

    نعم

  • الاستيقاظ عبر التردد اللاسلكي

    نعم

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    نعم

  • Welcome Video

    نعم

  • WOL

    نعم

إمكانية الاتصال

  • مخرج صوت رقمي (بصري)

    نعم

  • فتحة CI

    نعم (CI+ 1.4)

  • مخرج مكبّر الصوت الخارجي (قابس هاتف مقاس 3.5 مم)

    نعم

  • مدخل HDMI

    نعم (3 لكل وحدة)

  • مخرج سماعة الرأس

    نعم

  • مدخل RF

    نعم (2 لكل وحدة)

  • RJ45 (غرض الاستخدام)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub ذو 9 سنون/قابس الهاتف)

    نعم (قابس الهاتف)

  • USB (الإصدار)

    نعم (2 لكل وحدة/ 2.0)

الوظائف الذكية

  • Bluetooth

    نعم

  • تشغيل الصوت عبر Bluetooth

    نعم

  • DIAL

    نعم

  • Gallery Mode

    نعم

  • HDMI-ARC

    نعم (HDMI2)

  • IoT

    نعم

  • التوافق مع Magic Remote

    نعم (جاهز)

  • Mood Display

    نعم

  • Screen Share

    نعم

  • Soft AP

    نعم

  • التعرُّف الصوتي (مستقل/حل)

    نعم

  • إصدار webOS

    Webos 22

  • متصفح الويب

    نعم

  • واي فاي

    نعم

الوظيفة الرأسية (الشركات/متاجر التجزئة)

  • BEACON

    نعم

  • مزامن موقّت بروتوكول وقت الشبكة (NTP)

    نعم

  • ساعة التوقيت الفعلي (RTC)

    نعم

  • Video Tag

    نعم (2 فيديو)

الميكانيكية

  • قفل Kensington

    نعم

  • متوافق مع معايير VESA

    400 x 400 mm

الوظيفة الرأسية (المستشفيات)

  • وضع سماعات الرأس الخاصة بالرعاية الصحية

    نعم

التصميم

  • لون الواجهة

    Ashed Brown

  • نوع الحامل

    بدون حامل (للملحقات: 1 عمود) * 32~55 بوصة: دوّار / أخرى: مثبت

  • اسم الأداة

    UP8000

