43UN662M0LC

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

Resource

Find a Dealer

43UN662M0LC

(2)
Front view

UL-Listed Hospital TV

The patient is lying in the hospital room’s bed and watching the TV hanging on the wall.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

وظائف مخصصة للمستشفيات

مريض يرقد على السرير يتحكم في التلفاز من خلال مكبر صوت وسائدي متصل بـ UT662M.

عدم مكبرات الصوت الوسائدية

تلفاز المستشفيات مجهز بواجهة توصيل متوافقة مع مكبرات الصوت الوسائدية* التي تتحكم في الصوت والفيديو بالتلفاز مباشرةً من سرير المريض.

* لا توفر LG مكبر الصوت الوسائدي. (يُباع بشكل منفصل)

دعم أنظم الاتصال بالتمريض

 

من خلال نظام الاتصال بالتمريض الذي يوفره مكبر الصوت الوسائدي المتصل بتلفاز المستشفيات من LG، يمكن الاتصال بفريق العمل بالمستشفى على الفور في حالة الطوارئ.

حاصل على تصنيف الملاءمة للمستشفيات UL

 

تم تصميم الفئة UT662M لبيئات الرعاية الصحية والمستشفيات، فهي تفي بمتطلبات السلامة المحددة من قِبل UL.

* Pillow speaker is not iprovided by LG. (sold separately)

The UN662M TV is harmoniously installed on the hospital room’s wall, and the side view is enlarged to show that it has become thinner.

Slim Depth for a
Sleek Look

With a slimmer* design, the UN662M series integrates smoothly into hospital interiors.

* Compared to LG's previous hospital TV UT662M series

Pro:Idiom

Pro:Idiom

 

The UN662M provides embedded Pro:Idiom decryption, unlocking access to high-value digital content with Pro:Idiom DRM (Digital Right Management) which prevents illegal copying of the content.

 

Pro:Centric Direct

يوفر حل إدارة محتوى الفندق Pro:Centric Direct أدوات تحرير سهلة وبسيطة، مما يجعل من السهل تنفيذ الخدمة والإدارة المستندة إلى شبكة IP بنقرة واحدة. يمكّن حل Pro:Centric المستخدمين من تحرير الواجهة الخاصة بهم بسهولة من خلال توفير واجهة مخصصة وإدارة جميع أجهزة التلفزيون في الغرفة بكفاءة. أحدث إصدار من PCD يوفر التحكم في الغرفة القائم على إنترنت الأشياء والذي سيكون نقطة البداية للاستعداد لغرف الفندق المتقدمة عبر الذكاء الاصطناعي.

رجل يقوم بمعالجة بعض المحتويات وإعدادات التلفزيون داخل الفندق باستخدام حل Pro:Centric Direct عبر الخادم.

* قد لا تدعم إصدارات PCD بعض الميزات.

تتحكم كل وحدة تحكم عن بُعد في التلفاز المخصص لها فقط دون التداخل مع أي تلفاز آخر.

الأشعة تحت الحمراء المتعددة (Multi IR)

تمنع وظيفة الأشعة تحت الحمراء المتعددة (Multi IR)* تداخل إشارات وحدات التحكم عن بُعد، والذي يحدث في حالة وجود عدة أجهزة تلفاز في مكان واحد. يدعم تلفاز المستشفيات LG هذه الوظيفة كي يتحكم المستخدمون في أجهزة التلفاز الخاصة بهم بمنتهى الحرية دون إزعاج الآخرين.

 

* وحدة تحكم عن بُعد تدعم العديد من الإشارات تحت الحمراء يتم شراؤها بشكل منفصل

