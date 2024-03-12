About Cookies on This Site

VL5F Series

55VL5F-A

VL5F Series

(1)
الميزات الرئيسية

  • السطوع (النوع): 500 شمعة /م2
  • عرض الحافة: 2.25 ملم (علوي/أيسر )، 1.25 ملم (B/R)
  • العمق: 93.1 ملم
  • الواجهة: HDMI (2)/ DP/ DVI-D/ USB / RS232C/ RJ45/ مدخل صوت/ الأشعة تحت الحمراء
المزيد
استيعاب لا يُصدَّق مع عرض حافة فائق النحافة1

استيعاب لا يُصدَّق مع عرض حافة فائق النحافة

يقدم VL5F استيعاب شاشة كلي بفضل عرض الحافة إلى عرض الحافة الفائق الضيق بمقدار 3.5 ملم مع لوحته IPS المميزة والذي يُقدِّم صورة واضحة من أي زاوية. مع كونه في غاية الجاذبية وتصميمه الوظيفي المتميز، يمكن استخدامه لأغراض إعلانية وتقديم المعلومات في مختلف بيئات العمل وأنشطة الشركات.

شاشات انسيابية ضخمة مع عرض حافة فائق النحافة1
تحقيق الانغماس المذهل

شاشات انسيابية ضخمة مع عرض حافة فائق النحافة

تعمل الحافة الفائقة النحافة وكأنها جدار رقمي يعرض صورًا مرئية مذهلة وذلك لتقديم محتوى دينامي فعّال يستوعب مشاهديه وكأنهم مشاركون في تجربة العرض. الشاشة الضخمة التي تعرضها تُعد كافية لشحذ اهتمام المشاهدين والمارة.

تقليل الفجوة بين الصور1
تحقيق الانغماس المذهل

تقليل الفجوة بين الصور

يتضمن الطراز VL5F خوارزميات تحسين الصورة والتي يمكن أن تُقلِّل فجوات الصور بين العروض المتجانبة عند تشغيل مقاطع الفيديو. يتم ضبط الكائنات الموجودة على حدود الحافة لتحقيق تجربة عرض انسيابية مميزة.

* تشير كلمة "تقليدية" إلى الشاشات التي لا تضم أي خوارزمية لتحسين الصور.

زاوية رؤية أعلى1
جودة صورة حية وديناميكية

زاوية رؤية أعلى

عادةً ما تكون وضعية الشاشات الكبيرة أعلى من مستوى رؤية الأشخاص بما يُحقِّق جودة صور موحدة والتي تُعد ضرورية لجدران عرض مقاطع الفيديو. تكون زاوية العرض للطراز VL5F مرتفعة بما يكفي لعرض ألوان واضحة عبر الشاشة بدون تشويه.

*تستند النتائج إلى اختبارات داخلية. قد تختلف نتائج الاختبار الفعلية بالاستناد إلى البيئة وأجهزة القياس.

زاوية رؤية أوسع1
جودة صورة حية وديناميكية

زاوية رؤية أوسع

فمن المعروف جيدًا أن لوحة LG IPS تُمكن المستخدم من تحكم أفضل في شاشة العرض البلوري السائل والذي يؤدي إلى السماح بعرض الشاشة افتراضيًا من أي زاوية. ولهذا، يشحذ الطراز VL5F اهتمام المزيد من المشاهدين بعرض ألوان حياتية مهما تكون وضعية المشاهدة.

ضبط سهل للون1

راحة المستخدم

ضبط سهل للون

استنادًا إلى المحتوى، يمكن ضبط درجة حرارة شاشة العرض بسهولة بزيادة 100ك عن طريق استخدام جهاز التحكم عن بعد.

ضبط توازن اللون الأبيض الهادئ1
راحة المستخدم

ضبط توازن اللون الأبيض الهادئ

في جُدران عرض الفيديو التقليدية، كان يتم ضبط توازن اللون الأبيض فقط في وضع "الأبيض تمامًا"، ولكن يسمح طراز VL5F بتعديل كل قيمة على درجات السلم الرمادي لتحقيق توازن أكثر دقة وتفصيلاً للون الأبيض.

هيكل قائمة سهل الاستخدام1

راحة المستخدم

هيكل قائمة سهل الاستخدام

تم إجراء تحسين على هيكل القائمة بغرض الاستخدام التجاري. يُسهم ذلك الإجراء في تبسيط تدفقات النهج المتبع وجمع الوظائف المماثلة سويًا، إلى جانب اعتماد واجهة المستخدم الرسومية "GUI" البديهية لتحقيق سهولة الاستخدام. وبهذه الطريقة، يمكن للمستخدمين تجنب القيام بالتجربة والخطأ عند اكتشاف وظائف مرغوب فيها والتحكم في أنظمة شاشات العرض.

واجهة مستخدم رسومية تلقائية1

راحة المستخدم

واجهة مستخدم رسومية تلقائية

تتسم واجهة المستخدم الرسومية (GUI) بتصميم رائع يستند إلى وحدة تحكم عن بعد رباعية الاتجاه تتيح للمستخدمين الانتقال بسهولة للإعدادات الأخرى. تتميز الشاشات بخطوط أكبر لتحسين الرؤية، وهو أمر ضروري عندما يرغب المستخدمون في التحكم في العروض من مسافات بعيدة نسبيًا.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

الصوت

  • سماعة (مُدمجة)

    لا

الملحقات

  • أساسية

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

  • اختياري

    Wall Mount (Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V)

اللغة

  • العرض على الشاشة

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

المواصفات الميكانيكية

  • لون الحواف

    Black

  • عرض الحواف

    T/R/L/B : 2.25/1.25/2.25/1.25mm

  • أبعاد العبوة الكرتون (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1353 x 980 x 263mm

  • مقبض

    نعم

  • أبعاد الشاشة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1213.4 x 684.2 x 93.1mm

  • أبعاد الشاشة مع الحامل (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    غير متوفر

  • وزن العبوة

    33Kg

  • VESA‎ واجهة التركيب المتوافقة مع معيار

    600 × 400 مم

  • الوزن (الرأس)

    20.3Kg

  • الوزن (الرأس + الحامل)

    غير متوفر

الطاقة

  • الإمداد بالطاقة

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • نوع الطاقة

    طاقة مدمجة

شهادات الاعتماد

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ePEAT (الولايات المتحدة فقط)

    لا

  • ErP / Energy Star

    YES(EU Only) / Energy Star 8.0

  • الأمان

    CB / NRTL

الشروط البيئية

  • نسبة رطوبة التشغيل

    10 % to 80 %

  • درجة حرارة التشغيل

    0 °C to 40 °C

التوافق مع جهاز كمبيوتر OPS

  • طاقة كمبيوتر OPS مُدمجة

    لا

  • التوافق مع نوع كمبيوتر OPS

    لا

استهلاك الطاقة

  • BTU (وحدة حرارية بريطانية)

    444 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 512 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • وظيفة DPM

    0.5W

  • الحد الأقصى

    150W

  • إيقاف تشغيل الطاقة

    0.5W

  • التوفير الذكي للطاقة (%70)

    62W

  • العادي

    130W

اللوحة

  • نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

    16:9

  • نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

    مباشر

  • السطوع

    500nit (Typ.)

  • عمق الألوان (عدد الألوان)

    1.07 مليار لون

  • التدرج اللوني

    NTSC 72%

  • نسبة التباين

    1,200:1

  • نسبة التباين الديناميكي

    500,000:1

  • العمر الافتراضي

    60,000 ساعة (العادي)

  • دقة العرض الأصلية

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • ساعات التشغيل (ساعات/يوم)

    24/7

  • تقنية لوحة العرض

    تقنية IPS

  • رأسي/أفقي

    نعم/نعم

  • QWP (لوحة ربع موجة)

    غير متوفر

  • معدل التحديث

    60 هرتز

  • زمن الاستجابة

    8ms (G to G)

  • حجم الشاشة (بوصة)

    55

  • معالجة السطح (ضبابية)

    Haze 3%

  • الشفافية

    غير متوفر

  • زاوية العرض (أفقي x عمودي)

    178º x 178º

ميزات خاصة

  • طلاء امتثالي (لوحة الطاقة)

    نعم

  • ضوء الشمس المباشر

    غير متوفر

  • تصنيف الحماية IP

    غير متوفر

  • توافق اللمس المتراكب

    غير متوفر

  • حماية الطاقة

    غير متوفر

  • معايرة ذكية

    غير متوفر

  • إمالة (متجهة لأسفل)

    غير متوفر

  • إمالة (متجهة لأعلى)

    غير متوفر

إمكانية الاتصال

  • مدخل صوت

    نعم

  • مدخل HDMI‎ (نسخة HDCP)

    1.4

  • مخرج HDMI

    لا

  • IR

    نعم

  • مخرج IR

    لا

  • مدخل RGB

    لا

  • مدخل RJ45(LAN)

    نعم (1 لكل وحدة)

  • مخرج RJ45(LAN)

    لا

  • مدخل RS232C

    نعم

  • مخرج RS232C

    نعم

  • شاشة بمنفذ USB تعمل باللمس

    لا

  • مدخل USB

    USB2.0 من النوع ‏A ‏(1 لكل وحدة)

  • مخرج الصوت

    نعم

  • ميزة Daisy Chain

    إدخال: ‏HDMI، ‏DP، ‏DVI-D / مخرج: مدخل DP

  • مدخل جهاز العرض

    نعم (HDCP 1.3)

  • مخرج جهاز العرض

    نعم

  • مدخل DVI-D

    نعم (HDCP 1.4)

  • مخرج السماعة الخارجية

    لا

  • مدخل HDMI

    نعم (2 لكل وحدة)

التوافق مع البرامج

  • Connected Care

    لا

  • Mobile CMS

    لا

  • Promota

    لا

  • SuperSign Cloud

    لا

  • SuperSign CMS

    نعم

  • SuperSign Control+

    نعم

  • Supersign WB

    نعم

الميزات - الأجهزة

  • مستشعر التسارع (الاتجاه)

    لا

  • مستشعر السطوع التلقائي

    لا

  • مستشعر BLU

    لا

  • المستشعر الحالي

    لا

  • مروحة (مُدمج)

    لا

  • مستشعر الرطوبة

    لا

  • الذاكرة الداخلية (eMMC)

    لا

  • تشغيل المفتاح المحلي

    لا

  • مستشعر البكسل

    لا

  • مؤشر الطاقة

    لا

  • مستشعر الاقتراب

    لا

  • مستشعر درجة الحرارة

    نعم

  • Wi-Fi/BT (مُدمج)

    لا

الميزات - البرامج

  • معرف ضبط تلقائي

    نعم

  • مزامنة الإضاءة الخلفية

    لا

  • المنارة

    لا

  • صورة شعار التمهيد

    نعم

  • تعويض السطوع

    لا

  • شهادة Cisco

    لا

  • مدير التحكم

    لا

  • Crestron Connected

    نعم

  • دوران المدخلات الخارجية

    لا

  • تجاوز الأعطال

    نعم

  • التشغيل المتواصل للمسارات الصوتية المتتالية

    لا

  • مدير مجموعة

    لا

  • HDMI-CEC

    نعم

  • طريقة ISM

    نعم

  • جدولة المحتويات المحلية

    نعم

  • مزامنة الشبكة المحلية

    لا

  • مجهز للشبكة

    لا

  • صورة عدم وجود إشارة

    نعم

  • إصدار نظام التشغيل (webOS)

    لا تعمل بنظام webOS

  • PBP

    لا

  • PIP

    لا

  • التشغيل عبر URL

    لا

  • وضع PM

    نعم

  • Pro:Idiom

    لا

  • RS232C Sync

    نعم

  • انعكاس المسح الضوئي

    نعم

  • دوران الشاشة

    نعم

  • ميزة مشاركة الشاشة

    لا

  • نسخ بيانات الإعدادات

    نعم

  • تعيين خادم SI

    لا

  • التوفير الذكي للطاقة

    نعم

  • بروتوكول إدارة الشبكة البسيط (SNMP)

    نعم

  • إرسال الحالة بالبريد

    لا

  • تعيين وضع اللوحات

    نعم

  • توصيل وتشغيل فوري عبر مدخل USB

    نعم

  • علامة الفيديو

    لا

  • إيقاظ عبر الشبكة المحلية

    نعم

  • webRTC

    لا

  • إعداد أبيض/أسود بمقياس تدرج ألوان

    نعم

