شاشة عرض معلومات OLED لمسية شفافة، ألوان دقيقة وحيوية، وطبقة حماية مقواة.

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
شفافية فائقة
تمنح تقنية OLED من LG شاشة معلومات OLED اللمسية الشفافة شكلاً أكثر نحافة دون وحدة إضاءة خلفية أو طبقة من بلورات الكريستال السائل، مع تحقيق شفافية فائقة بنسبة 33% حتى مع طبقة P-Cap اللمسية. تعرض الشاشة الشفافة المعلومات المطلوبة فوق الأشياء الموجودة خلفها المعروضة بوضوح.