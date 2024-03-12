About Cookies on This Site

شاشات OLED الشفافة لعرض المعلومات

شاشات OLED الشفافة لعرض المعلومات

55EW5PG-S

55EW5PG-S

شاشات OLED الشفافة لعرض المعلومات

LG شاشات OLED الشفافة لعرض المعلومات, 55EW5PG-S
LG شاشات OLED الشفافة لعرض المعلومات, 55EW5PG-S
LG شاشات OLED الشفافة لعرض المعلومات, 55EW5PG-S
LG شاشات OLED الشفافة لعرض المعلومات, 55EW5PG-S
LG شاشات OLED الشفافة لعرض المعلومات, 55EW5PG-S
LG شاشات OLED الشفافة لعرض المعلومات, 55EW5PG-S
LG شاشات OLED الشفافة لعرض المعلومات, 55EW5PG-S
LG شاشات OLED الشفافة لعرض المعلومات, 55EW5PG-S
LG شاشات OLED الشفافة لعرض المعلومات, 55EW5PG-S

الميزات الرئيسية

  • السطوع (المعدل النموذجي): 400 شمعة (عند 25% من متوسط مستوى الصورة (APL)، دون زجاج)
  • الشفافية (المعدل النموذجي): 38%
  • تصميم مستقل

شاهد ما لم تره عيناك من قبل
على الشاشة الشفافة OLED من LG

رجل يؤدي مهام وظيفته بفحص البيانات المعروضة على شاشة OLED الشفافة.

*جميع الصور في صفحة الويب هذه هي للأغراض التوضيحية فقط

معلومات عن مبنى الكولوسيوم معروضة على شاشة OLED شفافة مثبتة أمام نموذج للمبنى.

شفافية عالية

تمنح تقنية OLED من LG شاشة OLED الشفافة لعرض المعلومات شكلاً أكثر نحافة دون وحدة إضاءة خلفية أو طبقة من بلورات الكريستال السائل، مع تحقيق شفافية فائقة بنسبة 38% الأكبر بكثير من شاشات LCD الشفافة التقليدية (10%*). تعرض الشاشة الشفافة المعلومات المطلوبة فوق الأشياء الموجودة خلفها المعروضة بوضوح.

*استنادًا إلى سلسلة LG WFB

رجل يحصل على معلومات عبر شاشة OLED شفافة تعرض صورًا لقائمة أصناف من الحلوى.

ألوان دقيقة نابضة بالحياة

تتمتع الشاشة بألوان زاهية ونسبة تباين فائقة حتى عندما تعمل في الوضع الشفاف، وذلك بفضل وحدات البكسل ذاتية الإضاءة. فهي تجعل المحتوى المعروض نابضًا بالحياة من زاويا مشاهدة واسعة النطاق ليمتزج بالأشياء المحيطة به ويتكامل معها بشكل طبيعي.

الصق الطبقة الزجاجية الشفافة المقواة على الشاشة لتعزيز حماية الشاشة وأمان المستخدم إلى أقصى حد.

طبقة الحماية الزجاجية المقواة

قد يسبب لمس الشاشة مباشرةً في إتلافها أو حدوث خدوش بها. لذا أُضيفت طبقة الحماية الزجاجية المقواة لحماية الشاشة من الصدمات الخارجية، كما أن الزجاج المقاوم للتشظِّي صُمم للحد من الإصابات التي قد يتعرض لها المستخدمون.

* راتينج بصري شفاف

في متجر للهواتف الجوالة، تعرض شاشة OLED الشفافة وظائف الهاتف الذكي أمام كل جهاز.

تصميم جذاب بحامل مدمج

يرتقي مفهوم شاشات العرض الجذابة من LG بالتقنية إلى آفاق جديدة نحو المستقبل. تحافظ شاشة OLED الشفافة لعرض المعلومات من LG المزودة بحامل جذاب على جمالية التصميم وتتناغم مع كل ما يحيط بها دون أن تسيطر على المساحة الموضوعة بها.

كل المواصفات

الصوت

  • سماعة (مُدمجة)

    لا

الملحقات

  • أساسية

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, HDMI Cable(3M), Cable Holder 2ea

  • اختياري

    لا

اللغة

  • العرض على الشاشة

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

المواصفات الميكانيكية

  • لون الحواف

    Transparent

  • عرض الحواف

    T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/168.6mm

  • أبعاد العبوة الكرتون (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1344 x 965 x 334mm (with Pallet : 1370 x 1100 x 360mm)

  • مقبض

    لا

  • أبعاد الشاشة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1256.2 x 856.9 x 242mm

  • أبعاد الشاشة مع الحامل (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    غير متوفر

  • وزن العبوة

    36.8Kg (with Pallet : 44.1Kg)

  • VESA‎ واجهة التركيب المتوافقة مع معيار

    غير متوفر

  • الوزن (الرأس)

    28.3Kg

  • الوزن (الرأس + الحامل)

    غير متوفر

الطاقة

  • الإمداد بالطاقة

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • نوع الطاقة

    طاقة مدمجة

شهادات الاعتماد

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ePEAT (الولايات المتحدة فقط)

    لا

  • ErP / Energy Star

    نعم / لا

  • الأمان

    CB / NRTL

الشروط البيئية

  • نسبة رطوبة التشغيل

    10 % to 80 %

  • درجة حرارة التشغيل

    0 °C to 40 °C

التوافق مع جهاز كمبيوتر OPS

  • طاقة كمبيوتر OPS مُدمجة

    غير متوفر

  • التوافق مع نوع كمبيوتر OPS

    غير متوفر

الميزات المخصَّصة - اللمس

  • الدقة (النوع)

    غير متوفر

  • حجم الكائن المتاح للمس

    غير متوفر

  • واجهة

    غير متوفر

  • نقاط اللمس المتعددة

    غير متوفر

  • دعم نظام التشغيل

    غير متوفر

  • سُمك طبقة الحماية الزجاجية

    غير متوفر

  • نفاذ طبقة الحماية الزجاجية

    غير متوفر

  • وقت الاستجابة (جهاز كمبيوتر يعمل بنظام Windows 10)

    غير متوفر

استهلاك الطاقة

  • BTU (وحدة حرارية بريطانية)

    853.03 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 955.39 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • وظيفة DPM

    0.5W

  • الحد الأقصى

    280W

  • إيقاف تشغيل الطاقة

    0.5W

  • التوفير الذكي للطاقة (%70)

    غير متوفر

  • العادي

    84W (IEC 62087)

اللوحة

  • نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

    16:9

  • نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

    شاشة OLED

  • السطوع

    150/400nit (APL 100%/25%, without Glass)

  • عمق الألوان (عدد الألوان)

    1.07 مليار لون

  • التدرج اللوني

    BT709 120%

  • نسبة التباين

    150,000:1

  • نسبة التباين الديناميكي

    لا

  • العمر الافتراضي

    30,000 ساعة (العادي)

  • دقة العرض الأصلية

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • ساعات التشغيل (ساعات/يوم)

    18/7 (محتوى متحرك فقط)

  • تقنية لوحة العرض

    شاشة OLED

  • رأسي/أفقي

    نعم/نعم

  • QWP (لوحة ربع موجة)

    غير متوفر

  • معدل التحديث

    120 هرتز

  • زمن الاستجابة

    1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

  • حجم الشاشة (بوصة)

    55

  • معالجة السطح (ضبابية)

    Haze 3% (SET)

  • الشفافية

    38% (SET)

  • زاوية العرض (أفقي x عمودي)

    178º x 178º

زجاج حماية

  • مضاد للانعكاس

    نعم

  • درجة الحماية

    غير متوفر

  • الأشعة تحت الحمراء - المقاومة (IR)

    غير متوفر

  • مقاومة للكسر

    نعم

  • مقوى / تعزيز كيميائي

    تقوية بالمواد الكيميائية

  • السمك

    3mm

ميزات خاصة

  • طلاء امتثالي (لوحة الطاقة)

    غير متوفر

  • ضوء الشمس المباشر

    غير متوفر

  • تصنيف الحماية IP

    غير متوفر

  • توافق اللمس المتراكب

    غير متوفر

  • حماية الطاقة

    غير متوفر

  • معايرة ذكية

    غير متوفر

  • إمالة (متجهة لأسفل)

    غير متوفر

  • إمالة (متجهة لأعلى)

    غير متوفر

إمكانية الاتصال

  • مدخل صوت

    لا

  • مخرج الصوت

    نعم

  • ميزة Daisy Chain

    لا

  • مدخل جهاز العرض

    نعم (HDCP 1.3)

  • مخرج جهاز العرض

    نعم

  • مدخل DVI-D

    لا

  • مخرج السماعة الخارجية

    لا

  • مدخل HDMI

    نعم (1 لكل وحدة)

  • مدخل HDMI‎ (نسخة HDCP)

    1.4

  • مخرج HDMI

    لا

  • IR

    لا

  • مخرج IR

    نعم (مشاركة RS232C)

  • مدخل RGB

    لا

  • مدخل RJ45(LAN)

    نعم (1 لكل وحدة)

  • مخرج RJ45(LAN)

    نعم

  • مدخل RS232C

    نعم

  • مخرج RS232C

    نعم

  • شاشة بمنفذ USB تعمل باللمس

    لا

  • مدخل USB

    USB2.0 من النوع ‏A ‏(2 لكل وحدة)

التوافق مع البرامج

  • Connected Care

    نعم

  • Mobile CMS

    نعم

  • Promota

    لا

  • SuperSign Cloud

    لا

  • SuperSign CMS

    نعم

  • SuperSign Control+

    نعم

  • Supersign WB

    نعم

الميزات - الأجهزة

  • مستشعر التسارع (الاتجاه)

    لا

  • مستشعر السطوع التلقائي

    لا

  • مستشعر BLU

    لا

  • المستشعر الحالي

    لا

  • مروحة (مُدمج)

    لا

  • مستشعر الرطوبة

    لا

  • الذاكرة الداخلية (eMMC)

    16 جيجابايت

  • تشغيل المفتاح المحلي

    نعم

  • مستشعر البكسل

    لا

  • مؤشر الطاقة

    لا

  • مستشعر الاقتراب

    لا

  • مستشعر درجة الحرارة

    نعم

  • Wi-Fi/BT (مُدمج)

    لا

الميزات - البرامج

  • معرف ضبط تلقائي

    نعم

  • HDMI-CEC

    نعم

  • طريقة ISM

    نعم

  • جدولة المحتويات المحلية

    نعم

  • مزامنة الشبكة المحلية

    نعم

  • مجهز للشبكة

    لا

  • صورة عدم وجود إشارة

    لا

  • إصدار نظام التشغيل (webOS)

    webOS 4.0

  • PBP

    لا

  • PIP

    لا

  • التشغيل عبر URL

    لا

  • وضع PM

    نعم

  • Pro:Idiom

    نعم

  • RS232C Sync

    نعم

  • انعكاس المسح الضوئي

    لا

  • دوران الشاشة

    لا

  • ميزة مشاركة الشاشة

    لا

  • نسخ بيانات الإعدادات

    نعم

  • تعيين خادم SI

    نعم

  • التوفير الذكي للطاقة

    لا

  • بروتوكول إدارة الشبكة البسيط (SNMP)

    نعم

  • إرسال الحالة بالبريد

    نعم

  • تعيين وضع اللوحات

    لا

  • توصيل وتشغيل فوري عبر مدخل USB

    نعم

  • علامة الفيديو

    نعم (4 علامة فيديو)

  • إيقاظ عبر الشبكة المحلية

    نعم

  • webRTC

    لا

  • إعداد أبيض/أسود بمقياس تدرج ألوان

    لا

  • مزامنة الإضاءة الخلفية

    لا

  • المنارة

    لا

  • صورة شعار التمهيد

    لا

  • تعويض السطوع

    لا

  • شهادة Cisco

    لا

  • مدير التحكم

    نعم

  • Crestron Connected

    نعم

  • دوران المدخلات الخارجية

    لا

  • تجاوز الأعطال

    نعم

  • التشغيل المتواصل للمسارات الصوتية المتتالية

    نعم

  • مدير مجموعة

    نعم

