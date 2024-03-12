About Cookies on This Site

شاشة عرض معلومات OLED لمسية شفافة، ألوان دقيقة وحيوية، وطبقة حماية مقواة.

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

Resource

Find a Dealer

الميزات الرئيسية

  • السطوع (نموذجي): 400 كانديلا/متر مربع (APL 25٪ ، بدون طبقة زجاجية)
  • الشفافية (نموذجي): 33٪ (مجموعة)
  • الحواف: 7.9 ملم (أعلى/يمين/يسار)‏، و144.5 ملم (أسفل)
  • الواجهة: منفذ HDMI / منفذ DP / منفذ USB 2.0 / منفذ Touch USB / منفذ RS232C / مدخل RJ45 / مدخل IR / مدخل Audio
  • طبقة P-Cap لمسية، طبقة زجاجية أمامية مقواة (3T)
المزيد

شاهد ما وراء الكواليس مع شاشة عرض المعلومات OLED اللمسية الشفافة

رجل يؤدي مهام وظيفته بفحص البيانات المعروضة على شاشة OLED الشفافة

* جميع الصور الموجودة في صفحة الويب هذه للأغراض التوضيحية فقط.

مستوى جديد
من الشاشات الشفافة

تضيء شاشة معلومات OLED الشفافة من LG المساحات التي كانت تحجبها شاشات العرض التقليدية، على نحو يتناغم مع كل ما يحيط بها.
تقدم شاشة المعلومات هذه تحسينات مرئية للأشياء الموجودة خلفها لتخطف أنظار كل من يراها بفضل الألوان النقية النابضة بالحياة إلى جانب شفافيتها الفائقة.
ولا تقتصر مزايا هذه الشاشة عند هذا الحد، بل يمكنها الاستجابة للمس من المشاهدين، فهي تحظى بإمكانات مذهلة لتشغيل تطبيقات متنوعة تتطلب تفاعل المستخدم.

تعرض شاشة المعلومات الشفافة OLED من LG الألعاب النارية كما لو كنت تشاهدها في موقع الحدث، ما يجعل الشاشة تتألق بألوان زاهية متنوعة على نحو متناغم مع ما يجري خلفها بالفعل في منظر ليلي.

ألوان دقيقة نابضة بالحياة

تتمتع الشاشة بألوان زاهية ونسبة تباين فائقة حتى عندما تعمل في الوضع الشفاف، وذلك بفضل وحدات البكسل ذاتية الإضاءة. فهي تجعل المحتوى المعروض نابضًا بالحياة من زاويا مشاهدة واسعة النطاق ليمتزج بالأشياء المحيطة به ويتكامل معها بشكل طبيعي.

رجل يحصل على معلومات عبر شاشة OLED شفافة تعرض صورًا لقائمة أصناف من الحلوى.

طبقة لمسية P-Cap سهلة الاستخدام

من خلال إضافة طبقة مستشعر P-Cap اللمسي، يتسع نطاق خيارات الاستعمال ليشمل مجالات متنوعة تتطلب تفاعل المستخدم مع المحتوى المعروض. وبذلك يمكن للمستخدمين الاستمتاع بما تعرضه الشاشة من محتوى رائع باللمس دون تأخر في الاستجابة.

يقوم رجل في أحد معارض السيارات بتغيير لون السيارة على شاشة معلومات OLED الشفافة المثبتة أمام السيارة.

معلومات حول مبنى الكولوسيوم معروضة على شاشة OLED شفافة مثبتة أمام نموذج للمبنى.

شفافية فائقة

تمنح تقنية OLED من LG شاشة معلومات OLED اللمسية الشفافة شكلاً أكثر نحافة دون وحدة إضاءة خلفية أو طبقة من بلورات الكريستال السائل، مع تحقيق شفافية فائقة بنسبة 33% حتى مع طبقة P-Cap اللمسية. تعرض الشاشة الشفافة المعلومات المطلوبة فوق الأشياء الموجودة خلفها المعروضة بوضوح.

الصق الطبقة الزجاجية الشفافة المقواة على الشاشة لتعزيز حماية الشاشة وأمان المستخدم إلى أقصى حد.

طبقة الحماية الزجاجية المقواة

قد يسبب لمس الشاشة مباشرةً في إتلافها أو حدوث خدوش بها. وتعمل طبقة الحماية الزجاجية المقواة على حماية الشاشة من الصدمات الخارجية، كما أن الزجاج المقاوم للتشظِّي للحد من الإصابات التي قد يتعرض لها المستخدمون.

* * راتينج بصري شفاف

تصميم قابل للتوسعة والضبط

شاشة معلومات OLED اللمسية الشفافة من LG مصممة بطريقة غير مكتملة التجميع، ما يعني أنه يمكنك تثبيتها بأوضاع مختلفة لتتلاءم مع الهياكل والمساحات الموجودة. ومن خلال مجموعة متنوعة من أوضاع التثبيت، تتكامل الشاشة مع أي مكان تُثبَّت فيه.

سيدة تقرأ المحتوى على شاشة معلومات OLED شفافة مثبتة إلى جانب النافذة.

* لا يتم توفير ملحقات التثبيت من قبل إل جي.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

اللغة

  • العرض على الشاشة

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

المواصفات الميكانيكية

  • لون الحواف

    Matt Silver

  • عرض الحواف

    T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/144.5mm

  • أبعاد العبوة الكرتون (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1345 x 945 x 207mm

  • مقبض

    لا

  • أبعاد الشاشة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1225.5 x 832.9 x 7.4mm (Head) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)

  • أبعاد الشاشة مع الحامل (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    غير متوفر

  • وزن العبوة

    24.5Kg

  • VESA‎ واجهة التركيب المتوافقة مع معيار

    غير متوفر

  • الوزن (الرأس)

    12.9Kg (Head) 3.4Kg (Signage Box)

  • الوزن (الرأس + الحامل)

    غير متوفر

الطاقة

  • الإمداد بالطاقة

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • نوع الطاقة

    طاقة مدمجة

الصوت

  • سماعة (مُدمجة)

    لا

الملحقات

  • أساسية

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, MCX/Harness Cables(3000mmx4ea/3000mmx2ea for connection between panel and Signage Box), HDMI Cable(3M), Micro to A type USB cable(3M, for connection between Touch and Signage box), A to B type USB cable(Touch out), Screw(M4xL22,12ea / M4 Nut,12ea / M3xL5.5,8ea / M3xL3.5,20ea), Shield Cover Assy', Rubber Damper 4ea, Touch Cable Holder 2ea, MCX Cable Holder 4ea

  • اختياري

    لا

التوافق مع جهاز كمبيوتر OPS

  • طاقة كمبيوتر OPS مُدمجة

    غير متوفر

  • التوافق مع نوع كمبيوتر OPS

    غير متوفر

شهادات الاعتماد

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ePEAT (الولايات المتحدة فقط)

    لا

  • ErP / Energy Star

    نعم / لا

  • الأمان

    CB / NRTL

الشروط البيئية

  • نسبة رطوبة التشغيل

    10 % to 80 %

  • درجة حرارة التشغيل

    0 °C to 40 °C

استهلاك الطاقة

  • BTU (وحدة حرارية بريطانية)

    955 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1023 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • وظيفة DPM

    0.5W

  • الحد الأقصى

    300W

  • إيقاف تشغيل الطاقة

    0.5W

  • التوفير الذكي للطاقة (%70)

    غير متوفر

  • العادي

    84W (IEC 62087)

الميزات المخصَّصة - اللمس

  • الدقة (النوع)

    3.5mm

  • حجم الكائن المتاح للمس

    Ø12 mm ↑

  • واجهة

    USB2.0

  • نقاط اللمس المتعددة

    الحد الأقصى 10 نقاط

  • دعم نظام التشغيل

    Windows 8.1, Windows 10

  • سُمك طبقة الحماية الزجاجية

    3mm (Anti-Reflective / Anti-Finger print)

  • نفاذ طبقة الحماية الزجاجية

    84% (Typ.)

  • وقت الاستجابة (جهاز كمبيوتر يعمل بنظام Windows 10)

    120ms ↓

زجاج حماية

  • مضاد للانعكاس

    نعم

  • درجة الحماية

    غير متوفر

  • الأشعة تحت الحمراء - المقاومة (IR)

    غير متوفر

  • مقاومة للكسر

    نعم

  • مقوى / تعزيز كيميائي

    تقوية بالمواد الكيميائية

  • السمك

    3mm

اللوحة

  • نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

    16:9

  • نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

    شاشة OLED

  • السطوع

    150/400nit (APL 100%/25%, without Glass)

  • عمق الألوان (عدد الألوان)

    1.07 مليار لون

  • التدرج اللوني

    BT709 120%

  • نسبة التباين

    150,000:1

  • نسبة التباين الديناميكي

    لا

  • العمر الافتراضي

    30,000 ساعة (العادي)

  • دقة العرض الأصلية

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • ساعات التشغيل (ساعات/يوم)

    18/7 (محتوى متحرك فقط)

  • تقنية لوحة العرض

    شاشة OLED

  • رأسي/أفقي

    نعم/نعم

  • QWP (لوحة ربع موجة)

    غير متوفر

  • معدل التحديث

    120 هرتز

  • زمن الاستجابة

    1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

  • حجم الشاشة (بوصة)

    55

  • معالجة السطح (ضبابية)

    Haze 3% (SET)

  • الشفافية

    33% (SET)

  • زاوية العرض (أفقي x عمودي)

    178º x 178º

ميزات خاصة

  • طلاء امتثالي (لوحة الطاقة)

    غير متوفر

  • ضوء الشمس المباشر

    غير متوفر

  • تصنيف الحماية IP

    غير متوفر

  • توافق اللمس المتراكب

    غير متوفر

  • حماية الطاقة

    غير متوفر

  • معايرة ذكية

    غير متوفر

  • إمالة (متجهة لأسفل)

    غير متوفر

  • إمالة (متجهة لأعلى)

    غير متوفر

إمكانية الاتصال

  • مدخل صوت

    لا

  • مدخل RGB

    لا

  • مدخل RJ45(LAN)

    نعم (1 لكل وحدة)

  • مخرج RJ45(LAN)

    نعم

  • مدخل RS232C

    نعم

  • مخرج RS232C

    نعم

  • شاشة بمنفذ USB تعمل باللمس

    USB2.0 من النوع B ‏(1 لكل وحدة)

  • مدخل USB

    USB2.0 من النوع ‏A ‏(2 لكل وحدة)

  • مخرج الصوت

    نعم

  • ميزة Daisy Chain

    لا

  • مدخل جهاز العرض

    نعم (HDCP 1.3)

  • مخرج جهاز العرض

    نعم

  • مدخل DVI-D

    لا

  • مخرج السماعة الخارجية

    لا

  • مدخل HDMI

    نعم (1 لكل وحدة)

  • مدخل HDMI‎ (نسخة HDCP)

    1.4

  • مخرج HDMI

    لا

  • IR

    نعم

  • مخرج IR

    نعم (مشاركة RS232C)

التوافق مع البرامج

  • Connected Care

    نعم

  • Mobile CMS

    نعم

  • Promota

    لا

  • SuperSign Cloud

    لا

  • SuperSign CMS

    نعم

  • SuperSign Control+

    نعم

  • Supersign WB

    لا

الميزات - الأجهزة

  • مستشعر التسارع (الاتجاه)

    لا

  • مستشعر السطوع التلقائي

    لا

  • مستشعر BLU

    لا

  • المستشعر الحالي

    لا

  • مروحة (مُدمج)

    لا

  • مستشعر الرطوبة

    لا

  • الذاكرة الداخلية (eMMC)

    16 جيجابايت

  • تشغيل المفتاح المحلي

    لا

  • مستشعر البكسل

    لا

  • مؤشر الطاقة

    لا

  • مستشعر الاقتراب

    لا

  • مستشعر درجة الحرارة

    نعم

  • Wi-Fi/BT (مُدمج)

    لا

الميزات - البرامج

  • معرف ضبط تلقائي

    نعم

  • مزامنة الإضاءة الخلفية

    لا

  • المنارة

    لا

  • صورة شعار التمهيد

    لا

  • تعويض السطوع

    لا

  • شهادة Cisco

    لا

  • مدير التحكم

    نعم

  • Crestron Connected

    نعم

  • دوران المدخلات الخارجية

    لا

  • تجاوز الأعطال

    نعم

  • التشغيل المتواصل للمسارات الصوتية المتتالية

    نعم

  • مدير مجموعة

    نعم

  • HDMI-CEC

    نعم

  • طريقة ISM

    نعم

  • جدولة المحتويات المحلية

    نعم

  • مزامنة الشبكة المحلية

    لا

  • مجهز للشبكة

    لا

  • صورة عدم وجود إشارة

    لا

  • إصدار نظام التشغيل (webOS)

    webOS 4.0

  • PBP

    لا

  • PIP

    لا

  • التشغيل عبر URL

    لا

  • وضع PM

    نعم

  • Pro:Idiom

    نعم

  • RS232C Sync

    لا

  • انعكاس المسح الضوئي

    لا

  • دوران الشاشة

    نعم

  • ميزة مشاركة الشاشة

    لا

  • نسخ بيانات الإعدادات

    نعم

  • تعيين خادم SI

    نعم

  • التوفير الذكي للطاقة

    لا

  • بروتوكول إدارة الشبكة البسيط (SNMP)

    نعم

  • إرسال الحالة بالبريد

    نعم

  • تعيين وضع اللوحات

    لا

  • توصيل وتشغيل فوري عبر مدخل USB

    نعم

  • علامة الفيديو

    نعم (4 علامة فيديو)

  • إيقاظ عبر الشبكة المحلية

    نعم

  • webRTC

    لا

  • إعداد أبيض/أسود بمقياس تدرج ألوان

    لا

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.