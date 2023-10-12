صندوق webOS

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
منصة لافتات ذكية سهلة الاستخدام
يعمل جهاز WP402 webOS على نظام التشغيل webOS 4.0، النظام الأساسي السهل الاستخدام المُحسَّن لشاشات العرض الذكية من إل جي، ويتم توصيله بشاشات العرض الرقمية الحالية من إل جي لترقيتها بغض النظر عن نظامها الأساسي الأصلي. ويمكنه تنفيذ العديد من المهام في وقت واحد مع توفير تشغيل سلس للمحتوى، كما يوفر تجربة مستخدم ممتازة.