About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
شاشة عرض رقمية High Haze حجم 55 بوصة بدقة UHD، قدرة عالية على تشتيت الضوء، سطوع عالي، منفذ USB C

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

Resource

Find a Dealer

شاشة عرض رقمية High Haze حجم 55 بوصة بدقة UHD، قدرة عالية على تشتيت الضوء، سطوع عالي، منفذ USB C

49UH7J-H

شاشة عرض رقمية High Haze حجم 55 بوصة بدقة UHD، قدرة عالية على تشتيت الضوء، سطوع عالي، منفذ USB C

Front view with infill image

شاشة عرض لافتات جديدة بدقة UHD
وقدرة عالية على تشتيت الضوء

يتحقق رجل وامرأة من موعد مغادرة رحلة جوية على اللافتات المثبتة في المطار. وتُظهر الشاشة ذات الطلاء المضاد للوهج انعكاسًا بسيطًا لضوء الشمس.

* جميع الصور الموجودة في صفحة الويب هذه للأغراض التوضيحية فقط.

تبلغ درجة سطوع الشاشة UH7J-H‎ ‎700‎ نت، ما يسهِّل رؤية المحتوى المعروض عليها بوضوح حتى في الإضاءة القوية.

سطوع عالي

تتميز السلسلة UH7J-H بسطوعها البالغ 700 شمعة/م²، وتعرض المحتوى بوضوح وتجذب انتباه الجمهور، ما يجعلها الشاشة الأنسب لعرض المحتوى التسويقي في المطارات ومتاجر التجزئة ومراكز التسوق وما إلى ذلك.

يمكن تنفيذ العديد من المهام في الوقت نفسه بفضل واجهة المستخدم التصويرية (GUI) السهلة الاستخدام.

أداء فائق مع نظام التشغيل WebOS

يعزِّز نظام التشغيل LG webOS راحة المستخدم من خلال واجهة مستخدم تصويرية (GUI) سهلة الاستخدام وأدوات بسيطة لتطوير تطبيقات.

طلاء تشكيلي مطابق

من الصعب حماية شاشات السلسة UH7J-H من التعرّض للبيئات التي يكثر فيها الغبار والرطوبة وما شابه ذلك، لذلك قد يتأثر أداؤها بمرور الوقت. تقلّل طبقة الحماية المطابقة المستخدمة على لوحة الطاقة من هذه المخاطر عن طريق حماية شاشات السلسلة UH7J-H من الملح والغبار وبرادة الحديد والرطوبة وما إلى ذلك.

تحتوي شاشات سلسلة UH7J-H على طبقة حماية مطابقة مستخدمة على لوحة الطاقة لحماية شاشة العرض الجدارية (Video Wall) في البيئات المالحة أو الرطبة.

* قد تختلف الصور الفعلية المتاحة (عرض اللافتات) عن أمثلة الصور المعروضة.

تصميم معتمد طبقًا لمعيار الحماية IP5x

تهدف شهادة مقاومة الغبار IP5x إلى التأكّد من حماية المنتج من الغبار للحد من مخاطر تدهور أدائه.

شاشات السلسلة UH7J-H حاصلة على شهادة مقاومة الغبار IP5x، ما يعني أنها محمية من الغبار ومعرَّضة بدرجة أقل لتدهور الأداء.

تدعم شاشات السلسلة UH7J-H منفذ USB-C ويسهل توصيلها بأجهزة الفيديو والكمبيوتر المحمول.

تدعم منفذ USB-C

أصبح استخدام منفذ USB-C شائعًا في أجهزة الكمبيوتر المحمول وأجهزة الفيديو والأجهزة اللوحية. وتدعم شاشات السلسلة UH7J-H منفذ USB-C، ما يسمح بسهولة التوصيل والاستخدام مع الأجهزة الأخرى.

يساعد نظام التحكم في الصوت والصورة المستخدمين على التحكم في شاشات UH7J-H.

شاشة متوافقة مع نظام التحكم في الصوت والصورة

يمكن استخدام أجهزة‏ Crestron Connected®‎ مع سلسلة UH7J-H لتوفير مستوى عالٍ من التوافق مع أدوات التحكم الاحترافية في الصوت والصورة لتحقيق تكامل سلس وتحكم آلي*، ما يعزز كفاءة إدارة الأعمال.

* تحكم قائم على الشبكة
طباعة

كل المواصفات

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.