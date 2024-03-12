VL5F Series

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
استيعاب لا يُصدَّق مع عرض حافة فائق النحافة
يقدم VL5F استيعاب شاشة كلي بفضل عرض الحافة إلى عرض الحافة الفائق الضيق بمقدار 3.5 ملم مع لوحته IPS المميزة والذي يُقدِّم صورة واضحة من أي زاوية. مع كونه في غاية الجاذبية وتصميمه الوظيفي المتميز، يمكن استخدامه لأغراض إعلانية وتقديم المعلومات في مختلف بيئات العمل وأنشطة الشركات.