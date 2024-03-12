About Cookies on This Site

لافتة إل جي webOS ULTRA HD مقاس 50 بوصة

لافتة إل جي webOS ULTRA HD مقاس 50 بوصة

50UL3J-N

لافتة إل جي webOS ULTRA HD مقاس 50 بوصة

front view

لافتات LG webOS UHD

لافتات LG webOS UHD

* جميع الصور الواردة بصفحة الويب هذه لأغراض توضيحية فقط.

جودة صورة رائعة مع دقة فائقة الوضوح

جودة صورة رائعة مع دقة فائقة الوضوح

مع دقة UHD، تجعل اللون وتفاصيل المحتوى واضحة وواقعية. علاوة على ذلك، توفر زاوية الرؤية العريضة مع لوحة IPS محتويات واضحة.

تصميم رقيق وأنيق

تصميم رقيق وأنيق

هذه السلسلة رفيعة في حجم الحواف والسمك*، وهو ما يوفر مساحة ويُسهِّل التركيب. بالإضافة لذلك، يزيد هذا من تجربة الشاشة الغامرة ويوفر تصميمًا متطورًا يحسن ديكور المساحة التي يثبت فيها المنتج.

* مقارنة بسلسلة UL3G من LG

أداء عالي مع نظام تشغل webOS 6.0

أداء عالي مع نظام تشغل webOS 6.0

webOS 6.0‏ LG الذي تمت ترقيته في نظام SoC* ومحرك الويب يتوفر على سلسلة UL3J مما يمنح تنفيذًا سلسًا للعديد من المهام. نظام التشغيل LG webOS يعزِّز راحة المستخدم من خلال واجهة مستخدم رسومية (GUI) سهلة الاستخدام.**

نظام مُحمَّل على رقاقة * SoC : واجهة المستخدم الرسومية (GUI)
الخاصة بالنظام المُحمَّل على رقاقة **: واجهة المستخدم الرسومية

إمكانية الاتصال بأجهزة الاستشعار المختلفة

إمكانية الاتصال بأجهزة الاستشعار المختلفة

تساعد منصة اللافتات الذكية webOS من إل جي على توفير حلول ذات قيمة مضافة بسهولة من خلال دعم عمليات الاتصال البسيطة بأجهزة الاستشعار الخارجية** مثل الاتصال قريب المدى/التعرف على الترددات اللاسلكية، منافذ الإدخال والإخراج العامة ومستشعرات درجة الحرارة وما إلى ذلك عبر المكون الإضافي USB.

* مثل عرض معلومات ترويجية محددة حسب تغير الطقس لزوار المتجر
** يجب شراء أجهزة الاستشعار الخارجية بشكل منفصل واختبار توافقها مع منصة webOS.

مساعد LG المبسط للإعلان، Promota

يمكن إنشاء محتواك الخاص للعرض بسهولة باستخدام تطبيق Promota* من LG، والذي يمكن تنزيله على جهاز الهاتف المتحرك. مع Promota يمكنك إضافة نصوص وصور لإنشاء ملف تعريف على الإنترنت لنشاطك التجاري وكذلك تقديم معلومات مثل أخبار الفعاليات، وقوائم الطعام الفصلية والعروض الترويجية والمزيد إلى عملائك بينما تعطي توصيات بقوالب سهلة الاستخدام ذات صلة بصناعتك.

 

مساعد LG المبسط للإعلان، Promota

* يمكن تنزيل تطبيق LG Promota من متجر التطبيقات App Store وGoogle Play. (غير متوفر لمنطقة أوروبا / ومنطقة رابطة الدول المستقلة)

حل مشاركة الشاشة (Screen Sharing) اللاسلكي من LG‏، وLG One:Quick Share

LG One:Quick Share هو حل لمشاركة الشاشة لاسلكيًا متاح من خلال سلسلة UL3J ووحدة نقل USB والتطبيق الخاص بها. يمكنك ببساطة مشاركة شاشة الكمبيوتر الشخصي على الشاشة باستخدام زر USB وشبكة Wi-Fi المضمنة*، كما يمكنك ضبط قيم الإعداد الأساسية (مستوى الصوت، ووضع الصورة، والسطوع التلقائي، وما إلى ذلك) للشاشة المتصلة بدون جهاز تحكم عن بعد. كما يساعدك وضع Office Meeting** على عرض جدول الأعمال والملاحظات قبل بدء الاجتماع.

 

حل مشاركة الشاشة (Screen Sharing) اللاسلكي من LG‏، وLG One:Quick Share

* يحتاج المستخدمون إلى إعداد Soft AP المُمكن في قائمة الشبكة الخاصة باللافتة.
** يمكن للمستخدمين تمكين وضع Office Meeting في قائمة الإعدادات السهلة (EZ Setting) الخاصة بالافتة.
*** يجب شراء LG One:Quick Share بشكل منفصل.

UL3J series is remotely controlled and monitored in a remote location through Control Manager on mobile devices and/or laptops.

المراقبة والتحكم عن بعد

يُتميز حل المراقبة عبر الويب بسهولة الاستخدام ويسمح للمستخدم التصرف بيسر وسهولة. حيث يمكِّن المستخدم من الوصول الكامل إلى الشاشة في أي وقت ومن أي مكان عن طريق هاتفه الجوال وجهاز الكمبيوتر الخاص به وفي بيئة وصول للشبكة بينما يمكنه الوصول إلى كل من البيانات الحالية والماضية. كما تمكِّن المستخدم من مراقبة الوحدة وعمل التعديلات والتحكم في الوحدة عن بعد في الوقت الفعلي.

There are one in the meeting rooms with the signage and one of AV control system which helps users control the UL3J series.

متوافقة مع أنظمة التحكم في الصوت والصورة

تدعم سلسلة UL3J مستوى أعلى من التوافق مع وسائل تحكم في الصوت والفيديو عبر دعم تقنية Crestron Connected®* لإنجاز تكامل انسيابي وتحكم ذاتي** مما يُعزز فعالية إدارة أنشطة الأعمال.

* يتطلب الأمر إعدادًا أوليًا للشاشة لتتوافق مع Crestron Connected®.
** التحكم المستند إلى الشبكة

Compatible with Video Conference System1

التوافق مع نظام مؤتمرات الفيديو

للحصول على اجتماعات مرئية فعالة، تدعم سلسلة UL3J التوافق مع حلول Cisco التي توفر تحكمًا قويًا ومتكاملًا* من أجل مؤتمرات فيديو أكثر ذكاءً.

* استخدام الاتصال عبر كبل HDMI (كابل HDMI اختياري).

Conveniently distributing content through Wi-Fi.

سهولة توزيع المحتوىوتحديث البرنامج

تتميز شاشات سلسلة UL3J بشبكة Wi-Fi مدمجة مما يسهل من عملية توزيع المحتويات لاسلكيًا وتحديث البرامج الثابتة بنفس الشبكة.

The UR3J series is on the wall and a woman is using a personal PC and mobile phone. This image shows that the signage can be connected wirelessly to the PC and mobile phone which she is holding.

نقطة وصول لاسلكية

تعمل سلسة UL3J كجهاز توجيه افتراضي إذ يمكن استخدامها كنقطة اتصال لاسلكية للأجهزة المحمولة.

One signage on the wall has a built-in speaker which renders rich audio.

مكبرات صوت مدمجة

يتم إثراء المحتويات بالتأثيرات الصوتية من مكبرات الصوت المدمجة دون الحاجة إلى شراء أو تثبيت مكبرات صوت خارجية.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the UL3J series installed in a different place.

خدمة LG ConnectedCare (العناية المتصلة) في الوقت الفعلي

أصبحت الصيانة سهلة وسريعة مع خدمة LG ConnectedCare الاختيارية *، وهي حل خدمة سحابية تقدمه LG. إنه يتولى إدارة حالة شاشات العرض عن بعد في أماكن عمل العميل من أجل تشخيص الأخطاء وخدمات التحكم عن بعد، مما يدعم التشغيل المستقر لأعمال العملاء.

* يختلف مدى توفر خدمة "LG ConnectedCare" حسب المنطقة، ويجب شراؤها بشكل منفصل.
لذا يرجى الاتصال بمندوب مبيعات LG في منطقتك لمزيد من التفاصيل.

