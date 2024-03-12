جدار عرض فيديو بحافة متساوية بقياس 55'' 700 نيت بدقة وضوح كاملة 0.44 ملم

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
زاوية مشاهدة أعلى
عادةً ما يتم وضع الشاشات الكبيرة في مكان أعلى من مستوى عين الإنسان، مما يجعل جودة الصورة المتجانسة أمرًا ضروريًا لجدران الفيديو. إن زاوية مشاهدة السلسلة VSH7J عالية بما يكفي لعرض ألوان زاهية في جميع أنحاء الشاشة من دون أي تشويه.