فيلم LED شفاف

LAT140

فيلم LED شفاف

الميزات الرئيسية

  • مسافة البكسل: 14 ملم
  • نوع الصمام: اللون الأحمر/الأخضر/الأزرق، جهاز مثبت على السطح، تلفزيون 3 في واحد.
  • النفاذية: %53
  • طبقة ذاتية اللصق
المزيد

*جميع الصور في هذه الصفحة للأغراض التوضيحية فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

مزيج متميز ملائم مع المساحة

وضوح لا مثيل له

يعكس فيلم شاشة Transparent LED من LG، وهو نوع شبكي معدني يصل كل بكسل بخط شبكي معدني رفيع، يعكس الكائن الموجود خلف المنتج حتى بعد توصيل المنتج وإيقاف تشغيله. يوفر هذا النوع عرض واسع أثناء الاندماج في التصميم الداخلي الحالي بسلاسة ويقدم معلومات متنوعة بشكل فعال من خلال جذب انتباه المارة.

تحسين السطوع والتحكم
شاشة عرض محتوى تجذب الأنظار

تحسين السطوع والتحكم

يجذب فيلم LED ذو درجة البكسل الأصغر، 14 ملم، والسطوع المتقدم الذي يصل إلى 2100 شمعة / متر مربع* انتباه المارة أثناء عرض مجموعة واسعة من الألوان. أيضًا ، باستخدام حل مدير المراقبة (Control Manager)، يمكنك ضبط السطوع وتعيينه حسب المخطط الزمني لتسليم الرسائل بالسطوع الأمثل.

*قد يختلف السطوع الذي تم فحصه عن بيئات الاختبار بما في ذلك مقياس الضوء.

خطوط البيانات مع خاصية التجاوز

شاشة عرض محتوى تجذب الأنظار

 

خطوط البيانات مع خاصية التجاوز

يتكون فيلم LED الشفاف مقاس 14 مم من شرائح LED متصلة بواسطة سلسلة وخطوط بيانات تجاوز إضافية. لذلك حتى إذا حدث خطأ في شريحة LED، فإنه يقلل من تأثيرها على الشرائح الأخرى الموضوعة في نفس الصف. تساعدك هذه الوظيفة المضافة حديثًا في عرض النصوص والصور ومقاطع الفيديو بأكبر قدر ممكن من الوضوح.

 

طبقة ذاتية اللصق

ابتكار بسيط

 

طبقة ذاتية اللصق

يعتبر فيلم شاشة Transparent LED من LG ذاتية اللصق، لذا يمكن تثبيته بسهولة على أسطح زجاج النوافذ الحالي دون الحاجة إلى أي بناء معقد.

 

قابلية التوسع والمرونة المتميزة
ابتكار بسيط

قابلية التوسع والمرونة المتميزة

يمكن تخصيص حجم الفيلم وتخطيطه ليناسب منطقة التثبيت. يمكن توسيعها بإضافة المزيد من الأفلام بطريقة رأسية أو أفقية، أو قصها بالتوازي مع الإطار لتلبية متطلبات الحجم.

منتج بجودة متميزة

الربط المباشر بـ (مادة راتينج شفافة بصريًا)

يحمي فيلم شاشة Transparent LED من LG، المركب بطريقة ربط مادة راتينج شفافة بصريًا، وحدات البكسل LED بشكل ثابت من خلال ملء الفجوة الموجودة بين الطبقات الشفافة بالكامل. بالمقارنة مع طريقة OCA (اللاصق الشفاف بصريًا) ، والتي عادةً ما تثقب الطبقة العليا فوق كل بكسل LED لمنع السطح غير المستوي والانعكاس المتشتت، يجذب فيلم LED البيكسلات ويحميها بالكامل مما يؤدي إلى تحسين المتانة والسطح المستوِ*.

*يعتمد هذا على اختبار المقارنة الداخلي بين طريقتي OCR وOCA مع ثقوب الطبقة الشفافة العلوية في حالة درجة حرارة تتراوح بين -10˚ ~ 45˚ درجة ورطوبة تتراوح بين 0 ~ %30.

منصة webOS الذكية
لافتات LED ذكية

منصة webOS الذكية

يعد webOS من LG نظامًا أساسيًا مرتكزًا على الويب، مما يسهل على SIs والمطورين بناء حلول قائمة على الويب وفقًا لبيئات مختلفة. من خلال دعم روتوكول أتمتة محتوى الأمان (SCAP) والتوافق مع HTML وCSS وJavaScript، يمكنك توفير الوقت وتكاليف العمالة.

*سيتم توفير واجهة برمجة التطبيقات webOS إلى SIs والمطورين المعتمدين.

مدير التحكم
لافتات LED ذكية

مدير التحكم

من خلال مدير التحكم، المتوفر على الأجهزة المتصلة بالإنترنت، يمكنك ضبط المحتويات والتحكم فيها ومراقبة حالة شاشات متعددة في مواقع مختلفة في الوقت الفعلي. خاصة بالنسبة لفيلم LED الشفاف المثبت على مساحة كبيرة، يساعدك مدير التحكم على تشغيل المحتويات والتحقق منها بطريقة أسهل.

لافتات LED ذكية

خدمة ConnectedCare في الوقت الحقيقي

تصبح الصيانة أسهل وأسرع بفضل خدمة ConnectedCare* وهو حل الخدمة السحابية الذي توفره خدمة LGE. فهي تدير حالة الشاشات في أماكن العميل عن بعد لتشخيص الأعطال وخدمات التحكم عن بعد، مما يضمن التشغيل المستقر لأعمال العميل.

*خدمة ConnectedCare هو الاسم التجاري لخدمة Signage365Care من LG. يختلف التوفر حسب المنطقة.

 

كل المواصفات

فيلم LED(LAT140GT81)

  • مسافة البكسل (مم)

    13.7±0.2مم

  • نوع LED

    حزمة اللون الأحمر/الأخضر/الأزرق 3 في واحد (SMD2020)

  • الدقة

    48 × 36

  • بكسل لكل لوحة

    1,728

  • كثافة البكسل (نقطة / م2)

    5,102

  • السطوع (عرض اللون /م2)

    النوع 2,100 شمعة

  • نسبة التباين

    ≥ 100,000:1

  • توحيد الإنارة

    ≥ 70%

  • زاوية المشاهدة (أفقي x رأسي)

    120×120

  • وقت الحياة (مدة نصف السطوع بالساعات)

    50,000 ساعة

  • الاستخدام اليومي

    24 ساعة / جميع أيام الأسبوع

  • الضمان

    عامان

  • الدقة

    نموذجي 53%

  • درجة حرارة التشغيل

    0 ℃ ~ 45
    (تركيب الزجاج الداخلي فقط)

  • تركيب منحني

    1,100R
    (محدب ومقعر، للزجاج فقط)

  • قص الفيلم

    نعم (بالتوازي مع جانب الحافة فقط)

  • معالجة اللون

    (9 بت) 500/500/500 مستوى (الأحمر/الأخضر/الأزرق)

  • الألوان

    125,000,000 لون

  • لونية اللون

    Cx: 0.25±0.03, Cy : 0.34±0.03

  • البعد (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    655 × 492 × 2.9مم
    (باستخدام فيلم حماية أمامي وخلفي)

  • الوزن

    1 كجم

  • استهلاك الطاقة

    37 وات
    (لوحة شفافة 1EA + مجموعة الحافة المشتركة 2EA)

  • الملحقات

    ESG، وثيقة اللائحة، بطاقة الضمان

