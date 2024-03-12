About Cookies on This Site

شاشة لافتة UHD مقاس 110 بوصة بحافة 17 ملم

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

Resource

Find a Dealer

شاشة لافتة UHD مقاس 110 بوصة بحافة 17 ملم

110UM5K-B

شاشة لافتة UHD مقاس 110 بوصة بحافة 17 ملم

مظهر أمامي مع صورة ملء الفراغات

شاشة لافتة UHD كبيرة الحجم مع منصة LG webOS

شاشة كبيرة مثبتة على جدار مركز تسوق، وتعرض الشاشة إعلانات بوضوح.

*جميع الصور الواردة بهذه الصفحة لأغراض التوضيح فقط.

يظهر الاختلاف في جودة HD الفائقة، والتي هي أعلى بأربع مرات من جودة Full HD.

دقة عالية فائقة

توفر تجربة مشاهدة غامرة بجودة صورة أعلى 4 مرات مقارنة مع FHD.

سطوع شاشات UM5J يبلغ 500 شمعة للمتر المربع، وهو ما يجعلها مرئية بكل وضوح، حتى في ظل البيئات التي تتميز بإضاءة قوية.

مستوى وضوح مناسب

تتميز سلسلة UM5K بمستوى سطوع مناسب يبلغ 500 شمعة / متر مربع لشاشات العرض الداخلية، مما يؤدي إلى عرض المحتوى بشكل فعال ويجذب انتباه الجمهور. وهذا يجعلها حلاً مناسبًا للعرض لأغراض التسويق في إعدادات مختلفة، بما في ذلك غرف الاجتماعات والمطارات ومنافذ البيع بالتجزئة ومراكز التسوق.

 

* قد تختلف الصور الفعلية المتاحة عن الصور النموذجية المعروضة.

 

A number of tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive GUI.

الأداء العالي مع webOS

يعزِّز نظام التشغيل LG webOS راحة المستخدم من خلال واجهة مستخدم رسومية (GUI) سهلة الاستخدام وأدوات بسيطة لتطوير تطبيقات.

 

تتضمن إحدى اللافتات المثبتة على الجدار مكبر صوت مدمج يوفر صوتاً ثريًا.

مكبرات صوت مدمجة

سيتم إثراء المحتويات بالتأثيرات الصوتية من مكبرات الصوت المدمجة، دون الحاجة إلى شراء أو تركيب مكبرات صوت خارجية.

 

* دعم مكبر الصوت الداخلي (الحد الأقصى للجانب الأيمن/الأيسر 10 واط)

تصميم نحيف

نظرًا لكونه نحيفًا، يُنصح بتركيبه بالقرب من الحائط. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، يزيد هذا من تجربة الشاشة الغامرة ويوفر تصميمًا متطورًا يحسن ديكور المساحة المثبتة.

 

حجم حافة UM5K يبلغ 17 ملم. ويبلغ عمق شاشة UM5K مقاس 98 بوصة نحو 79.5 ملم، بينما عمق الشاشات بمقاس 110 بوصة يبلغ 99 ملم.

نظام التحكم في الصوت والصورة يساعد المستخدمين على التحكم في شاشات UM5K

متوافق مع نظام التحكم في الصوت والصورة

سلسلة UM5K تدعم Crestron Connected® من أجل التوافق العالي مع أدوات التحكم الاحترافية في الصوت والصورة لتحقيق التكامل السلس والتحكم الآلي*، مما يعزز كفاءة إدارة الأعمال.

 

* التحكم المستند إلى الشبكة

* Network based control

حلول SuperSign

SuperSign هو حل إدارة محتوى متكامل وسهل الاستخدام لمحتوى اللافتات الرقمية الإبداعية والمنظمة في مساحتك الخاصة، مما يربط العملاء بمجموعة من الخدمات مع تجارب مستخدم مريحة. هناك مجموعة متنوعة من الإصدارات مثل SuperSign Cloud، لذا اكتشف الإصدار الذي يناسبك واستمتع به.

 

ينشيء مديرو المقاهي قوائم سيتم عرضها على الشاشة المثبتة على جدار المقهى باستخدام برنامج إدارة المحتوى.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

شهادات الاعتماد

  • EMC

    الفئة FCC "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    نعم(NewErP)/نعم

  • الأمان

    CB / NRTL

اللوحة

  • نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

    9 : 16

  • نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

    مباشر

  • التدرج اللوني

    DCI-P3 88%↑

  • نسبة التباين

    1:1200

  • العمر الافتراضي

    50000 (الحد الأدنى)

  • معدل التحديث

    120هرتز

الطاقة

  • نوع الطاقة

    طاقة مدمجة

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.