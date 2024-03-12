About Cookies on This Site

لوحة رقمية تفاعلية

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

Resource

Find a Dealer

لوحة رقمية تفاعلية

55TR3BG-B

لوحة رقمية تفاعلية

الميزات الرئيسية

  • السطوع (في وجود زجاج): 350 نت (شمعة لكل متر مربع) (المعدل النموذجي)
  • نوع اللمس: الأشعة تحت الحمراء (IR)
  • نقاط اللمس المتعددة: 20 نقطة كحد أقصى
  • الواجهة: HDMI (3)‏ RGB/ مدخل الصوت، مدخل RS232C ،USB 2.0 (3، أمامي: 2ea، الجانب السفلي: 1ea فقط لكل وحدة لتحديث البرنامج)، USB 3.0‏ (3)، مخرج اللمس (USB2.0، النوع B) (2) ،HDMI (1)، الإخراج البصري/ مخرج الصوت
المزيد

تفاعل حقيقي للتقريب بين الناس

عندما تقوم المرأة بوضع علامة عليها على اللوحة الرقمية، يتم عرضها أيضًا على شاشات الأجهزة الإلكترونية للأطفال (في نفس الوقت).

* 86 بوصة

*الصورة لأغراض التوضيح فقط.

تجربة حقيقية للمس والكتابة

اللمس والكتابة المتعددة

يمكن لسلسلة TR3BF/G استخدام ما يصل إلى 20 نقطة من اللمس المتعدد في نفس الوقت. توفر هذه الوظيفة تجربة كتابة على اللوحة الواقعية وتجعل التعاون أسهل كثيرًا.

ثلاثة_أطفال_يرسمون_على_سلسلة_tr3b_/G في نفس الوقت.

Passed Google CTS وCompatibility Test Suite وLG هي الشركة الوحيدة التي قدمت شاشة تفاعلية معتمدة من Google CTS.

الأمن والتوافق

Google CTS* Pass

تم منح LG Interactive Display الموافقة على Google Compatibility Test Suite، وهي واجهة برمجة تطبيقات أندرويد واختبار توافق التطبيقات، في أغسطس من عام 2019. تضمن موافقة CTS هذه دعم شاشة LG Interactive للعمل المستقر على نظام التشغيل أندرويد.

الوضع الآمن لحظر المحتويات غير المصرح بها.

الأمن والتوافق

الوضع الآمن (Secure)

يحظر الوضع الآمن عرض المحتويات غير المصرح بها عبر وظيفة مشاركة الشاشات في الأجهزة المختلفة. سيتم إخفاء التطبيقات المحملة مسبقًا المتعلقة بمشاركة الشاشات من القائمة. يعمل الوضع الآمن على تعطيل خيارات عكس الشاشة لـ SSP (Screen Share Pro). ويساعد في منع الوصول غير المصرح به إلى IDB الخاص بك.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

اللغة

  • العرض على الشاشة

    English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian

المواصفات الميكانيكية

  • لون الحواف

    Black

  • عرض الحواف

    T/R/L/B : 18.9/18.9/18.9/45.7mm

  • أبعاد العبوة الكرتون (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1450 x 1015 x 225mm

  • مقبض

    لا

  • أبعاد الشاشة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1271 x 774 x 84mm

  • وزن العبوة

    45.7Kg

  • VESA‎ واجهة التركيب المتوافقة مع معيار

    400 ×‏ 200 ملم

  • الوزن (الرأس)

    27Kg

الطاقة

  • الإمداد بالطاقة

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • نوع الطاقة

    طاقة مدمجة

الصوت

  • سماعة (مُدمجة)

    نعم (12 واط × 2)

الملحقات

  • أساسية

    Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

  • اختياري

    لا

الشروط البيئية

  • نسبة رطوبة التشغيل

    10 % to 80 %

  • درجة حرارة التشغيل

    0 °C to 40 °C

التوافق مع جهاز كمبيوتر OPS

  • طاقة كمبيوتر OPS مُدمجة

    نعم

  • التوافق مع نوع كمبيوتر OPS

    نعم (الفتحة)

شهادات الاعتماد

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ErP / Energy Star

    نعم / لا

  • الأمان

    CB / NRTL

الميزات المخصَّصة - اللمس

  • الدقة (النوع)

    ±1.5mm

  • حجم الكائن المتاح للمس

    Ø3 mm ↑

  • واجهة

    USB2.0

  • نقاط اللمس المتعددة

    الحد الأقصى 20 نقطة

  • دعم نظام التشغيل

    Windows 7/8/10/XP/Linux/Mac/Android (Windows XP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

  • سُمك طبقة الحماية الزجاجية

    3mm (Anti-Glare)

  • نفاذ طبقة الحماية الزجاجية

    0.87

  • وقت الاستجابة (جهاز كمبيوتر يعمل بنظام Windows 10)

    10ms ↓

استهلاك الطاقة

  • BTU (وحدة حرارية بريطانية)

    427 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 884 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • وظيفة DPM

    0.5W

  • الحد الأقصى

    259W

  • إيقاف تشغيل الطاقة

    0.5W

  • العادي

    125W

اللوحة

  • نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

    16:9

  • نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

    مباشر

  • السطوع

    310nit (Typ., without Glass)

  • عمق الألوان (عدد الألوان)

    1.07 مليار لون

  • التدرج اللوني

    NTSC 68%

  • نسبة التباين

    1,200:1

  • نسبة التباين الديناميكي

    لا

  • العمر الافتراضي

    30,000 ساعة (الحد الأدنى)

  • دقة العرض الأصلية

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • ساعات التشغيل (ساعات/يوم)

    16/7

  • تقنية لوحة العرض

    تقنية IPS

  • رأسي/أفقي

    لا/نعم

  • معدل التحديث

    60 هرتز

  • زمن الاستجابة

    8ms (G to G)

  • حجم الشاشة (بوصة)

    55

  • معالجة السطح (ضبابية)

    Haze 25%

  • زاوية العرض (أفقي x عمودي)

    178º x 178º

ميزات خاصة

  • طلاء امتثالي (لوحة الطاقة)

    نعم

إمكانية الاتصال

  • مدخل صوت

    نعم

  • مخرج الصوت

    نعم

  • مدخل جهاز العرض

    لا

  • مخرج جهاز العرض

    لا

  • مدخل DVI-D

    لا

  • مخرج السماعة الخارجية

    لا

  • مدخل HDMI

    نعم (3 لكل وحدة)

  • مدخل HDMI‎ (نسخة HDCP)

    2.2/1.4

  • مخرج HDMI

    نعم

  • IR

    لا

  • مدخل RGB

    نعم

  • مدخل RJ45(LAN)

    نعم (1 لكل وحدة)

  • مخرج RJ45(LAN)

    لا

  • مدخل RS232C

    نعم

  • مخرج RS232C

    لا

  • شاشة بمنفذ USB تعمل باللمس

    USB2.0 من النوع B ‏(2 لكل وحدة)

  • مدخل USB

    USB3.0 من النوع ‏A ‏(3 لكل وحدة)، USB2.0 من النوع ‏A ‏(3 لكل وحدة)

الميزات المخصَّصة - لوحة إنشاء

  • عبر تقنية Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 4.0

  • وحدة المعالجة المركزية

    Dual core A73+Dual core A53

  • واجهة المستخدم الرسومية

    Dual Core Mail G51

  • LAN

    شبكة جيجابت LAN

  • الذاكرة (ذاكرة الوصول العشوائي)

    3 جيجابايت

  • إصدار نظام التشغيل (Android)

    Android 8

  • المخزن

    16 جيجابايت

  • اتصال Wi-Fi

    802.11a/b/g/n/ac

التوافق مع البرامج

  • Connected Care

    لا

الميزات - الأجهزة

  • مستشعر السطوع التلقائي

    لا

  • الذاكرة الداخلية (eMMC)

    16 جيجابايت

  • تشغيل المفتاح المحلي

    نعم

  • مؤشر الطاقة

    نعم

  • مستشعر درجة الحرارة

    لا

  • Wi-Fi/BT (مُدمج)

    نعم

الميزات - البرامج

  • صورة شعار التمهيد

    لا

  • Crestron Connected

    لا

  • HDMI-CEC

    لا

  • مجهز للشبكة

    لا

  • PBP

    لا

  • PIP

    لا

  • وضع PM

    لا

  • ميزة مشاركة الشاشة

    نعم

  • نسخ بيانات الإعدادات

    لا

  • التوفير الذكي للطاقة

    لا

  • إيقاظ عبر الشبكة المحلية

    لا

