About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
شاشة تفاعلية CreateBoard دقة فائقة 86 إنش إل جي

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

Resource

Find a Dealer

شاشة تفاعلية CreateBoard دقة فائقة 86 إنش إل جي

86TR3DK-B

شاشة تفاعلية CreateBoard دقة فائقة 86 إنش إل جي

front view

New-Level-of-Classroom

ارتقِ إلى مستوى تعليمي جديد في حجرة الدراسة مع شاشة LG CreateBoard التفاعلية

* جميع الصور المقدمة بهذه الصفحة لأغراض التوضيح فقط.

نماذج متنوعة للتدريس

نماذج متنوعة للتدريس

تقدم شاشة LG CreateBoard التفاعلية مجموعة متنوعة من النماذج والوسائل التعليمية، مثل المسطرة والجداول وقصاصات الملاحظات اللاصقة، مما يتيح تفاعلاً نشطًا للطلاب ويضمن شرح الدروس ببساطة. كما أصبح من السهل مع شاشة LG CreateBoard التفاعلية إدخال تعديلات على الصور ومقاطع الفيديو، ويمكن مشاركة الموارد المتاحة بسهولة مع الآخرين عن طريق رموز QR.

اللمس المتعدد

اللمس المتعدد

يمكن لشاشة LG CreateBoard التفاعلية التعرُّف على ما يصل إلى 40 نقطة في آن واحدٍ بواسطة وظيفة اللمس المتعدد، وهو ما يتيح تجربة لمس محاكية للواقع ويساعد الطلاب على التأقلم بسهولة والتفاعل بحق في الدروس التعليمية. وتحقق هذه الوظيفة أقصى مستوى من التركيز والتفاعل النشط للطلاب.

 

* يمكن التعرُّف على 32 نقطة بحد أقصى في نظام التشغيل Android، في حين يُتعرَف على 40 نقطة بحد أقصى في نظام التشغيل Windows.

* يمكن التعرُّف على ما يصل إلى 10 نقاط في تطبيق الكتابة.

سهولة الحفظ / الاستيراد / التصدير

سهولة الحفظ / الاستيراد / التصدير

تأتي شاشة LG CreateBoard التفاعلية مزودة بوظائف سهلة الاستخدام للاستيراد والتصدير. يمكن حفظ الموارد وتصديرها إلى مساحة التخزين Google Drive أو OneDrive واستيرادها مباشرة منها، ويمكن استيراد الملف من محرك أقراص USB (يستطيع المستخدمون تصفح الموارد المحفوظة على وسيطة تخزين USB).

وظيفة مشاركة الشاشة ScreenShare اللاسلكية

وظيفة مشاركة الشاشة
ScreenShare اللاسلكية

تتيح شاشة LG CreateBoard التفاعلية للمستخدمين عرض ما يصل إلى 9 شاشات مشتركة أو أحد الملفات على شاشة في الوقت الفعلي عند تثبيت تطبيق مشاركة LG CreateBoard على الجهاز. ويمكن أيضًا إرسال الملفات من الجهاز المضيف إلى أي أجهزة أخرى بسهولة عبر تطبيق المشاركة LG CreateBoard Share، كما يتوفر العديد من عناصر التحكم السريعة في الجهاز المضيف.

 

* تدعم شاشة LG CreateBoard التفاعلية مشاركة بلا تطبيق لأجهزة الكمبيوتر (عبر موقع الويب) والأجهزة الجوَّالة المتصلة بشبكة واحدة.

* لضمان اتصال أكثر ثباتًا، يوصى بتثبيت تطبيق مخصص (تطبيق المشاركة LG CreateBoard Share).

ميزة LG ConnectedCare DMS

ميزة LG ConnectedCare DMS

ميزة LG ConnectedCare DMS هو حل سحابي لمتابعة حالة شاشة LG CreateBoard التفاعلية في البيئات التعليمية والتحكم فيها وإدارتها عن بُعد. وتتيح هذه الميزة لمسؤولي تكنولوجيا المعلومات تشغيل الموارد المهمة وإدارتها عبر الأجهزة المستخدمة دون حاجتهم إلى زيارة المواقع بأنفسهم.

 

*يلزم شراء «LG ConnectedCare DMS» بشكل منفصل.

*يختلف مدى توافر خدمة «LG ConnectedCare DMS» بحسب المنطقة، ولذلك يُرجى التواصل مع ممثل مبيعات LG في منطقتك لمعرفة المزيد من التفاصيل.

* تدعم ميزة LG ConnectedCare DMS سلسلة طرازات TR3DJ/TR3PJ/TR3DK حتى الآن (سيُضاف إلى ذلك مزيد من الطرازات) في بيئة سحابية.

التحكم عن بُعد / الجدولة

التحكم عن بُعد / الجدولة

يمكن استخدام جهاز التحكم عن بُعد لتشغيل عناصر التحكم شائعة الاستخدام، مثل وظائف التشغيل/الإيقاف والجدولة والسطوح وقفل الشاشة.

البث / رسائل التنبيه

البث / رسائل التنبيه

يمكن إرسال الرسائل وغيرها من أنواع المحتوى الأخرى من النظام الرئيسي إلى كل جهاز من الأجهزة الموجودة في بحجرة الدراسة المتصلة بميزة LG ConnectedCare DMS. وفي حالة الحوادث الطارئة كاشتعال حريق أو وقوع حادثة طبيعية، يمكن إرسال رسائل تنبيهية لتعميمها يدويًا عبر النظام، ما يتيح للمعلمين والطلاب اتخاذ احتياطات السلامة اللازمة في الحال.

إعدادات الحد الأدنى

إعدادات الحد الأدنى

يمكن للمستخدمين تعيين قيم للحد الأدنى في ثماني فئات تشمل درجة حرارة الشاشة أو استخدام الذاكرة أو الإشارة، كما يتسنى لهم استقبال إشعارات التحذير أو الخطأ بناءً على إعدادات الحد الأدنى.

 

المتابعة وتشخيص الأعطال

المتابعة وتشخيص الأعطال

يمكن لأحد المهندسين التحقق من حالة النظام في الوقت الفعلي وتشخيص المشكلات عن بُعد. كما من الممكن تصنيف الحالة القائمة للمشكلات لتسهيل عرضها والاستجابة لها سريعًا.

إدارة المشكلات

إدارة المشكلات

يمكن إدارة المشكلات عن بُعد باستخدام حل LG ConnectedCare DMS. وهذا يجعل عملية الإدارة أكثر أمانًا وكفاءة، ما يضمن استقرار العملية التعليمية داخل حجرة الدراسة.

اتصال Bluetooth

اتصال Bluetooth

تدعم شاشة LG CreateBoard التفاعلية اتصالات Bluetooth اللاسلكية بأجهزة متنوعة، مثل السماعة والماوس ولوحة المفاتيح وما إلى ذلك. وتُعد ميزة الاتصال اللاسلكي هذه مثالية لإنشاء بيئة تفاعل مختلطة بحيث يمكن تقديم الدروس التعليمية -سواء عبر الاتصال بالإنترنت أو بدونه- بكل سهولة.

اتصال C-type

اتصال C-type

يعمل اتصال USB-C تسهيل عمليتي الشحن وإرسال البيانات في آنٍ واحدٍ عبر التوصيل بكابل واحد.

 

*تُباع كابلات USB Type-C على نحو منفصل.

استخدم رمز QR للدخول إلى الخدمات السحابية بسهولة

استخدم رمز QR للدخول إلى الخدمات السحابية بسهولة

يعمل رمز QR على الشاشة الرئيسية على تقليل الوقت المستغرق في إعداد الدروس التعليمية بتمكين التحقق من الأجهزة الشخصية. ويمكن للمستخدم تسجيل الدخول إلى مجموعة متنوعة من التطبيقات على شاشة LG CreateBoard التفاعلية، بما في ذلك مساحتي التخزين Google Drive وOneDrive عن طريق عملية تحقق واحدة لرمز QR دون أي إجراءات إضافية لتسجيل الدخول. وبمجرد الانتهاء من الدرس، يمكن للمستخدمين الضغط على زر تسجيل الخروج "Logout" لقطع الاتصال؛ ومن ثم تقليل احتمال حدوث تسريب للبيانات الشخصية.

ميزة متقدمة للعناية بالعينين

ميزة متقدمة للعناية بالعينين

تقدم شاشة LG CreateBoard التفاعلية وظيفة مخصصة للحماية من الوميض. ومع ميزة تقليل وميض الإضاءة الخلفية للشاشة، يمكن للمستخدمين استخدام الجهاز بمستوى أعلى من الراحة حتى في حالة استخدامه لفترات طويلة.

تصميم منافذ الاتصال الأمامية

تصميم منافذ الاتصال الأمامية

تأتي شاشة LG CreateBoard التفاعلية مزودةً بمنافذ للعرض ومكبرات صوت مثالية للمعلمين والطلاب، إذ تتيح عرض المحتوى على نحو أكثر سهولة بنظام صوتي غامر للحواس.

 

فتحة OPS مدمجة

فتحة OPS مدمجة

تدعم شاشة LG CreateBoard التفاعلية منافذ OPS التي تتيح لك تركيب جهاز سطح مكتب OPS في الجزء الخلفي من هذه الشاشة بطريقة سهلة ومريحة دون الاضطرار إلى التوصيل بجهاز سطح مكتب خارجي، علمًا بأن هذه الميزة توفر المزيد من الوظائف الأوسع نطاقًا.

* ‏OPS : المواصفات المفتوحة القابلة للتوصيل

عرض ذكي

عرض ذكي

"تتيح ميزة العرض الذكي بشاشة LG CreateBoard التفاعلية التدريس بفعالية. ويمكن عرض مادتين تعليميتين أو أكثر على الشاشة ذاتها دون الحاجة إلى تكرار الضغط على Alt-tab، ما يجعل عملية التدريس أكثر راحة وفعالية. كما أنه من الممكن عرض مادتين تعليميتين بشكل متجاور (وضع النوافذ المتعددة)، أو عرض مادة متراكبة على مادة أخرى (وضع صورة داخل صورة).

* لا يعمل وضع النوافذ المتعددة مع بعض التطبيقات.

* وضع صورة داخل صورة (PIP) متاح مع المصدر الخارجي.

توفير الطاقة

توفير الطاقة

يدخل الجهاز في وضع الاستعداد عندما لا يتلقى إشارة إدخال خارجية لمدة معينة من الوقت يحددها المستخدم. كما يمكن تشغيل الأجهزة أو إيقافها في وقت أو يوم معين يحدده المستخدم توفيرًا للطاقة.

 

قفل الشاشة

قفل الشاشة

يمكن للمعلمين قفل الشاشة باستخدام وظيفة قفل الشاشة "Screen Lock"، وإلغاء قفلها بإدخال كلمة مرور. ويتسنى للمستخدمين تعيين ميزة قفل الشاشة "Screen Lock" من قائمة الإعدادات "Settings" لحماية الجهاز من وصول مستخدمين مجهولين.

 

الوضع الآمن

الوضع الآمن

تدعم شاشة LG CreateBoard التفاعلية تشغيل الوضع الآمن لتعطيل وظيفة LG CreateBoard Share لمنع عرض المحتوى غير المسموح به على أجهزة متنوعة.

 

وضع قفل USB

وضع قفل USB

يُعد وضع قفل نقل البيانات عبر USB ميزة أمان مفيدة لمنع نسخ البيانات على أجهزة غير مصرح بها، ولا غني عن استخدام هذا الوضع في الأماكن التي يكون فيها الالتزام بإجراءات الحماية ضروريًا.

 

إزالة الملفات تلقائيًا

إزالة الملفات تلقائيًا

يتمتع المستخدمون بإمكانية ضبط شاشة LG CreateBoard التفاعلية لحذف الملفات بصفة دورية لتحسين مستوى الأمان.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.