صندوق webOS

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

Resource

Find a Dealer

صندوق webOS

WP402-B

صندوق webOS

WP402 is connected to LG digital signage to perform several functions.

منصة لافتات ذكية سهلة الاستخدام

يعمل جهاز WP402 webOS على نظام التشغيل webOS 4.0، النظام الأساسي السهل الاستخدام المُحسَّن لشاشات العرض الذكية من إل جي، ويتم توصيله بشاشات العرض الرقمية الحالية من إل جي لترقيتها بغض النظر عن نظامها الأساسي الأصلي. ويمكنه تنفيذ العديد من المهام في وقت واحد مع توفير تشغيل سلس للمحتوى، كما يوفر تجربة مستخدم ممتازة.

* جميع الصور الموجودة في صفحة الويب هذه للأغراض التوضيحية فقط، وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

قابلية عالية للترقية

الترقية إلى منصة اللافتات الذكية التي تعمل بنظام webOS 4.0

يمكن استعمال WP402 مع أي نوع من شاشات العرض الرقمية من إل جي بغض النظر عن نظامها الأساسي. يوفر جهاز webOS وظائف ذكية سهلة الاستخدام ذات قوائم مخصصة ضرورية للاستخدام التجاري. وبهذه الطريقة، يمكن للمستخدمين إدارة المحتوى وتوزيعه بسهولة أو تطوير التطبيقات المستندة إلى الويب لتشغيل عدة شاشات عرض في آن واحد.

This image shows that WP402 upgrades webOS(old version) and Non-webOS type of LG digital signages to webOS 4.0 Smart Signage Platform. In this way, users easily manage and distribute web-based applications.

WP402 supports the play of UHD video, and this shopping mall digital signage scene is one of examples.

مشغل وسائط عالي الأداء

تدعم المنصة تشغيل الفيديو فائق الدقة

يدعم WP402 تشغيل الفيديو الفائق الجودة (Ultra HD) الذي يوفر الألوان وتفاصيل المحتوى بشكل زاهٍ، بمستوى دقة أعلى أربع مرات من الجودة العالية (FHD). يلزم وجود جهاز webOS واحد فقط للحصول على جودة الصورة الفائقة هذه.

WP402 allows the users to flexibly control the brightness and volume of multiple LG digital signages through RS-232C cable connection.

مشغل وسائط عالي الأداء

القدرة على التحكم في الشاشة

بالإضافة إلى إدارة المحتوى، يمكن إرسال أوامر التحكم من WP402 إلى شاشات العرض الرقمية من إل جي من خلال توصيل كابل RS232C. فهو يسمح للمستخدمين بإعداد قيم العرض، مثل الطاقة أو السطوع أو مستوى الصوت بمرونة للوصول إلى التشغيل الأمثل.

WP402 provides a home menu showing display’s current status and embedded CMS.

منصة ذكية سهلة الاستخدام

قائمة رئيسية شاملة

يوفر WP402 قائمة رئيسية مخصصة لشاشات العرض تُظهر المعلومات الأساسية المتعلقة بتشغيل شاشات العرض في لمح البصر. تُعزِّز لوحة المعلومات التي تعرض حالة الأجهزة، وقائمة إدارة المحتوى، والاختصارات التي تؤدي إلى الإعدادات السريعة مستوى الراحة التي يتمتع بها المستخدم إلى حد كبير.

Users can set up players, editors, schedulers, etc. for displays using various devices from remote controls to laptops.

منصة ذكية سهلة الاستخدام

نظام إدارة المحتوى المضمَّن

يتيح CMS (نظام إدارة المحتوى) المضمن للمستخدمين بتحرير المحتوى باستخدام مصادر داخلية/خارجية وتعيين قوائم التشغيل للتشغيل وفقًا للجدول المطلوب. يمكن للمستخدمين استكشاف المحتوى وإدارته بسهولة من خلال واجهة المستخدم الرسومية (GUI) البسيطة، باستخدام أجهزة الإدخال المختلفة، بدءًا من جهاز التحكم عن بُعد ووصولاً إلى الكمبيوتر المحمول.

It plays 4 videos simultaneously and distribute content through multi video tags feature.

المرونة في التشغيل

ميزة العلامات الوصفية المتعددة للفيديو

يمكن تشغيل عدة فيديوهات مختلفة في الوقت نفسه باستخدام ميزة العلامات الوصفية المتعددة للفيديو. وهذا من شأنه أن يمنحك مرونة أكبر في تنظيم المحتوى ونشره عند الحاجة إلى عرض أنواع مختلفة من المحتوى في الوقت نفسه عبر تطبيقات الويب.

PBP provides 4 screens for 1 display, and PIP consists of the main screen and second screen in various layouts.

المرونة في التشغيل

شاشة متعددة مع PBP/PIP

يتميز وضع PBP (تجانب الصور) بعرض عدة شاشات ضمن شاشة عرض واحدة متصلة بما يصل إلى 4 مصادر إدخال، في حين يدعم وضع PIP (صورة داخل صورة) تشغيل كل من الشاشة الرئيسية والشاشة الفرعية في الوقت نفسه بنماذج مختلفة. وهذا يمنحك مرونة كبيرة لتخصيص مساحة لكل مصدر محتوى.

WP402 is compatible with LG SuperSign Solutions and uses SuperSign to facilitate the creation and distribution of various contents.

المرونة في التشغيل

التوافق مع حلول LG SuperSign

حل LG SuperSign هو حل برمجي شامل لإدارة لافتات LG الرقمية إدارةً متكاملةً. فباستخدام SuperSign، يصبح إنشاء المحتوى وتوزيعه أسهل بكثير، في حين تصبح المراقبة المركزية والتحكم غاية في السهولة، ما يساعد شركتك على توفير الوقت وتعزيز فعالية العمل في مواقع مختلفة.

LG employees are remotely monitoring LG digital signage installed in other locations using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution.

المرونة في التشغيل

LG ConnectedCare في الوقت الحقيقي

أصبحت الصيانة سهلة وسريعة مع خدمة LG ConnectedCare الاختيارية*، وهي حل خدمة سحابية توفره LG. وتتابع هذه الخدمة حالة شاشات العرض في أماكن عمل العملاء عن بُعد من أجل تشخيص الأعطال وتقديم خدمات التحكم عن بُعد، ما يمنح العملاء حالة من الاستقرار في تشغيل أعمالهم.

* يختلف مدى التوفر باختلاف المناطق

طباعة

كل المواصفات

المواصفات الميكانيكية

لون الحواف

أسود

أبعاد الشاشة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

258 × 36.5 × 186 مم

الوزن (الرأس)

0.87 كجم

أبعاد العبوة الكرتون (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

359 × 124 × 314 ملم

وزن العبوة

1.77 كجم

الميزات - الأجهزة

تشغيل المفتاح المحلي

نعم

مؤشر الطاقة

نعم

مستشعر درجة الحرارة

نعم

Wi-Fi/BT (مُدمج)

نعم

الميزات - البرامج

إصدار نظام التشغيل (webOS)

webOS 4.0

تجاوز الأعطال

نعم

طريقة ISM

نعم

ميزة مشاركة الشاشة

نعم

صورة عدم وجود إشارة

نعم

بروتوكول إدارة الشبكة البسيط (SNMP)

نعم

إرسال الحالة بالبريد

نعم

إيقاظ عبر الشبكة المحلية

نعم

تعيين خادم SI

نعم

webRTC

نعم

الشروط البيئية

درجة حرارة التشغيل

0 إلى 40 درجة مئوية

نسبة رطوبة التشغيل

من 10 % إلى 80 %

الطاقة

الإمداد بالطاقة

تيار متردد 100-240 فولت~، 50/60 هرتز

نوع الطاقة

طاقة مدمجة

شهادات الاعتماد

EMC

FCC فئة "A"/‏ CE

الأمان

CB/NTRL

التوافق مع البرامج

SuperSign CMS

نعم

SuperSign Control+

نعم

الملحقات

أساسية

جهاز التحكم عن بعد، سلك الطاقة، QSG، كابل HDMI، كتاب التنظيم، الهاتف إلى النوع RS232C

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.