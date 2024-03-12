About Cookies on This Site

شاشات UltraFine OLED Pro

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

Resource

Find a Dealer

شاشات UltraFine OLED Pro

65EP5G-B

65EP5G-B

شاشات UltraFine OLED Pro

LG شاشات UltraFine OLED Pro, 65EP5G-B
LG شاشات UltraFine OLED Pro, 65EP5G-B
LG شاشات UltraFine OLED Pro, 65EP5G-B
LG شاشات UltraFine OLED Pro, 65EP5G-B
LG شاشات UltraFine OLED Pro, 65EP5G-B
LG شاشات UltraFine OLED Pro, 65EP5G-B
LG شاشات UltraFine OLED Pro, 65EP5G-B
LG شاشات UltraFine OLED Pro, 65EP5G-B

الميزات الرئيسية

  • ألوان دقيقة مع شاشات OLED العريضة
  • واجهات جاك للمحترفين (SDI ،SFP +، وغير ذلك.)
  • المعايرة الذكية
  • السطوع (أساسي): 770/430/180 nit @D65 (APL 10%/25%/100%)
المزيد

حاصلة على جائزة iF للتصميم لعام 2021

شاشات UltraFine OLED Pro من إل جي

شاشات OLED متعددة الاستخدامات تتميز بألوان دقيقة ومخصصة لتناسب احتياجاتك

ارتق بمكان عملك من خلال استخدام شاشة 65EP5G OLED الاحترافية من إل جي التي تم تطويرها لتلبية مجموعة متنوعة من حالات الاستخدام وسير العمل في إنتاج المحتوى وما بعد الإنتاج والتوزيع. تعتمد سلسلة شاشات 65EP5G على إمكانات OLED من إل جي الحاصلة جائزة إيمي® للتكنولوجيا والهندسة وتتضمن ميزات ووظائف إضافية لتلبية احتياجات المحترفين.

صورة يظهر بها رجل يعمل على تحرير فيديو باستخدام اثنتين من شاشات 65EP5G إحداهما مثبتة على الجدار والأخرى على المكتب في مكان عمله.

*65 بوصة (65EP5G)
*جميع الصورة لأغراض التوضيح فقط.

ألوان دقيقة
مع شاشات OLED العريضة

تسمح وظيفة المعايرة المتقدمة للشاشة بتحقيق الأداء المطلوب من حيث جودة الصورة بفضل برمجيات إل جي (SuperSign لتوازن اللون الأبيض). فهي تدعم الأجهزة القابلة للبرمجة 1D & 3D LUTs وملفات تعريف متعددة لدقة الألوان للانتقال السريع بين أوضاع المعايرة.

تتميز شاشات 65EP5G بالقدرة على مقارنة ومراقبة ألوان SDR وHDR على شاشة واحدة في نفس الوقت.

* جميع الصورة لأغراض التوضيح فقط.

تتميز الشاشات بواجهات جاك مثل SDI وجينلوك وIP (SFP

واجهات مداخل/مخارج متنوعة

تتميز الشاشات بمجموعة متنوعة من واجهات المداخل التي تشمل HDMI وSDI رباعية الحلقات (BNC) وIP (SFP & RJ45). تتضمن صيغ IP المدعومة ST-2110 وST-2022-6. تتضمن الواجهة أيضًا مدخل جينلوك للاستخدام في تطبيقات البث والإنتاج الافتراضي.

* جميع الصورة لأغراض التوضيح فقط.

It is easy to set up through a control bar equipped with various functions such as APL, TALLY, Function keys, Power, and a profile key that can use 10 custom shortcuts.

* جميع الصور لأغراض توضيحية فقط.

توفر لوحة التحكم اختصارات للوظائف وملفات العريف المستخدمة بشكل متكرر والتي تتميز بإعدادات مختلفة للشاشة وخيارات جودة الصورة. تتوفر أيضًا مجموعة متنوعة من الميزات التي يمكن للمستخدم اختيارها على الشاشة مثل العلامات والتكبير ومقاييس مستوى الصوت ونطاقات الموجة والمتجه.

* جميع الصورة لأغراض التوضيح فقط.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

اللغة

  • العرض على الشاشة

    English, Korean

المواصفات الميكانيكية

  • لون الحواف

    Black

  • عرض الحواف

    T/R/L/B : 2.0/2.0/2.0/2.0mm (Off Bezel) T/R/L/B : 8.7/8.9/8.9/11.6mm (On Bezel)

  • أبعاد العبوة الكرتون (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1670 x 1108 x 200mm

  • مقبض

    نعم

  • أبعاد الشاشة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1446.3 x 823.8 x 49mm (without Control Box) 1446.3 x 853.8 x 56.5mm (with Control Box)

  • أبعاد الشاشة مع الحامل (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1446.3 x 896.5 x 272mm

  • وزن العبوة

    45.5Kg

  • VESA‎ واجهة التركيب المتوافقة مع معيار

    300 ×‏ 300 ملم

  • الوزن (الرأس)

    31Kg

  • الوزن (الرأس + الحامل)

    35Kg

الطاقة

  • الإمداد بالطاقة

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • نوع الطاقة

    طاقة مدمجة

الصوت

  • سماعة (مُدمجة)

    لا

الملحقات

  • أساسية

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), IG(Installation Guide), Regulation Book

  • اختياري

    لا

التوافق مع جهاز كمبيوتر OPS

  • طاقة كمبيوتر OPS مُدمجة

    غير متوفر

  • التوافق مع نوع كمبيوتر OPS

    غير متوفر

شهادات الاعتماد

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ePEAT (الولايات المتحدة فقط)

    لا

  • ErP / Energy Star

    نعم / لا

  • الأمان

    CB / NRTL

الشروط البيئية

  • نسبة رطوبة التشغيل

    10 % to 80 %

  • درجة حرارة التشغيل

    0 °C to 40 °C

استهلاك الطاقة

  • BTU (وحدة حرارية بريطانية)

    1054 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1085 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • وظيفة DPM

    غير متوفر

  • الحد الأقصى

    470W

  • إيقاف تشغيل الطاقة

    0.5W

  • التوفير الذكي للطاقة (%70)

    غير متوفر

  • العادي

    139W (IEC 62087)

إمكانات الاتصال (OLED PRO مخصَّص)

  • مدخل REF(Gen-Lock)

    نعم

  • مدخل RJ45(GPI Remote)

    نعم

  • مخرج RJ45(GPI Remote)

    نعم

  • مدخل SDI

    نعم (4 لكل وحدة)

  • مخرج SDI

    نعم (4 لكل وحدة)

  • مدخل +SFP‎‏

    نعم

اللوحة

  • نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

    16:9

  • نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

    شاشة OLED

  • السطوع

    1000/900/500/180nit (APL 3%/10%/25%/100%)

  • عمق الألوان (عدد الألوان)

    1.07 مليار لون

  • التدرج اللوني

    DCI-P3 99%

  • نسبة التباين

    1,850,000:1

  • نسبة التباين الديناميكي

    لا

  • العمر الافتراضي

    30,000 ساعة (العادي)

  • دقة العرض الأصلية

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • تقنية لوحة العرض

    شاشة OLED

  • رأسي/أفقي

    لا/نعم

  • QWP (لوحة ربع موجة)

    غير متوفر

  • معدل التحديث

    120 هرتز

  • زمن الاستجابة

    0.1ms (G to G)

  • حجم الشاشة (بوصة)

    65

  • معالجة السطح (ضبابية)

    Haze 0%

  • الشفافية

    غير متوفر

  • زاوية العرض (أفقي x عمودي)

    178º x 178º

ميزات خاصة

  • طلاء امتثالي (لوحة الطاقة)

    نعم

  • ضوء الشمس المباشر

    غير متوفر

  • تصنيف الحماية IP

    غير متوفر

  • توافق اللمس المتراكب

    غير متوفر

  • حماية الطاقة

    غير متوفر

  • معايرة ذكية

    غير متوفر

  • إمالة (متجهة لأسفل)

    غير متوفر

  • إمالة (متجهة لأعلى)

    غير متوفر

إمكانية الاتصال

  • مدخل صوت

    لا

  • مخرج الصوت

    نعم

  • ميزة Daisy Chain

    لا

  • مدخل جهاز العرض

    لا

  • مخرج جهاز العرض

    لا

  • مدخل DVI-D

    لا

  • مخرج السماعة الخارجية

    لا

  • مدخل HDMI

    نعم (2 لكل وحدة)

  • مدخل HDMI‎ (نسخة HDCP)

    2.2/1.4

  • مخرج HDMI

    لا

  • IR

    لا

  • مخرج IR

    لا

  • مدخل RGB

    لا

  • مدخل RJ45(LAN)

    نعم (1 لكل وحدة)

  • مخرج RJ45(LAN)

    لا

  • مدخل RS232C

    نعم

  • مخرج RS232C

    لا

  • شاشة بمنفذ USB تعمل باللمس

    لا

  • مدخل USB

    USB2.0 من النوع ‏A ‏(1 لكل وحدة)

التوافق مع البرامج

  • Connected Care

    لا

  • Mobile CMS

    لا

  • Promota

    لا

  • SuperSign Cloud

    لا

  • SuperSign CMS

    لا

  • SuperSign Control+

    لا

  • Supersign WB

    نعم

الميزات - الأجهزة

  • مستشعر التسارع (الاتجاه)

    لا

  • مستشعر السطوع التلقائي

    لا

  • مستشعر BLU

    لا

  • المستشعر الحالي

    لا

  • مروحة (مُدمج)

    لا

  • مستشعر الرطوبة

    لا

  • الذاكرة الداخلية (eMMC)

    8 جيجابايت

  • تشغيل المفتاح المحلي

    نعم

  • مستشعر البكسل

    لا

  • مؤشر الطاقة

    نعم

  • مستشعر الاقتراب

    لا

  • مستشعر درجة الحرارة

    نعم

  • Wi-Fi/BT (مُدمج)

    لا

الميزات المخصَّصة - OLED PRO

  • المعايرة التابعة لجهة خارجية توافق البرامج

    CalMAN - including Uniformity Compensation, 9p/13p/25p, EBU Grade1

  • AFD (وصف التنسيق النشط)

    لا

  • نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

    Auto, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, 13:9, 1.85:1, 2.35:1, 1:1

  • الصوت - Dolby Atmos

    نعم

  • الصوت- مقياس المستوى

    نعم

  • الصوت - وضع الصوت

    لا

  • الصوت - اختيار المصدر

    نعم

  • برامج المعايرة

    SuperSign WB - including Uniformity Compensation, 9p/13p/25p, EBU Grade1

  • تسمية توضيحية

    نعم

  • ضبط الألوان

    OLED Light, Brightness, Contrast, Chroma, Sharpness, Tint, White Balance Control

  • درجة حرارة الألوان

    VAR Temp/9300K/6500K/5400K/3200K/D65(6504K)/C(6774K)/D-Cinema(6302K)

  • استيراد ملف LUT ثلاثي الأبعاد مخصَّص (عبر USB)

    لا

  • DeltaE < 2

    نعم

  • EOTF (وظيفة النقل الكهروضوئي)

    Auto/User/1.9/2.2/2.4/2.6/SDR(Calibration)/ST.2084 PQ/BT.2100 HLG/HDR(Calibration)

  • Eyesafe Cetification

    نعم

  • اللون الخاطئ

    لا

  • مفتاح الوظائف

    نعم

  • نطاق الألوان

    HDR Gamut / SDR Gamut

  • Genlock

    نعم

  • تحكُّم GPI (واجهة الأغراض العامة)

    نعم

  • مراقبة HDR/SDR

    نعم

  • نمط الإشارة الداخلي

    نعم

  • LG Connect

    نعم

  • الصانع

    نعم

  • الصانع - صانع المركز

    نعم

  • الصانع - مساحة الأمان

    نعم

  • ذروة الإجادة

    نعم

  • أحادي / أزرق فقط

    نعم

  • أوضاع لوحة OLED (لمنع التصاق الصورة)

    TPC Auto-dimming (Temporal Peak Luminance Control), Pixel Refresher, Screen Shift, Logo Luminance Adjustment, GSR Auto dimming (Global Sticky Reduction), CPC (Convex Power Control)

  • الخروج عن إطار الشاشة

    Zero Scan, Over Scan, Under Scan

  • فلتر الذروة (مساعد تركيز الكاميرا)

    لا

  • حفظ/ تحميل الملف الشخصي

    نعم

  • اكتساب الأحمر/الأخضر/الأزرق

    -768~255

  • تنسيق ألوان SDI

    Auto, RGB444, YCbCr444, YCbCr422

  • Support Web API

    نعم

  • Tally

    نعم

  • رمز الوقت

    نعم

  • مصفوفة النقل

    نعم

  • UMD (تحت شاشة العرض)

    نعم

  • تحليل الفيديو - نطاق المتجهات

    نعم

  • تحليل الفيديو - موجي

    نعم

  • نطاق الفيديو

    لا

  • VPID

    نعم

  • التكبير

    x2~x5

الميزات - البرامج

  • طريقة ISM

    نعم

  • إصدار نظام التشغيل (webOS)

    webOS 5.0

  • PBP

    نعم (2 صورة بجانب صورة)

  • PIP

    نعم

